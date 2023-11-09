Kyrgyzstan's Fastest Horse Dominates Ancient Equestrian Race

The Kyrgyz racehorse Karakyz has emerged victorious in multiple Central Asian horse-riding championships, earning legendary status among spectators as the fastest horse in the region. From nomadic tribesmen to ancient equestrian sports, horse riding has been an essential part of everyday life in the Central Asian nation. The mighty stallion has dominated one of the area's most prestigious races, the At Chabysh. The long-distance horse race is one of Central Asia's oldest equestrian competitions.