Two Wounded In Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Guard Shootout

Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire along the two Central Asian nations’ disputed border on July 8, wounding two.



The shootout comes after clashes in April along another disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border left more than 50 civilians and border guards killed, raising fears of a wider conflict between the two neighbors.



Tajikistan's national security committee said four Kyrgyz border guards “illegally” crossed the border near Devashtich district. It said the four were dressed in military and civilian clothes, had Kalashnikov assault rifles, and intended to steal nine horses.



“Kyrgyz border guards, contrary to the warning of the Tajik border guards about violation of the state border line, opened fire on them. Two Kyrgyz border guards were wounded by the return fire of Tajik border guards,” the national security committee said in a statement published by state media Khovar.

Kyrgyzstan’s national security committee confirmed the exchange of fire, but gave a different account.



It said a border unit was on a horseback patrol when it was attacked by Tajik border guards in the Leilek district of the Batken region.



Almost half of the 970-kilometer-long Kyrgyz-Tajik border has not been demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two former Soviet countries gained independence three decades ago.