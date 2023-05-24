Kyrgyz Cowboys Risk Lives On Alpine Horse Drive

As spring comes to an end in the landlocked Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan, local cowboys must drive their horses high into the mountains in search of greener pastures. During the three-day journey, the men hardly get a moments rest as they guide over 150 horses along busy highways and up the sides of ridged mountain slopes. The grueling trek takes the riders through stunning scenery and to remote locations that evoke the rich nomadic history of the Kyrgyz people.