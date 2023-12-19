News
Kyrgyz Bill On Amending National Flag Advances Despite Protests
Kyrgyz lawmakers on December 19 approved in the second reading a bill amending the national flag. The bill, approved in its first reading last month, says the wavy yellow rays of a sun on a red field of the current flag give the impression of a sunflower. But the Kyrgyz word for sunflower, "kunkarama," has a second meaning: "dependent." The bill would allow the "straightening" of the sunrays to make the image look more like a sun, the lawmakers said. Several rallies protesting the change have been held in the Central Asian country since it was proposed in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Uzbek Blogger Gets More Than Seven Years In Prison On Fraud Charge
Tashkent-based human rights activist Abdurahmon Tashanov said on December 18 that a court in the eastern Uzbek region of Andijon sentenced blogger Otabek Ahliddinov to seven years and one month in prison on charges of financial fraud. The court found Ahliddinov, a physician in a local hospital known for his blogs criticizing the Central Asian state's government, guilty of embezzling 200 million soms ($16,000). It is not clear how Ahliddinov pleaded. Several bloggers known for being critical of the government have been handed lengthy sentences on fraud charges in recent years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Border-Deal Activists On Trial Reject Accusation Of Collusion With Foreign Diplomat
BISHKEK -- Two dozen Kyrgyz politicians, journalists, and activists on trial over protests against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border deal have rejected President Sadyr Japarov's allegation that an organizer of the protests "received money from the ambassador" of an unnamed country.
The activists said in a December 19 statement on Facebook that they demanded evidence proving that a foreign state or a foreign citizen was in any way involved in organizing their protests, adding that such evidence cannot be found, since there was no foreign involvement whatsoever in their protest.
"Your statement affects not just us, it is also an accusation against a nation that has diplomatic ties with Kyrgyzstan. Although you did not name the nation that you allege was involved in our protests, the accusation needs to be thoroughly assessed in political and legal terms. Your statement is about the interference of a foreign nation into our country's internal affairs, a violation of our sovereignty, or, in other words, it is about sabotage actions carried out on the territory of Kyrgyzstan," the activists' statement says.
The statement comes three days after Japarov's speech at the second gathering of a controversial new government body called the People's Congress (Eldik Kurultai), at which he justified the court's decision to hold the activists' trial behind closed doors, saying a foreign diplomat financed the protest and the disclosure could "break" the Kyrgyz relationship with that state.
The 27 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee who went on trial behind closed doors on June 22 were arrested in October 2022 after they protested a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border-demarcation deal that saw Kyrgyzstan in November 2022 hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Sixteen of them were later transferred to house arrest.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which was more than three decades in the making. Some of the arrested individuals were later charged with plotting a violent seizure of power.
Several of them launched hunger strikes to protest their arrest while in pretrial detention.
If convicted, the defendants face more than 10 years in prison.
There have been several rallies in Bishkek demanding the release of the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee members since their arrest.
Human rights organizations have also demanded the government release the jailed men and women and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoev, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water in the reservoir.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy To Hold Year-End Press Conference
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to hold his year-end press conference on December 19 as Russia's brutal invasion of his country heads toward its third year.
The event is reportedly due to start at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT/UTC) amid strict security measures in the face of continued Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the country, including in the capital, Kyiv.
Zelenskiy last held a news conference on February 24 -- the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The news conference comes as Zelenskiy's once-sky-high approval rating among Ukrainians dropped significantly amid reports of differences with the military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, and a perceived lack of progress on the battlefield following a sputtering counteroffensive launched in the summer.
According to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Zelenskiy's approval rating has fallen from 84 percent in December last year to 62 percent a year later, while trust in the military has remained unchanged at 96 percent.
The briefing also comes as the White House said it planned more military aid for Kyiv this month, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a $4.3 billion capital increase to boost Ukraine funding.
The White House said on December 18 that it plans to release one additional package of military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year, but that it would then have to "replenish authority available to us" and that "we need Congress to act without delay" on further funding. The amount of the planned was not disclosed.
President Joe Biden is seeking to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid in the form of an emergency funding request of $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and border security. Some $61 billion of the amount covers Ukraine.
In London, the EBRD announced on December 19 that its board had approved a $4.3 billion capital increase that will bring its capital base to $37.1 billion.
The increase -- the third in the EBRD's history -- will enable the bank to double its Ukraine investments once reconstruction there begins.
"The increase in the bank's capital will enable us to deliver more and become an even stronger bank -- a stronger bank for Ukraine, a stronger bank for all our economies and clients, and a stronger bank for our shareholders," EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.
The EBRD has been the largest institutional investor in Ukraine over the past three decades. The bank significantly boosted its support for Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, allocating $3.3 billion to the country for 2022-23.
It comes at a time when Ukraine's bilateral funders, most significantly the United States, have shown signs of donor fatigue, which has weighed on Ukraine's bond prices.
France and Britain will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion "for as long as it takes," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on December 19, adding that it was "essential" that President Vladimir Putin be defeated.
"Britain and France have been staunch supporters of Ukraine and we will continue to be for as long as it takes," Cameron said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Catherine Colonna, adding, "I have no doubt that we can make sure Putin loses.”
Meanwhile, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said on December 19 there had been an "extensive failure" by Russia to take adequate measures to protect civilians in Ukraine and that there were indications that Russian forces had committed war crimes there.
Turk said at the Human Rights Council in Geneva that his office's monitoring indicated "gross violations of international human rights law, serious violations of international humanitarian law, and war crimes, primarily by the forces of the Russian Federation."
In Ukraine, the air force said on December 19 that it shot down two Russian drones overnight in the Starokostyantyniv district of the western Khmelnytskiy region.
Russian forces targeted the province from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district, using Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the air force's press service.
Starokostyantyniv, where a Ukrainian military airfield is located, last came under Russian missile attack last week.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 105 close-quarter battles along the front line in the east over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report.
The fiercest clashes occurred in the Kharkiv area in the northeast and around Avdiyivka, the industrial city in the eastern region of Donetsk that Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to surround for the past several months.
With reporting by Reuters
Appeal Verdict Due In Ex-Iranian Official's Trial In Sweden
A Swedish appeals court will announce on December 19 its verdict in the trial of a former Iranian prison official handed a life sentence in a lower court for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents. The verdict could have repercussions on the fate of Swedish prisoners in Iran, including EU diplomat Johan Floderus, who has been held for more than 600 days. Hamid Noury, 62, was arrested at Stockholm's airport in November 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.
EBRD Board Approves 4 Billion-Euro Capital Increase To Boost Ukraine Funding
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on December 19 its board has approved a 4 billion-euro ($4.3 billion) capital increase that will enable the bank to double its Ukraine investments once reconstruction there begins. The increase, the third in the bank's history, will bring its capital base to 34 billion euros once it takes effect on December 31, 2024. It comes at a time when Ukraine's bilateral funders, most significantly the United States, have shown signs of donor fatigue, which has weighed on Ukraine's bond prices.
One Teenager Killed, Three Others Hurt In Collapse Of Romanian Boarding School
One teenager was killed and three others were pulled alive from the rubble after a boarding school collapsed in the central Romanian city of Odorheiu Secuiesc, authorities said on December 18. Initial reports said a 18-year-old male died in the collapse, while three girls aged 13-17 were rescued and are being treated at a hospital. The cause of the collapse was not immediately determined. Officials said the building, constructed in 1910, belongs to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Romanian Service, click here.
White House Plans Additional Military Aid Package For Ukraine, Needs Congressional Action
The White House said it plans to release one additional package of military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year but said it would then have to "replenish authority available to us" and that "we need Congress to act without delay" on further funding. President Joe Biden is seeking to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid in the form of an emergency funding request of $100 billion for border security, Israel, and Ukraine. Some $61 billion covers Ukraine. The amount of the planned next aid package for Ukraine was not disclosed.
