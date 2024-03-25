News
Kyrgyz NGOs Urge Japarov To Veto 'Foreign Representatives' Bill
BISHKEK -- More than 100 nongovernmental organizations in Kyrgyzstan have urged President Sadyr Japarov not to sign into law a controversial bill modeled on Russia's repressive "foreign agent" laws that they say will negatively affect operations of NGOs in the Central Asian nation.
Kyrgyz lawmakers approved the legislation requiring nonprofit organizations receiving foreign funding to register with the government as foreign representatives in its third and final reading without debate on March 14 and Japarov is widely expected to sign the bill into law.
Chinara Aitbaeva, the chairwoman of Bizidin Kylym (Our Century) foundation told RFE/RL on March 25 that the NGOs warned Japarov that if the measure comes into force, organizations involved in helping Kyrgyz citizens obtain medical equipment and medicine for numerous diseases, including cancer and HIV, as well as groups involved in educational programs, human rights, and anti-corruption activities, may have to stop their operations.
Earlier statements by human rights groups regarding the controversial bill stated that the legislation will negatively affect the freedom of expression in the former Soviet republic.
Since the law was first introduced last year, civil society activists have warned of the consequences of approving such legislation, especially given that similar legislation in Russia laid the groundwork for the systematic dismantling of civil society.
According to the bill, noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities will be obliged to report their activities to the authorities. The legislation will also introduce wide oversight powers by the authorities and potential criminal sanctions for undefined criminal offences.
Since 2012, Russia has used its foreign agent law to label and punish critics of government policies, including the February 2022 full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The vague laws have been used to persecute organizations working in diverse fields such as education, culture, health care, environmental protection, human rights, and independent media.
For many years Kyrgyzstan stood out in the Central Asian region for independent journalism, intrepid reporting, and media innovation. But in Reporters Without Borders's most recent global ranking, Kyrgyzstan -- once called an "island of democracy" in the region -- fell fully 50 places, sitting at 122nd place, only 12 spots above its longtime authoritarian neighbor, Kazakhstan.
That plunge was in large part due to the authorities' decision to put severe restrictions on RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, including freezing its bank accounts, in October 2022.
More News
Pakistani Forces Kill 4 Insurgents Trying To Attack Naval Facility In Balochistan Province
Pakistani security forces killed four insurgents who tried to attack one of the main naval facilities in southwestern Baluchistan Province on March 25, government and police officials said. No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station in the attack, which was claimed by the outlawed separatist Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA), which is designated as a terrorist group by Pakistan, Britain, and the United States. Authorities say the insurgents were killed when they tried to enter the naval facility in Turbat, a district in Baluchistan. There was no immediate comment from the military.
Putin Blames Islamic Extremists For Concert Massacre
Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 25 said the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow was committed by radical Islamists.
Speaking in a meeting with government officials, Putin said the killings were carried out by extremists "whose ideology the Islamic world has been fighting for centuries."
Putin did not mention the Islamic State group that claimed responsibility for the attack and instead again attempted to implicate Ukraine and the United States without providing evidence.
"We know that the crime was committed by radical Islamists....But we also see that the United States is trying to convince its satellites and other countries of the world that there is supposedly no trace of Kyiv in the Moscow terrorist attack," Putin said.
Kyiv and Washington have dismissed Putin's assertions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vehemently denied any involvement in the attack, saying Putin was always seeking to blame "someone else,” and the White House said the Islamic State-Khorasan bore sole responsibility for the attack.
"There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever," U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on March 24.
French President Emmanuel Macron on March 25 said France has intelligence pointing to "an IS entity" as responsible. Macron said it was a branch of Islamic State that "planned the attack and carried it out," adding the same terrorist group had plotted attacks in France.
The attack on March 22 on Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow left 139 people dead, according to a new death toll released during the meeting. More than 180 people were injured, and 97 of them remain in the hospital, officials said.
The attackers shot and killed concertgoers as they waited in line to get in and then entered the auditorium, where they killed more people before setting fire to the vast concert hall.
According to Putin, the attack "may only be a link" in a series of attacks carried out by those backing Ukraine’s fight against Russia's full-scale invasion. He did not specify who he meant but previously blamed the "collective West" for starting the war.
An investigation must uncover who ordered the attack, he said, adding that it was necessary to find out why the terrorists "tried to flee to Ukraine and who was waiting for them there."
Putin claimed on March 23 that four gunmen were arrested while trying to escape to Ukraine, which he said "had prepared a window for them to cross the border." Putin provided no evidence to support this.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Influential Uzbek Crime Boss Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison
A court in Uzbekistan has sentenced influential crime boss Salim Abduvaliev to six years in prison on charges of illegal possession and transportation of arms and explosives. The 73-year-old Abduvaliev, who is also known as Salimboi, was sentenced last week, according to Tashkent courts’ joint press service. Abduvaliev is believed to have ties with top Uzbek officials and leaders of the so-called Brothers' Circle, a Eurasian drug-trafficking network that included late Kyrgyz kingpin Kamchybek Kolbaev (aka Kamchybek Asanbek), who was killed during a police operation in Bishkek in October. To watch a video report by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Belarusians Facing 'Russian Aggression, Imperialism,' Tsikhanouskaya Tells RFE/RL
PRAGUE -- Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on her compatriots to stand up and defend their country's independence in the face of what she said was "Russian aggression and imperialism" as Belarusians marked Freedom Day (Dzen Voli) to honor the anniversary of the short-lived Belarusian People's Republic, which existed for less than a year in 1918.
"We're confronted with Russian aggression and imperialism, and we must stand firm in defense of our nation's independence," Tsikhanouskaya told RFE/RL's Belarus Service on March 25 in Prague, where she was visiting to mark Freedom Day.
