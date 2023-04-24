News
Kyrgyz Authorities Detain Fuguitive Ex-Leader Of Uzbek Culture Center In Osh
OSH, Kyrgyzstan -- Police in Osh, Kyrgyzstan's second-largest city, have detained a former leader of the city's Uzbek culture center, Karamat Abdullaeva, who was sentenced in absentia to 16 years in prison for her alleged role in deadly ethnic clashes more than a decade ago.
Police in the southern city of Osh said on April 24 that Abdullaeva was detained two days earlier and immediately placed in a detention center.
The clashes between Kyrgyz and local Uzbeks started on June 10, 2010, in Kyrgyzstan’s southern regions of Osh and Jalal-Abad and lasted for several days. At least 446 people were killed, while thousands were injured or displaced as a result of the violence. Dozens more went missing. The majority of victims were ethnic Uzbeks.
After the deadly clashes, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry added more than 100 persons to its wanted list, including 37 individuals for whom courts issued international arrest warrants.
The leader of the large Uzbek community in Kyrgyzstan’s south, Kadyrjan Batyrov, who fled the country, was sentenced in absentia to life in prison on charges of inciting ethnic hatred and organizing the 2010 ethnic clashes.
Batyrov, who received political asylum in Sweden in 2011, died at the age of 62 in Ukraine in December.
He maintained his innocence, declaring the trial against him was political retaliation by the Kyrgyz government.
After President Sadyr Japarov officially assumed the office in January 2021, he ordered a reinvestigation of the materials of the 2010 ethnic clashes.
Shortly after that, Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security reopened the probe into Batyrov's escape from the country, also in 2010.
In September 2016, Batyrov addressed an OSCE conference in Warsaw where he criticized efforts by Kyrgyzstan's government to investigate his escape from Kyrgyzstan.
Drone Laden With 17 Kilos Of Explosives Reportedly 'Found' Near Moscow
A drone loaded with 17 kilos of C-4 explosives was found on the outskirts of Moscow, Rusian state news agency TASS reported on April 24, quoting an unnamed source in law enforcement. According to Telegram channels Baza and Shot, a woman found it in the forest about 300 meters from her house located in the Bogorodsky urban district near Noginsk, some 34 kilometers east of Moscow. The drone had been broken in two, the channels reported, claiming it was Ukrainian. Kyiv has not commented on the alleged incident. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services, click here and here.
Dodik Says He Wants Bosnia's Serb Entity To 'Unite' With Serbia
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has again called for a union between Serbia and Republika Srpska -- one of Bosnia-Herzegovina's two entities -- amid already high tensions in the region.
Dodik -- who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has repeatedly threatened to push for the independence of Republika Srpska.
Dodik was speaking on April 24 at a commemoration ceremony in the northern Republika Srpska village of Gradina held for the victims of who perished in the World War II Croat camp of Jasenovac.
During World War II, tens of thousands of Serbs, Jews, Roma, and anti-fascist Croats were killed at Jasenovac camp -- known as "Croatia's Auschwitz." The camp was run by Croatia's Nazi-allied Ustase regime.
"No one will prevent us [Serbs] from uniting because it is our right and our history. The last century was the century of Serbian suffering, and this century is one of Serbian unification," Dodik said.
He claimed the "Serbs will not survive in these areas if Republika Srpska does not become independent in the coming years."
The 1995 Dayton agreement that ended the Bosnian War established an administrative system under which Bosnia remains partitioned between the Serbian entity -- Republika Srpska -- and the Bosniak-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.
Dodik, who rejects the administrative arrangement and the authority of the Office of the High Representative -- the international community's overseer of civil and other aspects of the Dayton Agreement, went on to criticize the international community and accused Western diplomats of trying to "eliminate" Serbs from Bosnia.
Making a parallel between the World War II killings at Jasenovac and the massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica in 1995 during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War, Dodik avoided referring to the latter as "genocide" and said Western diplomats “cannot equate the crime committed in Srebrenica with Jasenovac "because it is not the same."
The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the UN's top judicial authority, the International Court of Justice, have each recognized the killings by Bosnian Serb forces at Srebrenica as genocide.
More than 50 people have been sentenced to a combined 700 years in prison for their roles in genocide and war crimes at Srebrenica, including former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic and ex-military commander Ratko Mladic, who were sentenced to life imprisonment.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended the commemoration but did not comment on Dodik's remarks about uniting with Serbia, although he has previously spoken on several occasions in support of Bosnian sovereignty.
Dodik, the leader of Republika Srpska's ruling Union of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), has repeatedly called for the referendum and the secession of the Bosnian Serb entity from the rest of Bosnia, which he labeled an "experiment by the international community" and an "impossible, imposed country," saying Bosnian "Serbs had a right to decide their own future."
The United States and Britain have sanctioned Dodik and several other Serb politicians in Bosnia and Herzegovina for undermining the hard-won peace.
His comments come a day after ethnic Serbs boycotted en masse local elections in four majority-Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo where Serb mayors resigned last November to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.
Only 1,567 people -- or 3.47 percent of voters -- showed up at polling stations for the vote on April 23.
Dodik has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the Dayton accords.
Republika Srpska has attempted multiple times to implement a property law that aims to transfer Bosnian state property to Republika Srpska.
Russia and Serbia tacitly support the actions of Dodik, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow before last year's Bosnian elections.
Dodik opposes imposing sanctions on Russia for its illegal invasion of Ukraine and recognizing Kosovo as independent state.
Ethnic Serbs compose some 1-2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Three Workers Die While Repairing Auxiliary Dry Dock In Russia's Far East
Three workers died on April 24 while repairing an auxiliary dry dock at the Korsakov port on Russia's Pacific island of Sakhalin. Two other workers were hospitalized with suspected gas poisoning, local media reports said. The workers were performing welding works when the accident took place. Russia's Investigative Committee said it has launched a probe into the deaths of the three men. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Meager Turnout Amid Serb Boycott Of Local Elections In Northern Kosovo
Ethnic Serbs have boycotted en masse local elections in four majority-Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo where Serb mayors resigned last November to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) late on April 23 said preliminary results indicated that the Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party of Kosovo's prime minister, Albin Kurti, had won the mayoral races in North Mitrovica and Leposavic, while the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo had taken races in Zvecan and Zubin Potok.
As expected, turnout was low, after the dominant ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of neighboring Serbia's government, announced it was boycotting the votes. The CEC said only 1,567 people -- or 3.47 percent of voters -- showed up at polling stations.
Despite the low turnout, the results are considered legally valid. There is no minimum turnout rule for the vote.
There are around 45,000 voters eligible to elect new mayors in North Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan, and Zubin Potok, along with municipal assemblies in Zvecan and Leposavic.
RFE/RL correspondents reported that the only ballots that were being cast were submitted in places with ethnic Albanian residents.
WATCH: Most of the voters in RFE/RL footage from North Mitrovica and Zvecan are local Albanians, as are most of the candidates for mayor, due to a boycott by the dominant Kosovo Serb party, Serbian List.
The result could further step up tensions between ethnic Serbs who are mostly loyal to neighboring Serbia and Kosovo's central government that represents the country's overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority.
Ethnic Serbs compose some 1-2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Milan Radoicic, vice president of Srpska Lista, said following the vote that "those who think that with 1 or 2 percent of votes, they can lead the municipalities in the north, I have to say that the Serbian people will never allow them to do that."
A former chairwoman of Kosovo's Central Election Commission, Valdete Daka, told RFE/RL that so long as proper procedures were being followed, the tiny number of votes would likely result in mayoral seats being filled but not necessarily an end to the local problems.
Daka said the "nonappearance in the elections" was essentially "conveying a message to the government of Kosovo that they won't accept the leaders who emerge from these elections."
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo's independence.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and its nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
The Srpska Lista party has demanded the formation of an Association of Serb Municipalities, as Kosovo's government pledged to the international community a decade ago, and the withdrawal of special units of the Kosovo Police from north of country.
A total of 10 candidates were competing for the mayorships, only one of whom -- independent candidate Sladjana Pantovic in Zvecan -- is an ethnic Serb. Pantovic was the rare exception among ethnic Serbs, turning out to vote at around 8 a.m.
Pantovic received just five votes, or 2.6 percent.
Another ethnic Serb candidate, Aleksandar Jablanovic from the Party of Kosovo Serbs, withdrew from the race in Leposavic three days ago, saying there were not "adequate conditions" for voting.
All of the remaining candidates were ethnic Albanians from the Mitrovica Civic Initiative, the Democratic Party of Kosovo, and Kurti's Self-Determination Movement.
Kosovo's Central Election Commission had to organize alternative polling stations for the April 23 voting because the schools that normally host the voting in northern Kosovo operate within the so-called parallel system run by Serbia's leadership.
Kurti this week accused Belgrade of intimidating Serbs from the north to discourage their participate in the voting.
Vucic alleged on April 22 that Kosovar authorities were effectively staging "an occupation" of the north after the elections.
