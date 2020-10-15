Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kyrgyzstan

Japarov Announces He Holds 'All Power' In Kyrgyzstan

Japarov Announces He Holds 'All Power' In Kyrgyzstan
Embed
Japarov Announces He Holds 'All Power' In Kyrgyzstan

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:03 0:00

Newly elected Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov told supporters on October 15 that the country's presidency had passed to him after the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov earlier the same day. Jeenbekov's resignation followed pressure from Japarov's supporters and mass protests over alleged irregularities in the October 4 parliamentary elections. Japarov, who had been in prison for a kidnapping conviction he has called politically motivated, was freed amid the unrest.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG