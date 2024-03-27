News
Ex-Kyrgyz Customs Official Known As 'The Kingmaker' Sent To Pretrial Detention
BISHKEK -- Raimbek Matraimov, the former deputy chief of Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service, was placed in pretrial detention for at least one month on March 27, a day after being extradited from Azerbaijan.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek ruled that Matraimov must stay in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) at least until April 26.
The UKMK said earlier in the day that Matraimov, along with his brothers -- Tilek, Ruslan, and Islambek -- had been brought to Bishkek from Azerbaijan at Kyrgyzstan's request a day earlier.
According to the UKMK, Matraimov -- once known as "the kingmaker" -- is suspected of money laundering and the abduction and illegal incarceration of unnamed individuals.
Matraimov in 2020-2021 was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal involving the funneling of close to $1 billion out of Kyrgyzstan.
A Bishkek court in February 2021 ordered pretrial custody for Matraimov in connection with the corruption charges. He received a mitigated sentence that involved fines amounting to just a few thousand dollars but no jail time.
The court justified the move saying that Matraimov had paid back around $24 million that disappeared through corruption schemes that he oversaw.
In November, the chairman of the state security service, Kamchybek Tashiev, accused Matraimov and crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev (aka Kamchybek Asanbek), who was added by Washington to a list of major global drug-trafficking suspects in 2011, of "forming a mafia in Kyrgyzstan."
Matraimov left Kyrgyzstan in October after Kolbaev was killed in a special security operation in Bishkek. In January, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said Matraimov was added to the wanted list of the State Committee for National Security.
ALSO READ: Investigation: The Matraimov Kingdom
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Last week, a court in neighboring Uzbekistan sentenced Kolbaev's close associate, influential Uzbek crime boss Salim Abduvaliev to six years in prison on charges of illegal possession and transporting arms and explosives.
Abduvaliev is believed to have ties with top Uzbek officials and leaders of the so-called Brothers' Circle, a Eurasian drug-trafficking network that included Kolbaev.
More News
At Least 1 Dead, 12 Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv
At least one person was killed and 12 others were wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv on the afternoon of March 27, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Ukraine's second-largest city, said on Telegram.
Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, said in a separate message that the city's Shevchenkiv district was hit during the shelling and that civilian residential infrastructure was damaged.
Russia has recently intensified its shelling of Kharkiv, which is located some 25 kilometers from the Russian border.
Meanwhile, Russian forces shot down 18 Ukrainian missiles approaching the Belgorod region in the early hours of March 27, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The Belgorod region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that one person was injured by falling debris and buildings were damaged as Russian forces intercepted the missiles.
The Ukrainian armed forces have not commented on the Russian claims, but Kyiv claimed to have shot down 10 out of 13 Shahed drones launched by Russia in the early hours of March 27.
Former Kazakh Economy Minister Goes On Trial Over Wife's Brutal Death
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's former Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev reiterated his not guilty plea to all charges as his trial by jury over his wife's death in November kicked off in Astana on March 27.
Bishimbaev is charged with torture, murder with extreme violence, and repeatedly committing serious crimes. Bishimbaev's cousin Baqytzhan Baizhanov is his co-defendant in the high-profile case. Baizhanov is charged with failure to report a crime in process.
Judge Aizhan Kulbaeva warned journalists that filming or taking pictures of the jury members are banned.
Prosecutor Aizhan Aimaghanova introduced the jury to the charges against Bishimbaev, accusing him of viciously beating his wife, Saltanat Nukenova, for hours in a restaurant that belonged to a relative. The body of the 31-year-old Nukenova was later found in the restaurant. Bishimbaev faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The case has attracted nationwide attention amid growing outrage over domestic violence in Kazakhstan, where 1 -in-6 women say they have faced some form of physical violence at the hands of their male partner.
Domestic violence has historically gone unpunished in the Central Asian nation, where it is not considered a stand-alone criminal offense. The Kazakh parliament has been dragging its feet for years on a bill that would criminalize domestic violence. Women account for about one-quarter of Kazakh lawmakers.
Amid the public outcry over the brutal death of Nukenova, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev publicly called on the Interior Ministry to take the case under its "special control."
The 43-year-old Bishimbaev served as economy minister from May 2016 to late December the same year. Before that, he occupied different managerial posts in government agencies.
In 2018, Bishimbaev and 22 others faced a high-profile corruption trial that ended with Bishimbaev’s conviction on charges of bribery and embezzlement while leading a state-controlled holding company.
A court in Astana sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but Bishimbaev, who comes from an influential family, was granted an early release through a mass amnesty issued by the government. He had served only 18 months of his term.
The Interior Ministry said earlier that more than 100,000 cases of domestic violence are officially registered each year, though the number of unregistered cases, analysts say, is likely much larger.