"We must uphold with integrity and dignity the work initiated by our forefathers. It's imperative that this struggle doesn't protract indefinitely, allowing our generation to safeguard our independence and sovereignty," she said.
Belarus's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has allowed the use of the Belarusian territory and military installations in Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Russia and Belarus in 1999 also created a so-called Union State, a supranational body consisting of the two countries, with the declared intention of eventually merging. However, Lukashenka has been procrastinating on the full implementation of the agreement.
Lukashenka claimed to have won a sixth term in office in an election in August 2020. While the official results handed Lukashenka victory, the opposition and many Western governments and organizations said the poll was rigged and that Tsikhanouskaya, who stepped in as a candidate in her husband's place after his arrest, actually won.
Her husband, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, was detained before the election to prevent him from registering in as a candidate and was sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2021 for fomenting mass disorder, inciting social hatred, impeding the activities of the Central Election Commission, and organizing activities that disrupt social order, charges that he and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated.
After the election, Lukashenka cracked down hard on dissent and civil society, jailing hundreds of people and forcing most of the country's opposition figures, including Tsikhanouskaya, to flee in fear of their safety and freedom.
Tsikhanouskaya also expressed her strong support for Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died on February 16 in a Russian Arctic prison under suspicious circumstances. Navalnaya has vowed to continue her husband's struggle.
"I understand that we share many similarities. My husband is a political prisoner, and Yulia experienced a tragedy," Tsikhanouskaya said.
"She is an incredibly strong woman, and I hope she can unite people, particularly the opposition, around her cause so that she will not lose contact with the Russians and will be able to show that she works for them first," Tsikhanouskaya told RFE/RL.
She said it would be vital for the Russian opposition to clarify they will "relinquish their imperialist ambitions, respect our borders, and support our European aspirations," adding that she believes Navalnaya “has the potential to achieve this, supported by a formidable team, but it's essential for her to establish a connection with the people."
Iran Mulls Financial Penalties For Hijab Rule Violations
An Iranian lawmaker says authorities are discussing introducing financial penalties for the violation of the mandatory hijab rule as a way to depart from physical coercion or criminal action against perceived perpetrators amid growing discontent among Iranians following a wave of repression against protests prompted by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022.
Amirhossein Bankipour told state TV on March 24 that a consensus on such a step had been reached among key governmental and security bodies.
Bakinpour said the move comes after assessments found that morality police patrols and criminal proceedings have not proven effective and triggered protests. The ruling bodies, including the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution and the Supreme National Security Council, have found fines a less confrontational means of enforcing the dress code, he said.
Bankipour last month hinted at a forthcoming bill dubbed Hijab and Chastity that would fine violators 30 million Iranian rials ($50), directly debiting the fines from their bank accounts, with additional penalties for repeat offenses.
However, a police spokesman said no official notification has been received about the fines so far.
The envisaged legislation empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Intelligence Ministry, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with the police and the Basij paramilitary forces to take action against women who break the rules.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls above the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Amini's death in September 2022 following her arrest over allegedly wearing the hijab improperly sparked a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with one of the biggest challenges since the 1979 revolution.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab that have swept the country involved tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the discriminatory law.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
The UN Human Rights Council's fact-finding committee has categorized such actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Police Detain Official Of Russian Mine Where 13 Workers Remain Trapped
Russia's Investigative Committee said on March 25 its officers detained the managing director of a mine in the Far Eastern region of Amur, where 13 miners have been trapped underground for a week following a landslide. The managing director, whose identity was not disclosed, is accused of violation of safety regulations. It remains unclear if the trapped miners are alive as rescue teams continue efforts to reach them. The mine belongs to Russia's biggest gold-mining company. A state of emergency was declared in the region, as rescue workers from the regions of Sakha-Yakutia, Khabarovsk, and Primorye came to the site. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Jailed Scholar Initiates Sit-In Protest At Iran's Evin Prison
Prominent Iranian scholar and activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi, charged with appearing in public without a mandatory head scarf, has started a sit-in protest in Tehran's Evin Prison to denounce the authorities' refusal to grant her weekly family visits.
The move was brought to light by the For Narges account on X, formerly twitter, which said that Narges Mohammadi, a fellow detainee and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has joined Vasmaghi's protest in a sign of support, with both women staging the sit-in at the office of the women's prison guards.
Mohammadi has been convicted five times since March 2021, three times for activism carried out while she is imprisoned, and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
The authorities refused to allow Vasmaghi family visitation rights, citing her refusal to adhere to Iran's mandatory hijab regulation. Vasmaghi, arrested at her home by plainclothes officers on March 16, faces charges of "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "public appearances without Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Though she wore a head scarf for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without the head scarf.
Vasmaghi also has been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a dictator and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported, citing a source close to Vasmaghi's family, that she was denied family visitation for the second time on March 24.
Vasmaghi has reportedly been subjected to harsh conditions of detention despite her deteriorating health. She has been denied access to medical care both on the premises of the prison or at external hospitals.
In her criticism of the compulsory hijab regulation, Vasmaghi said the measure was a political move rather than a Shari'a-compliant one. She has called on women to keep resisting the measure in order to expose it as a tool of political repression. She has also boycotted the Islamic Revolutionary Court, denouncing it as illegitimate.
The case has highlighted the ongoing struggle for human rights and freedom of expression in Iran, particularly concerning women's rights and the mandatory hijab law.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing her head scarf led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
'Kill Them All': Crocus Massacre Spurs Talk Of Restoring Death Penalty
Senior Russian officials on March 25 continued to call for the strictest punishment, including the death penalty, for all those found to be involved in the terrorist attack on a Moscow region concert hall that left 139 people dead.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a meeting of Communist Party lawmakers that those found responsible will “bear punishment.”
“They do not deserve pity,” he added
Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president who is now deputy head of the country’s Security Council, wrote on Telegram that people had been asking him if the gunmen who carried out the attack should be killed.
