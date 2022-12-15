Jump In Illness Rate Forces Kyrgyz Schools To Go Online

Russian troops stepped up the pace of their relentless attacks on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 15, as Moscow continued to pound the entire front line in the east after a largely failed drone attack on Kyiv and a deadly bombardment on Kherson in the south.

The General Staff said Russians are seeking to stabilize their tactical positions around Kupyansk in the eastern Harkov region and Zaporizhzhya in the southeast.

"The enemy carried out 31 air strikes and 8 missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk region, and also fired 61 rockets from multiple rocket systems," the General Staff reported, adding that the threat of air and missile strikes by Russian troops on civilian infrastructure remains high throughout Ukraine.

A Moscow-installed official, meanwhile, said Ukrainian forces staged their heaviest shelling attack in years in the country's Russian-controlled east on December 15.

Aleksei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of Donetsk city, said 40 rockets were fired from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers at civilians in the city center in the early hours.

Kulemzin's claim could not be independently verified.

On December 14, a swarm of Russian drones damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv but was largely repelled by the Ukrainian air-defense system, while a new round of Russian shelling of the recently liberated city of Kherson killed two people -- a woman and an 8-year-old boy.

The southern Ukrainian city was also left completely without power following shelling on December 15, according to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych.

The information was confirmed by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, who wrote on Telegram that heavy shelling of a critical infrastructure facility in the city’s Korabelniy district was still under way in the early afternoon, and Russian shells had hit 100 meters from the regional administration building.

As Moscow kept up the unabated pressure on the whole front line and continued to target civilian areas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on December 14 that Russia's capability to launch a "major offensive may be restored" by the end of January or February.

"They definitely still hope that they will be able to break through our lines and advance deeper into Ukraine," Kuleba told foreign journalists in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, according to CNN.

Kuleba said there are signs that Russia still has its sights set on larger portions of Ukraine and its huge missile attacks have turned the "entire country into a front line."

The latest wave of attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was doing everything it could to obtain more modern and powerful antiaircraft systems and had made important progress on the issue this week.

WATCH: In the woods of eastern Ukraine, a team of volunteers are scraping the dirt from a corpse and searching for anything that might identify who it was.

Zelenskiy was speaking after several media outlets quoted senior U.S. officials as saying an announcement on Washington's plans to provide the Patriot missile-defense system to Ukraine could be made as soon as December 15.

The Washington Post on December 14 reported that the U.S. administration is also planning to send equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 14 said no "Christmas cease-fire" was on the cards after nearly 10 months of devastating war in Ukraine and warned that Russia would "definitely" consider Patriot systems in Ukraine a legitimate target for Russia.

Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the fighting that started with Moscow's unprovoked invasion and killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more, and reduced cities and towns to rubble.

"The Kremlin...is seeking to turn the conflict into a prolonged armed confrontation," Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov told a news briefing on December 15.

Hromov, who is deputy chief of the main operations department of the General Staff, also dismissed the possibility of a truce over the holiday season.

The onset of winter has also led to an abrupt worsening of living conditions in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which fell to the Russians earlier this year following a months-long resistance put up by Ukrainian fighters.

WATCH: A Ukrainian military medic who was pregnant when she was captured by Russian troops in Mariupol has spoken of her nearly six-month ordeal in captivity.

The city was almost completely destroyed by heavy Russian bombardments, and thousands of civilians were reportedly killed.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said the death rate in the Russian-occupied city has skyrocketed amid a lack of heating, food, and medical supplies.

"The incidence rate is insane. A flu epidemic is spreading in Mariupol. Hospitals are overcrowded. The ambulance does not even leave for those with a high temperature because there is no place to hospitalize people for treatment," Andryushenko told RFE/RL.



"At the beginning of November, the weekly death rate was about 150 people. Last week it exceeded 250 deaths per week.... That is 7-7.5 times higher than it was before the beginning of this phase of the war," he added.

Andryushchenko's claims could not be independently verified.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN