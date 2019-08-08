Video Captures Kyrgyz Ex-President's Surrender To Security Forces

Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev was detained on August 8 after an earlier police operation to seize him ended in failure and resulted in the death of a member of the security forces. Atambaev has been accused of corruption and abuse of power while in office. Exclusive video provided to RFE/RL shows Atambaev negotiating with authorities in his heavily-armed compound, then surrendering. The video was shot by Atambaev's associate, Social Democrat party deputy chairwoman Kunduz Zholdubaeva.