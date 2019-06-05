Kyiv Says Four Ukrainian Soldiers Killed, Four Wounded In Conflict In East

Ukraine says four of its soldiers have been killed and four others wounded in clashes with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.



The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on June 5 that three soldiers were killed and three wounded when separatist fighters opened fire with machine guns, anti-tank missiles, sniper rifles, and grenade launchers, violating a cease-fire 16 times in a 24-hour period.



The ministry said in a separate statement that an anti-tank missile launched by separatists hit a food delivery vehicle belonging to Ukraine's armed forces on June 4, killing one Ukrainian soldier and wounding another one.



Heavy weapons, including anti-tank missiles, are banned under the Minsk peace agreements.



The ministry also said that Ukrainian armed forces killed at least one separatist and wounded another one.



Since April 2014, some 13,000 people have been killed in fighting between Kyiv's forces and the Russia-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.



Cease-fire deals announced as part of the Minsk accords -- September 2014 and February 2015 pacts aimed at resolving the conflict -- have contributed to a decrease in fighting but have failed to hold.



A new cease-fire agreement was reached on March 8, but both sides have accused each other of repeated violations since then.