International rights watchdogs have urged Kazakh officials to curb the spreading of domestic violence for years.
According to the United Nation's experts, about 400 women die in Kazakhstan as a result of domestic violence every year.
Alleged Former North Caucasus Insurgent Detained In Daghestan
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 27 that a suspected former member of the North Caucasus insurgency was detained in Daghestan last week. According to the FSB, Islam Batsiyev is suspected of taking part in an attack in Chechnya against Russian paratroopers in February 2000, in which 84 Russian soldiers were killed in one day. Batsiyev was charged with banditry, armed mutiny, and the attempted murder of military personnel. Russia fought two wars against separatists in Chechnya, in 1994-1999 and 1999-2009. The conflicts resulted in tens of thousands of civilian casualties and hundreds of thousands of displaced people. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Hungarians Rally As Whistle-Blower Exposes Alleged Corruption In Orban's Government
BUDAPEST -- Hungarians are keeping up public pressure on the ruling Fidesz party fueled by an audio recording a longtime insider claims is evidence of rampant corruption among senior prosecutors and members of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.
Peter Magyar is a former high-ranking official at state-held companies including the Student Loan Center, a major lender, and is among the ruling party’s most senior defectors of the past decade.
Following weeks of public attacks on Orban and his inner circle, Magyar posted a recording on social media on March 26 purportedly of his estranged ex-wife, a former justice minister, acknowledging that government officials persuaded prosecutors to tamper with evidence in a major corruption case.
At a demonstration near Kossuth Lajos Square in downtown Budapest hours later, Magyar said he had shared the recording with investigators and he urged the crowd to demand justice and an investigation into what is known in Hungary as the Schadl-Volner case.
Thousands of people waved Hungarian flags and booed and whistled on cue as Magyar read a prepared statement laying out accusations against senior Fidesz officials he claims have been corrupted by long years in power.
“Jail them! Jail them!” the crowd chanted at one point.
Orban and Fidesz have dominated successive Hungarian elections since 2010 and have used their supermajority to reshape election rules and the judiciary, marginalize independent media, and effectively deny political opponents a significant role in oversight.
WATCH: A rally organized by Hungarian government critic Peter Magyar attracted thousands on March 26. The businessman addressed protesters outside the building of the Supreme Court and Prosecutor-General's Office.
Magyar broke publicly with Fidesz after a pardon scandal forced the resignation last month of Hungarian President Katalin Novak and a retreat from political life of Magyar’s estranged former wife, ex-Justice Minister Judit Varga.
Varga, who abandoned plans to lead Fidesz’s candidates in European Parliamentary elections in June, dismissed Magyar’s recording as coerced and a “vile manipulation” in a long-running effort to “blackmail” her. She repeated accusations that Magyar had abused her during their marriage.
Magyar has repeatedly denied mistreating Varga.
Magyar spent several hours in the Prosecutor-General’s Office on March 26 and emerged saying the recording implicates officials in multiple crimes. He also said he has many more recordings relating to the Schadl-Volner case and will continue to share them with investigators.
The long-running Schadl-Volner case involves possible activities by Gyorgy Schadl, head of the chamber of judicial officers, and a former secretary of state at the Justice Ministry, Pal Volner, and reportedly involves wiretaps and classified data.
In a copy of the recording that Magyar posted to YouTube and Facebook, he seemingly prompts Varga into discussing a case before a voice resembling hers says, “They told prosecutors what should be removed.”
“I think they can’t do anything other than to summon several members of the government as witnesses [and], in fact, I say they can’t do without summoning the prime minister as a witness,” Magyar said of prosecutors. “Obviously, [Orban] is aware of much more [wrongdoing] than what my ex-wife and I were aware of.”
Magyar has accused Orban loyalist Antal Rogan, who runs the prime minister’s cabinet office and shapes government messaging, of wielding enormous influence within a corrupt political syndicate.
Fidesz officials have dismissed Magyar’s allegations as unfounded opportunism and harassment of his ex-wife.
Magyar has called for another rally in Budapest on April 6 to push for change in what he hopes is “the biggest demonstration of the last 14 years.”
His call for an anti-government protest to coincide with a national holiday on March 15 attracted an estimated 35,000 people who heard Magyar announce his intention to launch a new political party.
That rally followed major anti-government demonstrations in February over a presidential pardon signed off on by Varga and granted by Novak to a man convicted for helping cover up sexual abuse at a children’s home.
Pussy Riot Member Gets Six Years In Absentia
A self-exiled member of the Pussy Riot protest group, Lyusya Shtein, has been sentenced in absentia to six years in prison over her online posts about Russian armed forces involved in the war in Ukraine.
Moscow's Basmanny district court issued the ruling against Shtein on March 27 after finding her guilty of spreading false information about the Russian military.
