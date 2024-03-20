News
Another Member Of Kyrgyz Group That Protested Border Deal Transferred To House Arrest
A court in Bishkek on March 20 transferred to house arrest Kubanychbek Kadyrov, a member of a Kyrgyz group on trial for protesting a border deal with Uzbekistan. Two days earlier, the court released another member of the group, politician Bektur Asanov, to get back surgery in Turkey. Of 27 members of the group, nine are now in custody, while others were transferred to house arrest earlier. The group's members, including activists, journalists, and politicians, were arrested in 2022 after they protested the controversial deal that saw Kyrgyzstan hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir to Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Montenegro Affirms Extradition Of 'Crypto King' To South Korea
PODGORICA -- Montenegro has made the final decision to extradite Do Kwon, a South Korean entrepreneur known as the "Cryptocurrency King," to his home country.
The Appeals Court of Montenegro said on March 20 in a statement that it "rejected the appeal of Do Kwon's lawyers and upheld the decision of the Podgorica High Court" ordering his extradition to South Korea. It did not say when any transfer would be carried out.
Goran Rodic, a lawyer for Kwon, told RFE/RL that he and Kwon are satisfied with the decision and that it’s now up to Montenegro and South Korea to determine the date and conditions for the extradition.
Both South Korea and the United States had requested Kwon's extradition for his alleged role in the loss of investments worth more than $40 billion. Montenegro last month extradited his business partner, Hon Chang-joon, to South Korea. He was handed over on February 5 at the airport in Podgorica and flown back to his home country based on an international warrant issued by Interpol.
Kwon, 32, remained in custody in Montenegro while officials decided whether to extradite him to South Korea or the United States.
The two suspects were arrested at Podgorica airport on March 23, 2023, as they were trying to board a private plane to Dubai using fake Costa Rican passports. Kwon has nearly completed a four-month sentence for forging a passport.
TerraformLabs, a company founded and headed by Kwon, was behind TerraUSD, which collapsed in May last year, shaking the cryptocurrency market.
TerraUSD was designated as a stablecoin -- a currency pegged to stable assets like the dollar to prevent drastic fluctuations in prices. However, around $40 billion in market value was erased for investors in TerraUSD and its sister currency, Luna, after the stablecoin plunged far below its $1 peg.
Kwon was subsequently charged in the United States for what the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) calls "orchestrating a multibillion-dollar crypto-asset securities fraud." Kwon's U.S. trial is scheduled to start on March 25.
Kwon has denied any wrongdoing.
With reporting by AP
In Face Of Record-Low Election Turnout, Iranian Cleric Says Believers Matter, Not Majority
An influential cleric and the representative of the country's supreme leader in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi has called those who didn't vote in recent elections "inconsequential," even though they comprised almost 60 percent of the electorate as turnout hit a record low.
Ahmad Alamolhoda, who serves as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative in the city of Mashhad, a significant Shi'ite center, was quoted by the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), as criticizing the 59 percent of voters who did not cast ballots in the elections for not adhering to the "orders and command" of Khamenei.
Senior leaders pleaded with Iranians to show up en masse at the polls as Iran's theocracy is scrambling to restore its legitimacy in the wake of the 2022 repression and amid deteriorating economic conditions.
However, voter apathy, along with general dissatisfaction over living standards and a clampdown on basic human rights in Iran, has been growing for years, while many prominent figures, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, called for a boycott of the elections, labeling them as superficial and predetermined.
"In Islam, a majority is not inherently acceptable," Alamolhoda said, adding that the "preferred majority" is one that is "devout and committed, as opposed to one that is rebellious and dissenting."
The March 1 elections for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts, which elects Iran's supreme leader, were the first since the deadly nationwide protests erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. She was detained for an alleged violation of the Islamic dress code.
Mostafa Tajzadeh, a prominent political activist currently incarcerated in Tehran's Evin prison, described the vote as a "historic failure" for the country's leaders that was directly attributable Khamenei, whose policies have sparked widespread public discontent with the Islamic republic.
Analysts and activists said the elections were “engineered” because only candidates vetted and approved by the Guardians Council were allowed to run. The council is made up of six clerics and six jurists who are all appointed directly and indirectly by Khamenei.
