Ukrainian Protest In Support Of Small Businesses Turns Violent

A rally outside the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv ended in clashes with the police after protesters tried to storm the parliament building. An estimated 2,000 people joined the demonstration on January 25 organized by the SaveFOP movement that argues planned tax reforms would hurt small businesses. FOP is the Ukrainian abbreviation for an individual entrepreneur. According to the police, 18 officers and at least three protesters were injured during the clashes. The police briefly detained 63 people.