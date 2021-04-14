Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Kyiv Extends COVID Lockdown Till End Of April

Ukrainian medical workers carry a body on a stretcher from a hospital to the morgue in Kyiv last week amid a wave of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv will remain on lockdown until April 30 as the daily number of new coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continues to climb.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the decision in a televised briefing on April 14, saying there was "no other choice, otherwise the medical system would not be able to cope with a further rise in the number of patients, otherwise there will be even more deaths."

Last month, city authorities closed schools and kindergartens, theaters, and shopping centers, while cafes and restaurants were only allowed to provide takeaway food. Kyiv public transport is now operating on special passenger passes for those working for critical infrastructure enterprises.

Klitschko recommended that companies keep employees working remotely, or, have them take vacation.

“No time to be frivolous. Today, our main task is to preserve the health and life of Kyiv residents, to help our doctors cope with this wave,” he said.

Ukrainian Parents Of 13 Children Die Of COVID-19 A Week Apart
Embed
Ukrainian Parents Of 13 Children Die Of COVID-19 A Week Apart

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:44 0:00

The mayor said the capital reported 1,457 new coronavirus cases on April 13 and some 47 related deaths.

Ukraine has registered a total of nearly 1.9 million coronavirus infections and over 38,220 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG