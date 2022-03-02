News
Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Says Russian Troops Plan To Surround City, Vows To Fight
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russian troops have surrounded the Ukrainian capital and plan to strangle it through a blockade as Moscow's attack on Ukrainian towns and cities continues.
Klitschko told Current Time on March 2 that Ukrainian troops continue to disrupt such attempts by the Russian troops and have been finding sabotage groups operating in Kyiv.
"I can say that there are obvious plans by Russians to surround the capital to take it in a blockade," Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, said.
"At this moment, our guys are returning a proper response to them. Even the groups that reach Kyiv's outskirts are being kicked several kilometers back, he said, adding that “we will do everything we can" to break any blockade.
Klitschko said that the situation in Kyiv is "tense, but comparatively calm," emphasizing that despite intensive shelling of the city by Russian troops, the communication sector is working properly in the Ukrainian capital.
He added that a television tower bombed by the Russians on March 1 was again working.
"A huge number of people, civilians are taking part in defending the city.... We have our partners, our will, our beloved land, which we are not going to give up," Klitschko said.
All Of The Latest News
Serbia Twins Presidential Election With General Elections Being Held On April 3
Serbia has set April 3 for a presidential election, twinning the vote with parliamentary and local balloting on the same day.
"I want the campaign to take place in a democratic and fair atmosphere and to contribute to the stability of Serbia, the future of Serbia and all citizens," acting parliamentary speaker Ivica Dacic said on March 2 in announcing the date.
Dacic added that he expects President Aleksandar Vucic to remain in his post until the end of May, regardless of the outcome of the April 3 vote. Candidates have until March 12 to submit their papers, he said.
Last month, Vucic called a parliamentary election after dissolving the legislature. The capital, Belgrade, is also holding an election on April 3.
His ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is expected to win the general election, according to recent public opinion polls, despite gains made by opposition parties over issues such as the environment and inflation.
Vucic has been criticized by some rights activists for pulling most mainstream media under his control.
Germany Says New Iran Deal 'Must Not Be Postponed Any Longer'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Iran to move quickly to resolve any remaining issues and reach an agreement to revive a 2015 deal on its nuclear program.
"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz told reporters on March 2 after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem. "Now is the time to make a decision. This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer."
Iran signed the original deal with world powers the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China.
But then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, saying the terms weren’t sufficient to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and that Tehran was financing terror in the region. Trump also reinstated crippling sanctions against Iran.
Several rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital over the past year to reach a new agreement.
On February 26, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that Tehran is "seriously reviewing a draft of a [new] agreement," while the country's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Vienna late on February 27 for further talks.
Iran has steadfastly denied it is seeking nuclear weapons and rejects the claim that it supports terror.
Based on reporting by AFP and dpa
Navalny Calls For Daily Protests Against Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has called for daily protests against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine, saying Russia cannot become "a nation of frightened silent people."
In a long thread of posts on Twitter on March 2, the Kremlin critic slammed President Vladimir Putin as an "obviously insane czar" for unleashing war on Ukraine, while reminding Russians of the Soviet-era mantra of "struggle for peace."
"Let's not become a nation of frightened silent people, of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war unleashed by our obviously insane czar against Ukraine," Navalny wrote. "Putin is not Russia."
Navalny, Putin's most vocal critic, was jailed in 2021 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from a near-fatal poisoning while traveling in Siberia from what Western laboratory tests established was a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He has blamed Putin directly for the attempt on his life, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.
Sporadic protests have been seen across Russia since the invasion began on February 24, with police cracking down quickly on any dissent.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 6,835 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
"We must, gritting our teeth and overcoming fear, come out and demand an end to the war.... Each arrested person must be replaced by two newcomers. If -- in order to stop the war -- we have to fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves, we will fill prisons and paddy wagons with ourselves," Navalny wrote.
"Everything has a price and now, in the spring of 2022, we must pay this price. No one else. Let's not 'be against the war.' Let's fight against the war," he added.
EU Approves Further Sanctions Against Belarus Over Role In Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The European Union has approved new sanctions on Belarus for assisting Russia in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
France, the current holder of the EU's rotating presidency, said in a statement on March 2 that the sanctions are aimed at those individuals in Belarus who are playing a role in aiding the attacks on Ukraine, as well as "some economic sectors, and in particular timber, steel, and potassium."
The 27-nation bloc has already imposed a series of wide-ranging measures against Belarus over human rights abuses stemming from a brutal crackdown by the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka against dissent after a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
Lukashenka claimed victory, and a sixth consecutive term in office, after the vote, while the opposition says the process was rigged and that its candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, won the balloting.
Sberbank Leaves European Market Amid Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, says it is leaving the European banking market in the face of Western sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bank said in a statement on March 2 that because of an order from Russia's central bank, it could no longer supply liquidity to its European subsidiary banks.
"In the current environment, Sberbank has decided to withdraw from the European market. Subsidiary banks of the group faced abnormal cash outflows and threats to the safety of employees and branches," the statement said.
Sanctions against Sberbank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine were imposed by the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, but so far the European Union has not included it on the list of Russian banks the bloc is disconnecting from the SWIFT banking system.
The bank noted that all customer deposits are insured in accordance with local regulations and that the bank's assets "are sufficient to make payments to all depositors."
Russia Bombards Ukrainian Cities, As Kyiv Says Its Military Is On The Offensive In Some Areas
KYIV -- Russian forces have continued to bombard Ukrainian cities, with Kharkiv appearing to be the main target. But Ukraine's armed forces have said that in some areas of the country the tide has turned and its military has gone on the offensive for the first time as the war enters its seventh day.
No major Ukrainian city has fallen as of March 2, but experts have warned that Moscow appears to be turning to devastating shelling of built-up areas before entering them.
While Russian troops are massed close to the capital and cities around the country are being heavily shelled, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced in a statement on March 2 that in some areas Ukrainian troops "are beginning to seize the initiative from the Russian occupiers."
"The enemy is trying to maintain the fighting capacity of their units, realizing that the 'easy walk' did not work," the statement reads. "It tries to avoid direct encounters not only with the Ukrainian Army, but also with civilians who block the movement of its columns. Russian propaganda ceases to operate in Ukraine and the 'liberators' realize that no one was ready to welcome them here."
The heaviest Russian bombardments appear to be targeted on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where dozens of residents have been killed and the city center hit by missile strikes in recent days. Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on the morning of March 2 that at least 21 people had been killed and 112 wounded due to shelling over the previous 24 hours.
On March 2, regional officials reported that Kharkiv's City Council was struck by a missile, a day after the city's administration building was hit in an attack Ukrainian President Volodymyr described as a "war crime."
According to updated figures released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 2, Russia has suffered losses of about 5,800 troops, although those numbers could not be independently verified and it is unclear if the figures include only killed soldiers. Russia has also lost 30 airplanes, 31 helicopters, and 211 tanks, according to the new statistics. Updated figures relating to Ukrainian troop losses were not released, although Ukraine recently placed the number in the hundreds.
Russia has not provided clear data on troop casualties.
WATCH: Rescue operations were under way on March 2 in Irpin, near the Ukrainian capital, after an attack blamed on Russian forces hit a residential area:
The UN human rights office said it has recorded 136 civilian deaths. More than 870,000 people are estimated to have fled Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said that more than 2,000 civilians died in the first week of the war. That figure has not been independently confirmed.
Reports from Kharkiv said that Russian airborne troops had landed in the city on March 2 and that Russian forces attacked a military medical center. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said apartment blocks had been damaged by shelling and that the regional headquarters of the national police and Karazin National University were targeted.
Synyehubov said that overnight airstrikes had caused multiple fires but that Ukrainian forces continued to hold the city.
"All attacks have been pushed back. The Russian enemy suffered heavy losses," Synyehubov was quoted by dpa as saying.
Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported that six modern Russian tanks had been captured.
The status of Kherson, a strategically important Black Sea port city of about 280,000 people, was disputed.
In televised remarks on March 2, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that "the Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control."
However, an adviser to Zelenskiy disputed the claim, saying that street fighting was continuing as of midday on March 2. "The city has not fallen. Our side continues to defend," Oleksiy Arestovych said in a live-streamed presidential briefing.
Early on March 2, Mariupol's mayor said that the Azov Sea port city has been under intense shelling and the authorities are unable to evacuate the injured. The city is a key target of joint Russian and separatist forces from Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Russian forces also continue to mass outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where Russian missiles struck the city's television tower located near a Holocaust massacre site on March 2:
At least five people were killed in that attack and more explosions were reported later that evening in Kyiv and surrounding areas. A massive convoy of artillery and armored vehicles that had extended more than 65 kilometers continues to position itself within striking distance of the capital in what Ukrainian officials see as an attempt to surround and take control of the country's largest city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed outrage on Twitter that the Russian missile strike on the TV tower had struck so close to the Babyn Yar memorial center, which was dedicated just last year to mark the 80th anniversary of the infamous mass slaughter of Jews, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and others by the Nazis during World War II.
"To the world: What is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating," Zelenskiy wrote on March 1.
Shortly after reports of the attacks, Zelenskiy spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine was discussed. We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible. Thank you for your support!" Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
A White House official said the two leaders spoke for about 30 minutes.
During his first State of the Union Address, delivered in Washington on March 1, Biden addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine at length.
"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," Biden said. "But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."
Biden announced that he was immediately closing U.S. airspace to Russian flights and stressed the unity of Western countries against Russia's military action.
"He thought he could divide us at home, in this chamber, in this nation," Biden said during his address to the nation from the House of Representatives in the U.S. Capitol. "He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united."
In an interview to Reuters and CNN on March 1, Zelenskiy said Russia must "first stop bombing people" before peace talks could make any headway. A second round of talks with Russia on a possible cease-fire was expected between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Belarus on March 2, but there have been differing accounts of if and when they will take place.
The Kremlin said on March 2 that there was "contradictory information" regarding the scheduled talks and that it was prepared to meet but it was not clear if the Ukrainian negotiating team would show up.
"Our delegation will be there late in the afternoon. [It will] wait for Ukrainian negotiators," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on March 2. "Our delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight."
During a live-streamed briefing on Facebook on March 2, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine was ready to talk but that it was not clear when.
"We are ready for talks. We are ready for diplomacy. But we are in no way ready to accept Russian ultimatums," Kuleba said.
Russian media later cited Ukrainian presidential adviser Arestovych as telling Ukraine-24 television that the talks were back on for March 2.
After the first round of talks, on February 28, failed to reach a breakthrough, Zelenskiy said that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before fresh discussions could take place. A Ukrainian presidential adviser told Reuters that a "substantial agenda" needed to be established before negotiations can commence.
Zelenskiy has urged NATO members to impose a no-fly zone to stop Russia's air force. The Ukrainian president has also condemned the bombardment of Kharkiv as a war crime and act of terror, saying in video statement following a deadly attack that struck the city administration building on March 1 that "after such an attack, Russia is a terrorist country."
WATCH: There were emotional farewells at Kyiv's main train station as more people fled the Ukrainian capital.
Emergency services reported that at least 10 people were killed in the attack, which came after dozens were killed by Russian shelling a day earlier. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that it is not targeting civilian areas during what it calls its "military operation" in Ukraine.
On February 28, the office of the prosecutor of the ICC, the global criminal court, announced that it was launching an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine both before last week's invasion by Russia, which in 2014 illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, and since the current invasion began on February 24.
The court already has conducted a preliminary probe into crimes linked to the violent suppression of pro-European protests in Kyiv in 2013-14, as well as allegations of crimes in Crimea following its annexation by Russia.
On March 1, Canada petitioned the ICC to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
"We are working with other ICC member states to take this significant action as a result of numerous allegations of the commission of serious international crimes in Ukraine by Russian forces," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. "The ICC has our full support and confidence. We call on Russia to cooperate with the court."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
- By VOA
'We Are United': Biden Says Putin 'Badly Miscalculated' On Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- As members of Congress waved small blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, U.S. President Joe Biden came to his first State of the Union address on the evening of March 1 with tough words for his autocratic adversaries.
With Russian President Putin ratcheting up attacks on Ukrainian cities such as Kharkiv and Kyiv, Biden stood in the House chamber and told Americans the free world was united against Putin’s aggression.
"The free world is holding him accountable," Biden said. "Along with 27 members of the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy, as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea. Australia, New Zealand, and many others, even Switzerland are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been."
He announced that he was immediately closing U.S. airspace to Russian flights.
"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways," he said of the Russian president, to what appeared to be widespread applause from the crowd of both Democrats and Republicans. "But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people."
