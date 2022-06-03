News
Kyrgyz Security Agency Says Health Minister Detained For Alleged Bribe Extortion
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev has been detained on an extortion charge as part of a series of corruption cases at the ministry, the Central Asian Prosecutor-General's Office said on June 3.
According to the Prosecutor-General's Office, Beishenaliev's deputy, Uluk-Bek Bekturganov, who was also detained on June 2, filed a lawsuit against his boss accusing him of attempting to extort a bribe of 1 million soms ($12,600) and allegedly threatening to fire him if he did not pay the money.
A day earlier, the Prosecutor-General's Office said seven probes had been launched against the minister and his subordinates for alleged bribe-taking and abuse of office.
Security officers also detained two other top officials at the Health Ministry, Gulbara Ishenapysova, and Sultan Satarbekov, on charges of misusing state funds when buying vaccines against COVID-19 last year.
Beishenaliev became the health minister after a new government was established following mass anti-government protests in October 2020 sparked by parliamentary elections that many in the Central Asian nation said were rigged.
Beishenaliev was at the center of a scandal last year after he promoted a toxic substance, a solution with extracts of aconite root, as a treatment for COVID-19. Several persons were hospitalized after using the solution.
Aconite roots contain aconitine, a cardiotoxin, and neurotoxin. Consuming aconite root can lead to sickness or even death.
Iranian Opposition Group Says Hacks Surveillance Cameras In Anti-Khomenei Protest
An Iranian opposition group says it has hacked more than 5,000 surveillance cameras in Tehran to coincide with the commemoration of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Khomeini.
The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) released a video clip showing the Tehran municipality website and others with a graphic overlay that criticized the “anti-human Khomeini.” It also included an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with a red “X” over his face, as well as images of MKO leaders Massoud Rajavi and his wife, Maryam Rajavi, while calling for an “uprising until overthrow.”
The Young Journalists Club, an affiliate of Iranian state television, acknowledged the hack, writing on Twitter that "part of the network of municipal surveillance cameras, as well as service infrastructure such as the Tehran Municipality site and also part of internal automation sites and other employee communication systems is disrupted."
The attack comes after some 50 systems of the Agriculture Ministry were targeted and hacked in early May.
In that case, the same group of hackers who supported the MEK Organization called Uprising To Overthrow claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.
Hacker attacks on important and sensitive infrastructure in Iran have increased significantly in recent years.
Last October, an assault on Iran’s fuel distribution system paralyzed gas stations nationwide, leading to long lines of angry motorists unable to get subsidized fuel for days. A cyberattack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays. Another hack leaked footage of abuses at the notorious Evin prison.
The MKO is a former armed leftist group regarded by some as a cult that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain.
The MKO participated in the Islamic Revolution that toppled the Shah in 1979, but it was soon branded as a threat by the new clerical establishment.
The group launched an armed conflict against the Islamic regime in 1981, carrying out numerous attacks against Iranian targets from exile in neighboring Iraq.
Following the MKO’s failed invasion of Iran in 1988, thousands of prisoners affiliated with the group were executed in Iran.
About 2,500 members of the MKO were moved from Iraq to Albania in 2013. The group was removed from the U.S. list of terrorist organizations in 2012.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian Internet Giant Says CEO Steps Down Following EU Sanctions
Russia’s largest Internet company said its chief executive officer is stepping down after he was sanctioned by the European Union.
Arkady Volozh, who cofounded Yandex, a portal sometimes called the the Google of Russia for its popular search function, will transfer his shares to the board of directors, the company said in a June 3 statement.
Volozh, who will also step down from the board of directors, co-founded Yandex in 1997, turning it into Russia’s leading search engine.
The European Union on June 3 sanctioned Volozh as part of its latest package of economic penalties against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The EU accused Volozh of “supporting, materially or financially, the Government of the Russian Federation” and said he is “responsible for supporting actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.”
