Kyrgyz Journalist Shortlisted For Press Freedom Award Unable To Travel As Passport Revoked
Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, who was shortlisted for the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Awards 2022 last week, says he will be unable to travel to Paris in December if he is chosen as a winner. Temirov told RFE/RL on November 13 that his passport was canceled by investigators. Although Temirov was acquitted in September of drug charges that he called politically motivated, persecutors appealed his acquittal. Temirov was arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which he says were planted by police. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz service, click here.
EU Sanctions To Target 'Inner Circle' Of Iran Guards, Germany Says
Fresh European Union sanctions will target the "inner circle of power" of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Germany said on November 14 as the bloc convened to respond to what it has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. The protests, triggered by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency. Read the original Reuters story here.
Ukraine Revokes Some Journalist Accreditations Over Early Reports From Liberated Kherson
KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities have revoked the accreditations of several international journalists over their reporting from the city of Kherson in the early hours after it was liberated by Ukrainian armed forces from Russian troops over the weekend.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Facebook on November 13 that the move was made because some foreign news organizations violated regulations on reporting from combat zones.
"In recent days, multiple media reporters, ignoring existing bans and precautions that were in place, and without the approval of the relevant commanders and military units' public relations services, carried out reports from the city of Kherson before the completion of stabilization measures there. These actions are a blatant violation of the March 3, 2022 order No. 73 by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as corresponding orders by the military command," the statement said, without naming news agencies affected by the move.
The head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalya Humenyuk, told the Detector Media news agency that journalists from CNN and Sky News were among the reporters whose accreditations had been canceled over their reports from Kherson.
"I have information at this point about the cancellation of accreditations of video reporting crews of Sky News and CNN. Also, there is an information about an Italian media outlet that was [in Kherson] as well, but I am waiting for additional information on it," Humenyuk said.
The revocation appears to have only affected some individuals at news outlets, as both CNN and Sky News continued to report from Kherson on November 14.
Domestic and international news organizations have rushed to try and report from Kherson since Russian troops left the city on November 11 after occupying it for eight months following the start of Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Ukrainian authorities say "stabilization works" are under way in Kherson as the humanitarian situation in the city and outskirts remain complicated. Specialists are working on fixing infrastructure and demining multiple objects in the city and near it, the government said.
Siberian Journalist Ponomarenko Jailed For Anti-War Stance Transferred To House Arrest
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was detained in April and accused of discrediting the Russian armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine, has been transferred to house arrest, her lawyer told RFE/RL on November 13. Ponomarenko, who is the mother of two young children, faces up to 10 years in prison for a Telegram post about the March 16 Russian air strike on a theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in which hundreds of civilians were killed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Iran Launches New Round Of Attacks On Kurdish Region In Northern Iraq
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired on targets in Iraq's northern Kurdish region, the latest round of attacks on the area in recent weeks.
Iranian media, including, IRNA, Tasnim and the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said bases of "terrorist groups" in the Kurdish region of Iraq were targeted with missiles and drones.
According to Tariq Haidari, the mayor of northern Iraqi city of Koye, at least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in the attacks on the headquarters of an Iranian-Kurdish party in this city near the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Erbil.
The AP news agency quoted a security official from the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, one of the exiled groups targeted, as saying they had suffered casualties but did not provide more details. The official was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The party has waged an insurgency against the Iranian government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In September, the IRGC issued a statement saying such attack operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."
The IRGC has accused Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted nearly two months ago in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
With reporting by AP. Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Denies AP Report That Lavrov Taken To Hospital At G20
Russia's Foreign Ministry on November 14 has denied an AP report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to a hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery." AP, citing three Indonesian government and medical officials, said Lavrov was taken to a hospital soon after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit. To read the original story from Reuters, click here. To read the Telegram post from Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, click here.
Biden, Xi Meet Ahead Of G20 Summit Overshadowed By Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met on November 14 for long-awaited talks that come as relations between their countries are at their lowest in decades, marred by disagreements over a host of issues from Taiwan to trade. The two, holding their first in-person talks since Biden became president, met on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on November 15 that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read the original Reuters story here.
EU Set To Pile More Sanctions On Iran Over Violent Crackdown On Protesters
European Union foreign ministers are due to impose more sanctions on Iran on November 14 in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters. The protests, sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and nearly 15,100 detained, according to the activist HRANA news agency. To read the full Reuters story, click here.
Zelenskiy Visits Liberated Kherson As 'Intense' Fighting Continues In Eastern, Southern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson on November 14, days after a Russian troop withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city, speaking to soldiers gathered in the city, as fierce fighting continues in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Wary Ukrainian officials maintained a curfew in the liberated Kherson region amid fears that mines and booby traps could still maim and kill civilians.
"We are moving forward," Zelenskiy told Ukrainian soldiers in the city, thanking NATO and other allies for their continuing support in the war against Russia.
"We are ready for peace -- peace for all our country," he said.
Fresh evidence of war crimes was being uncovered in Kherson following the departure of Russian troops, Zelenskiy said on November 13.
He said Ukrainian investigators uncovered hundreds of war crimes in areas freed from Russian occupation.
"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 13. "The bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found."
"The Russian Army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered," he said.
The allegations could not be independently verified. Russia denies its troops intentionally target civilians.
Zelenskiy said "stabilization and the restoration of law" has been established in 226 settlements in the region, while the Defense Ministry said it had recaptured 179 settlements and 4,500 square kilometers along the Dnieper River over the past week.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' general staff reported continued fierce fighting along the eastern front in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Zelenskiy said pitched battles continued in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region and they were "just as intense as they have been in previous days."
Over the past 24 hours, there have been missile and artillery strikes in Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Luhansk, and Donetsk, Zelenskiy said.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' southern command said on November 14 that Russian forces continued to "inflict fire damage on our troops and de-occupied settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper" even after the liberation of Kherson city, which Zelenskiy described as "a historic day."
The governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said the authorities had decided to maintain a curfew from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and ban people from leaving or entering the city as a security measure.
"The enemy mined all critical infrastructure," Yanushevych told Ukrainian TV. "We are trying to meet within a few days and (then) open the city," he said.
Yanushevych warned people in an online message about reports of humanitarian aid arriving in downtown Kherson's Liberty Square and urged people to steer clear of the city center as demining operations were due to proceed there.
Zelenskiy also warned Kherson residents about the presence of Russian mines. "I am asking you please not to forget that the situation in the Kherson region remains very dangerous," he said.
Russian officials' announcement that their forces were withdrawing across the Dnieper, which bisects the Kherson region and Ukraine, followed a seemingly hugely successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country's south in recent months.
The White House on November 12 hailed Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran Claims To Issue First Death Sentence Over Protests
Iran on November 13 issued its first death sentence over the protests that have shaken the country's clerical leadership, the judiciary said. The almost two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody have prompted authorities to unleash a crackdown that has seen thousands detained. The accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crimes of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as for being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth." No link to the AFP story is yet available; story published on Octopus.
Telegram Channel With Vagner Group Ties Shows Apparent Sledgehammer Killing Of Alleged Defector To Ukrainian Side
A Telegram channel with close ties to the private Russian mercenary group Vagner has published a video of a fighter who allegedly defected to the Ukrainian side in Russia's war against Ukraine being killed with a sledgehammer.
The video, which is titled The Hammer Of Revenge and contains comments declaring "The traitor was punished," was published on the Gray Zone Telegram channel on November 12. The apparent act of retribution was later commended by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin who founded Vagner.
The unverified video shows a man, who identifies himself as 55-year-old Yevgenny Nuzhin, with his head taped to a brick wall in a basement. He said that after being recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine, he changed sides on September 4 to "fight against the Russians."
Nuzhin goes on to say he was abducted in Kyiv on October 11.
"I got hit over the head and lost consciousness and came around in this cellar," he said. "They told me I would be tried."
At that point, a man in combat fatigues appears to strike Nuzhin with full force with a sledgehammer to the head, causing him to slump to the floor before the unidentified man delivers another blow to the head. Nuzhin's body is not shown after the second strike.
RFE/RL was unable to verify the authenticity of the video or determine whether Nuzhin ever defected to the Ukrainian side.
In September, Nuzhin appeared in a video interview with Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov in which he said he was a convicted murderer who was recruited in jail by the Vagner group and criticized Russia's war against Ukraine.
Nuzhin said he joined Vagner with the intention of surrendering as soon as possible in order to fight for Ukraine. He said that after the war he hoped to stay in Ukraine, where he said his sister and uncle live.
Prigozhin has been shown on video offering Russian prisoners their freedom if they joined Vagner as part of the effort to boost the Kremlin's war effort in Ukraine.
In response to a media request asking Prigozhin to comment on the video allegedly showing Nuzhin being killed, the Vagner head said on November 13 that the footage showed excellent directional work, being taken in one cut, but should have been called "A Dog Receives A Dog's Death."
