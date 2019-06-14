Kyrgyzstan Hosts Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

A summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) opened on June 14 in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, and the leaders of other SCO member states -- Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan -- were meeting behind closed doors for what Bishkek called "narrow format" talks. The leaders of SCO observer states -- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia -- joined the meetings later on June 14.