Official statistics released by the Ministry of Interior revealed that voter turnout exceeded 50 percent in only eight of the country's 31 provinces. In the Iranian capital of Tehran, the election faced a lukewarm reception from the public, with the Interior Ministry's statistics indicating that only about 26 percent of eligible voters participated.
Additionally, there were reports of a significant amount of invalid votes in Tehran and other major cities, although the Interior Ministry has withheld specific data related to the ballots.
In a display of dissent against the status quo, many Iranians deliberately spoiled their ballots as a form of anti-government protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Russian Firms For Supporting Kremlin's Influence Campaigns
The United States has imposed sanctions on two people and two companies it said have supported disinformation efforts directed by the Russian government. The U.S. Treasury Department said on March 20 that those designated had provided services “in connection with a foreign malign influence campaign, including attempting to impersonate legitimate media outlets.” The sanctions were imposed on the Moscow-based Social Design Agency and its founder, Ilya Gambashidze, and on the Russian-based Company Group Structura and its CEO and owner, Nikolai Tupikin. The sanctions freeze any assets they have in U.S. jurisdiction and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.
Kyrgyz Activist Taken Into Custody 2 Days After Release
Kyrgyz activist Askat Jetigen has been sent to pretrial detention for at least two months while an investigation into his alleged calls for mass unrest continues. The decision by a Bishkek court on March 20 came just two days after Jetigen, who was initially detained over the weekend, was released from custody and ordered not leave the country. Jetigen is known for his criticism of the Kyrgyz government. His last video criticizing reforms by the Culture Ministry aired on March 15. Human rights groups have criticized the Kyrgyz government for using the charge "calls for mass unrest" as a tool to muzzle dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Court Extends Detention Of Karakalpak Activist Wanted In Uzbekistan
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A court in Almaty on March 20 extended until mid-February 2025 the detention of Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratov, who is wanted in Uzbekistan on charges that human rights activists say are groundless.
The court in Kazakhstan's largest city had previously ruled that Muratov, who was arrested last month at Tashkent's request on a charge of undermining constitutional order and other charges, must stay in detention for at least 40 days while a court decision on his possible extradition to Uzbekistan is pending. No further explanation was given.
Muratov is an Uzbek citizen who has legally resided in Almaty for 10 years. Kazakh officials in February granted his request for asylum seeker status, a move that defendants sometimes use to stave off possible extradition.
Muratov, who also goes by Muratbai, is known for his activities defending the rights of Karakalpaks living in Kazakhstan. He has also raised awareness among international audiences about the situation in his native Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan within Uzbekistan.
A lawyer for the Almaty-based Kazakh Bureau for Human Rights, Denis Dzhivaga, told RFE/RL earlier that his organization would provide Muratov with legal assistance.
According to Dzhivaga, Muratov's detention was similar to the arrests of other Karakalpak activists that took place in Kazakhstan following mass rallies in Karakalpakstan's capital, Nukus, in July 2022. Thousands of people protested Tashkent's plans to change the constitution in a way that would have undermined the republic's right to self-determination.
The protests were violently dispersed. Uzbek authorities said at the time that 21 people died during the protests, but the Austria-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group said at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
In January last year, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges that included undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the protests.
In March 2023, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five years and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
The violence forced Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal to change the constitution.
Kazakh and international human rights organizations have called on Kazakhstan's authorities to release Muratov, saying that he may face arbitrary detention and an unfair trial if he is extradited to Uzbekistan.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Russian Filmmaker Gets 3 Years In Prison Over Posts About War In Ukraine
A Russian documentary director was sentenced on March 20 to three years in prison by a court in St. Petersburg on a charge of distributing false information about the country's military. Vsevolod Korolyov was arrested in July 2022 after he posted two reports online about Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, namely about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians in Ukrainian towns and cities. Korolyov admitted that he posted the materials in question, but pleaded not guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Pakistan's Campaign To Expel Millions Of Afghan Refugees Enters Second Phase
Pakistan is set to force some 850,000 documented Afghan refugees back to their country next month if they don't leave voluntarily.
According to reports in Pakistani media, the expulsions, the latest in an ongoing campaign of forced deportations, are scheduled to begin on April 15.