Biden said Kyiv was on the frontline of the global battle between democracies and autocracies, and that democracy would prevail. He said Putin badly miscalculated when he launched a full-scale invasion of his neighbor.
"He thought he could divide us at home in this chamber in this nation," Biden said. "He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united and that's what we did."
Biden said it would take time, but the United States and its NATO allies would remain united and freedom would prevail over tyranny.
As if to underscore that point, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, joined first lady Jill Biden in her viewing box, and was greeted by a standing ovation. The White House said that the first lady had a small embroidered applique of a sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, sewn onto the wrist of her dark blue dress for the speech.
The evolving crisis in Ukraine has become a central focus of Washington in recent weeks. U.S. and NATO allies have imposed bruising sanctions that have caused Russia's currency and stock markets to plummet, and also pledged weapons and aid for Ukraine's government.
Biden again made clear the United States would not send troops into Ukraine, but vowed that he and the other members of the NATO alliance will defend NATO territory.
"The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days weeks, months, will be hard on them," he said.
Biden did not discuss the chaotic military departure from Afghanistan last August. But in the Republican response to Biden’s address, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa blasted the president for what she called his failure there.
"The disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal did more than cost American lives; it betrayed our allies and emboldened our enemies," Reynolds told VOA.
Experts said that in light of the current crisis, it makes sense that Biden devoted his foreign policy part of the speech to Ukraine, even though much there remains uncertain.
"So now it's a moment where I think Biden thus far has proved a lot of his experience and value, but it all depends on how things play out in Ukraine," said Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute.
Another expert told VOA the strong positive, bipartisan response Biden received on his Ukraine remarks will be noticed in Moscow.
"And foreign policy wise, that’s a very important signal," said Michael Kimmage of the German Marshall Fund. "Putin will be looking for any kind of division or vulnerability in American politics. I think everybody in the room, not just Biden, but everybody in the room knew this is not the moment to send that signal."
Protesters In Tbilisi Decry Georgian Government's Inadequate Support For Ukraine
Several hundred people gathered in Tbilisi in front of the parliament building on March 1 for the sixth day of protests in the Georgian capital in support of Ukraine.
The protesters used the rally to voice several political demands as they expressed their opposition to the Georgian government, which they say has not adequately supported Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian forces.
Demonstrations in support of Ukraine have taken place in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but so far they have not been political. The rally on March 1 was the first in which an opposition leader took the stage.
The rally demanded the resignation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his government, active steps to support Ukraine, and the backing of an official request for EU membership.
“First, Irakli Garibashvili must leave…second, we must move to concrete and effective steps to help Ukraine,” Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the Droa party, said at the rally.
“Our third demand is that immediately after their departure (the Georgian government), Georgia should apply for membership in the European Union,” Khoshtaria said.
The protesters said they felt shame after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recalled Ukraine’s ambassador to Georgia because Georgian officials created “obstacles" for volunteers who want to help Ukraine and for "holding an immoral position regarding sanctions” against Russia.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Garibashvili said Tbilisi did not plan to join Western sanctions against Russia.
On February 28, Georgian authorities did not allow a Ukrainian plane that was supposed to shuttle 30 Georgian volunteers to Kyiv to land at Tbilisi's airport.
Tearful Goodbyes At Kyiv's Train Station As Russian Armor Moves Closer
Shipping Companies Suspend Deliveries To Russia; Britain, Canada Close Ports To Russian Ships
Three of the world’s largest container shipping companies say they are suspending nonessential deliveries to Russia, adding to a litany of economic punishments aimed at Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The shipping companies Maersk, MSC, and CMA CGM announced their move on March 1. The largest of the three, the Danish company Maersk, said all new bookings to and from Russia “will be temporarily suspended, with exception of foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies.”
Britain and Canada also closed ports to Russian ships on March 1. Britain banned any ship with Russian connections from entering its ports, while Ottawa said its ban also applied to fishing boats in its internal waters.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps encouraged other countries to prohibit ships tied to Russia from using their ports.
“We’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban of all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports,” Shapps said on Twitter.
Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban would have “a significant economic impact on Russian boats or ships that are either owned or flagged by Russia."
Alghabra told reporters in Ottawa that other countries are considering doing the same. Alghabra acknowledged that not many Russian vessels travel directly to Canada's ports, but said ships owned or flagged by Russia transport goods from other countries to Canada's Atlantic shores.
