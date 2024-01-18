News
Kyrgyz Investigative Journalists Sent To Pretrial Detention Accused Of Calling For Mass Riots
A court in Bishkek on January 17 sent 11 current and former reporters of the Temirov Live investigative group to pretrial detention until at least March 13 on a charge of "calling for mass riots" in an unspecified report. The journalists were detained on January 16, one day after Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the 24.kg news agency on a charge of "propagating war" in an unspecified report about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rights organizations and some Kyrgyz lawmakers have condemned the detentions, calling them an attack on free media. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
More News
Transdniester Slaps Trade Duties On Moldovan Farmers In Tit-For-Tat Move
Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region on January 17 announced trade duties for Moldovan farmers after Chisinau earlier this month introduced import and export duties for the Moscow-backed separatist region. The move came after Moldovan Reintegration Minister Oleg Serebrean told separatist leader Vadim Krasnoselsky at a meeting on January 16 in Tiraspol that Chisinau would not scrap the duties. Moldova says Transdniester is "illegally taxing" Moldovan farmers. The status of Transdniester, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990, has come under the spotlight again after the European Union in 2022 invited Moldova's pro-Western government to launch accession talks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Rights Group Calls For International Pressure On Iran To Halt 'Imminent Execution' Of Kurdish Prisoners
A U.S.-based rights group has urged world leaders to pressure Iran to stop what it described as the "imminent execution" of four ethnic Kurds convicted of spying for Israel.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said in an appeal on January 18 that all four men "demand urgent global attention."
"World leaders must call on the Iranian authorities to immediately halt their spree of executions or face diplomatic and economic consequences," he added.
CHRI said the four prisoners -- identified as Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, and Pejman Fatehi -- were sentenced to death "within 24 hours of a secret trial" and raised concerns about them facing execution "without ever being provided a modicum of due process."
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has claimed that the men were operatives of the leftist Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, but the party has denied the assertion.
In December, Iran executed four people -- three men and a woman -- accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Abram Paley, U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran, on January 12 condemned the death sentences handed to the four ethnic Kurds and called on Iranian authorities to "release all unjustly detained political prisoners and stop repressing their own people."
Days later, he criticized the Iranian government's "use of the death penalty to target the exercise of human rights" following a report by CHRI that the Islamic republic had executed more than 700 people in 2023.
Amnesty International says the Islamic republic executed more people than any other country in the world other than China last year.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly not covering her hair properly.
Six Men In Russia's Bashkortostan Handed Jail Terms Amid Unprecedented Rallies
UFA, Russia -- A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, has sentenced six men to up to 13 days in jail for taking part in an unprecedented rally earlier this week to support the former leader of the banned Bashqort movement.
The Kirov district court late on January 17 sentenced Denis Skvortsov, Fanzil Akhmetshin, Yulai Aralbayev, Radmir Mukhametshin, and Dmitry Petrov to 10 days in jail. Ilnar Galin was sentenced to 13 days in jail.
All of the defendants were found guilty of taking part in "an unsanctioned rally that led to the disruption of infrastructure activities and obstructed the work of a court" on January 15.
That was a reference to a January 15 rally of around 5,000 people in front of a court in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentence of Bashqort leader Fail Alsynov, charged with inciting ethnic hatred, was expected to be pronounced.
The court postponed the ruling's pronouncement to January 17 to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the verdict in the controversial trial.
On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered in front of the court again, and after Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison, clashes broke out as police, using batons, tear gas, and stun grenades, forced the protesters to leave the site. Several protesters were injured and at least two were hospitalized.
Dozens of protesters were detained and the Investigative Committee said those in custody from the January 17 unrest will face criminal charges -- organizing and participating in mass disorder and using violence against law enforcement.
Separately on January 18, police detained two young men in Baimak on unspecified charges. Friends of the men said the detentions were most likely linked to the rallies to support Alsynov.
The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, made his first statement on January 18 about the largest protest rally in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, saying he "will not tolerate extremism and attempts to shake up the situation," and promising to find the "real organizers" of the rallies.
It was Khabirov who initiated the investigation of Alsynov, accusing him of inciting ethnic hatred as well as calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities and discrediting Russia's armed forces.
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred, which stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino in which he criticized local government plans to start gold mining near the village, as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group, which for years promoted Bashkir language, culture, and equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs, in May 2020, declaring it extremist.
Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in the regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.
With reporting by RusNews
Romanian Farmers Block Another Border Crossing With Ukraine
Dozens of Romanian farmers on January 18 blocked a northwestern border crossing with Ukraine with their tractors and called for a stop to cheap grain imports from its neighbor. The farmers blocking the Halmeu-Dyakove crossing displayed banners reading "Stop grain from Ukraine." Traffic leaving Ukraine has been "temporarily suspended to prevent passenger cars from being blocked," the Ukrainian Customs Service said. On January 17, another northwestern Romanian crossing, Urziceni, was blocked for several hours while traffic through the northeastern crossing of Siret continues to be slowed by Romanian farmers and truckers.
- By Reuters
Cyberattack On Ukraine's Kyivstar Will Cost Parent Veon Almost $100 Million
Veon, the parent company of Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, will take a hit of around 3.6 billion hryvnyas ($95 million) in revenue in 2024 due to a massive cyberattack in December, the Dutch telecoms group estimated. The estimated lost revenue is associated with measures Kyivstar has taken to compensate customers for inconveniences caused by the disruptions, Veon said. The cyberattack was the largest since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, knocking out services including mobile phone, damaging IT infrastructure in several regions, and putting people at risk of not receiving air-raid alerts.
Russian Rights Defender Sentenced To Three Years In Prison Over Ukraine War Posts
A court in the northwestern Russian city of Cherepovets on January 18 sentenced a local human rights defender, Gregory Vinter, to three years in prison on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors sought more than six years in prison for the 54-year-old activist, who has diabetes. Vinter was charged in August 2022 for posting materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians in Ukraine. The Memorial human rights group has recognized Vinter as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Amnesty Urges European States To Stop Deporting Minorities From North Caucasus Back To Russia
Amnesty International has called on several European countries to "immediately halt" the transfer of refugees and asylum seekers from the North Caucasus back to Russia, citing the risk of torture and other mistreatment.
"Due to their religious and ethnic identity...entire communities have been branded as 'dangerous extremists' that pose an existential threat to national security, allegedly justifying their return to a region where their rights are at real risk," the rights group said in a statement on January 18.
A recent study cited by Amnesty International found that authorities in Croatia, France, Germany, Poland, and Romania “have or have attempted” to extradite or deport North Caucasian asylum seekers.
Various ethnic groups live in the North Caucasus, which includes the regions of Chechnya, Daghestan, and Ingushetia, and most of them are Muslims.
Nils Muiznieks, director of Amnesty International’s Europe regional office, said European states "must recognize that many individuals of such background would face arrest or abduction, torture, other ill-treatment, or forced conscription on their return."
He said it was "scandalous" for European countries to be "threatening to send people who fled persecution in Russia's North Caucasus back to the very place where those abuses have occurred."
People seeking protection in Europe must have their needs fairly assessed in light of the poor human rights situation in Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Muiznieks added.
Amnesty International also warned that individuals sent back to Russia would be at risk of being sent to fight in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, and those who refuse or attempt to flee mobilization risk serious human rights violations.
The rights group noted that there are credible reports that ethnic minorities in Russia are "disproportionately mobilized into the armed forces."
The group assessed the human rights situation in the North Caucasus as "dire," with those expressing critical views and members of the LGBT community particularly at risk of "being targeted."
Amnesty International also warned about what it described as "discrimination and stigmatization in Europe of people from the North Caucasus."
Ahead Of 'Artillery Coalition' Meeting, France Says Will Deliver 78 Howitzers To Ukraine
Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu says France will produce and deliver to Ukraine 78 truck-mounted Caesar howitzers by early next year to beef up Kyiv's artillery capability in the face of Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion.
Speaking to Le Parisien newspaper ahead of the launching on January 18 of a so-called "artillery coalition" for Ukraine, Lecornu said the first six Caesars, the flagship gun of French artillery that can strike targets at a distance of more than 40 kilometers, will be delivered in the following weeks.
Ukraine received a first batch of Caesars in May 2022, and has been using them on the front line since.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The "artillery coalition," a U.S.- and France-led initiative consisting of 23 countries, is to be launched by Lecornu at a ceremony in Paris. The initiative is part of the Ramstein Contact Group of more than 50 allies of Ukraine.
Ukraine was to be represented at the ceremony by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, but his trip to Paris was canceled at the last moment due to unspecified "security reasons," the French government said.
The launching of the "artillery coalition" comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will deliver to Ukraine a fresh batch of about 40 long-range SCALP cruise missiles, as well as "several hundred" bombs.
Macron also announced that next month he will visit Kyiv, where he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees similar to the agreement agreed between Kyiv and London.
The French Defense Ministry said that the artillery coalition "aims to combine efforts to help Ukraine have an artillery force that meets the needs of its counteroffensive and its army of the future, in the short and long term."
It is also regarded as another crucial step in Ukraine's transition from Soviet-era to Western artillery equipment.
But the transition has faced a main obstacle in the shortage of ammunition for the Western equipment. To deal with the shell shortage, the European Union has pledged to deliver 1 million shells by spring, but so far only some 300,000 have been delivered.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling on January 18 killed one person and wounded two in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Russia launched 33 Iranian-made drones and two S-300 guided missiles at Ukrainian targets, the military said, adding that it had shot down 22 of the drones.
Separately, Ukraine's southern command said one person was wounded and material damage was reported after drones attacked the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions. A total of nine drones were downed in the two regions, the military said on Telegram.
With reporting by AFP
Retaliatory Pakistani Strikes On Iran Kill At Least 9, Including 4 Children
Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes early on January 18 on alleged militant targets in neighboring Iran, an attack that Tehran said left at least nine people dead, including four children and three women.
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told reporters that none of the people killed were Iranian.
The strikes in Sistan-Baluchestan Province came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) attacked targets in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on January 16, killing two children.
They also marked the first attack by another country on Iranian soil since the end of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the strikes targeted "terrorist" bases.
"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchistan Province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation codenamed Marg Bar Sarmachar," the statement said.
In a very brief statement on Telegram, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani condemned the attack and said Pakistan's charge d’affaires "was in the process of being summoned" to the ministry.
An official in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province told the conservative Mehr news agency that the strikes hit a border village and the victims were women and children.
"At 4:50 a.m., several explosions were heard in the area of Saravan city, and after investigations, we found out that Pakistan targeted one of Iran's border villages with a missile," Sistan-Baluchistan official Alireza Marhamati told Mehr.
In Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said China was ready to mediate between Iran and Pakistan.
"The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension," Mao Ning said.
"We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish," she said.
A state television correspondent reporting from Sistan-Baluchistan said the Mirjaveh border crossing between the two countries was open, suggesting that the strikes had not impacted Iranian-Pakistani trade.
The retaliatory strike came hours after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Iran in protest at the IRGC attack, and said that it "reserves the right to respond" to Iran's "illegal attack."
The statement also said that Iran bears responsibility for the "consequences" of the attack.
The IRGC claimed that its January 16 strike targeted sites in Balochistan that were linked to the Sunni Baluch militant group Jaish al-Adl.
Following the IRGC strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Pakistani counterpart on a call that Tehran "strongly respects" Islamabad's territorial integrity and sovereignty and described Pakistan as a "brother."
The porous, 900-kilometer-long border between Iran and Pakistan has proved difficult to control, allowing various militant groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
On January 16, Iraq also recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Iranian missiles also struck Idlib in Syria.
The IRGC said the attacks in Iraq and Syria had targeted "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets.
The exchange of strikes is likely to further strain relations between Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan while also raising the prospect of wider conflict in the Middle East amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Iran has also been accused by the United States of sponsoring the Huthi rebels in Yemen.