In May 2022, the Interior Ministry added Shtein to its wanted list for violating a parole-like August 2021 sentence for ignoring coronavirus safety precautions by calling on people to rally against the arrest of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
Navalny died last month in an Arctic penal colony under suspicious circumstances.
Shtein, who is also a member of the SK SOS group defending LGBT rights, left Russia in April 2022 after her apartment door was marked with a Z-shaped sticker and the inscription, "Collaborator. Do not sell the Motherland."
Many Russian military vehicles and tanks have been marked with the letter Z during the ongoing invasion, with the insignia becoming an increasingly ubiquitous symbol of support for the war -- launched against Ukraine on February 24, 2022 -- for the military, the Kremlin’s policies, and above all for President Vladimir Putin.
Shtein's partner and Pussy Riot founding member Maria Alyokhina also fled Russia in 2022 after a Moscow court changed the remainder of her one-year parole-like sentence to real prison time for an alleged violation.
Shtein, Alyokhina, and other members of the protest group were sentenced to up 15 days in jail several times in 2021-2022 for taking part in protest actions and unsanctioned rallies.
Pussy Riot came to prominence after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral in 2012 and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Alyokhina and bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty.
The two have dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, which were held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
Poverty Forces Nearly 1 Million Iranians Out Of School
Some 930,000 Iranian children and adolescents were forced to abandon their education in the recent academic year, the Statistical Center of Iran reported, in a potential indication of rising poverty in the Islamic Republic.
According to official data, there are 3,6 million individuals of school age in Iran.
In an analysis of the latest data from the Statistical Center, Tejarat News, a website that covers economic issues, said the majority of school dropouts -- 556,994 -- come from the 15-17-year age group.
The phenomenon has been attributed to deepening poverty in the country, an opinion echoed by educational activists and experts alike.
At the start of the current academic year, the Organization of Iranian Teachers and the Cultural Educators' Assembly issued statements decrying the socio-economic disparities and that plague Iran's educational sector.
The government-affiliated Resalat newspaper acknowledged a surge in the dropout rate of more than 17 percent over the past six years, attributing this escalation to the country's worsening poverty.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge in public protests.
Labor Ministry data shows that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty." Since then, conditions have failed to improve.
Meanwhile, in September, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
Several protests have been held by Iranians over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians have also demonstrated against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Samsung Pay System To Stop Using Russia's Mir Payment Cards
Samsung announced on March 27 that its Samsung Pay system will stop using Russia's Mir payment cards as of April 3. Last week, Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK) said Armenian banks will stop servicing Mir payment cards as of March 30. Mir cards have become major payment cards for Russians after Visa and Mastercard suspended their operations in the country following Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Many banks in Central Asia stopped or limited Mir payment cards use earlier. In March 2022, weeks after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Apple Pay also stopped using Mir cards. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Rejects Release Plea By Dissident Rapper Toomaj Salehi
Iranian authorities have once again denied imprisoned rapper and vocal government critic Toomaj Salehi's an early release request, according to an account on X, formerly Twitter, linked to the artist.
Salehi is currently in prison after an Iranian court sentenced him to six years for his involvement in the 2022 protests triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic scarf.
The @OfficialToomaj account said that one of the primary reasons for the rejection of Salehi's request was that one of the charges under which he was convicted was "corruption on earth," an accusation that can carry the death penalty.
Salehi's legal representative had previously said the artist was cleared of the "corruption on earth" charge last year.
Salehi, 33, was initially arrested in October 2022 after making public statements in support of the protests, which had erupted the previous month following Amini's death.
He spent much of his pretrial detention in solitary confinement.
He was subsequently sentenced to more than six years in prison but released after the Supreme Court, on appeal, found "flaws in the original sentence." His case was sent back to a lower court for reexamination and possible retrial.
He was temporarily released on bail in November after spending over a year in prison, including 252 days in solitary confinement, but then was rearrested shortly after publicly talking about his alleged torture in prison in a video.
Salehi has gained prominence for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country's leadership, accusing the authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Attack Death Toll Hits 140 As Search For Bodies Ends
The death toll from the March 22 Moscow concert hall attack has climbed to 140, Russia announced on March 27, as reports say authorities have stopped searching for new bodies.
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on the same day that four of the 76 people in hospital were in critical condition.
A day earlier, the Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies, and Disaster Relief finished clearing the rubble from the concert hall as reports said the search for bodies had ceased.
Four armed men attacked the Crocus City Hall concert complex, spraying bullets and slashing people as well as using incendiary weapons to set the venue on fire.
A Russian court charged four Tajik citizens on March 25 with committing an act of terrorism. Another four have been accused of helping the attackers.
Reports say people from Central Asia who live in Russia are under more pressure and face anti-migrant sentiment following the attack. This week, several migrant workers from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were detained and questioned in Moscow for hours.
The Tajik government, which is close to the Kremlin, has interrogated the relatives of the four men accused of carrying out the attack.
Uzbekistan has advised its citizens in Russia to comply with the heightened security measures and always carry their identification documents and labor permits.
The government in Kyrgyzstan has urged against travelling to Russia due to fears that its citizens will be harassed, while the authorities in Turkmenistan are looking to bring home Turkmen national studying in Russia.
The attack has been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group. While IS has not explicitly credited any of its affiliates, Western intelligence and experts blame Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) for the incident.
Top Russian officials insist that Ukraine and the West were involved in the attack. Kyiv has rejected the allegation, while the United States says it warned Moscow of an imminent attack two weeks before the incident.
Uzbek Citizens Urged To Obey Tougher Security Measures In Russia
Uzbekistan has urged its citizens who work in Russia to comply with the stepped-up security measures that Moscow introduced following last week's deadly attack at a concert hall near Moscow.
Central Asian migrant workers in Russia have found themselves under enormous pressure and faced a backlash after Russian officials announced they had detained 11 suspects, including four ethnic Tajiks, who allegedly attacked the Crocus City Hall entertainment center in the city of Krasnogorsk. At least 139 people were killed in the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
On March 24, the four men were sent to pretrial detention until at least May 22. Four other men, all Central Asian natives, were later also sent to pretrial detention for two months.
In its March 27 statement, the agency asked Uzbek citizens traveling to Russia, leaving Russia, and residing in Russia "to always carry ID documents, residence, and labor permits" with them.
"Do not go to public sites without reason, stay away from talking to strangers or suspicious people, avoid storing banned photos, audio and video materials on phones and other gadgets," Uzbekistan's Agency for External Labor Migration said in a statement on March 27. It also recommended that those who plan to travel while in Russia to arrive at airports or train stations earlier for possible security checks by Russian authorities.
RFE/RL correspondents talked to dozens of Central Asian migrant workers in Russia in recent days, who said that anti-Central Asian migrant sentiment, already at high levels in the country, had spiked alarmingly following the arrests of the alleged attackers.
This week, several migrant workers from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were detained in Moscow for questioning that lasted for up to 10 hours, while many businesses owned by migrants from Central Asia have been suddenly inspected.
Reports about arson attacks targeting businesses owned by Tajik migrants and beatings of Central Asian men in the streets of cities across Russia have been circulating in recent days. Several Tajik taxi-drivers in Russia complained that customers had canceled their orders after learning that the drivers were from Central Asia.
Earlier this week, Kyrgyzstan advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia out of fears that Kyrgyz nationals could be harassed or attacked.
RFE/RL correspondents in Turkmenistan reported earlier that Turkmen authorities have been exploring how to bring Turkmen students studying at Russian universities back home, amid fears of the anti-immigrant backlash.
UN Report Accuses Russia Of Executing Ukrainian Prisoners Of War
A new report by the United Nations has said Russia may have executed at least 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in the three months to February 29.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on March 26 that between December 1 and February 29, it had received reports of 12 cases of executions of at least 32 POWs and was able to verify the killing of seven captured Ukrainian servicemen.
The report added that the Ukrainian POWs were killed either after laying down their weapons or during interrogation.
The OHCHR said that during the reporting period it interviewed 60 Ukrainian POWs who had been released as part of a prisoner exchange. More than half of the POWs, all men, disclosed that they had been subjected to sexual violence, electric shocks, and beatings.
The Kremlin has not commented on the UN report.
The UN rights office also said that it had interviewed 44 Russian POWs, who said they had been tortured either immediately after capture or during transport to detention facilities.
On February 21, the United Nations reported that at least 10,582 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and over 19,875 had been injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, adding “it is likely the real number of civilian casualties is much higher.”
Despite vast amounts of evidence to the contrary, Moscow has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed to have shot down 10 out of 13 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia in the early hours of March 27. The drones were launched from Russia’s Kursk region and targeted the Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Sumy regions in Ukraine.
In Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, at least one person was wounded by falling debris and a school building was damaged, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov reported on Telegram.
Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry alleged that it had intercepted 18 Ukrainian missiles approaching the Belgorod region. One person was reportedly injured, and buildings were damaged as a result of falling debris.
Neither Kyiv nor Moscow has commented on the other’s claim.
3 Missing After Flash Floods In Kazakhstan
Three people are missing after floods caused by melting snow hit Kazakhstan's northeastern region of Abai.
Emergency officials said on March 27 that the two individuals went missing in the Ayagoz district after floods destroyed a bridge over a local river, the level of which jumped following massive floods caused by abrupt warm weather that melted enormous amounts of snow.
Earlier this week, another local resident went missing when trying to cross the river on horseback.