“They should,” he wrote. “And they will. It is more important to kill everyone involved. Everyone. Those who paid. Those who sympathized. Those who helped. Kill them all.”
The previous day, Medvedev repeated Moscow’s ungrounded accusations that Ukraine was involved in the concert hall attack, writing that the country’s leadership should be “found and pitilessly destroyed like terrorists.”
On March 23, the head of the State Duma faction of the ruling United Russia party, Vladimir Vasilyev, said on state television that people had begun discussing reinstating capital punishment in response to the attacks.
He said the topic would be discussed “profoundly and professionally” before “a decision is made that will respond to the mood and expectations of our society.”
The death penalty remains in the Russian Constitution but has been under an indefinite moratorium for nearly three decades.
Russia adopted the moratorium in 1996 as part of its post-Soviet efforts to join the Council of Europe. Russia was expelled from the council in March 2022 as a result of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 25 that the Kremlin was not involved in the calls to restore the death penalty following the Crocus City Hall attack.
“We are not taking part in the discussion at the moment,” Peskov said.
Georgia's Ruling Party Initiates Amendments Cracking Down On LGBT Rights
The executive secretary of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, Mamuka Mdinaradze, announced on March 25 that the party has initiated a bill on constitutional amendments that would significantly limit LGBT rights in the South Caucasus country. According to Mdinaradze, the bill would ban transgender surgeries, child adoption by same-sex couples, indicating gender that is other than male or female in official documents, and organizing public events propagating same-sex relations. The proposal comes as the country is getting ready for parliamentary elections in October. Georgia received European Union candidate status in 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Macron Says Islamic State Branch Behind Russia Attack, Also Targeted France
French President Emmanuel Macron on March 25 said France has information that a branch of Islamic State carried out the March 22 attack in a Moscow-area concert hall, warning Russia against using the attack in its war against Ukraine. France has intelligence that "it was an entity of Islamic State that planned the attack and carried it out," Macron told reporters after arriving on a trip to the French South American region of French Guiana, adding that "this particular group made several attempts [at attacks] on our own soil."
Kyrgyzstan Calls On Citizens Not To Travel To Russia
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan has called on its citizens not to travel to Russia, where Central Asian migrant workers and visitors are facing enormous pressure following last week's deadly attack near Moscow that left 139 people dead.
Russian officials said earlier that 11 suspects, including four men who allegedly attacked the Crocus City Hall entertainment center, were detained. Late on March 24, the four men, all ethnic Tajiks, were sent to pretrial detention until at least May 22.
On March 25, three other Tajik men residing in Russia were sent to pretrial detention for at least two months.
The self-exiled leader of the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT), Muhiddin Kabiri, doubts that Tajiks were involved in plotting and implementation of the terrorist attack.
"There were definitely some intelligence agencies and experienced people behind this attack. If the Tajik men were indeed involved in it, then they were most likely used as a tool. They were just second or third-level people in this provocation," Kabiri told RFE/RL on March 25.
Although Russian authorities have not described the suspects as migrant laborers, many of the hundreds of thousands of Tajiks living in Russia are part of the country's migrant labor work force, which Kabiri said has been left vulnerable to various influences since Tajikistan's authoritarian leader, Emomali Rahmon, sidelined and jailed all migrant leaders and lawyers and activists protecting Tajik workers' rights because he saw them as political rivals.
“What is happening to Tajik migrants today -- whether they were involved in this attack or not, or if they’re being targeted [for xenophobic attacks] -- all of these are the result of the…policies of the Tajik government," said Kabiri, who left Tajikistan after his party was banned in 2015 by the Supreme Court as a terrorist organization.
Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry official Bakyt Kadyrov told RFE/RL on March 25 that Russian authorities have been conducting anti-terrorist operations and are therefore increasing their checks of individuals arriving to and leaving Russia after the March 22 attack.
"All [Kyrgyz] diaspora organizations in Russia are being informed about the situation. We do not have information about the length of the anti-terrorist operations [in Russia]. [Kyrgyz] citizens who are blacklisted or broke the law in the past are being barred from entering [Russia]," Kadyrov said, adding that hotlines at the ministry and the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia are working around the clock.
Russian human rights defender Valentina Chupik told RFE/RL on March 24 that "in the last 36 hours we received 1,018 complaints" from citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan who said they were "illegally detained by police."
"Police beat some of them; some were deported from Russia," Chupik said.
Bishkek-based rights defender Aziza Abdirasulova also told RFE/RL that Central Asian migrant workers in Russia had found themselves under restrictions and checkups after the terrorist attack.
Several Kyrgyz nationals told RFE/RL by phone on March 24 that they were detained on their arrival to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and were being held in the airport's detention center along with scores of Central Asian citizens, of which at least 11 were Kyrgyz citizens.
"They put us in some kind of jail. They did not answer our question about the reasons for the detainments. Our documents are in order, but those who came to Moscow for the first time were not allowed to enter the country. There are guys from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan among us. The authorities took away our telephones.... They forced us to sign some papers," one of the detained Kyrgyz nationals told RFE/RL.
The Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow issued a statement on March 24 saying, "Kyrgyz nationals who had violated Russia's migration regulations in the past will be sent back to Kyrgyzstan by the closest flight to Bishkek."
Meanwhile, the leader of Russian Muslims, Mufti Ravil Gainutdin, said on March 23 that he will hand the For Merit medal during his next Friday sermon to Islam Khalilov, a 15-year-old from Kyrgyzstan who worked in the cloakroom at Crocus City Hall. Khalilov reportedly managed to save more than 100 people by leading them out of the building via the employees' exit during the attack.
In Overnight Drone Strikes, Moscow Keeps Up Assault On Ukraine's Energy Grid
Fresh Russian drone strikes continued to target Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure on March 25, causing blackouts in several regions and the capital, Kyiv.
