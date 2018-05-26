Kyiv Gears Up To Host Champions League Final

Tens of thousands of Real Madrid and Liverpool fans are gathering in Kyiv for the first UEFA Champions League final to be played in Ukraine.

The final, which is being held in the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, is due to start at 9:45 p.m. local time.

The final, hosted by the same stadium where the Euro 2012 final was played, is a rare prestigious event for Ukraine, a country grappling with a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the east as well as severe economic and corruption problems.

Kyiv is also one of the most logistically-challenging locations chosen by UEFA for its most imporant club event, with a shortage of accommodation facilities and airports.

Real Madrid, the reigning champions, are chasing a record-extending 13th European title and a fourth win in five seasons.

Liverpool has reached the final for the first time in 11 years, and won the last of its five European titles in 2005.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and AFP