Kremlin: U.S. Investor Calvey, Under Arrest For Financial Fraud, Should Attend Flagship Economic Forum

A spokesman has said the Kremlin would like to see prominent American investor Michael Calvey, who is under house arrest on financial fraud charges, attend Russia's flagship annual economic forum in St. Petersburg later this week.



Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview on June 3 that the embezzlement case against Calvey is regrettable and that President Vladimir Putin is personally monitoring it, but that the Kremlin would not intervene.



The arrest of Calvey, who founded Baring Vostok Capital Partners, and four of his associates under the accusation of defrauding Vostochny bank stunned many Western investors and drew complaints from high-level Russian business leaders and government officials, who questioned the motivations of the courts and prosecutors.



Peskov said that Calvey was "a pretty active player on the Russian market for more than 15 years" and his absence from the St. Petersburg forum on June 6-8 would be "frustrating."

The forum promotes investment in Russia and often features the signing of major business deals between Russian companies and foreign firms.



"We, surely, would like to see Michael among the participants to the forum.... We know him as a trustworthy businessman who prefers the Russian market," Peskov said, but added that it was not up to him to permit Calvey to attend the gathering.

"I don't think that we're entitled to give any opinion on the case of Michael Calvey. We don't know the nature of the case," Peskov said.



Peskov also said that the situation around Calvey and his business partners has not prevented other U.S. and French businesspeople from confirming their participation in the forum.



One of Calvey's four associates who was also charged with financial fraud, Philippe Delpal, is a French national.



"Of course, we hope that these gentlemen will be freed in the end. But we have Russian laws and they must be followed," Peskov said.



Calvey's detention has come up in talks between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



On May 24, the U.S. State Department said its top envoy to Russia, Ambassador Jon Huntsman, and other representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Russia will boycott the forum to protest Calvey's arrest.



Calvey's lawyers have said the criminal case against Calvey is retaliation by a disgruntled business partner over a commercial dispute.



A Moscow court in April ordered that Calvey be moved from pretrial detention into house arrest pending trial.



Baring Vostok is one of the largest and oldest private equity firms operating in Russia, having invested more than $2.8 billion since the early 1990s. The company was an early major investor in Yandex, Russia's dominant search engine.



The St. Petersburg forum attracted 17,000 participants last year, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.



Calvey isn’t the only American behind bars in Russia that Huntsman is seeking to free. Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan has been behind bars since December 28 after being arrested on charges of spying.



A Moscow court on May 24 extended his pretrial detention to August 29. Whelan has called the case politically motivated and revenge for U.S. sanctions against Russia.