"I prefer to watch history in the theater," Prigozhin added in the comments released by his spokeswoman. "As for the sledgehammer, in this show it is clear that he [Nuzhin] did not find happiness in Ukraine, and met with unkind but fair people."
There has been no confirmation of Nuzhin's death from the Ukrainian authorities.
On November 13, Gulag.net, a website that exposes prison abuse in Russia, called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to explain how Nuzhin could have been kidnapped after surrendering to Ukrainian forces.
- By AP
Moldova Anti-Government Protesters Return Amid Energy Crisis
Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova's capital on November 13 to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the Constitutional Court. They called for an early election and the resignation of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu. To see the AP story, click here.
U.K.'s Wallace Says Ukraine Has Momentum But Russia A Long Way From Giving Up
Ukraine has the "momentum" in its war with Russia and "the direction of travel is with the Ukrainians," but Moscow is far from giving up, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on November 13. Wallace told Times Radio that it would be foolish to see Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as the end of the war and "no one is underestimating Russia." To see the Reuters story, click here.
Ukrainian Railways Offers Tickets To 'De-Occupied Kherson,' Other Putin-Annexed Cities
Ukraine's national railways has begun selling tickets for routes between Kyiv and five Ukrainian cities that Russian President Vladimir Putin declared as annexed by Russia in late September as part of a charity drive. The routes that Ukrainian Railways has offered include one to "de-occupied Kherson," which Russian troops were evacuating last week but is still not completely in the hands of Ukrainian troops, as well as Mariupol and regional capitals in Donetsk and Luhansk as well as the Crimean capital, Simferopol. To read the original story, click here.
Brother Of Hunger-Striking Iranian Dissident Says Evin Official 'Intends To Kill' Him
The brother of hunger-striking Iranian dissident Hossein Ronaghi says his brother's condition has "worsened" and he has been transferred to the hospital of Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where his detention "on false pretenses" continues.
Hassan Ronaghi alleged in the same tweet that "Evin prosecutor Nasiripur intends to kill Hossein," an outspoken free-speech campaigner.
Ronaghi was detained on September 24 and has been on a hunger strike to protest authorities' denial of medical care, but he was said to have also begun refusing water on November 12.
His family has said the 37-year-old Ronaghi has a kidney condition and could die.
They have also said both of Ronaghi's legs were broken at Evin prison.
Officials have detained thousands and hundreds more are reported to have been killed since unrest began in mid-September over a 22-year-old woman's death in detention over an alleged dress-code violation.
The detainees include dozens of journalists, activist, and lawyers.
Ronaghi is among the most outspoken critics still inside the country, and has contributed in the past to The Wall Street Journal.
Ronaghi narrowly evaded arrest on September 22 while reportedly doing a live interview from his apartment with a London-based organization before his detention two days later.
The ongoing street protests around the country represent one of the biggest and most direct challenges to the religious leadership of Iran since the 1979 revolution.
With reporting by AFP
U.S.-Based ISW Says Kherson Retreat Spurring 'Ideological Fracture' In Putin's Russia
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson in southeastern Ukraine "is igniting an ideological fracture between pro-war figures and Russian President Vladimir Putin, eroding confidence in Putin's commitment and ability to deliver his war promises." It predicts that "the ever-increasing doubts among extreme Russian nationalists about Putin's commitment to Russian ideology reduce Putin's appeal to the nationalist community, while mobilization and high casualties will likely continue to upset members of Russian society." To see the original ISW assessment, click here.
Ukrainian President Says War Crimes Uncovered In Kherson Following 'Historic' Liberation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that following the return of Ukrainian forces to the southeastern Kherson region investigators uncovered hundreds of war crimes in areas freed from Russian occupation.
"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 13. "The bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found."
He said that the "stabilization and the restoration of law" has been established in 226 settlements in the region, and that the arrests of Russian soldiers and mercenaries were continuing.
Zelenskiy earlier described the liberation of the regional capital, Kherson, as "a historic day," but officials warned of a difficult effort ahead even as a Russian-installed leader further east signaled another apparent retreat by Russian forces.
"Today is a historic day. We are returning Kherson," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on November 12, adding that "our defenders are on the outskirts of the city" and "special units are already in the city."
"Kherson residents have been waiting," he said. "They have never abandoned Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified, and Ukraine always returns its own."
Zelenskiy described "hellish" battles in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.
There, reports suggested Russian and pro-Moscow forces were said to be continuing intense fighting to hold their ground.
A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, claimed later on November 13 that its forces had captured a village called Mayorsk, near the town of Horlivka in the Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its forces had neutralized some 650 Russian troops on November 12 in a claim that was impossible to confirm but hinted at Kyiv's continuing confidence as it retakes territory formerly held by Russian troops.
RFE/RL cannot confirm battlefield claims on either side in areas of intense fighting.
Russian officials' announcement that their forces were withdrawing across the Dnieper River, which bisects the Kherson region and Ukraine, followed a seemingly hugely successful Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s south.
The White House on November 12 hailed Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine.
WATCH: Local residents welcomed Ukrainian soldiers into Snihurivka on November 10, as advance forces of the Ukrainian military recaptured the town in the southern Mykolayiv region.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace predicted on November 12 that Moscow's "strategic failure" in Kherson will sow doubt among the Russian public about the point of the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities have said they want to "stabilize" the area and face a difficult task in Kherson to disarm booby traps and other dangers, in addition to trying to secure water, electricity, and other basic necessities in a city held by Russian troops since early in the invasion that began in late February.
Zelenskiy said in his video address that Russian forces "everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me."
"Before fleeing from Kherson," he added, "the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity."
In Photos: Striking images from the Ukrainian advance south capture the raw emotion as locals welcome the return of their soldiers into the town of Snihurivka.
In another sign of Ukrainian pressure on occupying forces, the Russian-installed administration of the Kakhovka district east of Novaya Kherson on the left bank of the Dnieper River said on November 12 that it was moving its staff "to safer territory."
“The administration is the No. 1 target for Ukrainian attacks today,” the pro-Moscow leader, Pavel Filipchuk, said on Telegram.
The head of the Ukrainian regional administration in the southeastern area of Zaporizhzhya, which houses Europe's largest nuclear plant, said Russian troops had attacked a village there and "continues to terrorize the civilian population there with night shelling."
The shelling destroyed power lines, cars, and residential structures but no one was hurt, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the local administration, said via Telegram on November 13.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Depardieu Said To Be Closing Down Russian Production Studio
Russian media have quoted a friend as saying Gerard Depardieu is closing his PTS ZhD film production center in Russia, where the controversial French actor maintained friendly ties to President Vladimir Putin for over a decade and obtained citizenship in 2013.
TASS news agency quoted the acquaintance, artist and producer Arnaud Frilli, as saying the move was unrelated to the situation around Russia's ongoing eight-month-old invasion of Ukraine.
He suggested the move was a result of excessive downtime that rendered the audiovisual facility "useless" and expensive to maintain.
There was no initial confirmation from Depardieu, who sought Russian citizenship over a decade ago to escape French taxes.
In March, Depardieu harshly criticized Putin's decision to order tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine in an unprovoked all-out invasion that has met with stiff Ukrainian resistance with considerable international support.
Putin signed the 2013 executive order granting Russian citizenship to Depardieu, who gained international fame in films like Cyrano de Bergerac, Hamlet, and The Life of Pi, in addition to countless French-language movies.
In comments made not long after gaining citizenship, Depardieu dismissed his critics, which included Russians, by saying, "The Russian opposition has no program; it has nothing."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Depardieu’s criticism of Putin, saying he "most likely does not fully understand what is happening."
In 2015, Ukraine blacklisted Depardieu and barred him from entering the country for five years for his public statements about Ukraine and Russia.
- By Current Time
Russia Limits Ship Movement Via Key Azov Sea Strait, Turkey Says
Russia will not allow vessels loaded anywhere outside Russia to pass through the Kerch Strait into the Azov Sea, Turkey's Transportation Ministry reportedly said via Twitter on November 12. The information was provided by the Russian side, a spokesperson from the ministry confirmed to dpa over the phone, without further elaborating. There was no independent confirmation. To see the Current Time story, click here.
G20 Ministers Launch Billion-Dollar Pandemic Fund
Health and finance ministers of the G20 countries on November 13 launched a $1.4 billion global pandemic fund ahead of the bloc's summit on the island of Bali, although the host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said alongside World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and World Bank President David Malpass that the sum was not enough. Widodo said $31 billion was needed to sufficiently prepare for the next global pandemic. To see the AFP story, click here. To see the Indonesian G20 host announcement, click here.
Russia's Lavrov Says West Seeking To Militarize Southeast Asia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on November 13 said the West was "militarizing" Southeast Asia in a bid to contain Russian and Chinese interests, setting the stage for a confrontation between Russia and Western leaders at the G20 summit in Bali. Lavrov will head Russia's delegation to the summit -- the first such meeting since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February -- after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was too busy to attend. To see the Reuters story, click here.
