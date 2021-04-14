Kyiv Extends COVID Lockdown Till End Of April

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will remain on lockdown until April 30 as the daily number of new coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continues to climb.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the decision in a televised briefing on April 14, saying there was "no other choice, otherwise the medical system would not be able to cope with a further rise in the number of patients, otherwise there will be even more deaths."



Last month, city authorities closed schools and kindergartens, theaters, and shopping centers, while cafes and restaurants were only allowed to provide takeaway food. Kyiv public transport is now operating on special passenger passes for those working for critical infrastructure enterprises.

Klitschko recommended that companies keep employees working remotely, or, have them take vacation.



“No time to be frivolous. Today, our main task is to preserve the health and life of Kyiv residents, to help our doctors cope with this wave,” he said.

The mayor said the capital reported 1,457 new coronavirus cases on April 13 and some 47 related deaths.



Ukraine has registered a total of nearly 1.9 million coronavirus infections and over 38,220 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.