Finland To Hold Russian Ultranationalist On Suspicion Of War Crimes In Ukraine
A court in Helsinki on December 18 ordered pretrial detention for a Russian ultranationalist and former commander of the Rusich saboteur group that fights alongside Russia's armed forces against Ukraine. The Finnish court said war crimes charges related to events in Ukraine in 2014-15 will be formally filed against Voislav Torden (aka Yan Petrovsky) by May 31, 2024. Earlier this month, Finland’s Supreme Court refused to extradite Torden to Kyiv, citing poor conditions in Ukrainian penitentiaries and saying Torden might face humiliation in Ukrainian custody. Torden is wanted in Kyiv for alleged crimes committed in the country's east nearly a decade ago. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Signs Decree On Simplified Naturalization Of Belarusians, Kazakhs, Moldovans
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on December 18 simplifying naturalization of Belarusian, Kazakh, and Moldovan citizens. According to the decree, citizens of the three countries do not have to prove they permanently stayed in Russia for five years after obtaining a residence permit. They also are exempt from exams on knowledge of Russian history and statehood. Belarusian citizens are also freed from the Russian language test. Earlier this year, Putin signed a decree to allow the obtaining of Russian citizenship in a simplified manner for foreigners who sign contracts with Defense Ministry amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Finland Signs Military Cooperation Agreement With U.S. After Putin Threat
Finland on December 18 signed an agreement to enhance military cooperation with the United States, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the neighboring country over its entrance into NATO. The agreement formalizes greater ties with Washington in line with Finland's NATO accession in April. Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen, in Washington to sign the pact, hailed it as a "strong sign of U.S. commitment to the defense of Finland and the whole Northern Europe." "We don't expect the United States to take care of the defense of Finland. We continue to invest in our defense and share the burden in our area and beyond," he said.
EU Calls On Russia To 'Immediately Release' RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, has called on Russia to "immediately release" Alsu Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tatar-Bashkir Service who has been held in Russia for two months.
"The EU calls on Russian authorities to immediately release journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who faces up to 15 years in prison for carrying out journalistic work," Borrell wrote on social media on December 18.
"Russia's authorities must ensure safety of journalists and their right to freedom of expression and stop prosecuting them," he added.
Kurmasheva -- a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship -- traveled to Russia in May for a family emergency.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Kazan, where both of her passports were confiscated. She has not been able to leave Russia since as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
On October 11, a court in Kazan fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($110) for "failure to inform Russian officials about holding a second citizenship."
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said at the time that Kurmasheva was being charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of foreign agents who carry out "purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia," which, if received by foreign sources, "can be used against the security of the country."
It gave no further details.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
On December 12, Tatar-Inform news agency in Tatarstan and the Baza Telegram channel, both linked to the government, said Kurmasheva is now accused of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.
Russia's leading human rights group Memorial recognized Kurmasheva as a political prisoner.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
Kurmasheva is one of four RFE/RL journalists -- Andrey Kuznechyk, Ihar Losik, and Vladyslav Yesypenko are the other three -- currently imprisoned on charges related to their work. Rights groups and RFE/RL have called repeatedly for the release of all four, saying they have been wrongly detained.
Losik is a blogger and contributor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service who was convicted in December 2021 on several charges including the “organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order” and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Kuznechyk, a web editor for RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, was sentenced in June 2022 to six years in prison following a trial that lasted no more than a few hours. He was convicted of “creating or participating in an extremist organization.”
Yesypenko, a dual Ukrainian-Russian citizen who contributed to Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was sentenced in February 2022 to six years in prison by a Russian judge in occupied Crimea after a closed-door trial. He was convicted of “possession and transport of explosives,” a charge he steadfastly denies.
Zelenskiy Sets Year-End Press Conference As Ukrainian Leaders Bid To Bolster Morale, Western Support
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold a year-end news conference on December 19 as he and his military leaders continue their efforts to bolster domestic morale and maintain Western support as the war with Russia heads toward its third bloody and destructive year.
Zelenskiy's office on December 18 said the exact time and place of the meeting with the press will be disclosed to reporters prior to the gathering, as security measures remain in place in the face of continued Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the country, including in the capital, Kyiv.
Zelenskiy last held a news conference on February 24, the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, moved to walk back his earlier comments indicating that the long war had reached a "stalemate," raising concerns with some Western backers about the apparent slow pace of Kyiv's latest counteroffensive.
"We cannot afford any stalemate," Zelenskiy said on November 15 following Zaluzhniy's remarks.
Asked on December 18 whether the situation had reached a statement, Zaluzhniy responded, "No," although he declined to say if a new counteroffensive was planned for winter.
"This is a war. I can't say what I plan, what we should do. Otherwise, it will be a show, not a war," the general was quoted as saying by RBK Ukraine.