The moves deepen Russia's isolation as its invasion of Ukraine sparks an exodus of international companies.
To stem the stampede, Moscow said it would temporarily curb foreign investors from selling Russian assets. But energy firms BP and Shell have already decided to abandon their Russian businesses, while leading banks, airlines, automakers, and more have cut shipments and ended partnerships.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Leading Moscow Radio Station Taken Off Air Over Coverage Of War In Ukraine
One of Russia’s leading media outlets, the Moscow radio station Ekho Moskvy, has been taken off the air amid a Russian crackdown on independent media covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ekho Moskvy Editor in Chief Aleksei Venediktov said on Telegram on March 1 that the radio station had been taken off the air and vowed to appeal the decision in court.
"The Editorial board of Ekho Moskvy absolutely disagrees with the demand of the Prosecutor-General's Office that led to the radio station being cut off the air," said Venediktov, one of Russia's best-known journalists.
Another popular independent Russian media outlet, the Dozhd television channel, also said on March 1 that its website had been blocked.
Earlier in the day, the Prosecutor-General's Office demanded that Russian authorities cut Ekho Moskvy from the air and block the website of Dozhd's online television station for distributing what it called information that "calls for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information about the Russian military personnel’s special operation" in Ukraine.
In a related move, on February 28 the Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked Current Time and the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service for refusing to delete their reports about the war in Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor had warned media outlets across the country earlier that Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
Amid Increasing Protests Against War, Moscow Mayor Warns Of Repercussions
Amid increasing anti-war sentiments in the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has vowed to prevent attempts to organized street protests, telling Muscovites "not follow provocateurs."
Numerous single-person protests that do not require authorities' permission as well as large protests demanding an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been held in Moscow and other Russian cities since the full-scale attack started last week.
Sobyanin wrote on his blog on March 1 that "all calls by provocateurs" to hold protests "aim to disrupt the city management works and create an atmosphere of chaos."
He added: “All attempts to organize street disorders will be consequently thwarted."
Almost 6,000 demonstrators have been detained in protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that have been held in Russia's towns and cities since February 24, the first day of the invasion.
International Energy Agency To Release Oil From Stockpiles To Stabilize Market After Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
The International Energy Agency (IEA) announced on March 1 that member countries had agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves to stabilize the market after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The United States will release 30 million barrels -- half the total -- White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"We are prepared to use every tool available to us to limit disruption to global energy supply as a result of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's actions," Psaki said.
"We will also continue our efforts to accelerate diversification of energy supplies away from Russia and to secure the world from Moscow's weaponization of oil and gas," the statement added.
The 31 IEA countries agreed to release the 60 million barrels earlier on March 1 during an extraordinary meeting of the organization’s governing board. The release amounts to 4 percent of IEA members’ emergency stockpiles.
“The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention,” IEA's executive director, Fatih Birol, said. “Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery.”
The IEA said Russia “plays an outsized role on global energy markets” as the world’s third-largest oil producer and the largest exporter. It exports about 5 million barrels of crude daily amounting to about 12 percent of global oil trade. Sixty percent goes to Europe and 20 percent to China.
Birol said he was happy that IEA member countries "committed to do their utmost to support Ukraine in terms of fuel supply."
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm led the meeting of the governing board as chairwoman of this year’s IEA Ministerial Meeting.
The IEA statement said the move aims to "send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, the IEA defines one of its main roles as helping coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil. Besides the United States, IEA's members include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russian Missile Blamed For Kharkiv Administration Building Blast Amid Bombardment
Orthodox Clerics Call For Stop To War In Ukraine In Rare Challenge To Russian Government
In an unusual move, more than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics have called for an immediate stop to the ongoing war in Ukraine in an open letter issued on March 1.
At least 176 Orthodox clerics said that they "respect the freedom of any person given to him or her by God," adding that the people of Ukraine "must make their own choices by themselves, not at the point of assault rifles and without pressure from either West or East."
The letter says the clerics “bewail” the suffering that has been “undeservingly imposed on our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”
It is very rare for such a large number of religious clerics of the Orthodox Church to openly challenge President Vladimir Putin's government. In recent years, the Russian Orthodox Church and its leader, Patriarch Kirill, who did not sign the letter, have fully supported Putin's policies.