Russia has gained significant influence over Yandex in recent years as President Vladimir Putin tightens his grip on freedom of information inside the country.
Yandex’s portal features a news aggregator that has become a key source of information for Russians.
The EU accused Yandex of altering the algorithm to make it harder for readers to find news critical of the Kremlin, including Russian war atrocities in Ukraine.
Under Volozh’s leadership, Yandex in 2019 agreed to a restructuring that gave a “golden share” to a newly formed Public Interest Foundation set up to “defend the Russian Federation interests.”
The EU said the agreement gives Russia a veto over a defined list of issues, such as the sale of material IP and the sale or transfer of Russian users’ personal data to foreign companies, both of which are deemed to affect Russia’s “national interest.”
Volozh called the EU’s decision “misguided.”
Yandex said it did not expect the sanctions against Volozh to impact its operations, financial positions, or relations with partners.
Neither Yandex nor its subsidiaries have been targeted by Western sanctions.
Yandex held an initial public offering of its shares in the 2000s, listing them on the U.S.-based NASDAQ exchange.
Trading in the shares has been suspended since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Activists Rail Against Iranian Government Over Crackdown After Deadly Building Collapse
Rights groups and activists have sharply criticized the Iranian government for its brutal crackdown on protesters who have taken to the streets in several cities following the deadly collapse of a residential building in the southern city of Abadan.
In a statement on June 3, more than 650 political prisoners, plaintiff families, cultural and artistic figures, labor and civil society activists, teachers, and journalists in Iran said people had the same right to take to the streets as government “supporters."
The statement comes as security forces and police clamp down on popular protests over corruption, which demonstrators say led to the collapse of a building in Abadan that killed at least 38 people. More than 30 others are feared to be still trapped under the rubble since the May 23 accident.
The collapse of the residential building has highlighted rising anger at Iran’s establishment.
Protesters initially directed their fury at local authorities. But the target of their protests quickly turned to the clerical regime, with demonstrators chanting “Death to Khamenei” and "Death to the dictator" -- also a reference to the supreme leader.
"Today, you will rarely find Iranians who do not mourn for their lost loved ones, because of the policies, goals, and ideological and irresponsible actions of the rulers and governments of the last few decades," the statement by the activists said.
"Just as the rule of the streets gives its leaders the opportunity to benefit from it in various ceremonies, this undeniable right to mourning, litigation, protests, and demands by all Iranians in the streets is reserved," the statement added.
Authorities have cut off access to the Internet and used tear gas to quell the rallies. Videos posted online appear to show a security officer firing a weapon as police moved to clear the streets of protesters.
The signatories of the statement demanded the immediate and unconditional release of detainees held during the recent protests, as well as all political prisoners. They warned that the "issuers and executors of repressive orders" should end their practices.
Anti-government protests have increased in Iran in recent years.
The economy has been crippled by U.S. sanctions and government mismanagement, with poverty and unemployment soaring. Before the protests over the building collapse, authorities had faced weeks of protests in at least seven provinces over the skyrocketing prices of basic food items.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Nur-Sultan Launches Probe Against Kazakh National Fighting For Ukraine In War With Russia
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB) says it has launched a probe against a Kazakh citizen for allegedly illegally taking part in military operations in Ukraine.
The KNB did not identify the suspect in a statement dated June 2, nor did it say for which side the Kazakh man fought.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, only one Kazakh national, Zhasulan Duisembin, has openly admitted to joining Ukrainian armed forces and fighting against the Russian Army.
Duisembin told RFE/RL on June 3 that the probe announced by KNB is most likely against him as media in Russia have been extensively reporting about him in recent weeks.
"The [KNB] is scared to mention my name because they consider me a threat. More and more people [in Kazakhstan] are supporting me while I am opening their eyes, and therefore if they openly mention my name, it will be a shame for them," Duisembin said.
