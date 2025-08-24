Downed Ukrainian Drone Causes Fire At Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

A fire broke out at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia after Russian military forces shot down a Ukrainian drone flying near the plant, the press service of the plant said on August 23.

The drone fell on an auxiliary transformer, sparking the fire, which has been extinguished, and there were no injuries, according to the press service's statement.

"A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defense systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant," the press service said in a statement on Telegram.

"Upon impact, the drone detonated, resulting in damage to an auxiliary transformer," the statement said.

There were no injuries, but as a result of the explosion, unit three of the plant was reduced to 50 percent capacity, the press service said.

Radiation levels at the site and in the surrounding area have not exceeded normal limits, it added.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has increased its drones strikes inside Russia over the past several months in response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine. It says the attacks are aimed at destroying infrastructure that is crucial to Moscow's military efforts.

The story was first reported by Russia's federal television network REN TV. It reported that that the transformer is not a part of the nuclear section of the plant, citing the plant's press service. It was not immediately clear in which part of the plant the fire occurred.

Kursk NPP is 40 kilometers west of Kursk city, the regional capital, on the bank of Seim River. The first unit was launched in 1976. Other units were added in 1979, 1983, and 1985, according to the press service.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly warned of the dangers of fighting around nuclear plants since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP