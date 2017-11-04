Kremlin Says Russia And U.S. Not Cooperating On North Korea

A Kremlin spokesman says there has been no cooperation so far between Russia and the United States on North Korea.

Dmitry Peskov said there were "only periodic exchanges of views" between the two sides.

Peskov's comments on November 5 come amid speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may meet at an Asian economic summit in Vietnam next week.

Peskov said there was a "great probability" that the two would discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula if such a meeting was held.

Trump is at the start of a five-nation tour of Asia with Japan set to be his first stop.

Peskov also said a Syrian settlement was also being discussed for the agenda of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump.

