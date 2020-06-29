Protesters In Kyrgyzstan Rally Against Bill They Say Would Hurt 'Freedom Of Speech'

Hundreds of protesters in Bishkek urged Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on June 29 to veto legislation passed by the parliament that they say would curtail press freedom in the Central Asian nation. The law on manipulating information would come into force if President Jeenbekov signs it. If he does, it would empower authorities, without a court order, to shut down or block websites containing information deemed to be “inaccurate” or “false” and to shut down social media accounts deemed misleading.