Kyrgyz President Warns Of 'Political Vacuum' As Rival Opposition Parties Struggle Amid Protests

Kyrgyzstan’s rival opposition parties feuded over the formation of a new government on October 7 as the Central Asian country plunged further into disarray following weekend elections.



Thousands of people took to the streets of Bishkek and other cities for a third day, buoyed by the official annulment of parliamentary election results that gave two parties close to the ruling elite commanding positions.



After opposition supporters on October 5 seized several government buildings and looted some offices, various political forces have claimed to have seized power in what President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has described as an illegitimate power grab.



The country now finds itself in a political vacuum, with both the president and divided opposition parties claiming authority, and protesters still on the streets.



One parliamentary faction late on October 6 named opposition politician Sadyr Japarov as prime minister just hours after he had been freed from prison.



That decision spurred an angry mob to break into the hotel where the meeting was held, forcing Japarov to flee through a back door.



Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed People's Coordination Council composed of several opposition parties said it would not recognize Japarov's interim cabinet and was assuming all state powers itself and dissolving parliament.



On the streets, groups of mostly young demonstrators protested in Bishkek on October 7 demanding a "clean" generation of politicians to form the Central Asian nation's next government. Among their demands is that businessman Tilek Toktogaziev be named as the new prime minister.



Various political factions also announced candidates for parliament speaker, although it was unclear whether any of their moves were legal under Kyrgyzstan's constitution.



Left isolated by the resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov's government late on October 6, Jeenbekov called for all-party talks “within the law” and reiterated his willingness to mediate.



Jeenbekov said the myriad political factions have been unable to put forward a “unified platform for negotiations” and he was ready to move the country out of a “political vacuum.”



He also noted “the process of dismissals and appointments to different top (government) posts” needs to be “made legitimate."



“The parliament should submit appropriate resolutions...for me to sign (into) presidential decrees," his statement said. “It's been three days since the country submerged into this political crisis because of some political forces' actions.”



Although Boronov was said to have resigned, Jeenbekov hasn't yet confirmed the resignation, and the government's website still lists him as prime minister.



Across the country, the heads of departments and local government are being removed by force or voluntary resignation. In many cases, it has been unclear under what legal authority self-proclaimed mayors and government officials are taking power.



Kyrgyzstan is no stranger to political turmoil. Two presidents have been overthrown in the past 15 years, and longtime ally Russia expressed concern. The former Soviet republic hosts a Russian military airbase. It also borders China.



The upheaval began soon after officials announced results from parliamentary elections on October 4 that handed victories to three parties broadly considered pro-government or having an interest in maintaining the status quo.



Twelve parties that combined received one-third of the vote failed to clear the threshold to enter parliament.



The results triggered protests amid allegations the election was rigged and votes bought -- a concern shared by International election observers.



The protesters on October 7 said they represent youth organizations and demanded that "old corrupt politicians" stay away from the government.



"The old ones must go," they chanted as they tried to breach the government building.



Tensions ratcheted up further as supporters of Japarov moved in front of the building to block the entrance in a standoff that RFE/RL correspondents described as intense.



Toktogaziev, who protesters want to be prime minister, told RFE/RL at the site that he was "nominated by young members of several political parties to the post of the leader of the interim government."



He said authorities led by Jeenbekov “are fully responsible for this political and economic crisis we are facing now. We will establish a new government of young professionals."



The protesters then managed to force their way inside the building, and Toktogaziev joined other politicians representing opposition parties to discuss the new government's composition and a new prime minister's possible nominations.



A leader of opposition Ata-Meken party, Janar Akaev, told RFE/RL on October 7 that lawmakers in late-night session in the hotel were close to Jeenbekov, whose whereabouts are unknown, and that their real goal is to help keep the president in power.



"We, the majority of lawmakers are planning to propose other candidates [to the posts of the parliament speaker and prime minister.] We will propose the government consisting of young honest men and women supported by the ordinary people," Akaev said.



In another development on October 7, deputy secretary of the Security Council Omurbek Suvanaliev confirmed to RFE/RL that a brother of wealthy and influential tycoon and former top customs official Raiymbek Matraimov, whom protesters accused of buying votes for the pro-government Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, has been arrested recently by Uzbek border guards.



Suvanaliev said Tilek Matraimov, his son, nephews, and a bodyguard, had been apprehended while trying to illegally cross the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border at the start of the protest rallies.



He did not specify the exact date of the detainments, adding that the detained Kyrgyz nationals' extradition to Kyrgyzstan is under discussion with the Uzbek side.



Raiymbek Matraimov along with his powerful clan was the target of large protests in November and December last year, with demonstrators demanding a probe into allegations of corruption and massive outflows of cash from the country.

