Kyiv Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Following Decrease In Infections

Ukraine's capital has eased tough lockdown measures imposed in March to prevent the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.



Starting on May 1, Kyiv authorities have allowed cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, and sports clubs to reopen, and they have also permitted the operation of transport services without restrictions, although the numbers of passengers and customers will be limited.



Wearing masks remains mandatory in transport and public places.



Schools and kindergartens are to open their doors from May 5, officials said.



In March, city authorities closed schools and kindergartens, theaters, and shopping centers, while cafes and restaurants were only allowed to provide takeaway food.

Kyiv public transport is now operating on special passenger passes for those working for critical infrastructure enterprises.



Despite the measures, Kyiv recorded some of highest numbers of new infections among Ukrainian regions in April, but new cases have dropped significantly over the past week.



Ukraine has registered more than 2 million infections and over 44,400 deaths since the pandemic started last year.

Based on reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service