"We call on all opposing sides for a dialogue because there is no other alternative to violence,” the letter says. “Only an ability to hear the other side can give us hope to get out of the abyss our countries were thrown into several days ago. Let yourself and us all enter the Easter Lent in the spirit of faith and love. Stop the war."
There was no comment or other reaction from Patriarch Kirill or from Russian officials.
The letter makes references to "judgment day” and “eternal suffering,” saying nothing on Earth can prevent that judgment.
“We remind that Christ's blood shed by the Savior for the world's life will be taken in the celebration of the Communion by those who gives murderous orders, not as life, but as eternal suffering.”
Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Changes Its Name In Further Distancing From Nazarbaev
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan’s ruling party has changed its name as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev seeks to distance himself from his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
The party announced on March 1 during an annual congress that it would now be called Amanat, which among other meanings can be translated as Ancestors' Legacy. It was previously called Nur Otan (Light of the Fatherland).
"The new name portrays the unfading ideals of independence, the values of strong statehood, national unity, the vast expanses of our homeland, which our ancestors bequeathed to us," Toqaev said at the congress.
Toqaev has been trying to distance himself from Nazarbaev since mass protests in early January turned deadly.
At least 227 people died in the violence, sparked in part because of anger over the corruption and nepotism that stemmed from Nazarbaev's rule even after he stepped down in 2019.
The ruling party was initially called Otan (Fatherland) when it was established in 1998.
Later, as the former president's cult of personality turned into a mass phenomenon in the tightly controlled oil-rich nation, the party, like many other organizations and state entities, changed its name to Nur-Otan, to associate it more closely with Nazarbaev.
While ruling for almost three decades, he installed relatives in key positions, enriching them at the expense of ordinary Kazakhs who have failed to share in the country's vast oil riches.
Many relatives and close associates of Nazarbaev have lost their posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups since the unrest.
Nazarbayev, who used to be shown regularly on Kazakh television, made no public appearances during the unrest.
Ukraine, Russia Exchange Prisoners For First Time Since Invasion, Ukrainian Military Officer Says
Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale military attack against Ukraine last week, according to a Ukrainian military leader.
The chief of the military administration of Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, said on March 1 on Telegram that the exchange took place in Sumy.
A captured Russian military police officer, Yury Nikitin, born in 1997, from the Siberian city of Omsk, was exchanged for five Ukrainian soldiers -- Dmytro Kvitchenko, Valeriy Poznyak, Ihor Mokrenko, Andriy Frolkov, and Oleh Solonar.
“The first exchange of prisoners took place in Sumy region. We exchanged our five people from the territorial defense for one Russian military police officer," Zhyvytskiy said on Telegram.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Blinken Slams Mounting Russian 'Crimes' In Ukraine, Questions Moscow's UN Rights Council Membership
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has suggested the United Nations consider whether Russia should be stripped of its membership on the agency's human rights council as Russian "crimes" from its invasion of Ukraine mount "by the hour."
Speaking to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 1, the top U.S. diplomat said air strikes hitting hospitals, schools, and residential buildings during the unprovoked attack justified setting up an international probe into violations as an "important step toward ensuring documentation and accountability."
"One can reasonably ask whether a UN member state that tries to take over another UN member state, while committing horrific human rights abuses and causing massive humanitarian suffering, should be allowed to remain on this council," he said in a video address to the UN's top human rights body.
"If [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin succeeds in his stated goal of toppling Ukraine's democratically-elected government, the human rights and humanitarian crises will only get worse," he added.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
UN Appeals for $1.7 Billion In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine, Neighboring Countries
The United Nations has launched an emergency appeal for $1.7 billion in humanitarian aid for those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement on March 1.
"We need to ramp up our response now to protect the lives and dignity of ordinary Ukrainians. We must respond with compassion and solidarity."
The UN's refugee agency, the UNHCR, says that more than 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on February 24, while around one million more are estimated to have been internally displaced as fighting rages in many areas across the country.
Moreover, the UN said it estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighboring countries in the coming months.
"We are looking at what could become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century," said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi.
"While we have seen tremendous solidarity and hospitality from neighboring countries in receiving refugees, including from local communities and private citizens, much more support will be needed to assist and protect new arrivals."