It was reported on social media in late May that Duisembin had been killed in eastern Ukraine. However, he later issued a video statement saying he had been wounded but received medical assistance and has since recovered.
A close ally of Russia, Kazakhstan has not openly condemned Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, though it has stated several times that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize pro-Russian separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's east that Russia recognized as independent states shortly before launching the war.
'We Shall Win!' Defiant Zelenskiy Marks 100 Days Since Russia's Invasion
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has marked 100 days since Russia's unprovoked invasion by vowing victory even as Moscow tightens its grip on the Donbas with the aid of fierce bombardment that has turned much of the region to rubble.
The Kremlin said Russian troops “liberated” many areas in Ukraine from the Ukrainian military, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov claiming on June 3 that “this work will continue until all the goals of the special military operation are achieved.”
But Zelenskiy, in a brief but defiant video message, said Ukrainians have been successfully defending their country for 100 days against Russian aggression and will continue to do so.
"The armed forces of Ukraine are also here...the people of our nation are here. We're defending Ukraine for 100 days already. Victory shall be ours," Zelenskiy said.
The video highlighted Ukrainian unity, with Zelenskiy flanked by some of his closest allies as they stood in front of the Ukrainian presidential office. Zelenskiy and his team appeared in a similar video in the same location on February 25 -- a day after Russia launched its invasion.
Back then, Zelenskiy had just declined offers by the West to be evacuated from Kyiv, saying, "I need ammunition, not a ride."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have managed to stave off Russia's furious offensive in the key eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, Zelenskiy said in a message late on June 2.
"We have some success in the battles in Syevyerodonetsk,” Zelenskiy said, adding, “But it's too early to tell.” He said that overall, the situation remains "very difficult."
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 3 that compared to Russia’s original plan, none of Moscow's strategic objectives have been reached.
"Russian forces failed to achieve their initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government," the British intelligence bulletin said. "Staunch Ukrainian resistance and the failure to secure Hostomel airfield [near Kyiv] in the first 24 hours led to Russian offensive operations being repulsed."
House-to-house fighting continued in Syevyrodonetsk, which officials have said is controlled 80 percent by Russian forces, as Ukrainian forces struggle to hold off Russian troops while they await the arrival of the advanced weapons that Washington has pledged.
Ukrainian troops said on June 3 that they made significant progress during an offensive against Russian positions in the occupied southern region of Kherson. The Territorial Defense AZOV Dnipro unit said its forces liberated 8 kilometers of “occupied territory.”
British intelligence estimated in its bulletin that Russia now controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine and is likely to complete control of the region in the next two weeks.
But the bulletin cautioned that Russia's recent tactical successes have come at significant cost in terms of resources and that trend will likely continue.
"In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time," the British intelligence concluded.
In Washington, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the conflict has become “a war of attrition."
“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
In Moscow, African Union head Macky Sall on June 3 urged President Vladimir Putin to take into account the suffering in African countries from food shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin hosted Sall, who is the president of Senegal and currently chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi, with global food shortages and grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports high on the agenda.
Sall asked Putin to "become aware that our countries, even if they are far from the theater (of action), are victims on an economic level" of the conflict.
Putin did not mention grain supplies but said Russia was "always on Africa's side" and was now keen to ramp up cooperation.
Putin has said Moscow is ready to look for ways to ship grain blocked in Ukrainian ports but has demanded the West lift sanctions.
Cereal prices in Africa, the world's poorest continent, have spiked because of the slump in exports from Ukraine.
Russian Media Say Businessman Shot Dead In Moscow Was Wanted In Armenia
Russian media reports that a 62-year-old businessman shot to death in central Moscow is the owner of a consulting firm and was wanted in Armenia for several years on a charge of planning a murder.
The Baza and 112 online magazines, as well as the RIA novosti news agency, identified the man as Oganes Kamarian.