Iran's Arrest, Death Counts From Protests Climb As Tensions With EU Rise
Protests continued overnight on November 12-13 in many Iranian cities as rights defenders warned of a climbing death and arrest tolls, while Tehran responded angrily to outside criticism of the Iranian government's eight-week crackdown.
There were street demonstrations overnight in the capital, Tehran, and the cities of Arak, Shiraz, Zanjan, Sanandaj, and Sardasht.
Iran has been engulfed by protests and a brutal crackdown triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in mid-September after her detention by morality police for an alleged dress-code violation.
Video also emerged on social media of the moment when a 17-year-old was apparently shot by security forces in the city of Karaj. The images showed Mehdi Hazrati pushing ahead of a crowd of protesters before being gunned down.
Local media quoted by AFP said Iran's judiciary hadcharged 750 more people in at least three provinces over "recent riots," adding to at least 2,000 others the department has confirmed were already charged in connection with the unrest.
A judicial official in the southern Hormozgan Province was quoted as saying the various charges include "incitement to killing," "injuring security forces," anti-state propaganda, and damaging public property.
Elsewhere, the Hamamihan newspaper quoted a student activist as saying around 150 students at Al-Zahra University had been suspended overnight following a punishment directed at a gathering there.
Al-Zahra University has been one of the hubs of student protest since the current wave of unrest began.
The Iran Human Rights group, a nonprofit that operates inside and outside the country, said on November 12 that it had counted at least 326 deaths so far across 22 provinces since the start of the unrest, including 43 children.
It said that November 4, when at least 16 people died after security troops appeared to fire on a crowd in the town of Khash, was one of the bloodiest days in the crackdown on two months of protests.
The group repeated its call for a more decisive and urgent response from the international community to prevent Iranian deaths.
Western sources suspect at least around 14,000 others have been caught up in mass arrests since the protests began.
An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Qanaani, responded to criticism by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by saying his video appeal for added pressure on Tehran was "interventionist, provocative, and undiplomatic."
In a tweet, Scholz called for more EU sanctions and "to continue to step up the pressure" on the hard-line military Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iran's political leadership.
A day earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron met with a delegation of exiled Iranian rights activists and hailed the women-led protest movement in Iran as a "revolution."
France's foreign minister then accused Tehran of "dictatorial practices" and of using dual citizens as hostages, saying a total of seven French nationals are now in Iranian custody, after a video of a purported confession of spying by two French citizens was aired on Iranian television.
EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on expanded sanctions against Iran when they meet on November 14.
Germany and Iceland have also urged that an emergency session of the UN Human Rights Council be convened later this month on the Iranian situation.
German news agency dpa reported early on November 13 that some Iranian residents of Berlin were attacked at a protest camp they set up there to show support for women's rights and democracy in their home country.
Police said a 26-year-old man with a knife had destroyed banners and threatened some of the Iranian activists.
No one was injured and the man was arrested, police added.
The German State Protection Office that handles terrorist attacks is also involved due to suspicions that the attack was politically motivated.
With reporting by dpa
Iranian Refugee Who Spent 18 Years At Paris Airport Dies
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived for 18 years at the Charles de Gaulle Airport terminal on the outskirts of Paris due to a problem with identification documents, died of natural causes on November 12. Nasseri lived at the airport from August 1988 to August 2006, when he was taken to a hospital due to illness. He had returned to the airport a few weeks ago, living at Terminal 2F at the airport outside the French capital until his death. Nasseri, 76, published a book about his life that attracted the attention of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and inspired the 2004 film The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Putin Speaks To Iranian President, With Emphasis On Deepening Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, with both leaders placing emphasis on deepening political, trade, and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement on November 12. It did not say when the phone call took place and made no mention of Iranian arms supplies to Moscow. Russia has stepped up its efforts to build ties with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on February 24. To read original story from Reuters, click here.
Biden Condemns Russia's 'Brutal War' In Remarks At ASEAN Summit
U.S. President Joe Biden, in opening remarks ahead of meetings with ASEAN leaders, said he was ready to discuss with them “Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and our efforts to address the war's global impacts, including in Southeast Asia.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was also at the ASEAN summit, as was Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Earlier, UN chief Antonio Guterres said he had made clear to participants at the Cambodia summit that it was important to establish the conditions for reestablishing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia and “progressively to start looking into a future where peace will prevail.”
