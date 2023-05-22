Kyrgyz Lawmakers Seek Answers From University Rectors Over Plan For Lectures By Ex-President Akaev

Violent clashes have erupted on the Russian-Ukrainian border with Moscow accusing a Ukrainian "sabotage group" of trying to make an incursion into the country, an allegation Kyiv rejected.



Explosions and sporadic gunfire could be heard on May 22 in the Belgorod region, with the local governor saying fighting had spilled into Russia in the Graivoron district which borders Ukraine. There were no immediate reports of casualties.



Ukrainian media quoted military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov as saying the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) -- comprised of Russian emigrants fighting against the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine -- were responsible for the incursion, without providing evidence to back up the claim.

"Yes, today the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia, consisting of citizens of the Russian Federation, launched an operation to liberate these territories of the Belgorod region from the so-called Putin regime and push back the enemy in order to create a certain security zone to protect the Ukrainian civilian population." Yusov was quoted as saying while referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that the goal of the attacks, which Ukraine's government denied having any part in, was to establish a "security zone" to help shield Ukrainians from attacks from Russia.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been informed of the incursion, and that work was under way to drive the "saboteurs" out.



Earlier on May 22, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was briefly cut off from the external electricty grid amid reports of Russian shelling of the last high-voltage transmission line leading to Europe's largest nuclear station, as Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.

National grid operator Ukrenerho later on May 22 said external electricity supply had been restored after the brief outage.

"Ukrenerho restored the power transmission line that supplies the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The station is switching to power supply from the Ukrainian power system," Ukrenerho said in a statement.

It was the seventh time that the nuclear plant had been operating without external power since the start of Russia's invasion, the plant's Ukrainian operator, Enerhoatom, said in a statement earlier on May 22.

Enerhoatom said that during the interruption of the external power, the Diesel generators, which had fuel for 10 days, had kicked in automatically.

The situation around the plant has been a cause for concern ever since Russian forces took control of it soon after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"[The plant] this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue," UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter.

Russian troops launched 16 missiles and 20 Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night and morning of May 22, the Ukrainian air defense reported earlier. As a result of the attack, several people were wounded, it said.

Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported damage and several wounded in the region as a result of the Russian air strikes.

Lysak said that 15 drones and four cruise missiles had been shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses.

Separately, a Russia-installed official in Zaporizhzhya, Vladimir Rogov said the nuclear plant was "completely" cut from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

In the east, heavy fighting for control of the city of Bakhmut continued over the past day, the Ukrainian military said on May 22, despite claims by Russia that the city that has been the epicenter of the war in eastern Ukraine had fallen to Moscow's troops.

The main combat operations in eastern Ukraine remained centered on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled 37 Russian attacks in the last 24 hours, the General Staff said in its daily report.

Russian forces carried out 52 missile and air strikes on Ukrainian military and civilian targets alike, the military said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, said two civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the region.

In the southern region of Kherson, Russian shelling of civilian areas killed one person, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional administration, said on May 22.

Russia over the weekend claimed to have taken control of Bakhmut, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukrainian commanders have disputed the declaration, saying fighting still continues in Bakhmut, which has come to symbolize Kyiv's fierce resistance to Moscow's illegal and unprovoked invasion.