Air-raid signals sounded in the morning hours in Kyiv and several large explosions were reported. Officials reported that falling ballistic-missile debris had damaged a residential building and that at least 10 people were injured across the city.
Air-raid warnings were also heard in nine other regions, including Kherson, Mykolayiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk.
Russian drones overnight struck the southern city of Mykolayiv. The city's mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, wrote on Telegram that 11 civilians were injured and several residential buildings damaged by "falling debris."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolayiv regional military administration, reported that an Iranian-made Shahed drone started a fire at an "energy facility" in the region.
A Russian drone attack against the Black Sea port city of Odesa caused power outages.
"There is damage to the energy infrastructure," wrote Oleh Kiper, head of the regional military administration, on Telegram. "There is no electricity supply to part of Odesa. All emergency services are working."
Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's electrical grid in recent days. On March 23, officials in Kyiv reported that more than 1 million civilians were without power.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told journalists on March 25 that it would cost "billions" to repair the damage, although he did not specify what currency he had in mind. The World Bank estimated earlier this year that the cost of reconstruction in Ukraine would be at least $486 billion.
Volodymyr Kudrytskiy, board chairman of Ukrenerho, said on March 23 that the country had boosted energy imports from Europe to help compensate for the losses.
"In many regions, however, there is quite significant and large-scale damage to the energy infrastructure," he said. "Their scale is caused by the scale of the attacks themselves."
In the Kharkiv region, some 200,000 people were reportedly without power, according to the head of the regional military administration. In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, the metro system was running with delays due to power shortages, Oleh Synyehubov, head of the regional military administration, reported.
Local authorities in the Kharkiv region have instituted a system of hourly power blackout until at least March 31.
In Russia, the Defense Ministry reported that 11 Ukrainian drones had been "intercepted" over the southern Rostov region.
The governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, posted on Telegram that a fire had broken out at a major power and heating plant in the region after locals had reported explosions in the area. Golubov said there were no casualties and that the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Kremlin Silent About Evidence That Moscow Attack Suspects Were Abused
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman refused to answer a question regarding indications that the four suspects in the deadly terrorist attack on a concert hall outside of Moscow may have been abused during and after their detention.
"I am leaving this question without an answer," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 25 after a journalist asked him about the "visible signs of violence" on the suspects when they appeared in court the previous day.
Peskov praised the country's security forces generally, saying they were "working tirelessly and are countering all threats, all challenges facing our country."
He added that Putin would meet with senior officials later on March 25 to discuss the investigation into the March 22 attack, which left 139 people dead and more than 180 injured. Nearly 100 people remain hospitalized.
The Defense Ministry reported on March 25 that the state award called For Courage and the military honor For Military Excellence had been presented by a deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District, Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, during a ceremony at the units' base.
Russian officials have said 11 people have been detained in connection with the March 22 attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the Moscow suburb of Krasnogorsk, including four men who are suspected of having carried out the attack.
Moscow's Basmanny district court on March 24 remanded the four men -- Saidakram Rajabalizoda, Dalerjon Mirzoev, Muhammadsobir Faizov, and Faridun Shamsiddin -- into custody for at least two months pending trial on terrorism charges. The court identified the four as Tajik citizens and said they all admitted guilt after being charged.
The court on March 25 remanded three more suspects, including the former owner of the car that the attackers allegedly used to flee. The suspects are Aminjon, Dilovar, and Isroil Islomov. The court did not explain the relationship between the men, but Aminjon and Dilovar have patronymic names indicating they are sons of Isroil.
Dilovar Islomov is believed to be the last owner of the white Renault used by the attackers. The court ordered the Islomovs to remain in pretrial detention until at least May 22.
Evidence continued to emerge that the men may have been tortured during their detention by Russian security forces. All four appeared in court with bruises, bloodstains, and swollen faces.
Rajabalizoda, whose ear was reportedly cut off during his arrest, had a bandage on the right side of his head. There was no official confirmation that his ear had been severed, and forensic photographs presented in court did not show the injured side of his head.
Earlier, Telegram channels with purported connections to the Russian security agencies published a video purporting to show men cutting off a portion of Rajabalizoda's ear and trying to force him to eat it. The men also threatened to cut off his genitals. According to Russia's Fontanka news agency, the video was first published by Telegram channels connected with the notorious Wagner mercenary group.
Late on March 24, the Grey Zone Telegram channel, which has also been tied to the Wagner group, published a photograph purporting to show men torturing suspect Faridun Shamsiddin. The photograph shows a military radio connected by wire to the suspect's genitals, a well-documented form of torture through electric shock used in the Russian military.
The photograph was accompanied by a mocking text reading: "One of the detained terrorists-migrants from Tajikistan began to lose consciousness from all of the excitement so he was connected to a charger. Despite the fact that he is not a citizen of Russia, the special forces soldiers respected his rights and gave him a telephone to call his lawyer."
In another video, a suspect lying on the ground reads a statement in which he said a cleric had promised him 500,000 rubles ($5,500) to carry out the attack.
State Duma Deputy Aleksandr Khinshtein, who has close ties to the National Guard, wrote on Telegram that some of the suspects were detained near the village of Katsun in the Bryansk region. Security forces allegedly fired at a car carrying the suspects that failed to stop, detaining one on the spot and capturing an unspecified number of others after chasing them in a forest.
Grey Zone published the video purportedly showing the cutting off of Rajabalizoda's ear on March 23, saying the man had been captured in the forest. A man in the video yells at the suspect: "Chew, bastard! I will cut you open and shove it into your mouth." The channel added the comment: "So it will be with all of them."
Grey Zone gained prominence in November 2022 when it published a brutal video showing Wagner mercenaries executing a fellow mercenary, convicted murderer Yevgeny Nuzhin, with a sledgehammer.
