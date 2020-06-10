Kyrgyzstan To Mark 10th Anniversary Of Ethnic Clashes In Osh

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will be in the southern city of Osh on June 10 to take part in events commemorating ethnic clashes in the city 10 years ago.



Jeenbekov is scheduled to participate in the opening of a kindergarten and an industrial facility, his office said.



Past presidents who traveled to Osh for anniversary services marking the deadly clashes between minority Uzbeks and majority Kyrgyz on June 10, 2010, have laid flowers at a memorial, but Jeenbekov’s office did not say whether he also would do so.



More than 400 people, mostly Uzbek, were killed and thousands were displaced during the clashes in Osh and another southern city, Jalal-Abad. Dozens of people remain missing.



The violence followed the ouster of President Kurmanbek Bakiev in an uprising in April 2010.



The bloodshed raised fears of a descent into violent chaos in Kyrgyzstan, a poor nation of 5.6 million that at the time was providing an important link in the U.S. and NATO supply line to nearby Afghanistan.



An international commission set up to investigate the clashes found no evidence linking the Bakiev family to the violence. Instead it suggested that the government had failed to recognize the scale of rising Kyrgyz nationalism.



The chairman of the commission, Finnish politician Kimmo Kiljunen, was declared persona non grata by the Kyrgyz parliament after the commission's findings were released in 2011.



Ethnic Uzbeks, most of whom live in the south, make up some 14 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan, which also has a sizable ethnic Russian minority.