A state of emergency was announced in the district as emergency workers are now supervising the crossing of the river by local residents.
The floods also damaged several buildings in the region's other districts, as well as the local towns of Shar and Podkhoznoye, the authorities said.
On March 26, residents of Qoyandy village near Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, blocked a major road for hours, demanding that authorities declare a state of emergency in the region over the floods.
The protesters left the site after the authorities sent troops to the village.
The rapid melting of snow caused by a sudden spell of warm weather led to flash floods in the area near Astana overnight. According to emergency officials, 74 people, including 30 children, were evacuated from the area close to Qoyandy.
Also on March 26, local residents in the Central Asian nation's northwestern region of Aqtobe told RFE/RL that melting snow has caused floods in the region as well.
A resident of the town of Shubarqudyq told RFE/RL that it is the third March in a row that the region has faced floods caused by warm weather.
Last week, heavy rains and warm weather caused floods in neighboring Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, where residences in several parts of the city were inundated.
In another Central Asian country, Tajikistan, dozens of people and their livestock were evacuated from several villages due to mudslides caused by heavy rains. The Tajik Committee for Emergencies said on March 22 that water levels in some rivers jumped significantly, causing flooding in some areas.
- By AFP
Ukraine, Georgia Qualify For Euro 2024
Ukraine came from behind to beat Iceland in a play-off to qualify for Euro 2024 on March 26, while Georgia qualified for a first ever major tournament after beating Greece on penalties. Ravaged by war, Ukraine has qualified for a major international tournament for the first time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Meanwhile, Georgia beat the Euro 2004 champions to make history by getting to a major international tournament for the first time since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Held in Germany, the European Championship will kick off on June 14.
Serbian Court Holds Hearing On Extradition Of Belarusian Journalist Wanted By Minsk
A Belarusian journalist, filmmaker, and political activist who has been held in prison in Serbia for nearly six months pleaded with a court in Belgrade on March 26 not to be sent back to Belarus, saying his life would be endangered if he were extradited to his home country.
Andrey Hnyot was arrested on October 30 at Belgrade airport based on an Interpol warrant issued at the request of Minsk for alleged tax evasion. Since then, he has been held in detention at Belgrade Central Prison.
"I hope Serbia won't succumb to Belarus's pressure to extradite me," Hnyot told the Higher Court, adding that extradition would put him in "mortal danger."
Hnyot, wearing a T-shirt with the word Truth written on it, denied the tax evasion charges, calling the criminal complaint against him politically motivated, unfounded, and false.
“The Belarusian regime subjects anyone who opposes it to harsh repression," said Hnyot, who said he came to Serbia to work on an international video project and was arrested when he got off a flight from Bangkok.
An appeals court in early March overturned a decision by the Higher Court in Belgrade, which had determined that the legal prerequisites for his extradition to Belarus had been met. But the appeals court returned the case to the Higher Court for reconsideration, saying there had been significant violations of procedures.
Hnyot left Belarus for Thailand in 2020 after criticizing the Belarusian regime and participating in protests following that year’s disputed presidential elections.
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed a sixth term in office in the election, which no Western governments recognized as free and fair. Faced with massive street demonstrations against his regime, Lukashenka launched a crackdown on civil society and independent media.
Hnyot told the court that Lukashenka's regime wants to punish him for his activism primarily because he is one of the founders of the nongovernmental organization Free Association of Athletes of Belarus (SOS BY).
"We openly opposed the dictatorship, human rights violations, and electoral fraud in Belarus in 2020. They are seeking revenge on us, and that's why I'm here now," Hnyot said.
The SOS BY called for the annulment of the elections, Lukashenka's resignation, and the release of citizens arrested during demonstrations against the regime. The organization was subsequently labeled extremist, a move that Western governments see as an instrument used to persecute political dissidents.
Hnyot presented documentation to the court that he said proved his claim that his human rights would be endangered in Belarus, and he spoke at length about why he wouldn't receive a fair trial there.
His lawyer, Filip Sofijanic, told RFE/RL that there are no legal grounds for extradition and his fears about being persecuted are justified, especially in light of reports from the United Nations that people incarcerated in Belarus are subjected to various forms of torture.
The hearing was attended by representatives of EU countries' embassies and human rights activists, including several Russians temporarily residing in Belgrade.
"I'm here to support Andrey as a colleague from the film industry. I sympathize with him, and I hope he'll be fine," one of the Russians, identified as Dina from Moscow, told RFE/RL.
Another Russian, who identified herself as Anastasia, told RFE/RL that she didn’t know Hnyot personally, but she wanted to support him because he's oppressed.
“The more people know about his case, the greater the chances of his defense," she said.
After the hearing Hnyot was returned to Belgrade Central Prison to await further proceedings in his case.
Azerbaijan Reportedly Extradites Former Kyrgyz Customs Official Matraimov
Sources close to Kyrgyz law enforcement told RFE/RL on March 26 that Azerbaijan extradited the former deputy chief of the Kyrgyz Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, to Bishkek, where he is wanted for alleged abduction and the illegal incarceration of unspecified individuals.
Media reports in Kyrgyzstan said a brother of Matraimov was extradited along with him. Kyrgyz authorities have not issued a formal statement, but the State Committee for National Security (CSTO) reported that Raimbek Matraimov was in Baku.
The special service said it had sent a letter to Azerbaijan regarding Matraimov's arrest, and that the issue of his extradition to Kyrgyzstan was being discussed.
Matraimov was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal in 2020-2021 involving the funneling of close to a billion dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
A Bishkek court in February 2021 ordered pretrial custody for Matraimov in connection with the corruption charges. He received a mitigated sentence that meant no jail time and fines amounting to just a few thousand dollars.
The court justified the move by saying that Matraimov had paid back around $24 million, which had disappeared through corruption schemes he oversaw.
In November 2023, the chairman of the state security service, Kamchybek Tashiev, accused Matraimov and crime boss Krimtubol Kolbaev of "forming a mafia in Kyrgyzstan."
Matraimov left Kyrgyzstan in October after Kolbaev was killed in a special security operation in Bishkek.
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on January 26 that Matraimov had been added to the wanted list of the State Committee for National Security.
ALSO READ: Investigation: The Matraimov Kingdom
Also in January, Kyrgyz authorities issued a search warrant for Matraimov and directed police officers to investigate him. He has not commented on the charges.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
- By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and
- Reuters
International Envoy To Bosnia Imposes Measures To Improve Election Integrity
The international envoy to Bosnia-Herzegovina imposed technical changes to the election law on March 26 that he said were meant to strengthen electoral integrity. Christian Schmidt said the goal was to restore voter trust through electronic scanning, increased security in the handling of election materials, and voter identification, as well as making election committees more professional. Schmidt said he was taking the steps to support Bosnia "on its way to the European Union” and “for the citizens of this country.” Former elections have been marred by reports of irregularities and fraud, and international observers have been urging reforms. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Azerbaijan Reportedly Extradites Former Kyrgyz Customs Official
Sources close to Kyrgyz law enforcement told RFE/RL on March 26 that Azerbaijan extradited the former deputy chief of the Kyrgyz Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, to Bishkek, where he is wanted for alleged abduction and the illegal incarceration of unspecified individuals. Media reports in Kyrgyzstan said a relative of Matraimov was extradited along with him. Matraimov, who in 2020-2021 was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal, escaped imprisonment at the time by paying 2 billion soms ($22.3 million) to Kyrgyzstan’s state treasury. He faced the new charges after Kyrgyz police shot dead criminal kingpin Kamchybek Kolbaev in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Lukashenka Contradicts Putin's Claim About Concert Hall Attackers' Escape Plan
Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka said on March 26 that the gunmen who attacked a concert hall near Moscow last week tried to flee into his country but were unable to because of additional security measures.
Lukashenka was quoted by state news agency BelTA as saying the security measures were put in place along Belarus's border with Russia when it became apparent the perpetrators had driven into the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders both Belarus and Ukraine.
When the attackers fled to the southwest out of Moscow into the Bryansk region, Belarus quickly set up checkpoints.
“That’s why they couldn’t enter Belarus. They saw that, so they turned away and went to the area of the Ukrainian-Russian border," said the long-term ruler of the former Soviet republic, which is allied with Russia. "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin and I didn't sleep for a day," he added. “There was constant interaction."
Putin has claimed the suspects wanted to flee to Ukraine and were expected there. Ukraine and the United States have rejected the claims, saying Ukraine had nothing to do with the attack in which at least 139 people were killed on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall entertainment venue.
Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the United States and other Western countries have said they consider that claim to be credible, but Russian officials continue to insist Ukraine is involved.
Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), on March 26 reiterated Putin’s claim that that not only Ukraine but the West had a role in the deadly attack.
Without offering any evidence, Bortnikov alleged that Western spy agencies also could have been involved in the attack even as he acknowledged receiving a tip from the United States early in March about a potential terrorist attack.
Lukashenka’s version of events echo the comments of Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dzmitry Krutoy, who stated earlier that Belarusian special services "helped Russia fulfill the task of preventing terrorists from escaping across the border.”
Political analyst Artyom Shreibman told RFE/RL that the statements made by Lukashenka and Krutoy were “very contrary to what Russia says.” If the attackers had wanted to flee to Ukraine, then Belarus would have had “absolutely nothing to do with it.”
Shreibman said any involvement of Ukraine means that it would have been necessary to come up with an exit route in advance.
He said Putin and other Russian government officials are trying more and more to promote the "Ukrainian trail" in this terrorist attack.
“The longer they talk about it, the more this contradiction will be revealed,” he said, adding that Lukashenka "now needs to pray" that no one asks Putin about what he (Lukashenka) is saying about being the one who turned the terrorists around.
He also said it was a “mystery” to him how the alleged attackers traveling in Bryansk would have known about the additional security checkpoints, saying that it appeared to be Lukashenka’s way of “playing an evil joke” and expressing his “Soviet local desire for recognition” from Moscow.
With reporting by AP and dpa
- By RFE/RL
Iran Confirms Death Of IRGC Quds Force Officer In Strikes On Syria
Iran has confirmed the death of a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria following air strikes blamed on Israel.
The official IRNA news agency on March 26 said Behruz Vahedi, a member of the IRGC’s expeditionary wing, the Quds Force, had been killed in alleged Israeli air strikes on Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria.
Media close to the Syrian government have accused the United States of carrying out the strikes. Neither the United States nor Israel has commented.
Earlier, the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory For Human Rights said 13 people were killed in the attack, including 12 non-Syrian members of the IRGC.
At least 11 Iranian members of the IRGC have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon since the start of the war in Gaza in October.
Israel launched a deadly offensive against the Palestinian enclave in response to a multipronged attack by Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and European Union. Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attack inside Israel, while more than 250 were taken hostage and brought back to Gaza.
Iran's regional allies -- the so-called axis of resistance -- have been targeting Israeli and U.S. interests in the Middle East following Israel's attack on Gaza. However, armed groups have scaled back their attacks on American bases following a series of U.S. strikes in February.
The strikes on Syria came hours before Hamas’s political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, landed in Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He told a news conference that a March 25 UN Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza showed that Israel was experiencing "unprecedented political isolation."
The IRGC stepped in to defend President Bashar al-Assad in 2013 when his grip on power was challenged during the Syrian civil war. Hundreds of IRGC commanders and officers, described by Tehran as “military advisers” are believed to be present in Syria. Iran maintains a large network of militias in the Arab country, consisting mostly of Shi’ite Afghan and Pakistani fighters.
With reporting by AFP
Kyrgyz Opposition Leader Dodges Imprisonment Over Statute Of Limitations
The leader of the United Kyrgyzstan opposition party, Adakhan Madumarov, was found guilty on March 26 of financial fraud and "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" while signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. A court in Bishkek did not sentence Madumarov due to the statute of limitations but ordered him to remain in custody until the decision comes into force. Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in September 2023. Madumarov has called the move politically motivated and says it is punishment for his criticism of authorities. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Turkmenistan To Repatriate University Students Studying In Russia After Terror Attack
Turkmen authorities are exploring how to bring Turkmen students studying at Russian universities back home, amid fears of an anti-immigrant backlash in the wake of last week’s terrorist attack on Moscow’s outskirts.
People close to police and security agencies in one Turkmen region told RFE/RL that they had received orders from the capital Ashgabat to figure out how to repatriate Turkmen students from Russia.
It's unclear exactly how many Turkmen students attend Russian universities, though estimates put the number in the thousands.
The government has also ordered officials to organize meetings with students and teachers, to warn them about religious radicalism, said one person with knowledge of the plans who asked not to be named due to fear of prosecution. They added that police have also received instructions saying that "some Western countries were behind the individuals who carried out the attack" at the Crocus City Hall on March 22.
Four gunmen entered the Moscow venue as a rock concert was about to begin, opening fire on the crowd and later setting fire to the building. As of March 26, the death toll stood at 139, with more than 120 people wounded by gunshots, smoke inhalation, or burns.
Russian authorities have accused four ethnic Tajik men who worked as migrant laborers in Russia of being the attackers; four other people with Central Asian backgrounds have also been accused of being accomplices in the attack.
The arrests have stoked fears of an anti-immigrant backlash in Russian society; millions of migrant workers from Central Asia labor in Russia, where wages are substantially higher. Most Central Asian nations rely heavily on remittances to buttress their economies.
Kyrgyzstan has already advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia out of fears Kyrgyz nationals could be harassed or attacked.
Security officers in three other Turkmen cities -- Cheleken, Balkanabat, and Turkmenbashi -- were reportedly conducting mass questioning of men and women on their way to mosques for prayers, according to local witnesses. The majority of those stopped and questioned were men with beards and women in hijabs.
The security officers "recommended" some of those who were stopped for questioning "to pray at home" and others were asked about links with radical Islamist groups, multiple people told RFE/RL.
Law enforcement officers also reportedly told believers that they should stop fasting during Ramadan, when all practicing Muslims abstain from food, water, and smoking from sunrise to sunset. The Muslim holy month began this year on March 10.