Russian defense authorities on March 25 said they had presented state and military honors to two units stationed in the western Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine and Belarus, in connection with their purported roles in capturing some of the suspects.
The Defense Ministry reported that the state award called For Courage and the military honor For Military Excellence had been presented by a deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District, Lieutenant General Esedulla Abachev, during a ceremony at the units' base.
The Crocus City Hall attack was the worst terrorist incident in Russian since the 2004 Beslan school siege, in which 333 people, many of them children, were killed. The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
In his comments on March 25, Kremlin spokesman Peskov declined to comment on U.S. assertions it had warned Moscow in advance of a possible terrorist attack in the capital. He also said Moscow has had "no contacts" with the West since the attack.
He added that he was "not authorized" to comment on the IS claim of responsibility. Putin, in a televised address on March 23, also failed to mention the IS statement and hinted, without providing evidence, of a possible Ukrainian connection to the attack.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials have vigorously denied the allegations.
Peskov also said the Kremlin was not involved in calls by parliamentarians and other top officials and pro-Kremlin media personalities to restore the death penalty following the Crocus City Hall attack.
"We are not taking part in the discussion at the moment," Peskov said.
Workers Still 'Drowning' Despite Iran's Minimum-Wage Hike
The Iranian government’s 35.3 percent hike in the minimum wage for workers, announced at the start of the Persian New Year, has sparked a backlash among labor activists and the country’s labor force, who say it is inadequate in the face of years of economic decline and falling living standards.
The wage hike was sanctioned by the Supreme Labor Council and ratified by representatives of the government and employers but not labor delegates, who showed their disapproval by walking out of the council meeting and refusing to endorse the decree.
"Being underwater economically, whether by a little or a lot, doesn’t change the fact that you are drowning," Alireza Mirghafari, a council member and labor activist, was quoted by the semiofficial ILNA news agency as saying.
Labor analysts say the hike, made on the eve of the Persian New Year, won’t stop a rise in poverty levels among the workforce given the annual inflation rate for the past five years has been above 40 percent amid stagnant wages, decimating purchasing power for much of the country.
The country's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests. Labor Ministry data shows that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty." Since then, conditions have failed to improve.
Meanwhile, in September 2023, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
The situation surrounding price growth is only going to get worse, according to Hassan Sadeghi, the head of the Veterans' Union of the Labor Community. He says the inflation rate could be on its way to climbing as high as 67 percent.
The wage hike decision has also prompted calls for heightened labor activism, with organizations like the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Workers' Syndicate labeling the increase "humiliating" for workers. The syndicate, through a Telegram statement, has urged for continuous protests and strikes to fight for fair wages.
Further criticism has come from the Syndicate of Workers of the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company, which said the new wage was still “insufficient” and called for collective action and the establishment of independent labor organizations as a means to defend workers' living standards.
A consortium of labor groups, including the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Workers' Syndicate and the Retirees' Union, issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of organized, strategic opposition to combat what they perceive as an exploitative system.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Labor laws in Iran do not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Far-Right Activists In Serbia Mark 25th Anniversary Of NATO Bombing
Supporters of extreme right-wing movements in Serbia took part in a demonstration in Belgrade on March 24 on the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. The demonstration was held near the building of the former General Staff, which was destroyed during the bombing that lasted 11 weeks and killed between 1,200 and 2,500 people. The ultra-right Narodna Patrola organization, known for its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, called for the demonstration, which featured the Serbian flag with the letter Z -- the symbol of the Russian invasion of Ukraine -- displayed along with pro-Russian banners. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Iran's Currency Hits Record Low Against Dollar
Iran’s currency fell to a record low on March 24, plunging to 613,500 rials to the dollar as Iranians celebrated the Persian New Year. Most of the shops in Tehran's main currency exchange hub were closed due to the Norouz holidays. Mohsen, an employee of one of the shops, told the Associated Press that the holiday was contributing to the plunge in the rate, giving only his first name over fear of retribution for speaking about Iran’s economic struggles. The demand for dollars is high because people travel abroad for the holidaysand only a few exchange shops are open.
2 Men Wounded In Failed Attempt To Enter Police Station In Yerevan
Two men were wounded by a grenade they detonated as they attempted to storm a police station in Armenia's capital on March 24, the Interior Ministry of the Caucasus country said.
The two men were among three who attempted to break into the administrative building of the Nor Nork police precinct of Yerevan at around 5 p.m. local time, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The men detonated a grenade during the attempt to penetrate the building, the ministry said, adding that the two injured men, described as a 52-year-old and a 56-year-old, were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds in their legs.
The ministry said the third armed man remained outside the police station threatening to blow it up with a hand grenade. Negotiations were initially held to convince him to surrender. Later, it was reported that a National Security Service task force had detained the man.
It was not immediately clear what the motives or demands of the attackers were.
Armen Pambukhchian, deputy mayor of Yerevan, told reporters at the scene that it was obvious that the incident was "characteristic" of a terrorist act.
He said authorities had made "no assumptions" thus far, but according to Armenia's Criminal Code, it is a terrorist act when a person appears at the police station armed or with explosive material.
Earlier on March 24, the police said that 49 members of a fringe opposition group, which has protested against territorial concessions to Azerbaijan, had been detained on suspicion that they were carrying weapons.
The detained members of the group, known as Combat Brotherhood, had planned to visit the village of Verin Voskepar in Armenia’s northeastern Tavush Province at the border with Azerbaijan earlier on March 24 for what they described as “tactical training.”
Verin Voskepar is near four formerly Azerbaijani-populated villages that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and his government say must be ceded to Azerbaijan to avert a war. The villages, which have been controlled by the Armenian military since the early 1990s, used to be part of Soviet Azerbaijan.
The group issued a statement denying its involvement in the incident at the Nor Nork police station.
“The group has nothing to do with what happened. We condemn any type of terrorist activity. We have acted and will continue to act only within the framework of the law,” Combat Brotherhood said on Facebook.
The Combat Brotherhood said on March 23 that authorities had visited their office and urged them to refrain from their planned visit to Verin Voskepar, but a group of activists left for Tavush Province on March 24.
Hrant Ter-Abrahamian, the head of the organization, announced later that all the detained members of the group had been freed and again denied their involvement in the police station incident.
Based on reporting by Narine Ghalechyan, Naira Bulghadaryan, and Robert Zargaryan
4 Killed In Hungary As Rally Car Slams Into Spectators
Four people were killed and several others injured on March 24 when a driver competing in a Hungarian motorsport rally skidded off the road and crashed into spectators, authorities said. According to a police statement, it is not yet clear why the vehicle taking part in the two-day Esztergom Nyerges Rally in northern Hungary veered off the road. The crash occurred in the northern Komarom Esztergom county, and left at least four people dead and seven injured, police said, adding that an investigation is under way. Several ambulances and rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene, and the rally was immediately halted.
Russian Day Of Mourning Reportedly Marred By Xenophobic Incidents
Several apparent xenophobic incidents targeting Central Asian migrants have been reported in Russia as the country observes a day of mourning for the victims of a March 22 terrorist attack on a concert hall outside of Moscow that left 133 people dead.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 24, condemned the attack, saying: “Terrorists have no nationality, no homeland, and no religion.”
The Tajik Embassy in Moscow has warned citizens not to leave their homes out of concerns about possible retaliatory violence.
The Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including the four alleged gunmen. Officials have said the four suspects are all foreign nationals. Unnamed officials and Telegram channels reportedly connected to the security services have suggested that the attackers may be Tajiks or Russian citizens with a Tajik background.
The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least 154 people were also injured.
In the Russian Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchennsk, a cafe owned by Central Asians was reportedly burned down, several Russian Telegram channels reported.
In the western city of Kaluga, three Tajik migrants were assaulted, and one was hospitalized.
In the Moscow region, a group of young people threw four Tajik migrants out of a commuter train after reportedly threatening to kill them.
The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that some Interior Ministry regional branches have set up special units to police migrants, stepping up document checks and inspections of dormitories and other places where Central Asian migrants congregate.
The Democratic Party of Tajikistan and some members of the Tajik parliament have urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take measures to prevent xenophobic violence.
Hundreds of thousands of Tajik citizens and Russian citizens of Tajik background reside in Russia.
IS issued a statement of responsibility not long after the attack and on March 23 published pixelated photos of four men it claimed were the attackers.
The group said they had dealt a "heavy blow" with assault rifles and explosives by targeting "Christians" as part of a "raging war" against countries fighting Islam.
Ukraine Says It Destroyed 2 Russian Ships, Comms Center
The Ukrainian military said on March 24 that its forces have destroyed two Russian landing ships and other targets belonging to the Black Sea Fleet. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck the amphibious landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center, and a number of the Black Sea Fleet's infrastructure sites," the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement on Telegram. Russia has not commented on the claim, which could not be independently confirmed. To read the story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
1 Killed In 'Massive' Ukrainian Strike On Sevastopol
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of the Russian-occupied Crimean port of Sevastopol, said one person was killed and four were wounded in a "massive" Ukrainian missile attack on the city on March 24. Razvozhayev said 10 missiles were shot down during the attack which he called “the most massive in recent times.” Residents reported explosions and smoke in the area of an oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske near Simferopol. The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported explosions in Simferopol preceded by the sound of drones. Ukraine has not commented on the report. Kyiv has recently intensified its targeting of Russian refineries and oil installations. To read the original story by Current Time, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Suspects In Russian Concert Attack Sent To Pretrial Detention
Four suspects charged with acts of terrorism in connection with the attack on a concert hall outside Moscow that left 137 people dead have been sent to pretrial detention for two months pending trial, a Moscow court ruled late on March 24.
The Basmanny district court named the suspects as Saidakram Rajabalizoda, Dalerjon Mirzoev, Muhammadsobir Faizov, and Faridun Shamsiddin and said they are Tajik citizens. The court said three of the four men -- Mirzoev, Rajabalizoda, and Shamsiddin -- all admitted guilt after being charged.
Faizov was brought to court directly from a hospital in a wheelchair and sat with his eyes closed throughout the proceedings, the Associated Press reported. He had multiple cuts and was attended by medics while in court, the AP said.
The suspects were provided with translators after arriving in the courtroom with bruises and smears of blood on their swollen faces. Rajabalizoda, whose ear was reportedly cut off during his arrest, had a bandage on the right side of his head. But there was no official confirmation that his ear had been severed, and forensic photographs do not show the side of his head with the injury.
The investigators cited the need to maintain the secrecy of the investigation and the safety of the participants and their relatives in requesting that the hearings be held behind closed doors.
During the part of the hearing that was not held in secret, it was disclosed that Mirzoev is registered in Novosibirsk, Russia, and is 32 years old. He is married and has four children, including 18-month-old twins.
Rajabalizoda said that he is 30 years old, married, and has a child.
The four men are among 11 people that Russian authorities said they arrested in connection with the attack on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow region.
Earlier on March 24, Russia observed a national day of mourning for the victims of the attack, which also injured more than 180 people and left survivors with stories of narrow escapes and the desperate measures they took to get away.
Flags were lowered to half-staff across the country as Russians placed flowers at makeshift memorials. Entertainment events were canceled as were entertainment programming and advertising on television.
Members of the rock band Piknik, which had been due to perform when the attack happened, were among those who paid tribute to the victims. They laid flowers in front of the Crocus City Hall late on March 24, expressing their condolences to the bereaved families after observing a moment of silence, TASS reported. The band said earlier that one of its employees was among those killed.