Baza said video footage from security cameras at the time of the attack showed a man in a baseball hat approaching Kamarian from behind before shooting him in the head. After that, he takes a picture of the wounded man lying on the ground. A young woman can be seen in the video running away from the site after the attacker subsequently shoots his victim.
On June 3, Moscow police said a 24-year-old Armenian citizen, Airik Ervandian, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Kamarian.
Media reports said that Kamarian was wanted in Armenia for an alleged attempt to organize the murder of Rafik Madoyan in 2013. According to the reports, Madoyan was a close associate of late notorious crime boss Aslan Usoyan, better known as Ded Khasan (Grandfather Khasan).
Usoyan was killed by a sniper in Moscow in January 2013.
With reporting by Baza, RIA Novosti, and 112
In Meeting With UN Envoy, Israel Voices Concern Over Iran Nuclear Program
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has told the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog that the Jewish state is ready to use its "right to self-defense" to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons.
In a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on June 3 in Jerusalem, Bennett accused Tehran of deceiving the world about its atomic activities.
Bennett “expressed Israel’s deep concern regarding Iran’s continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies,” his office said in a statement.
The Israeli leader “emphasized the urgent need in mobilizing the international community to take action against Iran, using all means, in order to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons."
Bennett's warning comes amid stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers aimed at preventing Iran from developing atomic weapons. The landmark deal lifted most sanctions in exchange for Iran's curbing its nuclear activities.
The deal collapsed after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Iran.
Efforts by the administration of President Joe Biden to revive the deal began in Vienna in April last year but have since fizzled out.
Grossi's visit came after the global nuclear watchdog on May 30 said it still had questions that were "not clarified" despite long-running efforts to get Iran to explain the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites.
Bennett said Israel prefers diplomacy but "reserves the right to self-defense and to action against Iran in order to block its nuclear program should the international community not succeed in the relevant time frame."
Israel was a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal and welcomed the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.
Israel is widely believed to be the only atomic power in the Middle East but the country refuses to confirm or deny that it has nuclear weapons.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
On 100th Day Of Conflict, UN Says Ukraine War 'Must End Now'
The United Nations says Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter and that the conflict, which is now in its 100th day, "has taken an unacceptable toll" on people.
"This war has and will have no winner. Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects," Amin Awad, the UN's assistant secretary-general and crisis coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement on June 3.
"This war has taken an unacceptable toll on people and engulfed virtually all aspects of civilian life," Awad added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on June 2 that Moscow was now in control of 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and parts of eastern Ukraine that were seized by Russia-backed separatists the same year.
"In just over three months, nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, the majority women and children," the statement said.
The UN said the organization was working to limit the war's "devastating impact on food security by seeking to unblock critical grain and commodity trade."
Food prices have surged because of a drop in grain exports from Ukraine -- one of the world's top producers.
"Our tireless efforts to respond to the war’s devastating impact will continue, robustly and stead-fast," the statement said.
"But above all we need peace. The war must end now."
Ukraine Grants Citizenship To Popular Russian TV Journalist, Outspoken Putin Critic Nevzorov
MOSCOW -- Ukraine has granted citizenship to one of Russia's most well-known TV journalists and Kremlin critics, Aleksandr Nevzorov, who was labeled as a foreign agent and whose arrest was ordered in absentia in Russia last month.
Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said in a post on Telegram on June 3 that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had signed a decree granting Ukrainian citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife Lidia "for transcendental services" for Ukraine.
Earlier in May, a court in Moscow ordered that Nevzorov, who is currently in an unspecified foreign country, be detained for two months should he return to Russia.
The Russian Interior Ministry has accused Nevzorov of "distributing false information about the Russian armed forces."
In March, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a probe against Nevzorov over statements he made on Instagram and YouTube that criticized the armed forces for a deadly assault on a nursing home in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Nevzorov, who continues to harshly criticize Putin and his government over the Moscow-launched war in Ukraine on his YouTube channel, has rejected all accusations saying he has a right to express his own opinion.
Gunfire Erupts Along Volatile Kyrgyz-Tajik Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's Border Guard Service says that gunfire has erupted along the volatile border with Tajikistan, a long-standing flashpoint for violence between the two Central Asian nations.
According to a statement from the service on June 3, Kyrgyz officers had to open fire after Tajik border guards shot at the Kyrgyz side, including using a mortar launcher, in response to being ordered to withdraw from Kyrgyz territory that they allegedly entered in the Bulak-Bashy district of the southern Batken region.
In a separate statement, the Kyrgyz Border Guard Service said there was an unspecified number of wounded on both sides.
The Kyrgyz Health Ministry said two Kyrgyz border guards were wounded, adding that one of them was in serious condition.
Tajik officials have yet to officially comment on the latest shooting incident along the contested segments of the border, where such incidents have become regular events in recent years.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
In April, a Tajik border guard died of wounds he sustained in a shoot-out, while two Kyrgyz border guards and four Kyrgyz civilians were wounded.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Ukraine's Top Prosecutor Says Deportation Of Children To Russia May Be Genocide
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova, who is overseeing multiple war crimes inquiries in her country, says an investigation is ongoing in the forcible deportation of children to Russia as she looks to build a genocide indictment against Moscow.
Venediktova told Reuters in an interview published on June 3 that Ukraine already has "more than 20 cases about the forcible transfer of people" to Russia since the invasion began on February 24.
She added that focusing on the removal of children offered the best way to secure the evidence needed to meet the rigorous legal definition of genocide.
"From the first days of the war, we started this case about genocide," she said.
"That's why this forcible transfer of children is very important for us," she added.
Under the 1948 Genocide Convention, the forced mass deportation of people -- and in particular the forcible transfer of children -- during a conflict is designated as a war crime.
Venediktova did not say how many children she suspects had been forcibly transferred from Ukraine to Russia, but Ukraine's ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said in May that Russia had relocated more than 210,000 children during the conflict.
Reuters said the Kremlin did not respond to a request for comment on Venediktova's remarks.
Venediktova said the investigations to build a genocide case -- covering the forced deportation of children and other acts -- were targeting areas from northern Ukraine down to the southern coast, though access remains an issue.
"To this day we don't have access to territory. We don't have access to people who we can ask, who we can interview," she said.
"We are waiting [for] when this territory will be de-occupied."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Moscow Blocks Russian-Language Website of RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked the Russian-language website of RFE/RL's Armenian Service, known locally as Radio Azatutyun.
A group that promotes uncensored online media in Russia, Roskomsvoboda, said on June 2 that the move to block the site was initiated by the Prosecutor-General's Office.
Roskomsvoboda said that it obtained access to the registry of "banned information" in Russia which listed 12 websites and links, including Azatutyun and the sites of the multilingual Finnish state radio and television company, Yle, which has been blocked in Russia since late May.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor blocked the websites of dozens of media outlets, as well as social network sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country that Russia's attack on Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should only be referred to as a "special military operation."
The media watchdog has also blocked some social network platforms and websites of RFE/RL's Russian, Kazakh, Turkmen, and Tajik services, as well as Current Time, Voice of America, New Ties, Taiga.Info, DOXA, Deutsche Welle, and other independent media outlets.
In the first few weeks of the war, several major international broadcasters suspended their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and the German ARD and ZDF outlets.
The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Fire Engulfs Business Center In Moscow, Reports Say People Trapped On Upper Floors
MOSCOW -- Firefighters have evacuated 120 people from a Moscow business center that is engulfed in flames, officials of the Emergency Ministry of the Russian capital said on June 3.
According to media reports and posts on social networks, an unknown number of people may be trapped on the upper levels of the 10-story Grand Setun Plaza business center in western Moscow.
The fire quickly spread from the ground level up to the fourth floor due to synthetic materials used to cover the building's facade and interior, officials said.
Some 200 firefighters are working at the site.
Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov is personally supervising the firefighters' efforts to extinguish the fire and assist the rescue of those who may still be inside the building.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, and TASS
Russian State Media Says The Country's Pacific Fleet Has Started Weeklong Naval Drills
Russia’s Pacific Fleet has started a week of naval drills involving more than 40 warships and 20 aircraft, Russian news agencies quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.
The maneuvers, scheduled to take place on June 3-10, will involve ships searching for the "submarines of a mock enemy" and "working out the organization of air defense for tactical groups of ships [to] perform combat training exercises on surface and air targets," the ministry said in a statement, according to the TASS news agency.
The exercises come as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 100th day on June 3.
Based on reporting by the BBC, CNN, and TASS
War In Ukraine Has Become War Of Attrition Likely To End Through Negotiations, NATO Chief Says
The war in Ukraine has become “a war of attrition,” and Western nations must prepare for "the long haul," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on June 2 following talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.
“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Biden at the White House.
While reiterating that NATO does not want to enter direct confrontation with Russia, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said Ukrainians are "paying a high price for defending their own country,” but Russia is also “taking high casualties."
The war most likely will end at the negotiating table, he said, adding that what happens during talks "is very closely linked to the situation on the ground, on the battlefield."
Asked if Ukraine is being pressured by the West to accept losses of territory in order to negotiate peace, Stoltenberg said "it's not for us to decide” what Ukraine should accept or refuse.
The NATO chief would not comment on whether the alliance was discussing naval escorts to unblock grain exports, but said he welcomed efforts to find ways to get more grain out.
"The easiest way to get more grain out and to reduce the pressure on food prices is for [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to end the war," he said.
Based on reporting by AFP
New U.S. Envoy Pledges To Oversee Washington's Support For Ukraine As She Presents Credentials
The new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine promised more weaponry to help the country in its fight against Russia after presenting her credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 2 in Kyiv.
Bridget Brink told reporters that her No. 1 mission was “to help Ukraine prevail against Russian aggression” and said the delivery of military aid was being accelerated.
“My understanding is that now it’s very quick, within days, less even, of a decision, that the hardware is in Ukrainian hands,” she said.
Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that Washington was sending more advanced multiple rocket lunch systems to Ukraine as part of a $700 million package that includes air-surveillance radar, more Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition, helicopters, vehicles, and spare parts.
Russia says Washington is adding "fuel to the fire" by sending the weapons.
Brink, a veteran diplomat whose nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate just weeks ago, listed her five top priorities, which include overseeing U.S. government support and implementing U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.
Brink also vowed that U.S. officials “will work to ensure the world holds Russia to account for atrocities and war crimes.”
She added that Biden has pledged that the United States would help Ukraine for as long as it takes, “and that’s what we’ll do."
Brink, who speaks Russian, has been a career diplomat for 25 years and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as in several senior positions across the State Department and the White House National Security Council.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on May 19, the same day that the Senate confirmed Brink's nomination. The embassy had closed earlier this year due to security concerns.
With reporting by AP and AFP
In Eastern Ukrainian Village, Volunteers Bring Essentials Amid The Shelling
Incessant shelling has become an everyday reality in parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv region. In order to survive in harsh conditions, locals in the village of Pyatykhatky have formed a volunteer group to help those who have not been evacuated. There are no open shops, pharmacies, and no working infrastructure in the village so the help from the volunteers is the only hope for locals.
New U.S. Sanctions Target Yachts, Putin's Money Manager, Treasury Department Says
The United States has issued new sanctions targeting yachts linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a yacht brokerage, and several government officials in another move intended to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions take further action “to degrade the key networks used by Russia’s elites, including President Vladimir Putin, to attempt to hide and move money and anonymously make use of luxury assets around the globe,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release on June 2.
Russia’s elites, including Putin, "rely on complex support networks to hide, move, and maintain their wealth and luxury assets,” Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial Intelligence, said in the statement.
“We will continue to enforce our sanctions and expose the corrupt systems by which President Putin and his elites enrich themselves,” he said.
Among the individuals targeted are Sergei Roldugin, a cellist and conductor who the Treasury Department says acts as "custodian of Putin's offshore wealth," and Roldugin's opera singer wife, Elena Mirtova. Roldugin is already under sanctions imposed by the European Union, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand for his links to Putin.
The Treasury Department said its sanctions order was issued in tandem with sanctions announced by the U.S. State Department targeting five oligarchs and elites, including Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Two of the vessels targeted by the Treasury Department are the Russian-flagged Graceful and the Cayman Islands-flagged Olympia. The U.S. Treasury Department identified them as property in which Putin has an interest.
The Russian president has taken numerous trips on the yachts, including one in the Black Sea with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka last year, the department said.
The brokerage targeted is Imperial Yachts based in Monaco, which is described by the department as “Kremlin-aligned.”
The brokerage allows Russian oligarchs and other owners of superyachts to charter their boats when they are not using them.
A representative from Imperial Yachts told the Associated Press in an e-mailed statement that “the accusations made against us by the U.S. Government and in the press are false." The company added that it is "not involved in our clients’ financial affairs” and it intends to "pursue all available legal remedies to resolve this matter promptly."
Another entity targeted is an aviation company in San Marino that the Treasury Department said was involved in a scheme to transfer aircraft to an offshore company to avoid sanctions.
Others included in the latest round of U.S. sanctions are Yury Slyusar, president of United Aircraft Corporation; Vitaly Savelyev, Russia’s transport minister; Maksim Reshetnikov, the country’s minister of economic development; Irek Envarovich Faizullin, the minister of construction, housing, and utilities; and Dmitry Yuryevich Grigorenko, the deputy prime minister and chief of the government staff.
In addition, the Commerce Department added 71 more people and entities located in Russia and Belarus to its sanctions list, with the intent of restricting the Russian military’s ability to obtain technologies needed to further its invasion.
The sanctions order freezes any U.S. assets held by the individuals and entities and bars U.S. persons from dealing with them.
The sanctions are the latest in an unprecedented series of sanctions on Russian entities and individuals -- including oligarchs close to Putin -- that are designed to force Moscow to change its war policy.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
EU Drops Russian Patriarch From Sanctions Package To Gain Hungarian Acceptance
The European Union has dropped a move to impose sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill to secure Hungary's acceptance of the bloc's latest package of measures against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Diplomatic sources told RFE/RL on June 2 that EU ambassadors agreed to remove Kirill from the sanctions list, which Budapest had insisted upon. All of the bloc's 27 members had to agree to the package in order for it to be approved and officially published on June 3.
Since the beginning of the war, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of the Russian authorities, prompting Pope Francis to warn the Patriarch against becoming President Vladimir "Putin's altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
The new package of sanctions against Russia, the EU's sixth since Moscow launched the war on February 24, includes a ban on most Russian oil imports and will remove Russia's top lender, Sberbank, from the international financial messaging platform SWIFT.
The agreement on the new sanctions is expected to take force at 7 a.m. GMT on June 3 unless a member state raises objections. The actual legal enactment of the sanctions would then follow soon after.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak
Homes Of Moscow Anti-War Activists Searched Amid Crackdown
MOSCOW -- Police in Moscow have searched the homes of several journalists and activists who have openly protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The June 2 searches were linked to a probe launched into the alleged distribution of false information about the use of Russia's armed forces for the war in Ukraine.
Police searched the Moscow State University dormitory room occupied by journalist Gleb Yakutov, who was detained a day earlier on a hooliganism charge.
Law enforcement officers also searched home of activist Dmitry Ivanov's parents. Ivanov, the administrator of Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel, is currently serving a 25-day jail term he was handed in another case.