Separately, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) on December 17 said it launched a probe into the discovery of a possible listening device "at a place that could potentially be a working site" of Zaluzhniy's.
The SBU said the device was not functional and no traces of compiled materials or devices capable of transferring audio information to remote sites were found. The device was given to forensic experts, the SBU said.
Media had reported earlier in the day that an eavesdropping device had been found in one of Zaluzhniy's offices.
On the battlefield, Russia launched five drones at four Ukrainian regions early on December 18, but the attacks were repelled by Ukrainian air defenses, the military said.
"All five drones were shot down by air-defense mobile groups in the Mykolayiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsya, and Khmelnytskiy regions," the air force said in a statement, without saying whether there were casualties or damage from falling debris.
On the diplomatic front, the European Union on December 18 adopted its 12th round of sanctions against Russia "in view of the continued Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."
"These measures deliver a further blow to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s ability to wage war by targeting high-value sectors of the Russian economy and making it more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions," it said.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Targets Diamond Trade, Weapon-Parts Production With New Sanctions Package
The European Union Council on December 18 adopted a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, placing restrictions on trade in diamonds and the supply of parts that can be used in the production of weapons, as well as tightened requirements for compliance with the "price ceiling" for Russian oil. "We are putting forward a robust set of new listings and economic measures which will further weaken Russia's war machine. Our message is clear, as I already stated when I chaired the informal Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv: We remain steadfast in our commitment to Ukraine and will continue to support its fight for freedom and sovereignty," said Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Polish Truckers Resume Blockade Of Main Crossing At Ukrainian Border, Kyiv Says
Polish truckers on December 18 resumed their blockade of the main crossing at the Ukrainian border, a week after it was lifted, Ukraine's border service said. "Today, after 3 p.m., Polish carriers began a protest action on the access roads to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint," the service said on Telegram messenger, citing information from the Polish border guard. Ukrainian transport officials were not immediately available for comment.
Russia Adds Popular Writer Boris Akunin To Terrorists' List
Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added popular detective writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, to its list of terrorists and extremists without any explanation on December 18.
Mediazona website reported that Akunin’s name is marked with a star in the Rosfinmonitoring's registry, which means that a probe on terrorism charges might have been launched against the writer.
Interfax news agency cited a source on December 18, saying that a probe on charge of discrediting Russian armed forces was launched against Akunin.
The move comes less than a week after one of Russia's largest book publishers, AST, and the country's biggest bookstore chain, Chitai-Gorod-Bukvoyed, announced that they dropped Akunin and Dmitry Bykov, another popular writer, over their pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments.
According to Russian laws, bank accounts of individuals added to the terrorists' list are automatically frozen in the country.
On December 14, Russian lawmaker Andrei Gurulyov publicly said that Akunin "must be annihilated" for his words about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Who is Akunin? An enemy! And we have already said that the enemy must be annihilated. I do not know when we all agree that no matter where he is, here or abroad, or elsewhere, the man who wishes his country's defeat, who wishes the death to Russian people, must be destroyed," Gurulyov said.
In October, all Russian theaters staging performances of Akunin's works removed his name from posters. Also, the Moscow House of Books was forced to remove Akunin's books from visible places at its exhibitions.
Akunin was among dozens of Russian writers who openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine last year. On February 24 last year, immediately after the beginning of Russia's aggression, he wrote on Facebook that "a new horrible epoch started" in Russia.
"To the last moment I could not believe that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will launch this absurd war and I was wrong. I have always believed that in the end, common sense will win, and I was wrong. Madness won," Akunin wrote.
