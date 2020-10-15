Japarov Announces He Holds 'All Power' In Kyrgyzstan

Newly elected Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov told supporters on October 15 that the country's presidency had passed to him after the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov earlier the same day. Jeenbekov's resignation followed pressure from Japarov's supporters and mass protests over alleged irregularities in the October 4 parliamentary elections. Japarov, who had been in prison for a kidnapping conviction he has called politically motivated, was freed amid the unrest.