In the western city of Turkmenbashi, all shops selling religious items and clothes, such as rugs for prayers, hijabs, Korans, and similar goods were ordered closed following the Moscow attack.
The gas-rich Central Asian desert nation is one of the most closed and repressive countries in the world.
Imprisoned Russian Politician Kara-Murza's Wife Backs Prisoner Swap
Yevgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, has said she would support a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the West to save her husband and other political prisoners in Russia whose lives might be in danger.
Her statement came after the suspicious death of outspoken Kremlin critic and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny in a Russian Arctic prison last month.
Navalny's team said earlier that they had found out that a deal on Navalny's possible release as part of a prisoner swap was almost reached days before Russian authorities announced his death on February 16.
"When human lives are at stake, all possible means must be used to save these people's lives," Yevgenia Kara-Murza told reporters in Geneva on March 25, adding that prisoner exchanges had been used during the Cold War to liberate imprisoned Soviet dissidents.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza also said she was not aware of any ongoing negotiations on a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the West at the moment.
Vladimir Kara-Murza, 42, who holds Russian and British passports, was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad and charged with disobeying a police officer.
He was later charged with discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism of the subject. He was later additionally charged with treason over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
In April last year, Kara-Murza was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Kara-Murza fell gravely ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled from Russia to the United States by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest their findings were inconclusive.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the incidents but investigative reporters from Bellingcat, The Insider, and Der Spiegel say they have identified four Federal Security Service (FSB) -- Roman Mezentsev, Aleksandr Samofal, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, and Valery Sukharev -- who followed Kara-Murza secretly during his trips before both times when he fell ill.
With reporting by Deutsche Welle and AFP
Suicide Car Bombing Kills 5 Chinese Workers In Northwestern Pakistan
A suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car into a bus carrying Chinese workers in Pakistan, killing at least five of them, along with their Pakistani driver, police said.
The bus plunged into a deep ravine off a mountainous highway after the bomber rammed his car into the bus and detonated his explosives, police said.
The March 26 attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province was the latest in a series targeting Chinese workers who are employed in major public infrastructure projects funded by the Chinese government. The projects have sparked resentment in some rural parts of the country, and militant groups have targeted foreign workers, seeking to undermine the construction projects.
The five Chinese who died were engineers at a key Chinese-funded hydropower project in Dasu, which is under construction by the China Gezhouba Group Company.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban, aka Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), said it was not involved.
In a previous attack on Chinese workers at the dam project in Dasu, a bomb placed on a bus carrying Chinese workers in July 2021 killed 13 people, including nine Chinese citizens, and injured 21 others.
Pakistani officials said that bus attack was planned by Muhammad Tariq Rafiq, the high-profile commander of the TTP who was also responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Islamabad said Rafiq was killed in July 2023.
The suicide bombing on March 26 comes just days after security forces killed at least seven militants as they attempted to storm the offices of Gwadar Port in southwestern Pakistan. The port is one of the main hubs for Beijing's $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that funds infrastructure projects across the country. The CPEC is under Beijing's wider Belt and Road initiative.
In addition to attacks carried out by the TTP, the Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, has also targeted Chinese citizens living in Pakistan.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Union Activist Still In Jail After Completing Term
Jafar Ebrahimi, a prominent Iranian teacher and union activist, has not been released from prison despite serving the whole jail term he was sentenced to for organizing teachers' protests, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council reported on Telegram.
Ebrahimi was arrested in 2022, along with several other union activists, and was handed a two-year jail sentence for illegal assembly, collusion, and propaganda against Iran.
Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all union activists, were accused of coordinating teachers' protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iranian officials have accused the French couple of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
The arrests of the French nationals were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the Iranian teachers' rallies and increase pressure on the teachers' union to stop the protests.
Ebrahimi completed his term and was expecting to be released on March 20. But Iranian authorities ruled to keep him in prison to compensate for medical leave during his imprisonment, the Council said on Telegram.
Ebrahimi's health has reportedly deteriorated significantly during his imprisonment, with his lawyer, Erfan Karamveisi, saying his client, who suffers from diabetes, risked becoming blind.
Ebrahimi said in a November 2022 letter that after he was transferred from Tehran's infamous Evin prison to hospital due to illness, authorities chained him to the hospital bed for 12 days and denied him access to his lawyer and family.
Ebrahimi is not the only detainee who has been kept behind bars beyond his sentence.
Upon completing a 15-year sentence, political prisoner Maryam Akbari Monfared discovered that her jail term had been extended by two years due to new charges filed against her.
She has been in prison since December 2009, and sentenced in 2010 to 15 years for her support of an exiled opposition group. She is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in Iran.
Legal pretexts, including fresh charges, are employed by Iranian authorities to keep political and civil activists behind bars for extended periods.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
