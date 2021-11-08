Ukraine's Top English-Language Newspaper Suddenly Shut Down Amid Owner-Staff Dispute

The Kyiv Post, Ukraine's largest, independent English-language newspaper, has suddenly shut its operations after more than a quarter-century amid a dispute between the owner and journalists.



Adnan Kivan, the Kyiv Post publisher and a real estate businessman, announced the abrupt closure on the paper's website on November 8, saying it would be temporary. He did not give a reason for the closure.



"One day, we hope to reopen the newspaper bigger and better," Kivan said in the statement.



However, reporters at the Kyiv Post said in a joint statement that the sudden closure comes on the heels of Kivan's attempt to "infringe" on their editorial independence.



"We consider the cessation of publication and the dismissal of the paper's staff to be an act of vengeance by Adnan Kivan," the newsroom said in a statement.



The reporters said that Kivan had announced three weeks ago that he would expand the Kyiv Post by launching a Ukrainian-language publication under the same name.



Kivan hand-picked an editor to oversee the new product, raising concerns among the staff that he was attempting to curtail their independence.



Kivan could not be immediately reached for comment.



The Kyiv Post has been critical of Ukraine's leadership at times, highlighting slow progress on Western-backed reforms, including the crucial fight against corruption.



The staff said in their statement that Kivan's plans to relaunch with new staff was an attempt to get rid of "inconvenient" journalists.



Kivan is the owner of Kadorr Group, a diversified business that includes real estate, media, and agricultural assets.



His commercial real-estate assets are valued at more than $800 million, according to his website.