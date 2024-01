Security agents in Kyrgyzstan raided the Bishkek offices of the news website 24.kg on January 15 and took the outlet's director-general, Asel Otorbaeva, and chief editor, Makhinur Niyazova, away for questioning. RFE/RL correspondents captured the moment offices were sealed off and computer equipment confiscated. Makhinur said the outlet faces criminal charges over an article it published on the war in Ukraine.