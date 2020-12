Social-media posts reveal the life of luxury enjoyed by the family of a former Kyrgyz official allegedly at the heart of a smuggling scheme linked to hundreds of millions of dollars that flowed out of the country. Raimbek Matraimov was implicated in a 2019 investigation by RFE/RL and others, and allegedly promised to pay $24 million to the Kyrgyz treasury before being placed under house arrest last month. He has told RFE/RL he was not involved in moving the money.