A member of Kyrgyzstan's ruling party, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, won the presidential election on October 15 with more than 54 percent of the vote. His chief rival, Omurbek Babanov, alleged the voting was marred by violations, but conceded defeat and said he would not challenge the results. RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service asked people in the capital, Bishkek, what they expect of the incoming president.