The News, an English-language daily, reported that Afghans holding an Afghan Citizen Card (ACC), an ID card issued by the Pakistani government, will be first asked to voluntarily leave the country.
“Later, they will be arrested and deported,” the report said.
Islamabad is calling this the second phase of its move to force more than 3 million documented and undocumented Afghans out of the country. Since October, it has expelled more than 500,000 Afghans who lacked proper documentation to stay in Pakistan.
“This new step will force Afghans to face danger and fear," lawyer Muniza Kakar told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Kakar, a lawyer who has voluntarily represented Afghan refugees arrested in the Pakistani city of Karachi, says the campaign aims to expel more than 850,000 ACC-holding Afghans from the South Asian nation.
"When the expulsions begin, they will not discriminate between Afghans holding ACC cards and those holding valid visas,” she said.
Widespread abuses marred Pakistan's earlier expulsions. Afghans complained of police and other authorities pressuring them for bribes. Many said they were robbed or were expelled despite holding documents that proved that their stay in Pakistan was legal.
“Urgent action is needed to protect the lives and rights of refugees,” Muniza said.
She shared a government document on X, formerly Twitter, that asks the provincial authorities in the southern province of Sindh, where Karachi is the capital, to complete their respective “mapping and repatriation plans” by March 25.
"Unfortunately, the Pakistani government’s campaign against Afghan refugees has upended our lives," said Suraya Sadat. "When outside, we always fear being arrested."
Samira Hamidi, a campaigner for global human rights watchdog Amnesty International, questioned why Islamabad is going after Afghan refugees given the situation in Afghanistan.
“Most of these refugees fled Afghanistan fearing persecution of the Taliban,” she wrote on X. "Such mapping and any further decision will expose them to great risk.”
The new plan for exclusions comes after Afghanistan’s Taliban government shelled a Pakistani military installation on March 20. The Taliban said that the attacks were a retaliation for Pakistani air strikes that killed women and children in two southeastern Afghan provinces.
Pakistan said the attacks targeted members of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, which Islamabad says is sheltering in Afghanistan. Islamabad blames the group for violent attacks on its security forces.
Employees Of Gay Club In Russia Arrested On Extremism Charges
Two employees of an unofficial gay club in Russia have been sent to pretrial detention for two months on a charge of creating an extremist group. Local media identified the employees ordered detained by a court in the southwestern city of Orenburg on March 20 as Diana Kamilyanova and Aleksandr Klimov of the Pose bar. Police raided the bar on March 9, after which a pro-government group published the raid's materials, revealing that the bar's clientele was mainly gay. In November, Russia's Supreme Court ruled that LGBT activists should be designated as extremists. Convictions on extremism charges may lead to imprisonment for up to 10 years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Baluch Separatists Claim Attack On Pakistan's Gwadar Port
Baluch separatists claimed an attack on March 20 during which gunmen opened fire on the port authority complex in Pakistan's Arabian Sea city of Gwadar in Balochistan Province. Government officials told Pakistani television that "all eight militants" who participated in the attack had been killed. The separatist Baluch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it targeted offices of military intelligence located in the complex. Gwadar is part of China's multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative. BLA separatists regularly launch attacks in Balochistan Province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
European Commission Says First $4.9 Billion Released From Ukraine Aid Fund
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the first $4.9 billion payment in financial aid has been made to Ukraine from a support fund set up to help Kyiv as it battles invading Russian forces. The fund, created at the start of the month, aims to help the country's public finances, including paying pensions and salaries and providing basic public services during the war. "This payment, in the form of a bridge financing, is crucial to help you maintain the functioning of the state in this very difficult moment," von der Leyen said.
Moldovan-Born Man Loses Russian Citizenship Over Covering Ukraine War
The Politzek-Info rights group on March 19 published a document issued by the Russian Interior Ministry dated February 12, 2024, about the cancellation of the Russian citizenship of Aleksandr Somryakov, a Moldovan-born man who was sentenced to six years in prison in April 2023 for publishing online reports about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Somryakov was found guilty of spreading "false" information about Russian military. In April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill that allows the citizenship of naturalized Russians convicted of spreading false information about Russian military or discrediting Russian armed forces to be canceled. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Officials Confirm Conviction Of Nazarbaev's Nephew
ASTANA -- Kazakh officials have confirmed the conviction of a nephew of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who lost his influence on the country's political scene after deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022.