The four northern municipalities have been without mayors since November, when Serb representatives largely loyal to Belgrade resigned from their jobs over the Kosovar government's threatened imposition of a requirement for all vehicles to be registered locally.
The voting took place at 19 polling stations, 12 of which were organized by Kosovar authorities in the final days before the vote.
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani and the partly recognized country's Central Election Commission urged citizens in the north to exercise their right to vote.
The international community has also expressed regret at the Serb-led boycott and urged all sides to exercise restraint.
Following the election, the U.S. Embassy in Pristina said, “We recognize Kosovan election officials' efforts to make polling places available to citizens wishing to exercise their right to vote, while minimizing potential points of tension.”
"We likewise express our appreciation for the professionalism of the Kosovo Police, EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), and KFOR in ensuring a secure environment for the elections."
Kosovo remains blocked from many multinational organizations due to Serbian and Russian opposition to recognition, although there were recently signs of a possible breakthrough under EU-mediated talks.
The European Parliament on April 18 approved a decision on visa liberalization that will allow citizens of Kosovo to travel to most European countries without a visa by January 2024 at the latest. It is the last Western Balkan country to achieve such status.
U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on April 21 that citizens in the north of Kosovo and all political parties "have a responsibility to respect the democratic process, recognizing that they all had the opportunity to register and participate."
Ukrainian Forces 'Hold The Line' In Bakhmut As Russia Steps Up Shelling Of Kherson
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their strategic positions in Bakhmut, a senior military commander has said after Russia claimed it had made advances in the city that has been the epicenter of a fierce monthslong battle for the control of the eastern Donetsk region.
"We hit the enemy, often unexpectedly for him, and continue to hold strategic lines," Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said on Telegram.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Everyone here is a hero. The Russians are suffering heavy losses -- we are destroying their personnel and their offensive potential," Syrskiy wrote.
His comments came after Russia's Defense Ministry said on April 23 that its forces had captured two districts in the western part of the city that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, says his forces control almost completely.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Two more civilians were killed in Bakhmut by Russian shelling the previous 24 hours, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on April 24, adding that two others were wounded.
In Kherson, Russian forces stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian-controlled part of the southern region, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine said in televised comments, after reports that the Ukrainian military had crossed the Dnieper and established positions on the eastern bank of the river.
Nataliya Humenyuk denied that the crossing had taken place already and said the shelling was "provoked by loud statements that preceded the actual reality and ran a little ahead."
"One must be wary of military analysts' assumptions and understand that these are speculations," Humenyuk said.
IN PHOTOS: Despite being outgunned, Kyiv continues to "hold the line" as it punishes Moscow's forces in their relentless and bloody assault on the destroyed eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Her comments came after the influential U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) argued in its regular update on April 22 that Russian military bloggers "have provided enough geolocated footage and textual reports to confirm that Ukrainian forces have established positions in east [left] bank Kherson Oblast as of April 22 though not at what scale or with what intentions."
The ISW added that geolocated footage from Russian military bloggers indicated that Ukrainian forces had established a bridgehead north of the town of Oleshkiy and that they have put in place "stable supply lines to these positions" in the Kherson region.
Many experts have said -- and Ukrainian leaders have hinted -- that a major spring counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces is in the works, and the reports heightened expectations that Kyiv was on the verge of launching its long-awaited counterattack.
One suggested goal would be to split the land corridor the Kremlin's forces have established between the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula and Russia itself.
The Ukrainian military declined to confirm or deny the reports that its troops had taken up positions on the partly Russian-controlled bank of the strategically crucial Dnieper River.
Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed head of the Kherson region, also denied that Ukrainian forces had established a foothold on the Dnieper east bank, saying on Telegram that Russian forces remain in "full control" of the area.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Spurred By Ukraine War, Global Military Expenditures Hit Record High, With Europe Above Cold War Levels
Military spending worldwide rose 3.7 percent in 2022 to a record $2.24 trillion, with Central and Western Europe experiencing the largest year-on-year increase since the Cold War and Ukraine boosting its outlays to unprecedented levels as it battled to repel Russian forces that invaded its territory early in the year.
The United States, Russia, and China remained the largest individual spenders, accounting for 56 percent of the global total of military spending, according to inflation-adjusted data published on April 24 by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The report said military aid to Ukraine and concerns about a heightened threat from Russia strongly influenced spending by many other states, as did tensions in East Asia.
"The continuous rise in global military expenditure in recent years is a sign that we are living in an increasingly insecure world," said Nan Tian, senior researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program.
