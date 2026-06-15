'Bullet Through The Heart': Historic Kyiv Cathedral In Flames Amid Massive Russian Strike
Parts of the UNESCO-protected Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine's most revered Orthodox monastery, were set ablaze during a Russian missile and drone barrage. Across the country, at least nine people were killed and dozens injured as 70 missiles and more than 600 drones targeted major cities. Ukrainian officials condemned the fire at Kyiv World Heritage site as an attack on the nation’s cultural and spiritual heritage.