Akunin left Russia in 2014, and currently resides in London.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Mediazona
Students, Teachers Evacuated From About 20 Schools, Universities In Bishkek After False Bomb Reports
More than 1,000 students and teachers from 19 schools and universities in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, were evacuated on December 18 after reports on social media about bombs allegedly planted on the premises of the institutions. Police in Bishkek said no bombs were found. Last week, the State Committee of National Security said its officers detained several individuals, including teenagers, suspected of intentionally spreading false information about bombs placed in schools, shops, and courts in the Central Asian nation's capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Ukrainian Court Orders Arrest Of Councillor Who Detonated Grenades, Killing Colleague
Ukraine's Prosecutor-General's Office said on December 17 that a court has ordered the arrest of local councillor Serhiy Batryn, who detonated three grenades during a council session in the village of Keretsky in the western region of Zakarpattya two days earlier, killing one person. Twenty-two others were wounded in the attack. Police searched Batryn's home after the attack and found what it said was a "suicide note" that is currently being investigated. Batryn was also wounded and is currently being treated in a hospital under law enforcement officers' supervision. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine Investigates Apparent Wiretapping Of Ukraine's Commander In Chief
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on December 17 that it has launched a probe into the discovery of a listening device "at a place that could potentially be a working site" of Ukraine's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy. According to the SBU, the device was not functional and neither traces of compiled materials nor other devices capable of transferring audio information to remote sites were found at the place. The device was handed to forensic experts, the SBU said. Media said earlier in the day that an eavesdropping device had been found in one of Zaluzhniy's offices. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Wagner Mercenary Sentenced For Opening Fire At Russian Police
A court in Russia's Rostov region sentenced a former fighter of the Wagner mercenary group, Pavel Nikolin, to six years and 11 months in prison on December 18 for opening fire with an automatic weapon on a group of police officers in December of last year, wounding one of them. Nikolin pleaded not guilty, saying he opened fire at the Russian police because he mistook them for Ukrainian soldiers. Nikolin, 39, was recruited by the Wagner mercenary group last year from a penitentiary in Bashkortostan and sent to the war in Ukraine. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Iran's Water Reserves Plunge Amid Drought, Mismanagement
The water level in Iran's reservoirs has seen a steep decline due to an increased production of hydroelectricity amid shortages prompted by high temperatures, drought, and mismanagement.
The ISNA news agency on December 17 reported that the water volume in Iran's hydroelectric plant reservoirs is currently at 40 percent capacity -- a dangerously low level.
Official data reveals that while the water inflow into reservoirs was up by 7 percent in December compared to the same period last year, the outflow surged by 22 percent -- a year-on-year loss of 1 billion cubic meters of water reserves prompted apparently by a dramatic 57 percent increase in hydroelectric power generation over the first eight months of this year.
Energy Ministry data suggests that authorities ramped up hydroelectric power production in an unprecedented manner in response to an electricity shortage in summer due to high temperatures.
The dramatic increase in water usage for the production of electricity in a country that has already been confronted with major water shortages comes amid a drastic failure to meet the renewable electricity production targets set by the government.
Out of the 2,600 megawatts of solar and wind power promised at the start of the year, a meager 1 percent has been achieved so far.
Altogether, while the government had announced an ambitious extra 6,000-megawatts would be produced this year, so far only 15 percent of that target has been achieved, with the majority of new production facilities being based on low-efficiency plants that use gas, mazut, and diesel oil.
While Iran is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Middle East, government mismanagement of scant water resources has added to the shortages, triggering angry protests in recent years, especially in drought-stricken areas.
Water scarcity has also led to conflict. Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border clashes in May after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more water from upstream to feed Iran's endangered southeastern wetlands.
In July, officials warned that more than 1 million hectares of the country's territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Lebanon -- is essentially becoming unlivable every year.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree annually.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Siberian Rights Activist Detained Amid Election Controversy
Police in Siberia detained human rights activist Olga Suvorova on December 18 on her arrival in the city of Krasnoyarsk from Moscow, where she took part in the meeting of a group that proposed journalist Yekaterina Duntsova a day earlier as a candidate in the presidential election scheduled for March 17. Suvorova's detainment was linked to her complaint in October when she accused a police officer of attacking her. Police now accuse Suvorova of false denunciation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Jailed Former Pakistani PM Khan Uses AI-Generated Speech To Call For Votes
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan used an audio clip generated by artificial intelligence (AI) late on December 17 to address a virtual rally in the first event of its kind in the country. The audio clip was played over an AI-generated image that appears to be speaking, during an Internet rally of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. "Our party is not allowed to hold public rallies," Khan said in the speech pegged to the general elections set for February 8. Disruptions to livestreaming fueled transparency concerns about the elections, with users complaining of slow Internet speeds. Pakistan's telecoms regulator said the interruptions were being investigated.
Riot Police Brought To Kazakh Town Amid Ongoing Oil Workers' Strike
ZHETYBAI, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh authorities have brought an additional number of riot police troops from other parts of the Central Asian nation to the town of Zhetybai in the western region of Manghystau as hundreds of oil-industry workers continue their strike launched last week.
