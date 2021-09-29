Trial Of Former Kyrgyz President Postponed Again

BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev's trial in a case related to a deadly two-day standoff between security forces and his supporters in August 2019 has been postponed again.



Atambaev's lawyer, Sergei Slesarev, told RFE/RL that due to his client's health problems he was unable to take part in the trial on September 29. The court postponed the trial until October 4.



Atambaev and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of the authorities, hostage-taking, and the forcible seizure of power over the standoff, which led to the death of a top security officer and injured more than 170 people.



The trial that has been postponed several times since April.



In June 2020, Atambaev, 65, was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison in a separate case for his role in the release of a notorious crime boss.



Five months later, the Supreme Court sent the case back to a Bishkek district court for retrial. It gave no reason for the decision.



Atambaev has long denied any wrongdoing.