Under the appeal, the UNHCR is seeking $1.1 billion to assist 6 million people inside Ukraine for an initial three months.
An interagency refugee response plan calls for at least $550.6 million to help refugees in Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and other countries in the region that are taking in thousands of refugees from Ukraine each day.
Kyiv Residents, Including Foreigners, Line Up For Weapons To Defend Ukrainian Capital
Ukraine Recalls Ambassadors From Kyrgyzstan, Georgia For Consultations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country has recalled its ambassadors to Kyrgyzstan and Georgia for consultations over the two countries' positions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a video statement on March 1, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian diplomats are carrying out "their just decisions" regarding the countries "that betrayed with their words."
"We immediately recall our ambassador from Kyrgyzstan for consultations because of the justification by [Kyrgyz officials] of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskiy said.
"We also immediately recall our ambassador from Georgia for the creation [by Georgian officials] of obstacles for those volunteers who want to help us, and for holding an immoral position regarding sanctions [against Russia]," he added.
Zelenskiy did not elaborate.
Local media in Kyrgyzstan have reported that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin have spoken by phone and that Japarov said he supported Putin's actions against Ukraine.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Tbilisi does not plan to join Western sanctions against Russia.
Thousands rallied in Tbilisi after that, demanding Garibashvili's resignation.
On February 28, Georgian authorities did not allow a Ukrainian plane that was supposed to shuttle 30 Georgian volunteers to Kyiv to land at Tbilisi's airport.
U.S. Envoy To Belarus Says Referendum 'Unmistakably' Linked To Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "unmistakably" linked with a referendum in Belarus over the weekend that tightened authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's grip on power and ended the country's nuclear-free status, Julie Fisher, the U.S. special envoy for Belarus, told RFE/RL's Belarus Service in an interview.
Fisher said in the interview that there was no indication Belarusian citizens supported the initiatives, which were approved by around two-thirds of those who cast ballots, according to election officials, in a referendum that several governments and civil society groups said failed to meet international standards.
The changes to the constitution allow Lukashenka, 67, the possibility to rule until 2035, offer him a new lever of power, and abolish a section of the constitution defining Belarus as a “nuclear-free zone,” possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.
The vote came against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow using Belarusian territory as a staging ground for parts of the attack.
"With the unprovoked attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory, we were able to see -- even before the official day of voting on the proposed constitutional amendments -- what those changes mean in Belarus," Fisher said.
"They mean the people of Belarus can be dragged into wars they do not want to fight against a neighboring country with which many Belarusians have close ties. It is clear this is not what the people of Belarus want," she added.
Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after an August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
With the results of the February 27 referendum never in doubt, many Belarusians heeded the call of opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya to use the vote to protest the war against Ukraine.
Fisher lauded the efforts of the demonstrators, hundreds of whom were detained by police, calling the show of dissent "a significant development."
"While they were not as large as the protests after the fraudulent 2020 election, they came after months and months of the authorities arresting, beating, and torturing protesters and anybody else they thought was expressing disagreement with how they were operating," Fisher said.
"It takes great bravery to protest in public in such an environment. And, as they have since 2020, the people of Belarus demonstrated their courage by standing up for what they believe in. And, as they have done since 2020, hundreds of them paid a price for that, arrested by a regime that cannot tolerate even the slightest display of dissent or disagreement," she added.
The U.S. envoy, who was approved by the Senate in 2020 as the first U.S. ambassador to Belarus since 2008, has been unable to take up her post in Minsk because the Belarusian government has denied her a visa in response to the harsh economic sanctions Washington has imposed on Lukashenka and other members of his regime because of the election and subsequent crackdown on dissent.
Fisher's comments came after the United States announced on February 28 that it had suspended operations at the embassy in Minsk "due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine.”
She said Washington "had no choice but to close the embassy in Minsk because of the hostile and restrictive actions of the Belarusian authorities."
Fisher added that because the decision to suspend operations happened "quickly," there is still a range of pending issues that need to be worked out at the State Department on the path forward.
"Our diplomats in Minsk [on February 28] lowered the American flag and took it with them when they left Belarus. The flag flew there for more than 30 years, a visible sign of the American presence, the hand of friendship, and the assistance that the United States offered to the people of Belarus," she said.
"We look forward to the day when the U.S. flag once again flies over the United States Embassy in Minsk," Fisher added.
