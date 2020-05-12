Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Hospitalized For COVID-19

MOSCOW -- The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.



“Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated,” Russian media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on May 12.



Peskov is the latest high-ranking Russian official to test positive for the virus, which has also infected Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev.



The announcement comes just a day after Putin said Russia has been successful in slowing the rate of infections and announced an easing some of the nationwide lockdown restrictions instituted to slow the pace of the outbreak.