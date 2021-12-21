Unlocking Kyiv's Soviet-Era Bomb Shelters

Ukrainians turn to Cold War infrastructure while preparing for a potential Russian invasion. Kyiv city officials on December 20 gave journalists a tour of bomb shelters made during the Cold War that have been prepped for a new potential threat: a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fears of war have been swirling since late November when Russian armor was seen massing near the border with Ukraine. Some analysts believe an invasion is possible within weeks. Others say the ominous military buildup is no more than saber-rattling designed to win concessions from the West.

A bomb shelter RFE/RL visited in Kyiv’s eastern Dniprovskiy region fits 350 people and is designed for workers in the suburb. A city official says the shelter has everything needed for survival, including water tanks, bathrooms, and a ventilation system.

The Dniprovskiy shelter was built in the 1980s when the United Statess and the Soviet Union had nuclear weapons aimed at each other’s cities. Now, city officials are working on making sure as many of the spaces are available for use as possible for a potential hot war with Russia.

There are about 500 specialist facilities like the Dniprovskiy shelter in Kyiv. All are built nearly identically and designed to shelter municipal workers.

Another bunker that journalists were shown on December 20 is designed for short-term stays of civilians during bombing or missile strikes. Decades-old signage at the entrance instructs people on how to decontaminate, apparently after a nuclear or chemical attack.

As well as specialized bomb shelters, Kyiv also has some 6,000 “dual-use” basements that can be used in the event of an attack on the city.

Such dual-use shelters are mostly padlocked shut. However, city officials have claimed they will be opened to the public within 15 minutes in the event of an emergency.

Stenciled directions to underground shelters became commonplace in Kyiv after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. According to city officials, such spaces are now frequently checked for suitability in case of war.