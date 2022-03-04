Kyiv Children's Hospital Moves Patients To Makeshift Medical Bunker
Patients and medical staff at Ukraine's largest children's hospital have been forced to shelter in the building's basement as Russian forces continue to shell and advance on Kyiv. Among those being treated in the makeshift medical bunker at Okhmatdyt Hospital are children recovering from operations, young cancer patients, and newborn babies. The footage was filmed on March 1 by an acclaimed Ukrainian documentary maker who wishes to remain anonymous.