The Astana City Court told RFE/RL on March 20 that Samat Abish was convicted of abuse of power and handed a suspended sentence of eight years in late February. It added that the former president's nephew was also barred from serving in public offices for 10 years.
The court's press service refused to give any further details, saying the trial materials were classified.
Kazakhstan's DAT newspaper was the first to report the conviction, quoting sources as saying Abish was found guilty and sentenced, while also being stripped of his rank of general and various state awards.
Interior Minister Erzhan Sadenov told journalists in Astana on March 20 that the 45-year-old Abish was currently under parole-like probation.
"He is barred from leaving the country and must stay at his registered residence only," Sadenov said, refusing to provide any other details.
Abish was dismissed as first deputy chief of the National Security Committee (KNB) following the January 2022 protests, which initially began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen over a sudden fuel price hike. The protests quickly spread across the country as Kazakhs vented their anger over corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of the protesters' focus was directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed over power to his then-ally, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited into the country, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty, the Central Asian country's largest city.
The authorities have provided no evidence to back Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
Following the unrest that claimed at least 238 lives, including those of 19 law enforcement officers, Abish's direct boss, then the KNB chief and one of Nazarbaev's closest allies, Karim Masimov, and his three other deputies were arrested over their roles in the deadly events.
Masimov was later sentenced to 18 years in prison, while his deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov and Daulet Erghozhin, were sentenced to 16 years and 15 years. A court in Astana found all three men guilty of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Another former deputy of Masimov, Marat Osipov, was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of abuse of office at the same trial.
Abish is Nazarbaev's second nephew to be convicted following the deadly unrest.
Abish's older brother, Qairat Satybaldy, was arrested in March 2022 and later sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Tunnel Found Under Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Purportedly Used For Smuggling
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on March 20 it has discovered a tunnel along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border that is purportedly being used for illegal border crossings and smuggling. The tunnel linking the two Central Asian countries was discovered in a private house in Kyrgyzstan's southern Jalal-Abad region. In recent years, the UKMK has found at least four similar tunnels in southern Kyrgyz districts. Last year, several people were handed prison terms in Uzbekistan for using the underground tunnels for crossing the border illegally and smuggling goods to and from Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Jailed Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Urges Extension Of UN Rights Probe In Iran
Iranian political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has called for the extension of a United Nations investigation into human rights violations in Iran, including gender apartheid and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the government.
In a statement delivered by Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam, the director of the Iran Human Rights organization, at a UN Human Rights Council meeting, Mohammadi stressed the urgent need for continued international scrutiny.
Mohammadi has been convicted fives times since March 2021 -- three times for activism carried out while she was imprisoned -- and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
She was already serving a sentence of 10 years and nine months on charges of acting against national security and propaganda against the state before the more recent convictions.
Amid unrest within the country, Mohammadi stressed that the Iranian regime's violent suppression tactics were not only intensifying but also broadening in scope, affecting not just political dissidents but women, religious minorities, and ethnic groups indiscriminately.
The call for action coincided with a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, where Javaid Rehman, the special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, criticized the Islamic republic for its discrimination against minorities and the enactment of repressive laws targeting women and girls.
Rehman advocated for the creation of an international mechanism to hold the Iranian government accountable, highlighting the long-standing impunity enjoyed by the regime.
Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, has been campaigning for human rights in Iran for decades and has been in and out of prison for the last 20 years.
Concerns were also raised about the well-being of Mohammadi herself, who is currently imprisoned and facing serious health issues, including heart and lung conditions that pose a significant risk to her life.
In November 2022, the Geneva-based UNHRC formed a fact-finding committee to investigate human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The resolution provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the crackdown on the protests, which erupted in mid-September after Amini died after being arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In a report presented earlier this month by Sara Hossain, head of the UN's Independent Fact-Finding Committee, the Iranian government was directly implicated in the physical violence leading to Amini's death, with the committee describing such government actions against women as "crimes against humanity."
However, Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary of the Human Rights Council of Iran, accused the UN's Fact-Finding Committee of bias and a lack of independence.
Despite these accusations, 43 human rights organizations specializing in Iranian and international affairs have issued a joint statement urging the UN Human Rights Council to renew the mandates of both Javaid Rehman and the Fact-Finding Committee, emphasizing the critical nature of their missions in safeguarding human rights within Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Hails EU Move To Extend Suspension Of Import Duties
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has welcomed a provisional decision by the EU to extend by one year the suspension on import duties on Ukrainian agricultural products announced early on March 20.
"Good news from Brussels. The European Council and Parliament have provisionally agreed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until June 2025. Grateful to
[European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis] Dombrovskis, the EU Council, the Belgian Presidency of the EU, and the European Parliament for their unwavering support to Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The European Parliament and Council said in a statement on March 20 that their negotiators reached a provisional deal to extend the trade-liberalization measures for Ukraine, whose economy has been gravely affected by Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The decision came after a proposal advanced in January by the European Commission, the EU's executive body, to grant Ukraine the one-year extension.
"The temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU will be renewed for another year, until June 5, 2025, to support Ukraine amidst Russia's continuing war of aggression," the European Parliament and the Council said in the joint statement.
The deal also includes an "emergency brake" in case of excessive imports for poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey.
"The reference period for triggering the emergency brake will be 2022 and 2023, meaning that if imports of these products surpass the average volumes of these two years, tariffs would be reimposed," the statement said, adding that the commission had "firmly committed" to act if there is a surge of Ukrainian imports of wheat.
Following extended protests from farmers from EU countries over cheap Ukrainian imports, the commission pledged to also take "swift action and impose any measures it deems necessary should there be significant disruption to the EU market or the markets of one or more EU countries due to Ukrainian imports."
Later on March 20, Polish farmers blocked roads with tractors and flares on in escalating protests against EU environmental regulations and cheap food imports from Ukraine.
Placards depicted a farmer swinging from a gallows next to wind farms and an EU-emblazoned executioner with the words: "Green Deal equals death of Polish agriculture."
Farmers in Poland and elsewhere in the bloc have been protesting in recent months to demand the reimposition of customs duties on agricultural imports from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's invasion in 2022
The deal announced on March 20 has to be approved by the European Parliament and the governments of the 27-member bloc.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Women's Rights Activist Vasmaghi Refuses To Appear In 'Illegitimate' Court
Iranian scholar and activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi, charged with appearing in public without the mandatory head scarf, has said she will not appear in court, calling it "illegitimate."
Vasmaghi, who was arrested at her home by plainclothes officers on March 16, was charged with "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "appearing in public places without the Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Though she wore a hijab for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without a head scarf.
She has also been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a "dictator" and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
Vasmaghi said she will not appear for a hearing at the Islamic Revolutionary Court over the charges because of its "unjust judges" and a system she does not recognize as lawful.
Some sources say Vasmaghi's health has deteriorated significantly while she was detained, as she suffers from heart and blood-pressure issues.
She has reportedly refused to wear the mandatory hijab during her transfer to the prison infirmary, prompting prison officials to deny her medical attention with only a nurse with limited medical supplies attending to her in jail.
Mohammad Ebrahimzadeh, Vasmaghi's husband, has detailed the circumstances of her arrest, noting that agents threatened to "break down the door" before confiscating her personal items, including mobile phone, computer, and medication.
The case has highlighted the ongoing struggle for human rights and freedom of expression in Iran, particularly concerning women's rights and the mandatory hijab law.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing the hijab led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a "crime against humanity."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan, IMF Reach Provisional Agreement On Release Of $1.1 Billion Tranche
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities reached initial agreement on March 20 for the release of some $1.1 billion from a $3 billion bailout package after negotiations in Islamabad, the IMF said in a statement. "The agreement recognizes the strong program implementation by the State Bank of Pakistan and the caretaker government in recent months, as well as the new government’s intentions for ongoing policy and reform efforts to move Pakistan from stabilization to a strong and sustainable recovery," the statement said. Pakistan signed the agreement with the IMF last year amid one of its worst economic crises.
Explosion In Pakistani Coal Mine Kills 12
Twelve miners were killed and eight rescued after an explosion in a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan, officials said on March 20. "The rescue operation has been just completed," said Balochistan Province's chief inspector of mines, Abdul Ghani Baloch. He said that 20 miners were inside the mine when a methane-gas explosion took place overnight. He added that rescue teams recovered 12 bodies while the survivors had been taken to hospital. Coal deposits are found in the western areas of Pakistan that sit near the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.
Drones Attack Russian Strategic Bomber Base
Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian air base that houses strategic bombers located near the city of Engels in the Saratov region, Ukrainian intelligence sources told RFE/RL, adding that the attack was planned and executed by the Main Directorate of Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR).
The air base, known as Engels 2, has been used by Russian strategic bombers in attacks against Ukraine.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that early on March 20 "targets had been hit" by Ukrainian-made drones and the results of the attack were being assessed, without disclosing what targets and how many of them had allegedly been hit.
Earlier on March 20, Roman Busargin, the governor of the Russian region of Saratov, said a drone attack on Engels was "repelled." Busargin said on Telegram that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Engels residents reported on social media up to four explosions in the city. Russia's Defense Ministry said four Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Saratov region and one over the Belgorod region.
Engels, which is some 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was targeted in previous attacks in 2022.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, intensive Russian shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine on March 20 killed at least two people and wounded several others, the Ukrainian military and regional officials said.
Two men were killed in the Kherson region when Russian shells struck the car they were traveling in on the road between the settlements of Sadov and Antonivka, the head of the region's military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.
Russian shelling of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region meanwhile wounded at least six people and damaged several residential buildings.
The region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram that among the wounded were two teenagers -- a boy and his sister -- while a woman was hospitalized in serious condition as a result of shelling that targeted the region's Synelnyk district.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said on March 20 that some 150 settlements in nine regions -- Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv -- came under Russian shelling over the past 24 hours.
Shelling Intensifies Along Border In Both Ukraine, Russia
Russian troops on March 19 shelled border territories and settlements in the northeastern Sumy region, targeting more than a half dozen communities in at least 30 incidents on a single day.
At least one person was killed in the community of Velyka Pysarivka, the regional military prosecutor's office said. More than 250 people were evacuated last week from Velyka Pysarivka.
Another community was hit by a high-explosive aerial bomb and shelling from mortars.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia used MLRS (multiple-launch rocket systems), mortars, artillery, and defense-system strikes in the shelling. While its troops have been shelling communities in the Sumy region nearly every day with various types of weapons, the attacks have recently intensified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that there had been "constant terrorist attacks and strikes" in the Sumy region.
"Since the beginning of the month, Russian aviation has already dropped almost 200 guided bombs on the communities of the Sumy region," he said. "Villages, cities, civilian infrastructure."
Zelenskiy said earlier on Telegram that since the beginning of March, Russian troops had fired 130 missiles of various types over Ukraine and called on international partners to strengthen the country's air defenses.
Patriots and other systems should do what they were created for, namely protect life, and not gather dust in storage, Zelenskiy said.
Moscow, meanwhile, said antiaircraft units had downed missiles in two border areas.
The Defense Ministry said on Telegram that air defenses had intercepted 10 projectiles fired by Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and one Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod region at about 10 p.m. local time.
The ministry said later that it had intercepted two more missiles, including a U.S.-made Patriot, over the neighboring Kursk region. No casualties were reported in either incident.
Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said heavy shelling in the border community of Kozinka had damaged several dwellings.
Russian pro-war Telegram channels and the Russian Volunteer Corps also published reports about fighting in Kozinka.
The Russian Defense Ministry said last week that the Ukrainian military tried to take the village, but the attack was repulsed.
Gladkov said earlier that 16 people had died and 98 were injured in Belgorod over the last week. He announced plans on March 19 to evacuate about 9,000 children from the region because of the shelling.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Zoriana Stepanenko and
- Marek Hajduk
Recent 'Found' Aid For Ukraine Was Unique Case, Pentagon Spokesman Says
A $300 million U.S. aid package for Ukraine that the Pentagon announced last week is not something that officials expect to happen again, the Pentagon's spokesman said on March 19 in an interview with RFE/RL at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Germany.