"States are bolstering military strength in response to a deteriorating security environment, which they do not foresee improving in the near future," he added.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." The invasion has since caused tens of thousands of deaths on both sides with Ukraine, backed heavily -- both financially and militarily -- by allies in Europe, North America, and other parts of the world, putting up a far stiffer resistance than Moscow appears to have expected.
SIPRI estimated that Russian military spending increased 9.2 percent in 2022, to around $86.4 billion, equivalent to 4.1 percent of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP). That's up from 3.7 percent of GDP in 2021.
"The difference between Russia's budgetary plans and its actual military spending in 2022 suggests the invasion of Ukraine has cost Russia far more than it anticipated," said Lucie Beraud-Sudreau, director of SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Program.
Ukraine's military spending reached $44 billion in 2022 --– a whopping increase of 640 percent, with the report calling it the "highest single-year increase in a country's military expenditure ever recorded in SIPRI data."
"As a result of the increase and the war-related damage to Ukraine's economy...military spending as a share of GDP shot up to 34 percent of GDP in 2022, from 3.2 percent in 2021."
By contrast, the United States, by far the world's largest military spender, spent $877 billion in 2022, up 0.7 percent adjusted for inflation -- representing 39 percent of total global military spending and triple that of China, the second-largest spender.
Expenditures by Central and Western European states reached $345 billion in 2022 -- surpassing in real terms the 1989 level, just as the Cold War was ending.
"The invasion of Ukraine had an immediate impact on military spending decisions in Central and Western Europe," said Diego Lopes da Silva, a SIPRI senior researcher. "This included multiyear plans to boost spending from several governments."
He said that "we can reasonably expect" military expenditures in the region to keep rising in upcoming years.
Finland, which recently became the 31st member of NATO, led the rise with a 36 percent increase in military spending, followed by Lithuania (up 27 percent); Sweden, which is seeking NATO membership (up 12 percent); and Poland (up 11 percent).
"While the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 certainly affected military spending decisions in 2022, concerns about Russian aggression have been building for much longer," said Lorenzo Scarazzato, a SIPRI researcher.
"Many former Eastern bloc states have more than doubled their military spending since 2014, the year when Russia annexed Crimea."
SIPRI said all percentage changes are expressed in real terms at constant 2021 prices.
- By dpa
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Russia Has Stolen Europe's Peace
Russia has not only stolen territory in Ukraine, but also peace in Europe and stability in the world, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Russia "has destroyed the basic principles of humanity by committing unspeakable atrocities," Kuleba wrote in an op-ed for the April 23 edition of German daily Die Welt. No real peace in the region is possible if Moscow is not held accountable for all its crimes, he wrote. "Russia has thrown us back into a long 19th century marked by colonial conquests," he added.
Protesters In Paris Demand Sanctions Against Wife Of Russian Minister
Anti-Kremlin protesters staged a rally in Paris on April 23, urging the EU to slap sanctions on the socialite wife of the Russian deputy defense minister, who they accuse of bypassing sanctions. Chanting "Sanctions" and holding placards, several dozen activists gathered outside the presumed Paris home of Svetlana Maniovich. The protest was organized by associates of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny who say that the wife of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov must be banned from living in Europe and her assets frozen. One sign said: "Robs in Russia. Kills in Ukraine. Wife in France."
EU Considers Sanctions On RT Serbian-Language Balkan Broadcasts
The European Union is considering placing sanctions on Russian state-controlled media Russia Today (RT) Balkans, which broadcasts programs in the Serbian language, diplomatic sources told RFE/RL on April 23. The sources said the European Commission is in the process of preparing a new package of sanctions against the Kremlin because of its aggression against Ukraine. According to the sources, the preliminary list of new sanctions also includes "extension of the list of media whose broadcasting is prohibited, including Russia Today Balkans." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Moscow Vows Retaliation After Claiming U.S. Denies Russian Journalists Visas For Lavrov UN Visit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has expressed anger after he claimed the United States had not issued visas to journalists seeking to accompany him to the United Nations, with Russian officials vowing to retaliate against U.S. journalists in Russia.
"We won't forget -- we will not forgive this," said Lavrov, who is scheduled to chair several UN Security Council meetings starting on April 24 in New York as Russia assumes the rotating presidency of the council.
The U.S. State Department did not immediately comment about the claim of the visa denials, saying it could not speak on specific visa requests because of privacy rules.
"The United States takes seriously its obligations as host country of the UN under the UN Headquarters Agreement, including with respect to visa issuance," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.
The rift comes weeks after U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on allegations of espionage that The Wall Street Journal reporter, his publication, and U.S. officials strongly denied.
Gershkovich was the first foreign journalist arrested on spying allegations since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
He had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. He is a fluent Russian speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Most Western journalists who had been reporting in Russia left the country following the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, facing tightened reporting, visas, and accreditation regulations.
In his comments, Lavrov said Russia "will not forgive nor forget" the U.S. refusal to issue visas to the Russian journalists.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned of retaliation against U.S. journalists.
"We will find formats to respond to this so that the Americans remember for a long time that such things must not be done," Ryabkov was quoted by state-run news agencies as saying.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Diaspora Group Honors Belarusian 'Political Prisoners' Ihar And Darya Losik, Eduard Palchys
The century-old, pro-democracy Belarusian exile group Rada of the Belarusian Democratic Republic (Rada BNR) has awarded its inaugural Order of Pahonya to the relatives of imprisoned "political prisoners" Ihar Losik, his wife, Darya Losik, and Eduard Palchys. An April 22 post on the group's Facebook page showed images from a presentation ceremony in Vilnius, which also hosts exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya. RFE/RL journalist Ihar Losik is serving a 15-year sentence on charges including organizing unrest that he and others say are politically motivated. The United States has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Ihar and Darya Losik, who have a 4-year-old son. Thirty-two-year-old Palchys is a blogger detained on similar charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
New Azerbaijani-Armenian Tensions Flare Around Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged accusations on April 23 over alleged military supplies and the appearance of checkpoints in a sensitive region around the Caucasus foes' shared border.
In a move condemned by Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani authorities on April 23 set up a border checkpoint on the only road connecting the mostly Armenian-populated region with Armenia.
In setting up the border checkpoint at the Lachin road, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said that it mirrored a similar unilateral step by Armenia made on April 22.
In Baku, the Foreign Ministry said Azerbaijan called its action a "legitimate decision" and that it "took appropriate measures to establish control at the starting point of the road."
"Ensuring border security...is the prerogative of the government of Azerbaijan and a necessary condition for national security, state sovereignty, and the rule of law," it added.
The checkpoints are intended to restrict traffic on the only road connecting Armenia with the mostly Armenian-populated parts of Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The "frozen conflict" erupted violently in 2020 into intense fighting that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire resulted in Armenia and ethnic Armenians losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Tensions have flared recently as the Lachin Corridor has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 2022.
The availability of food in Nagorno-Karabakh has become acute due to irregular deliveries, and prices for food and other goods have risen significantly and there have been interruptions in supplies of gas and electricity.
On April 23, Azerbaijan's State Border Service accused the Armenian side of shuttling "continuing military supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh," a claim repeatedly denied in both Yerevan and Stepanakert.
The Armenian side has, for its part, accused Azerbaijan of seeking a pretext for isolating Karabakh Armenians.
Ethnic Armenian leaders in Nagorno-Karabakh have also accused Baku of violating the terms of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement, under which the road passing through the 5-kilometer-wide area known as the Lachin Corridor should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
The U.S. State Department said in a statement on April 23 that it was "concerned that Azerbaijan's establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process."
"We reiterate that there should be free and open movement of people and commerce on the Lachin Corridor and call on the parties to resume peace talks and refrain from provocations and hostile actions along the border," it added.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry on April 23 said the Azerbaijani roadblock "grossly violated" the terms of the 2020 cease-fire deal.
“We call on the Russian Federation to finally fulfil its obligation under Provision 6 of the trilateral statement by eliminating the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and ensuring the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the entire security zone of the corridor,” the Armenian ministry statement said.
The latest incident comes a day after Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said three soldiers were injured when their vehicle was blown up on a mine allegedly supplied from Armenia.
In another statement, the ministry claimed that Russian peacekeepers controlling the area again helped Armenians transport "military cargoes" from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh via the Lachin road.
Armenian has denied both accusations.
Separately on April 23, Armenia's Defense Ministry said one of its soldiers was killed by an Azerbaijani sniper near the border. Azerbaijan denied the allegation and said its soldiers had come under fire from in the border area.
Speaking in parliament earlier this week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and is ready to sign a relevant peace treaty with Baku.
