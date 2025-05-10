News
Western Leaders Urge Russia to Accept 30-Day Cease-Fire During Kyiv Visit
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British and Polish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk have jointly called on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day cease-fire, while pledging increased support for Ukraine.
All four promised to "stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion."
In a statement published on the British government website ahead of their talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on May 10, they reiterated their support for US President Donald Trump’s call for an agreement to end the war and urged Russia “to stop obstructing efforts to secure a lasting peace.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Kyiv "and all allies are ready for a full unconditional cease-fire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday," May 12.
"If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace negotiations," Sybiha wrote in a post on X.
He said the leaders held a phone call with Trump.
The four leaders also declared their readiness to support peace talks, discuss the technical implementation of a cease-fire, and help prepare for a comprehensive peace agreement.
"We are clear the bloodshed must end," they said. "Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognized borders for generations to come."
The visiting European leaders were in Kyiv to participate in a "coalition of the willing" summit, announced earlier by Zelenskyy, bringing together countries committed to sustaining military and political support for Ukraine.
The coalition includes Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Ukraine.
On May 8, following a call with Zelenskyy, Trump renewed his call for an unconditional 30-day cease-fire and warned that failure to reach such an agreement would result in further sanctions from Washington and its allies.
Russia had earlier declared a separate, three-day cease-fire from May 8 to 10 to coincide with Victory Day commemorations. Each side, however, accused the other of continuing to fight during the period.
Zelenskyy dismissed Putin's proposal as a "theatrical production." Kyiv continues to push for a 30-day truce as a prerequisite for serious peace talks.
The Kremlin has dismissed the proposal, however, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling ABC News on May 10 that Putin rejects a longer cease-fire if Ukraine’s Western allies continue supplying it with weapons during that time.
Peskov also claimed Kyiv is not ready for negotiations, but suggested Trump could play a key role in persuading the Ukrainian leadership to enter talks.
Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels on May 10 that any cease-fire “must be implemented without preconditions” and warned that Moscow would face tougher sanctions if it breached an agreement.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Trump Says India, Pakistan Agree To Immediate Cease-Fire
US President Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" cease-fire after several days of fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence."
The announcement was subsequently confirmed by Pakistan' Foreign Minister although there was no immediate comment from India.
Earlier Islamabad and New Delhi both suggested they would halt their fiercest fighting in years if the other side did the same, but the nuclear-armed neighbors continued to trade attacks on May 10 and tension persisted.
Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told the BBC that if India steps back, Islamabad will reciprocate. He spoke after India said it was committed to non-escalation if Pakistan responded in kind.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made similar remarks to the country's Geo News outlet, but he warned that “our response will follow” if India launches any strikes.
The comments came after Pakistan said it launched a military operation against India after accusing it of firing missiles at three Pakistani air bases late on May 9, another escalation.
Pakistani security sources told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal that the operation is codenamed Bunyanun Marsoos, an Arabic word taken from a verse in the Koran meaning a strong pillar.
Reports said that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an urgent meeting of the National Command Authority, which deals with the country's nuclear arms policy, among other functions. But Defense Minister Khwaja Asif said later on May 10 that no meeting had taken place.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir and urged both sides to find ways to deescalate, a State Department statement said.
Rubio also offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.
Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said that a depot used to store India’s Brahmos missiles had been destroyed. The military said attacks on several other locations, including the Pathankot Airfield and Udhampur Air Force Station, had also taken place. Pakistan also said it fired Fatah 1 missiles on the two Indian air bases.
The Indian Army called Pakistan's actions unacceptable.
"Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 a.m., Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar," the army said on X. "The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defense units."
The fresh attacks started hours after Saudi Arabia's foreign minister left Pakistan. Adel Al-Jubeir was in Islamabad to meet with Sharif, according to a statement. He visited India before landing in Islamabad on May 9 for talks with Pakistani leaders.
Pakistani security sources also claimed that a simultaneous cyberattack had been launched and electrical power in several cities had been cut.
The security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that the Pakistani side has decided that if India launched more attacks, they would hit the highways in India.
Pakistan said earlier that missiles, apparently fired by India, had fallen at different locations in Pakistan.
One of the missiles hit the Noor Khan Air Noor Khan Airbase Base in Rawalpindi city. The air base is where the military has its headquarters and is less than 30 kilometers from key buildings, including the Presidential House, the House of Parliament, and the prime minister’s house, in the Pakistani capital city of Islamabad.
Fahim Ahmad, a resident of Rawalpindi city, who lives near the Noor Khan Air Base, told Radio Mashaal, he saw an object blasted out of the air and drop near the air base.
Ahmad said alarm sirens went off, heightening fears of a large escalation just days after Indian air strikes claimed multiple lives in Pakistan, prompting Sharif to vow retaliation.
Speaking at a hastily arranged news conference soon after the missiles were fired on Pakistan late on May 9, the director-general of the ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif, said an attack by India to target the Noor Khan Air Base had been foiled.
Two other missiles were fired at two other air bases -- Murid Air Base and Shorkot Air |Base -- he said. Sharif claimed that India also fired some missiles in Afghanistan.
An explosion was reported in the city of Peshawar in the early hours of May 10, according to Radio Mashaal correspondent Wasim Sajjad.
“We were awakened by the sound of an explosion around 3 a.m. (local time), which was followed by firing from the ground,” Sajjad said. “We saw lights going from the ground toward the sky with sounds of firing that continued for nearly an hour.”
The explosion drew people out of their houses and apartments into the dark night, said Sajjad.
Tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals have soared since an attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir killed 26 civilians, mostly Hindu Indian tourists, on April 22. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the assault, an accusation Islamabad rejects.
Azaz Seyed, author and journalist, told Radio Mashaal that the world is not taking interest in stopping a looming full-fledged conflict between India and Pakistan.
Seyed said only two countries, Saudi Arabia and Iran, were proactively engaged, while the United States has only issued some statements and no proactive diplomacy was visible.
The Group of Seven leading industrialized countries on May 9 urged both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and called on them to engage in direct dialogue.
The foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union said they "strongly condemn" a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir on April 22 and "urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan."
"We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome," the G7 statement said.
Indian and Pakistani forces on May 7 exchanged artillery fire after Indian air strikes claimed multiple lives. Both sides reported several fatalities in the shelling. Pakistan also claimed to have shot down several Indian jets.
Indian forces on May 6 hit targets across Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab Province.
India said it carried out “precision strikes” against “terrorists” following the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago that killed 26 Hindu tourists.
India had earlier said that two of three suspects in that attack were Pakistani nationals but had not detailed any evidence. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.
India and Pakistan, who got their independence from Britain in 1947, fought three full-scale wars in 1948, 1965, and 1971, and a limited conflict in 1999. The central issue remains the Kashmir Valley, which India regards as its Atoot Ang (integral part), while Pakistan sees it as the “unfinished agenda of partition” of the Indian subcontinent.
Kashmir is divided between three nuclear-armed neighbors, with India controlling about 45 percent, Pakistan about 35 percent, and China -- following a brief war with India in 1962 -- occupying the remaining 20 percent.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukraine's EU Allies Endorse Creating Special Tribunal To Try Russian Leaders
Ukraine's EU allies on May 9 endorsed the creation of a new international court to prosecute Russia's top leaders over Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The special tribunal would target senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression to cover the countless war crimes Ukraine accuses Russian forces of committing since the start of the war in 2022.
EU foreign ministers gathered in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv announced their support for the international court on the same day Russia commemorated the end of World War II with a military parade in Moscow.
European efforts to create the tribunal appear to have sped up since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House and began pushing for a rapid end to the war, raising fears that Russian leaders could escape justice.
"There is no space for impunity. Russia's aggression cannot go unpunished and therefore establishing this tribunal is extremely important," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague has already issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and another Russian official for the forced deportation of children and strikes on Ukraine's energy targets.
But Russia is not a member of the ICC, so it cannot prosecute Putin and other senior leaders for the decision to launch the invasion. Ukrainian and European leaders came up with the special tribunal as an alternative way to hold Russian leaders to account.
"This tribunal is being set up to pass appropriate sentences in the future," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said in Lviv on May 9.
He added Kyiv wanted the "inevitable punishment for all," including the "president of Russia, the prime minister of Russia, and the foreign minister of Russia."
Similar special tribunals were established after World War II, the Balkan wars, and the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Since early in the conflict, Kyiv has been pushing for the creation of a special tribunal that goes beyond prosecuting war crimes that Ukraine alleged Russian forces committed, including bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape, taking hostages, and torture.
“If we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law but make bold decisions that will correct those shortcomings that unfortunately exist in international law,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to the Netherlands in 2023.
The legal framework for the tribunal was agreed on by leaders in February. It will be funded by the countries who back it, known as the Core Group, including the Netherlands, Japan and Canada.
The United States backed the projected under former President Joe Biden, but the Trump administration does not support the initiative. Kallas said she hoped Washington would "sooner rather than later join."
Putin earlier on May 9 evoked Soviet victory over Nazi Germany to rally the country round his three-year offensive at a military parade in Moscow in front of key allies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"We are not reacting to this," the state TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. Russia has denied Ukraine’s accusations of war crimes.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Brother Of Imprisoned RFE/RL Journalist Ihar Losik Also Jailed In Belarus
The younger brother of imprisoned Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Ihar Losik was detained in April and remains in jail in his native Belarus on extremism charges related to Russia's war against Ukraine, according to a rights group and RFE/RL sources.
Mikita Losik, 25, was detained in mid-April, the Country For Life foundation said in a Telegram post. Sources who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity for security reasons in the tightly controlled country said he was detained in the northeastern city of Orsha.
Mikita Losik is accused of "assisting extremist activity" for allegedly sending photographs of the movement of Russian military equipment in 2022 to Belaruski Hayun, a defunct independent Telegram channel that monitored military activity, sources said. He is jailed in Vitsebsk, also in the northeast.
The head of Belaruski Hayun announced its closure in February, saying Belarusian authorities had hacked into a database and gained access to information about contributors.
Several people have since been detained on extremism charges in connection with photos and video of Russian military force that were sent to the channel in the spring of 2022, around the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Belarus is Russia's military ally, and authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use its territory as a staging area for the invasion.
Ihar Losik, 32, was arrested in June 2020 and sentenced in December 2021 for "organizing mass riots, taking part in mass disorder, inciting social hatred," and several other charges that remain unclear. Losik, RFE/RL, and Western governments say the charges are politically motivated.
Ihar Losik has not been heard from in about two years aside from a being paraded before a camera on a Belarusian state TV propaganda program that accused jailed RFE/RL journalists of "trying to set Belarus on fire."
In 2020, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the result of a presidential election, which was widely considered by international observers to be rigged. The security forces responded with a brutal crackdown, arresting over 30,000 people, many of whom reported torture and ill-treatment while in custody.
The crackdown has pushed most opposition politicians to leave Belarus fearing for their safety and freedom. Many Western governments have refused to recognize the results of the 2020 election and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Darya Losik, Ihar's wife, was sentenced to two years in prison in January 2023 on a charge of facilitating extremist activity. She was released in an amnesty last July.
Budapest, Kyiv Expel Diplomats After Ukraine Says It Uncovered Hungarian Spy Network
KYIV -- Ukraine's main security agency said it uncovered a Hungarian-run spy network that was seeking sensitive information about military defenses and public opinion in the western Zakarpattya region, which borders Hungary and has a substantial ethnic-Hungarian population.
Hungary responded by expelling two Ukrainian diplomats it said were considered spies, prompting Ukraine to expel two Hungarian diplomats in return and increasing tensions between the neighboring countries whose governments are at odds over Russia's war against Ukraine.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on May 9 that it had arrested two suspected agents in Zakarpattya -- often known in English as Transcarpathia -- and claimed it had identified their handler as an employee of Hungarian military intelligence. This is the first time Ukraine has found a Hungarian spy network working to undermine the country's security, the SBU said.
The SBU posted video footage showing camouflage-clad officers muscling a man out of a building and into a vehicle, his hands cuffed behind his back.
The announcement comes amid tension between Ukraine and Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has maintained warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposed sanctions against the Kremlin imposed by the European Union in response to Moscow's war on Ukraine. Hungary has been far less supportive of Kyiv's defensive efforts than most other European Union and NATO nations, and Orban opposes EU membership for Ukraine.
The development also plays into a complex situation in Zakarpattya, where Kremlin critics say Russia has sought to spark tension between ethnic Hungarians and the Ukrainian authorities.
Hours after the SBU announcement, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary expelled two diplomats from the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest who were considered to be undercover spies. In a video posted on Facebook, he said a notification about the expulsions was handed to the Ukrainian ambassador at the Foreign Ministry.
Asked earlier in the day about the Ukrainian statement, Szijjarto told ATV television that Hungary had received no official notice about the case from Ukraine and that for now, "this should be classified as propaganda that should be treated with caution."
"[In] addition to the physical war [in Ukraine], there is also a propaganda war taking place," Szijjarto said. "It is clear that anti-Hungarian propaganda is often used in Ukraine, anti-Hungarian propaganda that in many cases has turned out to have no basis whatsoever."
The Hungarian prime minister's office and Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to RFE/RL's requests for comment.
Later in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Ukraine is also expelling two Hungarian diplomats, who now have 48 hours to leave the country.
"We are acting in response to Hungary's actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests," Sybiha added on his X.
The alleged network's goals were "the collection of information about the military defenses of the Zakarpattya Oblast, a search for vulnerable spots in the ground and air defenses of the region, and also the study of the sociopolitical views of local residents," including how they might react "if Hungarian forces enter the region," the SBU said in a statement.
The SBU said one of the suspects was a 40-year-old former soldier from Zakarpattya's Berehove district -- the population hub for Ukraine's ethnic Hungarian minority of roughly 100,000 people -- whom it said was recruited and placed in a "sleeper" mode in 2021, then "activated" by the alleged handler in September 2024.
The SBU claimed it has documentary evidence that the suspect was gathering information about the location of Ukrainian air-defense systems and other military capabilities.
The other detained suspect, a woman, is a former member of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces who resigned from her unit earlier this year, it said.
The suspects have not been named.
Viktor Yahun, a former SBU deputy head who left the agency in 2015, said the accusations were a grave matter in wartime.
"The presence of agents had been recorded before, they were simply left alone because there was no directive to expose them," Yahun told RFE/RL. "But now the situation has critically changed. We're dealing with military intelligence. This is a serious matter, and the information this structure gathers can be of strategic importance to us. It can be used to make certain strategic decisions."
Vitaliy Dyachuk, an analyst at the Institute for Central European Strategy in Uzhhorod, Zakarpattya's capital, suggested the situation should be handled with care and that heightened tension could play into Russia's hands.
"The tense relationship between Ukraine and Hungary is an ideal [touchstone]for the activation of forces seeking to further destabilize the situation. This is especially true when it comes to sensitive topics like alleged preconditions for another military incursion, the presence of armed forces, and ethnic communities in a region like Zakarpattya," Dyachuk told RFE/RL.
"Before taking any concrete steps, I believe it is worth waiting for a full analysis of the situation. There have already been incidents in Zakarpattya involving arson attacks on Hungarian institutions and other provocations. However, in the end, the trail led to the aggressor state -- Russia. Russia is, in fact, the only major beneficiary of instability in Europe."
After centuries under the control of Hungary and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Zakarpattya became part of Czechoslovakia after World War I before Hungary, allied with Nazi Germany, attempted to reclaim it in 1939. Following Germany's defeat in World War II, Czechoslovakia ceded the territory to the Soviet Union, which made it part of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.
Between 2011 and 2020, the Hungarian government provided at least 115 million euros to Zakarpattya, a 2021 investigation by RFE/RL's Ukrainian investigative unit, Schemes, and a group of Central European journalists established. That amount was roughly 1 1/2 times the size of Zakarpattya's annual budget.
(RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Iryna Breza reported from Uzhhorod, Ukraine)
Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected Pope Leo XIV, First American To Lead Catholic Church
Robert Prevost, a long-time missionary in Latin America who was born in the United States, has been elected pope in a surprise move by the Roman Catholic conclave of cardinals.
Prevost, a 69-year-old native of Chicago who became the 267th pontiff and first American to lead the Church, took the name Pope Leo XIV.
"Peace be with you all," he told thousands of pilgrims and onlookers in St. Peter's Square on May 8 in his first public words as leader of a church with some 1.4 billion members worldwide.
He appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica more than an hour after white smoke poured from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel to indicate that the cardinals had made their choice.
St. Peter's Square erupted in cheers and applause, marking a pivotal moment for the 2,000-year-old institution.
The new pope's influence will extend far beyond religious boundaries as he steps into a role with diplomatic and social weight.
The election took place amid significant geopolitical instability and growing internal divisions within the church -- both seen as key factors in the conclave's outcome.
He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English, honoring his predecessor, Pope Francis, and Peru, where he served for 20 years as a missionary.
“Greetings...to all of you, and in particular, to my beloved diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, shared their faith,” he said in Spanish.
Americans in the crowd were stunned and ecstatic. In Washington, US President Donald Trump said it was “such an honor for our country” for the new pope to be American.
“What greater honor can there be?” he said. The president added that “we’re a little bit surprised and we’re happy.”
Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, congratulated Pope Leo, saying on X he's sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians "will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"
Pope Leo, a member of the Order of St. Augustine, has a reputation for cross-cultural appeal and is widely regarded as a church leader who transcends national boundaries. He became a bishop while serving in Peru and was granted Peruvian citizenship.
Pope Francis was widely seen as a compassionate reformer who prioritized migrants and the environment. He was the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit, and the first non-European pope in more than a millennium.
Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, after battling double pneumonia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
In Emergency Ruling, US Appeals Court Reverses Halt To Funding For Radio Free Europe
A US appeals court issued a ruling that advances efforts by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) to secure congressionally mandated funds it sorely needs to keep operations going in the coming weeks, pausing a decision delivered just hours earlier by a three-judge panel of the same court.
The new ruling, issued late on May 7 by the full 11-judge bench of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, imposed an “administrative stay” on the panel’s decision to put on hold a lower court’s ruling in the case, which pits RFE/RL against its overseer, the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM).
RFE/RL has sued USAGM to release frozen budget funds for the second half of the current fiscal year, from April through September.
On April 29, US District Judge Royce Lamberth granted RFE/RL a temporary restraining order, ruling that Congress "ordained that the monies at issue should be allocated to RFE/RL" and that President Donald Trump signed the budget resolution appropriating those funds. His decision ordered payment to be made to RFE/RL for April, about $12 million.
On May 7, however, the three-judge appeals court panel issued a 2-1 ruling staying Lamberth’s order pending appeal, decreasing RFE/RL’s chances of receiving the April funding anytime soon and putting its already substantially scaled-back operations deeper into jeopardy.
Hours later, though, the full 11-member court responded to an emergency petition from RFE/RL and imposed a pause on the panel’s ruling “pending further order of the court.”
In its decision, which also covered other suits involving USAGM, the court emphasized that the stay was meant to give it “sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency petitions and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of those petitions.”
The ruling, by a 7-4 vote with the court’s four Republican-appointed judges dissenting, means that USAGM must comply with Judge Lamberth’s April 29 order to pay RFE/RL.
While the latest administrative stay is not the court’s final ruling, USAGM can appeal it to the US Supreme Court, which could consider the case or decline to do so.
RFE/RL is a private, independent international news organization whose programs on multiple platforms reach a weekly audience of nearly 50 million people in 23 countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the nations of Central Asia and the Caucasus.
It has been locked in a legal fight with the USAGM since March 14, when Trump signed an executive order calling for the reduction of USAGM and the broadcasters it oversees – including the Voice of America (VOA), which unlike RFE/RL is a federal entity -- to "the maximum extent consistent with applicable law."
Deprived of funding for April and beyond, RFE/RL has continued to broadcast and publish, but has taken drastic cost-cutting measures to stretch its dwindling savings, including placing hundreds of staffers on furlough and canceling many freelance contracts.
Pakistan, India Fighting Persists In Wake Of Kashmir Killings
Pakistan and India traded accusations of attacks on May 8, as tensions persisted amid the worst flare-up of fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbors in more than 20 years.
Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif, a Pakistani military spokesman, said that a civilian was killed in Sindh Province and four soldiers were wounded in Lahore as a result of Indian drone strikes.
The media wing of the military said that Pakistan shot down 25 drones using a mix of technical and weapons-based countermeasures.
India’s Defense Ministry said it targeted air defense systems in several locations after Pakistan launched a drone-and-missile attack overnight, but did not say whether India's forces used drones.
"Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets...using drones and missiles," the ministry said in a statement. It said the weapons were "neutralized" by India's air defense systems.
The fighting this week follows an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month that killed 26 Hindu tourists and that India blamed on Pakistan, which denied it had anything to do with the killings.
India said it carried out “precision strikes” early on May 7 against nine Pakistani sites that were "terrorist infrastructure" from which attacks against it were orchestrated.
Pakistani officials have said that those strikes killed 31 civilians, some of them children.
On May 7, Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif vowed retaliation and an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee concluded with a decision authorizing the country's military to respond.
It said that India had "ignited an inferno in the region.”
There were also deaths and injuries on both sides of the border in heavy exchanges of fire that followed the initial Indian strikes.
India’s Foreign Ministry said on May 8 that 13 civilians were killed and 59 wounded during exchanges of fire across the border on May 7, and the army said an Indian soldier was also killed by shelling. Pakistani officials said six people have been killed near the border in exchanges of fire over the past day.
Since the partition of British India in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three full-scale wars -- in 1948, 1965, and 1971 -- and a limited conflict in 1999 known as the Kargil War.
There have also been several flare-ups in the century that have sparked fears of a full-scale war, including fighting that ensued after a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian security personnel in Indian-administered Kashmir in February 2019.
The partition, along religious lines, triggered one of history’s largest mass migrations, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands in sectarian violence between Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs.
This latest escalation in the conflict has sounded alarm bells in Washington, where US President Donald Trump said he has been informed of the situation and hopes the fighting "ends very quickly."
On May 8, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Sharif and stressed the need for India and Pakistan to work closely to deescalate their conflict, the Pakistani prime minister's office said in a statement.
Both the EU and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have also expressed concern about the situation surrounding Kashmir and called for maximum restraint.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Trump Calls For 30-Day Cease-Fire After Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Breaking Its Own Truce
US President Donald Trump called for a 30-day unconditional cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine and threatened more sanctions imposed by the United States and its partners if the cease-fire is not respected.
"Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire," Trump said on May 8 on Truth Social shortly after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone.
Trump said "both countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity" of the talks to halt the conflict. The US president said he wanted any cease-fire to then build to a "lasting peace."
"It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment's notice if my services are needed," Trump said.
Trump made the statement after Ukraine's top diplomat dismissed a Russian-declared cease-fire as a "farce," accusing Moscow's forces of committing hundreds of violations along the entire front line on the first day of the 72-hour truce.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's parliament ratified an agreement giving the United States privileged access to the country's mineral wealth, cementing a deal Trump has cast as an important element of his efforts to broker an end to Russia's war against its neighbor.
Zelenskyy welcomed the parliament's ratification of the Economic Partnership Agreement, calling it "a truly historic document that opens up many new opportunities for cooperation."
He said he spoke with Trump by phone and discussed "the need for continued efforts to achieve peace, including concrete steps that could be taken." Zelenskyy said on X that Trump "confirmed that he wants this war to end, is ready to help, and supports the need for a ceasefire. We agreed on our further contacts."
But the accusations that Russia was violating its promise to hold its fire for three days unless attacked underscore the challenges facing the push for peace. US Vice President JD Vance said a day earlier that "the gulf is wide" between the positions of Moscow and Kyiv.
Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities were quiet after the cease-fire came into effect at midnight, with no reports of long-range drone or missile attacks after successive nights of bombardment.
But the situation at the front, which runs about 1,200 kilometers from the Russian border in the east to the Black Sea in the south, was a different story, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote in a post on X.
"According to our military data...Russian forces continue to attack across the entire frontline. From midnight to midday, Russia committed 734 cease-fire violations and 63 assault operations, 23 of which are still ongoing," Sybiha wrote.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Russia would hold its fire from May 8 to May 10 -- a period coinciding with a May 9 military parade on Red Square and other celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II -- and urged Ukraine to do the same.
Sybiha wrote that there had been "586 attacks on our troops' positions, 464 of which used heavy weapons; 176 strikes by...drones; and 10 air strikes using 16 guided aerial bombs."
"Predictably, Putin's 'Parade ceasefire' proves to be a farce," he wrote.
The Ukrainian Air Force said earlier that Russian aircraft twice launched guided bombs targeting the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine in the early hours of May 8, and a soldier in the eastern Donetsk region said Russian forces had used drones and bombs in morning attacks.
The air force said the first bombs in the Sumy region were launched nearly three hours after the cease-fire came into force at midnight. The second round of bombs was launched within two hours, it said on Telegram. There was no word on damage.
A soldier with Ukraine's 115th Brigade, deployed at the front near Lyman in the Donetsk region, told Current Time that there was no shelling after midnight but that Russian forces targeted the Ukrainians with drones and bombs and that one soldier in his unit was wounded.
"This is what they call a cease-fire," the soldier said.
The Reuters news agency cited a Ukrainian military spokesman as saying that Russian troops had continued to conduct assaults in several areas on the eastern front, which runs through the Donetsk region.
Air Alert
The Ukrainian Air Force declared an air alert across the eastern part of the country on the morning of May 8, citing what it said was the threat of a Russian ballistic missile attack.
Russia also accused Ukraine of violating the cease-fire, which Kyiv had not committed to observe. Zelenskyy and other officials asserted that it was an effort to create the impression that Moscow wants to end the war and a bid to ensure there were no Ukrainian attacks during the Victory Day ceremonies, which brought several foreign leaders to Moscow.
Among them was Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met with Putin in the Kremlin on May 8.
Amid Western sanctions, China has helped keep Russia's economy going and fund its war against Ukraine, now in its fourth year since Putin ordered the full-scale invasion in February 2022, including by buying Russian oil and gas, and has not publicly criticized the Kremlin for the bloodshed.
Putin has used false claims that Ukraine's government is neo-Nazi as one of the justifications for the unprovoked invasion.
"Together with our Chinese friends, we firmly stand on guard of historical truth, protect the memory of events of the war years and counter modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism," Putin said in a public portion of the meeting with Xi.
Xi told Putin that Beijing stood alongside Russia in the face of "unilateralism and hegemonic bullying," a reference to the countries' anti-US stance. He said "China will work with Russia to shoulder the special responsibilities of major world powers."
Xi called Putin his "old friend" and Putin called Xi his "dear friend."
After their meeting in Moscow on May 8, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a statement to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between their two countries.
The statement also said Moscow and Beijing would continue to strengthen their military collaboration and would "actively increase the coordination of their approaches and deepen practical cooperation."
Other guests in Moscow include Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has openly challenged the European Union's support for Ukraine, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who made the trip despite EU pressure that visiting Moscow could derail Serbia's ambitions to join the bloc.
Joint Investment
The minerals calls for the creation of a joint investment fund that is intended to help rebuild Ukraine once the fighting is over. Under the deal, Ukraine will contribute 50 percent of all revenues from the sale of new minerals, as well as oil and gas projects.
The Russian-declared cease-fire followed days of deadly Russian bombardments of Kyiv and other cities and three straight nights of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, creating jitters ahead of the Victory Day parade on Red Square, which Putin traditionally addresses from a grandstand with guests in attendance.
Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine stood by its offer to observe a 30-day cease-fire in the war, which began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“Our proposal for a halt to the strikes, for a cease-fire of at least 30 days, still stands -- we are not withdrawing this proposal, as it offers a real chance for diplomacy,” he said in his nightly video address on May 7.
Russia has not responded to the 30-day cease-fire offer except for new strikes, he said.
"This clearly and obviously demonstrates to everyone who the source of the war is," he added.
Zelenskyy also appeared to acknowledge the numerous drone attacks that have been targeting Russian sites this week. The attacks forced the closure of airports in Moscow and the grounding of flights.
"And it is entirely fair that the Russian sky -- the sky of the aggressor -- is not calm either today," Zelenskyy said.
Both countries are under pressure from Trump to bring a swift end to the war, the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.
Putin has said he is committed to achieving peace, but Vance said the Russians “are asking too much" as the United States tries to bring the two sides to the table.
Vance also suggested that Ukraine should not be fixated on the idea of a 30-day cease-fire. He said "the gulf is wide" but he is "reasonably optimistic" about the chances of ending the war.
"The step we need to take right now is we need Russia and Ukraine to start talking to one another," said Vance. "We think it's probably impossible for us to mediate the whole process fully without at least some direct negotiations."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
India-Pakistan War Drumbeat Quickens As Islamabad Accuses New Delhi Of Sparking 'Inferno'
Indian and Pakistani forces have exchanged artillery fire after Indian air strikes claimed multiple lives, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed regional powers threatened to boil over.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif vowed retaliation and an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad on May 7 concluded with a decision authorizing the country's military to respond.
It said that India had "ignited an inferno in the region.”
Following the decision, crowds gathered in several Pakistani cities to voice anger at India's attack and support for retaliation.
"We are standing side by side with the army," protester Fazal Hussain told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal in Peshawar. He added that "we will hoist the Pakistani flag" in Delhi.
Another man at the rally, Abdul Hanan, said India had staged a "cowardly attack."
Both sides reported several fatalities in the shelling on May 7. Pakistan also claimed to have shot down several Indian jets.
“The moment the Indian side released payloads, we engaged their jets and shot five Indian jets," Sharif said during an address to parliament.
Hours earlier, Indian forces hit targets across Pakistani-administered Kashmir and Pakistan’s Punjab Province.
India said it carried out “precision strikes” against “terrorists” following the attack in Indian-administered Kashmir two weeks ago that killed 26 Hindu tourists.
India had earlier said that two of three suspects in that attack were Pakistani nationals but had not detailed any evidence. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.
The Pakistani military said only civilians were killed in the strikes on May 7.
This information was followed by the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed putting out a statement saying that 10 family members of its leader, Maulana Masood Azhar, had been killed.
This information could not be immediately confirmed independently.
Worst Fighting In Decades
This is the worst fighting between the two sides in more than two decades. Pakistan called the Indian strikes “a blatant act of war.”
As the latest crisis unfolds, media outlets and political leaders on both sides are amplifying war rhetoric. Prime-time talk shows, military-themed advertisements, and nationalist songs are fueling public sentiment.
On social media, users wage digital wars, trading threats and propaganda on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.
On May 3, Pakistani channels aired breaking news of the test-fire of the 450-kilometer range Abdali missile. Indian networks, meanwhile, broadcast from high-tech “war rooms,” with dramatic graphics and commentary designed to stir patriotic fervor.
Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Khan, author and former head of the Mass Communication Department at the Federal Urdu University in Karachi, said: “Indian media is under the influence of Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi’s ‘Hindutva’ ideology, while Pakistani media is tightly controlled by the deep state. There’s no room left for sanity.”
The Kashmir Conflict
The dispute over the mountainous Kashmir region was born from the bloody partition of British India in 1947.
India and Pakistan have already fought three full-scale wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971, and a limited conflict in 1999 also known as the Kargil War.
Due to the power imbalance between the two -- India being militarily and economically stronger -- Pakistan has supported both local and cross-border militant groups since the 1980s to fuel an armed insurgency in Kashmir.
The European Union called for both sides to take steps to deescalate the situation.
"The EU recalls the need for a negotiated, agreed and lasting, peaceful solution to the conflict," EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni told reporters.
This latest escalation in the conflict has also sounded alarm bells in Washington, where US President Donald Trump said he had been informed about the attack and hopes the fighting "ends very quickly."
In New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the attack and called for maximum restraint from both countries.
"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," Guterres said, according to his spokesman.
Vance Says Putin 'Asking Too Much,' Calls For Direct Talks As Russia, Ukraine Exchange Major Drone Strikes
US Vice President JD Vance called for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, saying a deal to end Moscow's war against its neighbor might be out of reach without such contacts.
In comments on May 7, Vance said Russia is "asking too much" but also suggested Ukraine should not be fixated on the idea of a 30-day cease-fire. He said "the gulf is wide" but he is "reasonably optimistic" about the chances of ending the war.
"You don't need to agree with Russian justification of the war, but you need to understand where they are coming from -- making them talk of what it takes for them to end the war," Vance said at an event in Washington. "[The] Russians are asking for certain set of things, and we think they are asking too much."
"The step we need to take right now is we need Russia and Ukraine to start talking to one another," said Vance. "We think it's probably impossible for us to mediate the whole process fully without at least some direct negotiations."
The comments from Vance, who said last week that the biggest war in Europe since 1945 would not end "anytime soon," spoke after Russia and Ukraine exchanged major drone attacks ahead of World War II commemorations on May 8-9.
Russia fired ballistic missiles and dozens of drones at Ukraine overnight, killing at least two people and wounding several others in Kyiv in one of the heaviest attacks in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone attacks yet on May 6-7, targeting Moscow for the third straight night ahead of a May 9 military parade marking Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II. No injuries were reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on May 7 that his country stood by its offer to observe a 30-day cease-fire.
"Ukraine's proposal to cease strikes and establish at least a 30-day ceasefire remains in force," Zelenskyy said. "We are not withdrawing this proposal, which could give diplomacy a chance."
Zelenskyy also indirectly acknowledged the numerous drone attacks that have been targeting Russia in recent days.
"It is absolutely fair that Russian skies, the skies of the aggressor, are also not calm today, in a mirror-like way," he said.
On the diplomatic front, Germany's new chancellor vowed continued European support for Ukraine's defense against Russia and said US engagement is crucial for ending the war and ensuring peace once the fighting stops.
In Kyiv, falling debris from destroyed drones sparked fires in apartments and buildings in three districts, Ukraine's military administration said on social media. A Russian drone strike in the morning hours of May 7 killed two people and wounded six others, including four children, the State Emergency Service reported.
Russia launched four ballistic missiles and 142 drones overnight, Zelenskyy said in social media posts on May 7. In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had destroyed 524 drones.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Russian air defense units destroyed at least 14 Ukrainian drones after 10 p.m. local time on May 6. Russian officials said Ukrainian drones were destroyed on their approach to Moscow, whose key airports remained out of operation for most of the night.
Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow was the third in as many nights and comes as the Russian capital prepares for Victory Day celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Nazi surrender and the end of World War II in Europe.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who expects to host Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of several other nations at the May 9 parade on Red Square, announced late last month that Russia would cease fire for 72 hours on May 8-10 and called on Kyiv to do the same.
Zelenskyy has called the measure a pointless propaganda ploy and said Russia should agree to an unconditional cease-fire over at least 30 days, in line with a US proposal launched in March. Ukraine agreed to that proposal, but Russia did not.
Vance seemed to indicate Kyiv should not not press on the issue.
"The gulf [between the Russian and Ukrainian positions] is wide now, but I am reasonable optimistic now. We are trying now to move away from the obsession with a 30-day cease-fire," he said. "If cool heads prevail here, we can stop the killing.
The three-day cease-fire took effect, the Kremlin said on May 8 just after midnight. It said earlier that Russia would respond "immediately" if Ukraine launched an attack.
Air attacks and heavy fighting have persisted despite US President Donald Trump's effort to broker an end to the war, which has killed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides and a growing number of Ukrainian civilians since Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
US officials have warned Washington could abandon its push for peace if there's no major progress soon, and the future of US military aid to Kyiv is uncertain, adding to pressure on Europe to play a robust role and provide security for Ukraine.
In Paris, on his first trip abroad in office, new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 7 that all members of the European Union must boost their defense spending.
"Only in this way can we gradually close our capability gaps and collectively support Ukraine," Merz said at a press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
Merz urged the United States not to walk away, saying that Ukraine can "continue relying on Germany and France in its fight against Russian aggression" but stressing, "We cannot end this war...without a continued involvement of the United States of America; this is not something that Europeans can substitute for."
"Let me say this very clearly as well, ladies and gentlemen, President Trump has our full support when it comes to bringing about an end to the war," Merz said. He added that European countries are ready to participate in any monitoring of a cease-fire "under the leadership, and with the participation of, the United States."
Russia, which seized the Crimean Peninsula and fomented war in the eastern region known as the Donbas in 2014, now controls about one-fifth of Ukraine, and members of the Trump administration have suggested Kyiv would have to cede some territory to Russia if it wants peace.
In his comment in Washington, Vance did not specify what Russian demands or requests were seen by the United States as going too far.
Amid the diplomacy over a potential cease-fire, senior Russian officials have said a peace plan must include, among other things, recognition that four mainland Ukraine regions Moscow claims as its own -- including parts that Kyiv still controls -- are Russian. Russia has also called for a strict limits on Ukraine's military power.
In his first media interview since he left office in January, Trump's predecessor Joe Biden told the BBC that pressuring Ukraine to give up territory in the name of peace was "modern-day appeasement."
Referring to Putin, Biden suggested he wants to control Ukraine and said that "anybody [who] thinks he's going to stop is just foolish."
There was no immediate comment from the White House on Biden's remarks in the interview, which was conducted May 5 and published May 7.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Trump Announces End To Bombing Of Houthi Rebels In Yemen, Saying They 'Don't Want To Fight Anymore'
US President Donald Trump said on May 6 that he's ordering a halt to US air strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen after the Iran-backed group agreed to stop attacking ships on important shipping routes in the Middle East.
“We’re going to stop the bombing of the Houthis, effective immediately,” Trump said at the start of a meeting at the White House with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
After Trump made the announcement, Oman said it had mediated the cease-fire, and confirmed that the US campaign was ending.
“In the future, neither side will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said on X, calling the agreement a “welcome outcome.”
The United States launched a campaign of air strikes in March, and Trump promised to use “overwhelming lethal force.”
That came after the Houthis said they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels sailing off Yemen in response to Israel's mounting another blockade on the Gaza Strip.
Trump said on May 6 that the Houthis had indicated to US officials that “they don’t want to fight anymore. They just don’t want to fight. And we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings.”
He said the announcement means the Houthis “will not be blowing up ships anymore.”
The Houthis have been firing at shipping in the Red Sea and at Israel since Israel began its military offensive in Gaza against Hamas, which has been designated by the United States and the EU as a terrorist organization, after the Palestinian militant group launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
The statement from Oman did not mention whether the Houthis had agreed to stop attacks on Israel.
The head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, said the group would continue to support Gaza.
Separately, the head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said on X that the US halt of "aggression" against Yemen would be evaluated.
Israel’s military on May 6 launched air strikes against the Houthis that it said fully disabled the international airport in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. Israel’s attacks were in retaliation for a Houthi missile strike on May 4 on Israel’s international airport.
Gregory Brew, a senior analyst with the Eurasia Group risk-analysis firm, said on X that the Houthis have not fired on a commercial ship since December.
“They are likely, however, to continue shooting at Israel,” Brew said.
From November 2023 until January 2025, the Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones. That has greatly reduced the flow of trade through the Red Sea corridor, which typically sees $1 trillion of goods move through it annually.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Pakistan And India Say Civilians Killed After India Fires Missiles Into Pakistani Territory
Pakistan said eight people were killed early on May 7 in missile strikes launched by Indian armed forces and called the attack a "blatant act of war" amid mounting tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The fighting was the worst in more than two decades and followed an attack by Islamist assailants that killed 26 Hindu tourists in India-controlled Kashmir last month. India blamed Pakistan-based militants for the deadly attack; Pakistan denied involvement.
India said it struck nine Pakistani sites that were "terrorist infrastructure" from which attacks against it were orchestrated.
India said it also suffered deaths among its civilian population. The army said three civilians were killed by Pakistani troops who resorted to "arbitrary" shelling across the Line of Control, the de facto border that divides Kashmir, which is at the center of an 80-year-old territorial dispute between the two countries, and their international borders.
It added that the Indian Army was "responding in proportionate manner."
The director-general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif, told a news conference that there had been "24 impacts from India on six places" and these resulted in the killing of eight citizens and the wounding of 35. Another eight are missing.
"Pakistan will return a response to the attack," he said before ending the news conference without taking questions.
He did not mention a report that the country's air force shot down Indian jets in retaliation. Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Xthat three Indian jets and one Indian drone had been shot down by Pakistan.
State Of Emergency
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif scheduled an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee for 10 a.m. local time on May 7.
The chief minister of Punjab Province, Maryam Nawaz, declared a state of emergency in the province, which borders India. All schools, colleges, and universities will be closed. Police and other security agencies have been placed on high alert, and doctors on leave have been asked to report for duty.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the attack posed a significant threat to commercial air traffic, and the country suspended all flights and operations at the Lahore and Islamabad airports for 48 hours.
An Indian military statement referred to the military action as Operation Sindoor and said nine sites were hit.
"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the statement said.
“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted,” the statement said, adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”
The ISPR said India fired missiles at three locations -- Muzaffarabad, the main city of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir; Kotli, also in Pakistan-administered Kashmir; and Bahawalpur in Punjab Province. The Bahawalpur and Muridke areas are considered centers for the banned groups Jaish-e Muhammad and Lashkar-e Jhangvi.
The attack sounded alarm bells in Washington, where US President Donald Trump said he had been informed about the attack and hopes the fighting "ends very quickly." In New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the attack and called for maximum restraint from both countries.
"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," Guterres said, according to his spokesman.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted Pakistani national-security adviser Lieutenant General Asim Malik, who is also chief of Pakistan's prime intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to discussed the situation.
Rubio also spoke with his counterpart from India and said he would continue to engage with both New Delhi and Islamabad to reach a resolution to the conflict.
"He is encouraging India and Pakistan to re-open a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation," said National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes in a statement.
Soaring Tensions
Tensions have soared between the two countries in the aftermath of the deadly attack on the Hindu tourists.
Hassan Abbas, a professor of international relations at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies, told RFE/RL that while terrorism must always be condemned, Pakistan’s hasty framing of the incident as a false-flag operation by India -- without investigation -- is irresponsible. Equally, India’s rush to blame Pakistan without credible evidence only deepens mistrust and raises the risk of escalation, Abbas said.
"We need a different kind of courage now -- the courage to imagine cooperation...not confrontation. In a region facing the twin crises of poverty and climate vulnerability, war is a luxury no one can afford," Abbas said.
Hussain Haqqani, former Pakistani ambassador to the United States and senior fellow at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Hudson Foundation, told RFE/RL that domestic politics on both sides requires the leadership of the two countries to take a nationalistic stance.
The only sane approach in this situation for India is to demonstrate a strike and for Pakistan to respond in a way that the situation should not flare up, Haqqani said.
“But if one side strikes, then another responds, and then the other strikes again and it continues, then it could go out of control,” he added.
Although the people of the two countries are cheering at the moment, it would be the people who would be hurt the most, because the economies of the two countries will suffer, he said.
Tauseef Ahmad Khan, an author and former head of the Mass Communication Department at Federal Urdu University in Karachi, said that India-Pakistan tensions ignite artificial patriotism.
"The 1.5 billion people of the region -- many living in poverty -- are the real victims of this conflict,” Khan said.
Indian media is under the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Hindutva" ideology, while Pakistani media is tightly controlled by what he called the deep state, Khan told RFE/RL.
"There’s no room left for sanity,” he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
EU To Formally Accuse Russia Of Using Chemical Weapons In Ukraine
The Council of the European Union has prepared a new sanctions regulation that, for the first time, formally accuses Russia of using CS gas as a method of warfare on the front lines in Ukraine.
In an explanatory memorandum seen by RFE/RL's Russian Investigative Unit Systema, EU officials refer to two reports by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), published at Ukraine's request in November 2024 and February 2025, as the basis for the move.
This proposal is part of a three-package set of sanctions the EU is expected to adopt in the coming days. The other two target cyberattacks and Russian destabilization campaigns in Europe. According to internal EU sources, a fourth package of sanctions focused on targeting Russia's shadow fleet will follow.
The reports document the alleged use of CS gas in Maryivka and Ilinka, in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine, during Russian attacks in 2024.
The OPCW based its reports on soil and water samples, interviews with military personnel, and photographs of hand-grenade casings marked "RG-Vo," which stands for "hand grenade -- toxic agent."
Russia's RT state television channel aired footage of Russian troops using such Russian-made grenades on the battlefield.
"In light of the seriousness of the situation, in absence of a credible explanation from Russia regarding its widely reported use of riot control agents, and to enhance the global norm against the use of chemical weapons, the European Union calls for a timely attribution of the proven use of riot control agents as a method of warfare by the OPCW," the memorandum says.
The EU sanctions list will include the Russian Defense Ministry's Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, and the 27th and 33rd scientific research centers involved in the development and use of chemical agents.
CS is a tear gas also known as "Lilac." It causes severe irritation to the eyes, skin, and respiratory tract. Those coming in contact with it lose orientation and can suffocate.
Formally, CS is considered a nonlethal means of suppressing riots and is used by police in many countries. The use of such substances as weapons is prohibited by Article 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention, EU officials note.
According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, capsules with such gas have also been found inside Iranian-made Shahed drones, which have been widely used by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine.
- By Current Time
Russia, Ukraine Swap 205 Prisoners Of War In Latest Deal
Ukraine and Russia have conducted a prisoner exchange involving 410 soldiers -- 205 from each side -- the latest in a series of swaps resulting from their ongoing war.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 6 that the Russian soldiers involved in the exchange, which was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, are currently in Belarus as they head back to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the action, saying the POWs came from almost "all types and branches of the armed forces," including "defenders of Mariupol and the entire front line."
Russia's bloody siege of the Azov Sea city of Mariupol months into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine saw fighters battle Russian troops for months before around 2,500 surrendered in May 2022.
An April 19 exchange saw 277 Ukrainian POWs return home, according to Kyiv, while Moscow says it received 246 soldiers. In total, more than 3,000 prisoners have been swapped through U.A.E.-mediated exchanges since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
The latest swap comes as renewed Western efforts to resolve the conflict, pushed in large part by US President Donald Trump, have begun to falter, as Russia continues to press its advantage on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Despite an earlier tentative agreement to limit attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine and Russia have also continued to target oil pipelines, power plants, electricity transmission lines, and other crucial sites.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a three-day cease-fire in its Ukraine invasion beginning on May 8 to coincide with Victory Day celebrations.
The proposal was dismissed by Kyiv as "theater." Zelenskyy has called instead for a longer, 30-day cease-fire.
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.