U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, speaking at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, said the main focus remained working with Congress to get a stalled $60 billion aid package approved.
Ryder said the $300 million in aid was something U.S. defense officials were "able to find" through cost savings from contracts already negotiated.
"Unfortunately, it's not one of those things that we can really count on to happen again," Ryder said. "It was kind of a onetime good deal."
The United States said it would use the money to pull weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks. It will be the first tranche of weapons from the United States since December and will arrive as battlefield conditions have worsened for Ukrainian troops, who have reported shortages of ammunition.
Ryder stressed that the Defense Department was focused on receiving the much larger package of aid from Congress that has been held up over opposition from Republicans in the House of Representatives, who are demanding action on U.S. security matters, particularly along the U.S.-Mexico border.
"There is strong bipartisan support in the Congress for [the Ukrainian aid] package," Ryder said. "So we do remain optimistic that our Congress will come to a resolution and support that package."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ryder also expressed frustration over the delay, saying this continues to put Ukraine at increased risk, and every day that passes the risks get higher.
"We are completely aware of the dire situation, the important and urgent need for ammunition and other capabilities. And so, again, this is why we're going to continue to work very closely with our Congress."
In the meantime, the Pentagon will continue to work closely with Ukraine's other allies and partners, many of whom are contributing significant amounts of aid to Ukraine "across the board," he said.
Forums such as the UDCG enable Ukraine's partners to continue to identify its most urgent needs in the near and long term.
Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's comments last week that he was not ruling out sending Western ground troops to Ukraine to avert a Russian victory, Ryder said President Joe Biden had been "very clear" that U.S. forces will not be sent into Ukraine.
Furthermore, the Ukrainians have also been clear that they don't want anyone to fight for them, he said.
Ryder concluded by saying that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin would be that the United States doesn't seek war with Russia.
At the same time, Russia illegally invaded Ukraine, an independent, sovereign, and democratic country. Ukraine has a right to defense itself, and it's important for the international community to stand up against such aggression, he said.
It's also important "that we work together to prevent these types of actions from happening in other parts of the world and deterring Russia from further aggressive behavior," he said.
IOC Bars Russians, Belarusians From Paris Olympics' Opening Ceremony
Russians and Belarusians will not be allowed to take part in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on March 19. Athletes from the countries who qualify for the Olympics will compete as independents without their flags and anthems under an IOC decision that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Thousands of athletes will take part in the parade by traveling on boats down the Seine toward the Eiffel Tower as opposed to the more traditional parade of teams inside a stadium.
Kyrgyz Prosecutor Seeks Conviction Of Opposition Leader But No Sentence, Citing Statute Of Limitations
A Kyrgyz prosecutor on March 19 asked a Bishkek court to convict United Kyrgyzstan opposition party leader Adakhan Madumarov on all charges but not to sentence him due to the statute of limitations. Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in September and charged with "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" for signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. He was later additionally charged with financial fraud. Madumarov has said the move is politically motivated and is punishment for his criticism of the authorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Reporters Without Borders Welcomes Kyrgyz Decision To Stop Blocking Of Kloop Website
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has welcomed a decision by a court in Bishkek to cancel a move by Kyrgyzstan's Culture Ministry to block the Russian-language website of the independent media outlet Kloop.
In its March 19 statement, RSF also urged Bishkek city prosecutor Emilbek Abdymanapov to drop liquidation proceedings against Kloop.
Kloop's website in Russian will resume its operations if the Bishkek Administrative Court's decision is not appealed or if a possible appeal is rejected by the Bishkek City Court.
The website was blocked in September 2023, and in November, Kloop's Kyrgyz-language website was also blocked amid a government campaign to pressure the Kloop Media Public Foundation.
The Culture Ministry said it blocked the sites after the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) claimed the media outlet distributed false information.
The claim referred to a report that appeared on Kloop's website in September about jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov and a statement he made about being tortured while in custody.
The ministry demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of Jeenbekov from its site in Russian or face being blocked.
On September 12, Kloop published a statement saying it refused to remove the material as the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it and that the move was taken after an audit by the UKMK determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website whose main contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism.
As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
