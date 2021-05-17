Kyrgyzstan, Canadian Centerra Gold In Pitched Battle For Control Of Kumtor Mine

BISHKEK -- The battle for control of Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor gold mine has escalated with a state commission proposing the government temporarily take over operations from Canada’s Centerra Gold, which in turn says it is suing Bishkek over its attempt to renationalize one of Central Asia's biggest gold mines.

The Kyrgyz commission's chairman, Akylbek Japarov, said on May 17 that his group concluded that the agreement on giving the mining concession to Centerra Gold must be revoked due to what he called "corruption, [and] violations of safety and environmental regulations."

"The state commission has found out that agreements signed in 1992, 2003, 2009, and 2017 regarding operations on Kumtor do not correspond to Kyrgyzstan's national interests, were aimed at violating Kyrgyzstan's state sovereignty, and were adopted based on the corrupt motives of Kyrgyz officials at the time," Akylbek Japarov said.

The statement came one day after Canada’s Centerra Gold filed an arbitration suit against Bishkek contending recently adopted legislation that allows the Kyrgyz government to temporarily take over the operations at Kumtor gold mine "violates" investment agreements regarding the gold mine.

“The leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic has acted with astonishing speed since the beginning of this year to undermine the basis on which the Kumtor Mine has been operated and has refused to engage with us on any matters it considers to be the subject of dispute,” Scott Perry, chief executive of Centerra, said in a statement.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, who has been known for years as a fierce supporter of the idea to nationalize the gold mine in his native Issyk-Kul region in the country's northeast, signed on May 14 a law allowing the government to temporarily manage the Kumtor Gold Mine.

According to the law, if a company operating a concession agreement in Kyrgyzstan violates environmental regulations, damages or endangers the local environment or lives of people, or causes any other significant damages, the government has a right to take such a company under its control for three months.

Kumtor Gold Company Inc., Kyrgyzstan's biggest taxpayer, is the only company in the former Soviet republic that operates on a concession agreement.

Kyrgyzstan owns 26 percent of Kumtor Gold Mine's shares.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on May 16 expressed its concerns over the law and the expectations that the process to take over the gold mine will soon commence.

"We believe that any such decision would put in doubt the commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic to stand by its obligations to its international partners and foreign investors. It risks the country’s economic recovery and its reputation as a secure place for investors to operate," the EBRD's statement read.