The homes of two other civil rights activists, Yuliaslava Kovalevich and Daniil Davydenko, also were searched.
In early March, days after Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
On May 30, a court in Russia’s Far East handed down the country’s first guilty verdict for spreading “fake news” on the war in Ukraine.
A court in the Zabaikalye Krai region ordered Pyotr Mylnikov to pay a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,000) for posts on the “I Live in Ruins” online group that he administers on Russia’s popular VKontakte social network.
The posts reportedly had videos that local media quoted security officials as saying contained information that attempted to persuade people they should be against the Russian Army's participation in the conflict in Ukraine.
With reporting by Mediazona, OVD-Info, and SOTA
Russia Detains Belarusian Ahead Of Extradition Decision
St. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has ordered Belarusian national Andrey Russkikh to be held at a detention center for 40 days while a decision on his possible extradition to Belarus is made.
Russkikh, who fled Belarus for Russia in December, is wanted in Minsk for allegedly insulting the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and inciting social hatred with his online posts.
If extradited and convicted, Russkikh faces up to seven years in prison.
Another court in St. Petersburg ruled on June 1 to extradite another Belarusian activist, Yana Pinchuk, to Minsk, where she faces charges for protesting the disputed August 2020 election that kept Lukashenka in power despite opposition accusations that the voting was rigged.
Police in St. Petersburg arrested Pinchuk on November 1 at the request of Belarus.
Pinchuk is wanted in Belarus on several charges, including inciting national hatred, calls for activities that damaged national security, and slander. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which was critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk rejects all the charges, saying she immediately closed her Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
In December, Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center recognized Pinchuk as a political prisoner and demanded her immediate release.
- By Current Time
Belarusian Union Activist Found Hanged Days After Police Questioning
A Belarusian labor union activist who took part in a large strike by workers of the Naftan oil-processing company in 2020 was found hanged several days after police questioned him with regard to an unspecified case.
According to the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center, Uladzimer Krysyonak was buried on June 1, two days after his relatives found him hanged at home.
Last week, police detained Krysyonak for 72 hours before releasing him and ordering him not to leave the city. During the detention he was questioned about the unspecified criminal case.
Krysyonak's relatives and colleagues say police had threatened to send him to prison for 12 years.
Krysyonak was an active participant in the 2020 strike, which was a protest against the official results of an August presidential election that proclaimed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner amid opposition allegations that the vote was rigged.
Krysyonak was also a candidate for the post of the chairman of an independent labor union last year.
Tajik Blogger's Mother Convicted On Hooliganism Charge Activist Son Calls 'Retaliation'
A court in Tajikistan's northeastern district of Lakhsh has sentenced the mother of noted blogger Junaidullo Khudoyorov to two years of house arrest after finding her guilty of hooliganism, a charge the 66-year-old woman denies.
Majigul Gharibova was accused of beating a local man, Alisher Nasriddin, during a conflict in November, which she vehemently denies.
Gharibova told RFE/RL after the court pronounced its decision on June 1 that she will appeal the ruling, adding that the charge against her was based on "lies."
Gharibova's son told RFE/RL that he considered the court ruling to be "retaliation" by the local authorities for his online articles revealing corruption and abuse of power among them.
In 2017, Khudoyorov was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of supporting a banned Islamic group, which stemmed from his online postings. He was released after less than two years on a presidential mass amnesty.
Domestic and international rights groups for years have criticized authoritarian leader Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, for using the security forces and other levers of power to sideline opponents and suppress dissent.
Khudoyorov's brother, Farkhod, is an active member of the opposition Social Democratic Party. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail in 2018 on a charge of insulting the authorities.
In April, another mother of a Tajik blogger, Shohida Mamadjonova, was sentenced to six years in prison on an extremism charge that her Germany-based son and outspoken government critic, Sherzod Mamadjonov, called a politically motivated attack on his family.