An RFE/RL correspondent reports from the site that an unknown number of riot police troops entered the remote town on December 17 and were assembled in the local House of Culture.
Also on December 17, dozens of residents from the nearby restive town of Zhanaozen arrived in Zhetybai to express support for the striking workers and their relatives who joined the rally in front of the mayor's office a day earlier.
More than 500 workers and their relatives, who are striking against West Oil Software in the oil-rich region, complain that threats of dismissal have continued since the management fired seven strikers on December 13.
A local court has also declared the strike, which began on December 11, illegal.
With many camped out in snow and freezing cold, the workers are demanding the integration of their salary-payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, as well as the renewal of their technical equipment.
On December 18, West Oil Software, which provides transport services for oil and gas companies in the region, reiterated that the ongoing strike is "illegal" and emphasized that the strike may result in "serious accidents at oil wells."
The company also said that in accordance with contracts signed with its partners, it intends " to carry out its obligations in full with or without the striking workers."
Kazakh authorities have for years been sensitive about protests of oil workers in Manghystau, which is home to the exploitation of major oil and gas reserves in the Central Asian state and contributes heavily to the state budget.
Violence that killed at least 238 people and injured thousands in January last year began with protests in Zhanaozen over rising gas prices in December 2021. President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev responded to that crisis with a nationwide state of emergency and brought in troops from the Russia-led CSTO to patrol Kazakh streets.
Over the weekend, police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, beefed up security "to prevent possible lawlessness and crimes" during Independence Day celebrations. Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day on December 16.
#NotExtremists, a Telegram channel that monitors human rights violations in Kazakhstan, said last week that at least eight prominent activists were jail or charged with administrative misdemeanors on the eve of Independence Day.
On December 16, 2011, police opened fire at protesting oil workers in Zhanaozen, killing at least 16 people there and another person in the nearby town of Shetpe.
Kazakh Independence Day also coincides with the date of the 1986 anti-Kremlin youth demonstrations, known as Zheltoqsan, in the nation's largest city, Almaty, that erupted after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev replaced Kazakhstan's long-term ruler, Dinmukhammed Qonaev, with Gennady Kolbin, an ethnic Russian sent by Moscow to head the then-Soviet republic.
Demonstrations against the appointment were repressed violently by Soviet authorities. Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed, although officially only several people were said to have lost their lives during the demonstrations, which lasted for three days.
With reporting by Sania Toiken of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and KazTAG
Russia's Navalny Still Missing As Court Hearings Again Postponed
Two courts in the Russian city of Vladimir have postponed hearings into complaints filed by imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny "until his whereabouts are ascertained."
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on X that courts had scheduled seven hearings into Navalny's complaints on December 18. It was unclear if the others would be canceled as well.
Hearings into Navalny's claims were postponed on December 15 as well, pending information about his whereabouts.
Navalny’s associates reported on December 18 that their leader has not been heard from for 13 days.
It is his longest absence since he was taken into captivity in January 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he underwent treatment for a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he believes was carried out by Russian security operatives at the behest of authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.
Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric wrote on X that she had "serious concerns" about Navlalny and called for his release "in line with relevant judgements of the European Court of Human Rights."
Navalny’s supporters have launched an Internet campaign using the hashtag #WhereIsNavalny.
Prison officials have said he is no longer in the Vladimir region prison where he had been serving a 19-year term but have refused to say where he is. In a statement on December 12, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said only that Navalny had left "for a penal institution outside the borders of Vladimir Oblast."
The process of transferring convicts in Russia, known as "etap," involves "vagonzaks" -- trains specifically designed for prisoners.
Such trains have caged compartments for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts often face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards or other convicts.
Harsh rules dating back to Soviet times provide for the prisoners' families and lawyers being informed about their whereabouts only after they have reached their destination.
Navalny, 47, has complained of a concerted campaign of harassment and mistreatment since his imprisonment, including sleep deprivation, repeated stints in punishment cells for minor alleged infractions, and a lack of medical care.
He has been recognized as a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International and listed as a political prisoner by Russia’s banned Memorial human rights group.
Unseen Images From Georgia's Civil War Discovered In A Flea Market
