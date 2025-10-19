Kyrgyz Migrants Seek Opportunity In Serbia After Russian Crackdown -- But Some Feel Exploited

BELGRADE -- Scores of Kyrgyz citizens are fleeing a crackdown on migrant workers in Russia and mounting pressure to fight in the war in Ukraine -- and many now have their sights set on Europe.

Because Serbia allows Kyrgyz citizens to enter visa-free for 90 days, it has become a key gateway on this journey.

The Balkan country has become a major entry point for migrants, with more than 600,000 foreign residents currently living there.

The influx has been fueled in part by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has also driven hundreds of thousands of Russians to Serbia to avoid mobilization. The country -- Moscow’s closest ally in Europe -- remains outside both the EU and NATO and does not require visas for Russian citizens.

That same openness has drawn growing numbers of Central Asian workers, whose presence in the construction and service sectors has been rapidly increasing. Today, on the streets of Belgrade, you’ll hear not only Russian but also Uzbek, Kyrgyz, and Tajik.

And, over the past year, an increasing share of these newcomers are from Kyrgyzstan.

Some have reported labor abuses and rights violations, however, and are now calling for a formal Kyrgyz consulate in Serbia.

Currently, many Kyrgyz migrants lack legal protections and told RFE/RL they have not been paid the salaries they were promised.

Still, many remain upbeat: As one Kyrgyz migrant puts it, “If you respect the law, no one is going to harass you. Police have often stopped me in the street to check my papers and then just said, ‘Thank you and goodbye.’”

'I'd Never Even Heard Of Belgrade'

Life in Serbia can mean cramped apartments, but compared to the risks in Russia, some Kyrgyz residents still feel they’ve made the right move.

One describes a living arrangement most people would find challenging: “Four people live in this room, three in the next one -- so seven in total. It doesn’t feel crowded. I think it’s okay here.”

New Serbian resident Khalil Kuranbaev tries to stay positive by keeping fit and making friends.

“We have a soccer team called Asia Mix. It’s made up of local Kazakhs, Tajiks, and Uzbeks; all the guys are from Central Asia. First, we had a club called Asia Mix, and then we named a restaurant after it. It’s a place where our guys can have a nice, inexpensive meal and hang out.”

Kuranbaev says he opened the eatery in Belgrade with a friend to fill a local need.

“We chose this neighborhood on purpose -- there are hostels and apartments nearby, and many of our customers are migrant workers. We rent an apartment upstairs for our staff so they can rest after work.”

Shaksultan Kochkorbaev is a chef now working in Serbia.

“I’ve been cooking since I was a kid -- my father taught me. I worked in Russia for four years, but conditions there worsened. I came to Serbia through an online job ad. I’d never even heard of Belgrade before.”

Several Kyrgyz migrants say that life in Serbia feels safer and less restrictive than in either Russia or Central Asia.

“In Belgrade, you don’t feel stressed. In Russia, you’re always anxious and expecting trouble. You work hard, but you’re also under constant stress. Besides the police, there are also community volunteers [who monitor migrants],” says Kuranbaev.

Health care is also a factor for many.

“If you get sick or injured, you can go to any public hospital, present your residence permit, and you’ll be admitted and treated. It’s all covered by medical insurance funded through the taxes you pay,” Kuranbaev added.

Many Kyrgyz come to Serbia after coming across social media ads -- especially on Telegram and Instagram -- promoting jobs as couriers or builders.

Serbia’s average monthly salary is about $1,500 -- at least three times that of Kyrgyzstan -- and the minimum wage is around $525. But most migrant workers in service jobs are paid “off the books,” often earning less than the national average.

Because many Serbs migrate to Western Europe, Serbia is facing a labor shortage in the construction and service industries. The government’s 2021–2027 Economic Migration Strategy encourages the recruitment of foreign workers.

'They Never Paid Us On Time'

However, local media and NGOs report that many Central Asian migrants face labor exploitation -- underpayment, unsafe conditions, and contracts that lock them into jobs.

“In 2024, about 80,000 foreign workers were registered in Serbia,” says Mario Reljanovic of the Center for Decent Work in Belgrade, an advocacy group. “Many have come from China and Russia.”

“They often work hard, low-paid jobs that locals avoid -- construction, maintenance, catering. Because enforcement is weak, many work informally without proper documentation.”

The Kyrgyz government’s official migrant.kg website lists only a handful of licensed agencies that can legally send workers to Serbia. After a visitor's 90-day visa-free period expires, overstaying or working without a legal permit means the risk of deportation.

Unofficially, community groups estimate that over 1,000 Kyrgyz now live in Serbia. Many were deported or voluntarily left Russia after Moscow’s crackdown on migrants following the 2024 Crocus City Hall terrorist attack.

Shamil, a Kyrgyz migrant in Belgrade, faced just that fate.

“I was deported from Russia after the Crocus attack checks. Here in Belgrade, I’ve changed jobs several times. If you don’t speak Serbian, it’s hard -- you end up in informal jobs earning 500–600 dinars ($5-6) an hour.”

With no Kyrgyz consulate in Serbia and no formally established diaspora, many migrants say they have nowhere to turn for help.

“We were about four Kyrgyz at one company,” Shamil recalls, describing one job that turned out badly. “They never paid us on time. If we had a consulate here, it would help a lot. The number of Kyrgyz is growing fast -- it’s becoming like Russia.”