Ukrainian investigators said they were considering various motives for an explosion which killed two people in Kyiv. Security camera video showed the moment of the blast late on October 25. Ihor Mosiychuk, a member of the populist opposition Radical Party, was hospitalized but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, while his bodyguard and a passerby were killed. Two others were injured. Ukraine's state security service said that a parked motorcycle had been rigged with explosives that detonated as the lawmaker left a TV station. (Reuters)