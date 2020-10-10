Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve Sadyr Japarov As New Prime Minister

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz lawmakers have approved Sadyr Japarov as the country’s new prime minister amid ongoing turmoil over the Central Asian country’s disputed October 4 parliamentary elections.



The October 10 vote to approve Japarov came a day after embattled President Sooronbai Jeenbekov called for a state of emergency over the political unrest. Jeenbekov has said he will resign once a new government comes into power.



The vote for Japarov was conducted by deputies who’d been elected to Kyrgyzstan’s parliament in 2015 and met at Jeenbekov’s official residence outside of Bishkek.



Not all members of the 120-seat single-chamber parliament were present for the vote. But the speaker of parliament said a quorum of 62 deputies had been reached after including individuals who obtained power-of-attorney documents from absent lawmakers.



Japarov said after the vote that he would retain all government ministers who've been serving in an acting capacity since the previous prime minister, Kubatbek Boronov, was forced to resign on October 6 amid angry street demonstrations.

Boronov's Interior Minister Kashkar Junushaliev resigned from his post and will be replaced by his deputy, Japarov said.



Orozbek Opumbaev, the former chairman of the State Committee Of National Security who was dismissed on October 9 by Jeenbekov, will also be replaced by his deputy, Japarov said.



Japarov said on October 10 that he supports the idea of changing Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary elections to a preferential voting system for single mandates from every constituency.



He said he wants to decrease the number of lawmakers in parliament to either 75 or 55 deputies.



The Central Elections Commission has said that elections for a new parliament must be conducted by November 9. But it has so far declined to announce a date.

Japarov's approval by lawmakers followed the arrest earlier on October 10 of his rival, former President Almazbek Atambaev, by Kyrgyz security forces acting under the state of emergency that took effect at 8 p.m. local time on October 9.



Just hours before the state of emergency came into force, clashes had broken out on the streets of Bishkek between supporters of Atambaev and Japarov.



The political unrest has gripped Kyrgyzstan since a flawed parliamentary election on October 4 sparked angry street protests on October 6 and led the Central Elections Commission to cancel the results.

Election officials had initially declared parties that backed Boronov’s government as the winners.



But amid allegations of vote buying and other irregularities, opposition parties refused to accept the results.



Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets -- damaging the parliament and seizing government buildings to press their demands.



One group on October 6 released Atambaev from a detention center where he was serving an 11-year sentence after being convicted on corruption charges in June.



Another group on October 6 released Japarov from a prison where he was serving a lengthy sentence on kidnapping charges.



Japarov was then designated by several parties as Kyrgyzstan’s acting prime minister.



Japarov previously was a senior member of the Kyrgyz government and had been an adviser to former President Kurmanbek Bakiev, who has been living in exile in Belarus for years.



The turmoil marks a third time in 15 years that protesters have moved to topple a government in Kyrgyzstan, a nation of 6.5 million people that is one of the poorest former Soviet republics.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Interfax