"This atrocity is a senseless, unimaginable cruelty," band leader Edmund Shklyarsky said.
Authorities raised the number of injured to 180 people, according to TASS. They also said that at least three of those killed were children.
Heavy equipment was seen at the concert hall, clearing debris and dismantling structures damaged in a fire that erupted after the shooting, which according to authorities was carried out by four camouflaged gunmen at the concert hall. The Islamic State (IS) militant group later claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Russian Investigative Committee said 137 bodies had been recovered. So far, 62 have been positively identified.
The deaths were caused by gunshot wounds or asphyxiation from burning materials, the Russian Investigative Committee said on March 23. The attackers used an unspecified flammable substance to set fire to the venue, officials said.
A man who was at the Crocus City Hall on the night of the attack told RFE/RL that he and his friend arrived at around 7:30 p.m. and saw that the line to get in was long and moving slowly as concertgoers passed through metal detectors and opened their bags for inspection.
The man, who identified himself as Igor, said he and his friend decided to skip having a drink and went straight into the auditorium. Later as they fled the venue, they saw the bodies of people who had been at the bar and realized that the decision had probably saved their lives.
They tried first to hide in the restroom, but when they opened the door, they saw bodies. Their attempt to flee became more desperate when the fire broke out and it was unclear where they should run.
"It was impossible to see the green arrows. We clung to a man who knew the Crocus well, and he led us out. We got into the car and rushed out of there," said Igor, who added that he is now staying home and taking time off from his job.
A woman who identified herself as Oksana and who was also at the concert hall the night of the attack told RFE/RL that she and her husband were still in the cloakroom when the gunfire started. She stumbled in the rush of people fleeing and was separated from her husband. When the two found each other again, they initially fled into a restroom.
"Later, I found out that we were lucky: they shot some of those hiding in the toilets," she said.
The fire then started spreading dramatically, she said, and it became impossible to breathe, so she, her husband, and the group they were with decided to get out by breaking windows.
"We woke up at home. Everything was covered in blood. It was not clear whether it was our own or someone else's," she said, adding that she was incredulous that it happened and was only able to recall all the details when prompted by her husband.
"It's a nightmare. I'm not going anywhere at all now. I'm ready to quit just to stay at home. I don't trust anyone now," she said.
In response to the attack, Pope Francis sent prayers to the victims of the violence, which he called a “cowardly terrorist attack." Speaking after leading Palm Sunday Mass on St. Peter’s Square, the Catholic pontiff prayed that God would “comfort their families and convert the hearts of those…who organize and carry out these inhumane actions….”
The IS-connected Amak news agency released a photograph on March 23 of four men it said had carried out the attack. Russian investigative journalists said the clothing of the men matched that worn by the men being detained and interrogated in videos released by Russian law enforcement.
Also on March 23, Amak released a video purportedly made by one of the militants during the attack. The graphic video showed people being shot by automatic-weapons fire as the militants shouted Islamic slogans.
Russian President Vladimir Putin decried the violence as a “bloody, barbaric terrorist attack” in an address on March 23, but he did not mention the claim of responsibility by IS. Instead, he claimed involvement by Ukraine, an allegation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials vehemently denied.
U.S. officials on March 24 reemphasized that Ukraine had no involvement in the massacre.
Islamic State “bears sole responsibility for this attack. There was no Ukrainian involvement whatsoever," said White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview broadcast on March 24 also said there was no evidence that Ukraine was involved.
"ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened," she said, referring to Islamic State-Khorasan, the branch of IS in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, TASS, and Meduza
- By Todd Prince
Moscow Terrorist Attack 'Serious Intelligence Failure,' Says Ex-U.S. Envoy To Russia
WASHINGTON -- A former U.S. envoy to Moscow said the worst terrorist attack on Russian soil in nearly two decades represents “a serious intelligence failure” and warned that President Vladimir Putin could use it to justify further mobilization and oppression.
Alexander Vershbow, who served as U.S. ambassador to Moscow from 2001 to 2005, a period that saw two of the worst terrorist attacks in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union, said it was “hard to explain” how the perpetrators were able to take so many lives considering the United States had warned the Kremlin weeks earlier of just such a possible assault.
The toll from the March 22 deadly attack at a popular concert hall at the edge of Moscow has already reached 133, but Russian authorities have warned it is likely to climb higher. The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the worst in Russia since 333 were killed at a school in Beslan in North Ossetia in September 2004.
“It seems kind of unbelievable that Russian security services missed this,” Vershbow told RFE/RL in a March 23 interview from Washington, where he is an analyst at the Atlantic Council, noting the public U.S. message on March 7 that Putin later derided. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on March 23 that Washington had also privately warned Russian authorities at the same time.
“Clearly, it was an intelligence failure for this to happen in such a prominent venue right on the beltway of Moscow, and to have such a serious death toll despite those small number of terrorists that appear to have actually perpetrated the act,” Vershbow said.
IS said four perpetrators carried out the attack at the Crocus City Hall venue, while Russia said it has arrested four suspected gunmen along with seven others who were allegedly involved.
Vershbow dismissed speculation that the attack could have been an internal job for domestic purposes.
Putin’s rise to power in 1999 came on the heels of several explosions in Russia that were blamed on Chechen terrorists. There has long been speculation that the bombings were masterminded by the Federal Security Services (FSB) to catapult Putin into the Kremlin though it has never been proven.
Vershbow said that, in contrast to the 1999 attacks, he did not see the March 22 attack “as being in the interest of Putin.”
'Chilling' Speech
Nonetheless, he said the Kremlin leader may seek to use the tragic event to pin blame on the West, generate more forces for his war in Ukraine, and crush any remaining opposition to his rule.
“The Russians may choose to link this [terrorist attack] to their war against the collective West and hold the U.S. and its Ukrainian proxies -- as they might call them -- ultimately responsible. I wouldn't be at all surprised,” he said.
In a March 23 statement, Putin said the four suspected gunmen “tried to hide and were moving toward Ukraine, where, according to preliminary information, the Ukrainian side had prepared a window for them to cross the border.”
Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve its initial goals in part because of large-scale Western aid to Kyiv. Putin now portrays the war as one against NATO.
Vershbow accused Putin in his “chilling” speech following the 2004 Beslan attack of using the United States as a scapegoat to cover up for what he said was another Russian intelligence failure.
In that speech, Putin said that there are some countries who see Russia as a threat, and they are helping others who want to dismember the country. Terrorism, Putin said, was just “an instrument to achieve these goals.”
Putin eliminated direct elections for governors following the Beslan attack, tightening his grip on power. Vershbow warned more oppression could follow on the heels of this attack.
“If they decide to emphasize the U.S. and Ukraine link, then I think we can anticipate very harsh measures at home in the wake of this intelligence failure,” Vershbow said.
He said the Crocus attack may also be used “to justify a significant mobilization of additional forces for the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin this time may not allow hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee mobilization as it had after the first call-up in September 2022, he said.
Regardless of how Putin tries to portray the attack, it will impact his image, Vershbow said.
“Russians may no longer have the opportunity to ask why this could have happened in a public way, but they'll be asking themselves around the kitchen table 'how can our great president have allowed this to happen'?”
Russian Missiles Target Kyiv As Poland Claims Its Airspace Was Violated
Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in a predawn attack on March 24, the third “massive” attack on the city in the last four days.
Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, wrote on Telegram that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The air raid in the capital lasted about two hours.
Russian missiles also hit the western Lviv region, prompting NATO-member Poland to place its air defenses on heightened alert. Warsaw reported that one Russian cruise missile had violated the country’s airspace near the town of Oserdow.
Two Polish and two U.S. F-16 fighters were scrambled during the incident, during which the Russian missile reportedly penetrated about 2 kilometers into Polish territory.
WATCH: Police in Kyiv cordoned off a park where fragments of a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses landed on March 24.
Poland’s Foreign Ministry said it would demand an explanation from Moscow for the incident and called on Russia to “stop terrorist air attacks on the inhabitants and territory of Ukraine.”
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the missile was not shot down because there were no signs that it was headed for targets in Poland.
Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland will strengthen its troop presence in the areas bordering Belarus and Russia, adding that this had already been a topic at a government national security meeting last week.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy wrote on Telegram that the Russian missile attack had not targeted Lviv city but was aimed at “critical infrastructure” in the region.
Ukrainian military officials said at least two advanced Russian Kinzhal missiles were used in the Lviv region attack.
The Ukrainian military said that 18 of 29 missiles and 25 of 28 attacking drones had been intercepted. It also claimed to have hit two Russian military ships stationed at the annexed peninsula of Crimea in overnight strikes.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck the amphibious landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center, and a number of the Black Sea Fleet's infrastructure sites," the Ukrainian armed forces' strategic communications center said on March 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of the Russian-occupied Crimean port of Sevastopol, said one person was killed and four were wounded in a "massive" Ukrainian missile attack on the city on March 24.
Razvozhayev said 10 missiles were shot down during the attack which he called “the most massive in recent times.”
Residents reported explosions and smoke in the area of an oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske near Simferopol.
In Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, a Russian air strike damaged energy infrastructure in a village near Bilopol, the mayor of Bilopol, Yuriy Zarko, said. Private houses, farm buildings, cars, and garages were also damaged, he added.
Russian forces dropped three high-explosive aerial bombs on the settlement around 1 p.m. local time, Zarko said, adding that the village had no electricity, water, or gas services as a result of the attack.
Volodymyr Kudrytskiy, the chairman of Ukrenerho's board, said the latest Russian attacks on energy facilities caused losses of at least 100 million euros, according to preliminary calculations.
Kudrytskiy said Ukrenerho was prepared for more attacks on the energy system and had set up a warehouse to hold the necessary equipment and materials and trained personnel, he said.
Oleksiy Chernyshov, the chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, said earlier on Facebook that Naftogaz Group facilities were damaged in attacks on infrastructure in western Ukraine on March 24.
Chernyshov said Naftogaz was currently working on localizing and eliminating the impact and vowed that that attack would not affect the supply of natural gas to Ukrainian customers.
Ukraine's largest private energy provider, DTEK, lost 50 percent of its capacity, according to the head of the Yasno distribution firm, Serhiy Kovalenko.
Kovalenko told Ukrainian national television that Russia had attacked two parts of the energy system -- generation and distribution, hitting both thermal and hydropower plants.
The Energy Ministry said that Russia attempted to hit a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region on March 24, sparking a fire. There were no casualties, and the consequences are being assessed, the ministry said.
With reporting by Reuters
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russia Says 4 Foreign Suspects Detained As Death Toll From Concert Attack Reaches 1332
Central Asians Find New Routes On American Journey As Turkey Blocks Them3
Kremlin Silent About Evidence That Moscow Attack Suspects Were Abused4
Gunmen Kill Dozens Of Russian Concertgoers In Attack Claimed By Islamic State5
The Russian Military Base In Armenia At The Eye Of A Geopolitical Storm6
Then-And-Now Images Suggest Severe Abuse Of Moscow Terror Suspects7
Historian Says Putin Has Slipped Up Geostrategically, Geoeconomically, And Geopolitically8
Ukraine Says It Destroyed 2 Russian Ships, Comms Center9
How Putin's Police State Leaves Russia Vulnerable To Terrorist Attacks10
The Russian Polling Places Where Putin Lost, Even By The Official Count
Subscribe