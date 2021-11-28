Voting Machine Malfunctions, Record Low Turnout In Kyrgyz Parliamentary Elections
A record low number of voters showed up to the polls for Kyrgyzstan's November 28 parliamentary elections. The country's Central Election Commission reported that turnout was about 32 percent. While malfunctions with electronic voting machines and other irregularities were reported, the vote appeared to be less chaotic than last year's parliamentary elections, which were annulled amid protests that toppled the government.