Kyrgyz Ex-President's Relative Faces 'Illegal Enrichment' Probe

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have launched an investigation against the father-in-law of former President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's daughter on a charge of "illegal enrichment."

The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on March 1 that Aliyar Abjaliev is suspected of "using his relationship with then-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to interfere in the activities of state entities."

"While in public office, Abjaliev hid information about his properties, namely more than 20 luxurious apartments, a private house in Bishkek's elite VIP residential area, and a recreational compound near Lake Issyk-Kul. He also owns plots of land in the [northern] Chui region, and properties in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates," the UKMK said in a statement, adding that work to find more properties belonging to Abjaliev continues.

The 54-year-old has not commented on the UKMK's statement.

Abjaliev's father-in-law, Jeenbekov, resigned from his post as president after thousands demonstrated in Bishkek to protest the official results of October 4 parliamentary elections that also toppled the government.

President Sadyr Japarov, who took over the Central Asian nation after Jeenbekov's resignation and was officially announced the winner of January 10 presidential election, has pledged to fight corruption.

NOTE: This article has been amended to clarify the nature of Aliyar Abjaliev's family ties with ex-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.