EU's Frontline Agriculture Ministers Seek More 'Exceptional Safeguards' On Ukrainian Imports
The agriculture ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have inquired with the European Commission over potentially expanding the range of products that fall under so-called exceptional safeguard measures. The pressure follows import bans on Ukrainian grain announced this week by a handful of EU countries under pressure from domestic agricultural producers. European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the challenges of increased agricultural imports from war-torn Ukraine this week with the same five countries in an effort to avert moves that could "put the internal market at risk" and to maintain unity against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Son Of Tajik Constitutional Court Judge Dies In Car Crash
The son of Tajik Constitutional Court Judge Asror Sharifzoda died along with at least one other person in a multivehicle incident around 9 p.m. on April 22 in the capital, Dushanbe. The Interior Ministry said the crash that killed Parviz Sharifzoda, a passenger, was caused by the 20-year-old driver of the second vehicle. Asror Sharifzoda has been a member of the Constitutional Court since 2019. A source at the state authority that deals with road accidents told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that another Sharifzoda relative was killed in the incident, but that could not initially be confirmed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
EU Ministers Say Chinese Envoy's Remarks On Ukraine Sovereignty 'Unacceptable'
Remarks by China's ambassador to France questioning the sovereignty of former Soviet states such as Ukraine are totally unacceptable, Czech and Lithuanian foreign ministers said before a meeting with EU colleagues April 24. "It is totally unacceptable," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said ahead of the meeting. Chinese ambassador to Paris Lu Shaye had said in an interview aired on French television last week that "these ex-USSR countries don't have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status." Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also blasted such comments as "totally unacceptable." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
G7 Calls For Extension, Full Implementation, And Expansion Of Black Sea Grain Deal
The Group of Seven (G7) leading economic powers called on April 23 for the "extension, full implementation, and expansion" of a critical deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, the group's agriculture ministers said in a communique. Brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, the deal was signed in Istanbul last July, allowing Ukraine to export more than 27 million tons of grain from several of its Black Sea ports. Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February 2022, has strongly signaled that it will not allow the deal to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertilizer exports has not been met. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Top Kyrgyz Inspector Questions Russia's Milk Ban Amid Possible Souring Over Cyrillic Alphabet
Kyrgyzstan's top hygienic expert has questioned Russia's stated reasons for suddenly banning its dairy imports after calls emerged in that Central Asian country to abandon the Cyrillic alphabet imposed by Soviet authorities after the 1940s. Ashirbai Jusupov, director of the State Inspection for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety, said Bishkek received no formal notification from its Russian counterpart agency but was "ready to fulfill any request" from Rosselkhoznadzor. He suggested "minor flaws" cited by the Russian side fell under agreements within the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union. The Rosselkhoznadzor ban came into effect on April 21. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Brazil's Lula Doesn't Want To 'Please Anyone' With Ukraine Stance
Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on April 22 he did not want to "please anyone" with his views about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after provoking criticism in the West for suggesting Kyiv shared the blame for the war. Speaking in Lisbon at the start of his first visit to Europe since being elected president again, Lula said his aim was to "build a way to bring both of them [Russia and Ukraine] to the table." Last week he said the United States and European allies should stop supplying arms to Ukraine, arguing that they were prolonging the war. The White House accused Lula of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin Spokesman's Son Claims To Have Fought As Wagner Mercenary In Ukraine
The son of President Vladimir Putin's longtime spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Russian media he fought in Ukraine as a member of the mercenary Wagner group, in statements later echoed by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Thirty-three-year-old Nikolai Peskov also claimed to Komsomolskaya pravda that he earned a medal for bravery as part of a rocket-launch crew. The claim follows years of reports of the younger Peskov's luxurious lifestyle and amid pressure over public mobilization efforts as Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the 14-month mark. It could not immediately be verified. Prigozhin said Peskov enlisted "under forged documents" to conceal his identity. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Amid Boycott, Turnout Meager In Local Elections In Serbian Strongholds Of Northern Kosovo
Polls have closed following a paltry turnout in extraordinary local elections in four municipalities in northern Kosovo with ethnic Serb majorities where local mayors resigned in November 2022 to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.
The Central Election Commission late on April 23 said that preliminary results indicated that the Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party of Prime Minister Albin Kurti,had won the mayoral races in North Mitrovica and Leposavic, while the opposition Democratic Party had taken races in Zvecan and Zubin Potok.
Turnout, as expected, was low as the dominant Kosovar Serb party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of neighboring Serbia's government, announced it was boycotting the votes.
There are around 45,000 voters eligible to elect new mayors in North Mitrovica, Leposavic, Zvecan, and Zubin Potok, along with municipal assemblies in Zvecan and Leposavic.
After polls closed, election officials said just 1,567 people had voted -- representing a turnout of 3.5 percent of eligible citizens.
RFE/RL correspondents reported that the only ballots that were being cast were submitted in places with ethnic Albanian residents.
Milan Radoicic, vice president of Serbian List, said following the vote that "those who think that with 1 or 2 percent of the vote, they can lead the municipalities in the north, I have to say that the Serbian people will never allow them to do that."
A former chairwoman of Kosovo's Central Election Commission, Valdete Daka, told RFE/RL that so long as proper procedures were being followed, the tiny number of votes would likely result in mayoral seats being filled but not necessarily an end to the local problems.
Daka said the "nonappearance in the elections" was essentially "conveying a message to the government of Kosovo that they won't accept the leaders who emerge from these elections."
All of the areas voting maintain close ties with Belgrade.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo's independence.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
The Serbian List party has demanded the formation of an Association of Serbian Municipalities, as Kosovo's government pledged to the international community a decade ago, and the withdrawal of special units of the Kosovo Police from north of country.
A total of 10 candidates were competing for the mayorships, only one of whom -- independent candidate Sladjana Pantovic in Zvecan -- is an ethnic Serb. Pantovic was the rare exception among Serbs, turning out to vote at around 8 a.m.
Pantovic received just five votes, or 2.6 percent.
Another ethnic Serb candidate, Aleksandar Jablanovic from the Party of Kosovo Serbs, withdrew from the race in Leposavic three days ago, saying there were not "adequate conditions" for voting.
All of the remaining candidates were ethnic Albanians from the Mitrovica Civic Initiative, the Democratic Party of Kosovo, and Kurti's Self-Determination movement.
Kosovo's Central Election Commission had to organize alternative polling stations for the April 23 voting because the schools that normally host the voting in northern Kosovo operate within the so-called parallel system run by Serbia's leadership.
Ethnic Serbs compose some 1-2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Kurti this week accused Belgrade of intimidating Serbs from the north to discourage them from participating in the elections.
Vucic alleged on April 22 that Kosovar authorities were effectively staging "an occupation" of the north after the elections.
The four northern municipalities have been without mayors since November, when Serbs largely loyal to Belgrade resigned from their jobs over the Kosovar government's threatened imposition of a requirement for all vehicles to be registered locally.
The voting took place at 19 polling stations, 12 of which were organized by Kosovar authorities in the final days before the vote.
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani and the country's Central Election Commission urged citizens in the north to exercise their right to vote.
The international community has also expressed regret at the Serbs' boycott and urged all sides to exercise restraint.
Following the election, the U.S. Embassy in Pristina said, "We recognize Kosovan election officials' efforts to make polling places available to citizens wishing to exercise their right to vote, while minimizing potential points of tension."
"We likewise express our appreciation for the professionalism of the Kosovo Police, EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), and KFOR in ensuring a secure environment for the elections."
Kosovo remains blocked from many multinational organizations due to Serbian and Russian opposition to recognition, although there were recently signs of a possible breakthrough under EU-mediated talks.
The European Parliament on April 18 approved a decision on visa liberalization that will allow citizens of Kosovo to travel to most European countries without a visa by January 2024 at the latest. It is the last Western Balkan country to achieve such status.
U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on April 21 that citizens in the north of Kosovo and all political parties "have a responsibility to respect the democratic process, recognizing that they all had the opportunity to register and participate."
Expectations Rise Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive After Unconfirmed Reports Of Dnieper Crossing
Reports that the Ukrainian military has crossed the Dnieper River and established positions on the eastern side heightened expectations on April 23 that Kyiv is on the verge of its long-awaited counteroffensive.
The influential U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) argued in its regular update on April 22 that "Russian milbloggers have provided enough geolocated footage and textual reports to confirm that Ukrainian forces have established positions in east [left] bank Kherson Oblast as of April 22 though not at what scale or with what intentions."
The ISW added that geolocated footage from Russian military bloggers indicated that Ukrainian forces had established a bridgehead north of the town of Oleshkiy and that they have put in place "stable supply lines to these positions" in the Kherson region.
Battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Many experts have said -- and Ukrainian leaders have hinted -- that a major spring counteroffensive by Kyiv's forces is in the works.
One suggested goal would be to split the land corridor the Kremlin's forces have established between the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula and Russia itself.
The Ukrainian military declined to confirm or deny the reports that its troops had taken up positions on the partly Russian-controlled bank of the strategically crucial Dnieper River.
A spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Humenyuk, said in televised comments that crossing an obstacle like the "wide and powerful" Dnieper was "very difficult work."
"Therefore, the conditions of a military operation require informational silence until it is safe for our military," she said. "That's why we need to be patient."
She added that "informational silence should be observed" also in light of wartime disinformation efforts by an enemy.
Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed head of the occupied Kherson region, denied that Ukrainian forces had established a foothold on the Dnieper's east bank, saying on Telegram that Russian forces remained in "full control" of the area, although adding that Ukrainian sabotage teams had conducted operations there.
Earlier, Ukraine's General Staff said Russia's "main effort is focused" on offensive operations in the areas of Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Avdiyivka.
It said it had fought off 58 attacks in the past day, and warned of the possibility of missile and air strikes around the country.
It also said Russian "defensive operations" were continuing farther south in and around Zaporizhzhya, which hosts an occupied nuclear power plant, and Kherson.
In Kharkiv, the head of the local administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said via Telegram that Russian bombardments with S-300 missiles and other weapons were targeting the city and the district.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that "a fire broke out at a civil infrastructure facility in the Novobavar district due to rocket fire" and "emergency services are working at the scene."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian leaders continued to press their Western allies for additional military supplies on top of the billions of dollars worth of armaments and aid already sent.
On April 22, Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said that while Ukraine was grateful for assistance so far, "it is not enough."
"Ukraine needs 10 times more to finish [R]ussian aggression this year," Melnyk wrote on Twitter. "Thus we call upon our partners to cross all artificial red lines & devote 1% of GDP for [Ukraine] weapons deliveries."
The United States said its Abrams tanks bound for Ukraine were on their way to Germany for the training of Ukrainian tank crews, and other allies issued fresh commitments to Kyiv at a Contact Group meeting at Ramstein on April 21 largely focused on helping boost Ukrainian air defenses.
With reporting by AP
Cyprus Says Cracking Down On Ukraine War Sanction-Busters
Cyprus has cracked down on those named by the United States and Britain for allegedly helping Russian oligarchs bypass sanctions on Moscow because of the Ukraine war, an official said on April 22. Financial Commissioner Pavlos Ioannou told state broadcaster CyBC that the assets of the individuals and entities concerned had been frozen. The east Mediterranean island is home to a large Russian diaspora. Limassol on the south coast -- often nicknamed "Moscow on the Med" -- has long been a magnet for Russian speakers.
Russia Announces Mass Expulsion Of German Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
The Russian Foreign Ministry says it is expelling a number of German diplomats in what it calls a "mirror" action to a previously unannounced move by Berlin as relations between the two counties continue to deteriorate.
The Russian ministry on April 22 said that "as a reaction to Berlin's hostile actions, the Russian side decided to 'mirror' the expulsion of German diplomats from Russia, as well as to significantly limit the maximum number of employees of German diplomatic missions in our country."
Germany had not previously announced an expulsion, but an official with the German Foreign Ministry on April 22 said the two sides had been in contact in recent weeks about embassy and consular representations.
"Today's departure of Russian Embassy staff is related to this," the official said, although the German ministry did not specify how many Russian diplomats were leaving.
The official said the arrival of a Russian government airplane in Berlin with special diplomatic clearance was related to the issue.
Russian planes are a rare sight in Europe after the EU closed airports and airspace to Russian airlines following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said more than 20 German diplomats would be expelled from Russia. State news agency RIA Novosti reported that an equal number of Russian diplomats were being expelled from Berlin.
German newspaper Bild reported that 34 of Germany’s 90 personnel in Russia were being expelled.
In March, German publication Focus reported that Berlin was considering expelling more than 30 Russian diplomats from the country.
According to reports, German security agencies have concluded that Russian representatives can use their diplomatic immunity to recruit informants for the purpose of sabotage or spreading disinformation.
In April 2022, Germany declared 40 Russian diplomats persona non grata. In response, Russia expelled 40 German diplomats.
Berlin has long attempted to avoid damaging ties with Moscow, based largely on the NATO member's need for Russian energy supplies. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has damaged the relationship, with Germany seeking to ease its dependence on Russian oil and gas deliveries.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungarian President Vetoes Law That Many Decried As Homophobic
Hungarian President Katalin Novak vetoed a controversial whistle-blower law that restricted the rights of homosexual and transsexual people, saying the legislation could "serve to increase mistrust among members of the community" and that that it didn't meet EU requirements. The law stipulated, among other things, that citizens could anonymously report same-sex couples raising children together. Parliament had approved the law with the support of far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party. The parliament can override the veto with a simple majority, which appears likely. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
