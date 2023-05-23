Journalist Resigns From Kyrgyz National Broadcaster After Interview With Fugitive Ex-President

Russian forces launched 20 missile strikes over the past 24 hours on localities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kharkiv regions, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on May 23 as air raid alerts were declared for hours.



Russia also carried out 48 air strikes using Iranian-made Shahed attack drones and launched 90 rocket salvoes on troop positions and populated areas, the Ukrainian military said.

In Russia, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on May 23 that drone attacks took place on an administrative building in the village of Borisovka and two private houses in Graivoron district.

Gladkov said the drones had been shot down and no one was wounded in the alleged attacks. The information could not be independently verified.

The Telegram channel Mediazona reported an explosion in the center of Belgorod city, and said the road to the regional headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was blocked by security forces and access was closed.

The information, which could not be immediately confirmed, comes a day after violent clashes in the area which authorities blamed on a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs."

The Ukrainian military said that heavy fighting continued in and around Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region, adding that Ukrainian forces repelled 30 Russian assaults over the past day in the city.

Ukrainian military officials say they control an “insignificant” area in Bakhmut but are in the process of surrounding Bakhmut by grabbing territory north and south of the city.

Russia at the weekend claimed to have captured the whole city, which has become the epicenter of a months-long battle in eastern Ukraine.

On May 22, violent clashes erupted on the Russian-Ukrainian border as Moscow accused a Ukrainian "sabotage group" of making an incursion into the country, an allegation Kyiv rejected.

Explosions and sporadic gunfire could be heard on May 22 in Belgorod region. Gladkov said on May 22 that eight people were wounded in the fighting and most of the residents in Graivoron and neighboring villages have evacuated.

The incursion into Russian territory may be the biggest since the Kremlin launched its war against Ukraine 15 months ago and underscores Moscow’s overall lack of manpower.

A group calling itself the Liberty of Russia Legion, which claims to be made up of Russians cooperating with Ukrainian forces, took responsibility for the attack.

The Ukrainian government denied any role in the events.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the incursion, and that work was under way to drive the "saboteurs" out.