The United States on January 16 condemned Iran's attacks, and Britain urged Iran to stop supplying weapons to the Huthis.
"We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he urged Tehran to stop backing the Huthi rebels in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian.
"Iran must cease supplying the Huthis with weapons and intelligence and use its influence to stop Huthi attacks in the Red Sea," said Cameron, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Iran must also stop using the regional situation as cover to act recklessly and violate others' sovereignty. I made this clear to FM @Amirabdolahian," he said on X, formerly Twitter.
With reporting by AFP and AP
- By AP
Turkmenistan's President Fires Chief Prosecutor
Turkmenistan's president fired the country's chief prosecutor for failing to properly fulfill his duties, the official daily reported on January 17. President Serdar Berdymukhammedov announced the dismissal of Prosecutor-General Serdar Myalikguliyev on January 16, according to the government daily Neutralni Turkmenistan. Myalikguliyev, appointed in 2022, oversaw investigations into illegal grain deals, a corrupt scheme of air-ticket sales, and other high-profile cases. Begmurat Mukhamedov, who previously served as justice minister and is head of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, succeeded Myalikguliyev, the daily reported.
Iran's Supreme Court Denies Retrial For Four Kurds Facing Death Sentences
Iran's Supreme Court has rejected a request for a retrial for four Kurdish political prisoners facing death sentences after being convicted of cooperating with Israel, charges they denied, lawyer Masud Shamsnejad said.
In a statement posted on social media on January 16, Shamsnejad said the court dismissed the retrial request, citing the absence of initial and final verdict documents in the cases of the four -- identified as Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, and Pejman Fatehi -- even though in such cases security issues are cited for keeping such crucial documents from defense lawyers.
Throughout the case, Shamsnejad has complained that both he and his clients were denied their rightful legal protections. He described his efforts as "unavailing" and "merely nominal."
Joana Teymasi, the wife of Mazloum, posted a video on social media on January 13 in which she asked people to "take all necessary measures to save the lives of these four prisoners."
The United States has publicly condemned the execution orders for the four, adding an international dimension to the ongoing human rights discourse in Iran.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has identified the group as operatives from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, but the party has denied the claim. It has said previously that several of its members have been arrested.
In December, Iran executed four people -- three men and one woman -- accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Meanwhile, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran Human Rights said that as of December 2023 more than 700 people had been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executed more people than any other country in the world other than China last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
RFE/RL Correspondent Wounded In Shelling In Southern Ukraine
Dmytro Yevchyn, a correspondent for the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was wounded after he and a colleague were caught in a Russian artillery attack while reporting in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya.
Yevchyn was filming a video report along with cameraman Mykyta Isayko near the town of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region on January 17 when the attack occurred.
He sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg and received medical assistance from Ukrainian soldiers before being transported to a hospital in the regional capital, Zaporizhzhya.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Medical personnel told RFE/RL that Yevchyn underwent successful surgery on his leg, though he remains in intensive care.
Ukrainian troops from the 10th Army Corps accused Russian forces of targeting the journalists, who had special jackets with "Press" clearly written on them.
"In modern wars, artillery attacks are almost never carried out without the assistance of drones. Meanwhile, the armed forces of the Russian Federation targeted and attacked a person who wore a jacket with a clear "Press" inscription on it, which guarantees that such a person is under the protection of international humanitarian law," the unit said in a statement.
Yevchyn has worked with the Crimea.Realities project since 2018. His work often covers the life of Ukrainian citizens under Russian occupation in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Yevchyn, along with Isayko, have reported on battles and military developments along the front lines.
According to Ukraine's Institute of Mass Media, since Russia launched its invasion, 70 journalists have been killed, of whom 10 lost their lives while carrying out their journalistic work. According to the institute, 25 journalists have been wounded.
- By AFP
Swiss Government Websites Hit By Pro-Russian Hackers After Zelenskiy Visit
Switzerland said on January 17 that a cyberattack claimed by a pro-Russian group temporarily disrupted access to a number of government websites after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Davos. The government said that the Russian-linked hacker group NoName claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Zelenskiy's attendance at the World Economic Forum. The government's National Cybersecurity Center stressed that the cyberattack was promptly detected and specialists "took the necessary action to restore access to the websites as quickly as possible." It added that an "attack of this kind had been expected, and appropriate security measures were in place."
Bosnian Serb Leader's Trial Postponed For Third Time
The trial of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who is accused of defying the rulings of an international peace envoy, was postponed for a third time on January 17 after a decision by the judge to hear a co-defendant's case separately.
Dodik and Milos Lukic, the acting director of the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, are charged with failing to execute the decisions of High Representative to Bosnia-Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. Dodik faces a sentence of six months to five years in prison and a ban on public duties.
Lukic has been hospitalized due to high blood pressure, and his defense requested a postponement of the opening of the main hearing on January 17. Judge Mirsad Strika rejected the request and went on with the hearing, but only managed to rule on separating the proceedings.
Dodik's defense responded by requesting the disqualification of Strika, arguing that the judge is biased, leaving Strika with no option but to postpone the main hearing for the third time. A new hearing is scheduled for January 30.
Dodik spoke to journalists outside the courthouse after the postponement, saying the proceedings against him and Lukic were unjustifiably separated and the move showed that the trial was just a "political process."
He also said he would sue Bosnia and predicted that he would not go to prison as a result of the trial.
He asserted that he "respected the constitution of Bosnia-Herzegovina" and claimed that the Republika Srpska Constitution was "harmonized" with the Bosnian Constitution and the Dayton agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
"Nowhere does it say that the constitution of the [Republika Srpska] should be adapted to a 'false' high representative," Dodik said, referring to Schmidt.
Since the Dayton agreements, Bosnia has been administered under a Bosniak and Croat federation and the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska. It is overseen by a civilian high representative with UN backing and sweeping powers, the position currently held by Schmidt.
Dodik, who has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt.
One of the laws blocks the publication of decisions made by the high representative in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, effectively meaning the entity can disregard them. The other law concerns the nonimplementation of decisions by the Bosnian Constitutional Court in the territory of the entity.
Both laws were adopted in June by the assembly of Republika Srpska in which Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) has a majority.
Schmidt on July 1 annulled both laws and used his so-called Bonn powers to impose changes to the Criminal Code of Bosnia, stipulating that an official who does not respect the decisions of the high representative can be punished with a prison sentence of six months to five years and banned from all public duties.
Earlier this week, a new criminal complaint against Dodik and his accomplices was filed by Ramiz Salkic, a member of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, in connection with the celebration of the unconstitutional Republika Srpska Day on January 9.
January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs who opposed an independent Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia declared a separate state, triggering the interethnic Bosnian War.
The leadership of Republika Srpska persists with celebrations on January 9 despite Bosnia's Constitutional Court twice having declared the holiday unconstitutional.
Yemen's Huthis Say U.S.-Owned Ship Hit With Missiles As U.S. Redesignates Them Global Terrorists
Yemen's Huthi movement on January 17 targeted a U.S. ship with missiles resulting in a "direct hit," the group's military spokesman said, even as the United States will put the Huthis back on a list of "specially designated global terrorist groups" due to their repeated attacks on international shipping. "The naval forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Red and Arabian sea within the legitimate right to defend Yemen and to continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people,” spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement that identified the ship hit as the U.S. Genco Picardy bulk carrier. "These attacks against international shipping have endangered mariners, disrupted the free flow of commerce, and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a January 17 statement, adding that the Huthis "must be held accountable for their actions." The designation takes effect in 30 days.
Moldova Says Trade Duties For Separatist Transdniester Will Not Be Scrapped
Moldovan Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said on January 17 after meeting with Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of Transdniester, that the newly introduced import and export duties for the separatist region will remain in place. Krasnoselsky on January 5 had protested the central authorities' move, saying it was violating fundamental rights and crushing business in the Russian-backed region and appealed to Chisinau to reconsider. The status of Transdniester, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990, has come under the spotlight again after the European Union agreed to launch accession talks with Moldova's pro-Western government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Party Leader's Appeal Against Sentence Denied
A court in Astana on January 16 rejected an appeal filed by Nurzhan Altaev, the leader of Kazakhstan's unregistered El Tiregi (People's Pillar) party, against a 10-year prison term he was handed in November on a bribe-taking charge, which the former lawmaker denies and calls politically motivated. Altaev, who quit the ruling Amanat (then Nur-Otan) party in 2021 and has accused the Justice Ministry of refusing to register his party, was arrested in June 2023. In April last year, a court in Astana sentenced Altaev to 15 days in jail on a separate charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Romanian Truckers, Farmers Continue Protests Over High Costs, Block Traffic At Ukraine Border
Hundreds of Romanian haulers and farmers on January 17 continued protests for an eighth day over high taxes and insurance rates, EU environmental policies, and cheaper Ukrainian produce flooding the domestic market. Transporters and farmers with tractors jammed traffic at the northeastern Siret border crossing with Ukraine, causing a 20-kilometer backup, and blocked the incoming lane on one of the main access roads into the capital, Bucharest, police said. They demand a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for non-EU trucks, including Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
On Third Anniversary Of Arrest, Navalny Says Putin's Power Structure 'Built On Lies'
Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, marking the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, said the model of power created by President Vladimir Putin in Russia "is inviable because it is built on lies."
Navalny's associates read a statement on YouTube explaining why he decided to come back to Russia on January 17, 2021, when he was arrested after returning from Germany, where he was treated for poisoning with what European labs concluded as Novichok-like Soviet-style nerve agent.
"I have my country and my beliefs. And I do not want to give up my country and my beliefs. I cannot betray either the former or the latter. If your beliefs are worth something, you must be ready to stand up for them. And if necessary, to be ready for sacrifices," Navalny's statement said.
"By returning I kept my promise given to my voters.... Those who do not lie must appear at last in Russia. It turned out that I have to pay by being incarcerated in solitary confinement for my right to have and proclaim my beliefs. And of course, I do not like to be imprisoned. But I will not give up my ideas and my motherland," the statement said.
Navalny, who nearly died from the poisoning, which he blames on Russian security operatives acting at Putin's behest, was initially handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another case against him on extremism charges. In August 2023, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to such a prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Navalny's associates announced earlier that they plan to organize rallies in dozens of cities across the world demanding Navalny's release and Putin's resignation.
The European Union issued a statement on January 17 calling Navalny's incarceration politically motivated and expressing concerns over his health and life.
The EU statement also urged the Kremlin to immediately release Navalny and other political prisoners in Russia, including among others Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Yury Dmitriyev, Aleksei Gorinov, and Lilia Chanysheva.
Iranian Lawyer Who Defended Activists Gets 2-Year Ban From Practicing Law
Iranian lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, known for representing activists and their families, has been handed a two-year ban from practicing law amid increased pressure from the government on legal professionals involved in high-profile political cases.
The ruling, issued by the fourth branch of the Khorasan Bar Association's Disciplinary Court, centers on Alikordi's dissemination of information about his clients, including Fatemeh Sepehri and relatives of Abolfazl Adinehzadeh.
Adinehzadeh was killed during nationwide unrest following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police for an alleged violation of the hijab law.
In June, Adinezadeh's father and sister, represented by Alikordi, were charged with "anti-government propaganda" for their comments during media interviews and social-media posts over Abolfazl Adinehzadeh's death.
Another client of Alikordi, Fatemeh Sepehri, is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has publicly called for his resignation. Her activism led to her arrest last year during the nationwide protests sparked by Amini's death.
Alikordi has been convicted in two separate cases over the past two months on charges that include "spreading false information through computer systems and failure to maintain confidentiality" and "engaging in propaganda activities benefiting groups in opposition to the regime."
The convictions led to a one-year prison sentence, a two-year exile to Nehbandan city, and fines.
Several Iranian lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- have been arrested or interrogated after representing people detained during the unrest.
Anger over the death of Amini prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kosovar Serbs Launch Petition To Dismiss Local Ethnic Albanian Mayors
Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have begun signing a petition to dismiss Albanian mayors in two of the four Serb-majority cities who were elected in snap polls last year amid a boycott of the vote by local Serbs.
Kosovo, after facing punitive measures from the European Union, pledged to reorganize the elections in the four Serb-majority municipalities in the north -- North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic -- but said it would do so only through an administrative instruction that enables the residents of each city to dismiss their mayors through a petition signed by at least 20 percent of registered voters.
The four cities are currently led by ethnic Albanian mayors who took office amid very low voter turnout in the April snap polls prompted by a Serb boycott spearheaded by the dominant ethnic Serbian party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which has close ties with neighboring Serbia.
The snap polls had been called after the ethnic Serbian mayors of the four cities resigned in November 2022 to protest a cross-border dispute between the central Kosovar government and Serbia over vehicle registrations.
Hundreds of people gathered to sign the petitions after the lists were opened at 9 a.m. on January 17 in North Mitrovica and Leposavic, RFE/RL correspondents reported. In the other two cities, Zvecan and Zubin Potok, the petition will be opened for signatures next week.
Serbian List representatives were among the first to sign the petitions.
In North Mitrovica, at least 3,640 signatures out of the 18,199 registered voters are needed for the mayor to be dismissed, while in Leposavic, at least 2,689 out of 13,441 voters must sign the petition to oust the current mayor.
If all the required administrative steps are met, then a vote can be held on the departure of the mayors and new elections announced.
In May, dozens of NATO-led KFOR troops were injured in Zvecan in clashes with ethnic Serbs who were attempting to prevent the installation of the ethnic Albanian mayor.
Ethnic Serbs, concentrated in the north, compose some 1 to 2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
Controversial Icon With Stalin's Image Removed From Tbilisi Cathedral
TBILISI -- A controversial icon of St. Matrona of Moscow with an image of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin has been removed from the Holy Trinity Cathedral in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, following a public outcry and an attempt to deface the work.
The icon featured a painting of St. Matrona of Moscow on its main panel, which is surrounded by scenes of her life on smaller panels, including one showing Stalin, an avowed atheist, standing next to the mystic and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church who died in 1952.
David Tarkhan-Mouravi, the leader of the right-wing populist Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, who donated the icon to the church, told RFE/RL on January 17 that it will be repainted to remove Stalin's image and replace it with a picture of a woman cured of cancer.
Tarkhan-Mouravi added that it was not him who removed the icon, adding that he "connected" the Georgian Patriarchate with the author of the icon.
It is not clear if the repainted icon will be returned to the Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Last week, the Georgian Patriarchate issued a statement saying the donors of the icon must change the panel portraying Stalin, warning that if they don’t, the Georgian Orthodox Church will make the change itself.
The patriarchate said on January 11 that "due to the lack of evidence proving that J. Stalin and St. Matrona ever met, such a meeting has not been included in the canonic text about her biography."
Because a meeting has not been recognized by the Russian Orthodox Church, the patriarchate added, it is "necessary to change the depiction of the mentioned episode."
On January 10, an angry mob in Tbilisi swarmed the house of activist Nata Peradze after she posted a video online showing blue paint splattered on the icon in question in the cathedral. The crowd threatened to "carry out what the state and law failed to."
But police prevented a possible attack on Peradze, who later told RFE/RL that she was the person who threw the paint on the icon, though the panel where Stalin was depicted was unharmed.
Photos of the icon that started circulating on the Internet in early January sparked outrage among many Georgians, who condemned the appearance of the image in one of Georgia's main churches of a Soviet dictator who brutally oppressed clerics and religion in general while in power.
Despite massive campaigns of political killings and the destruction of churches during his rule from 1924 until his death in 1953, Stalin, who was an ethnic Georgian, is still viewed with pride by many Georgians. Several public monuments to the communist dictator remain standing across the former Soviet republic.
Rights Groups Urge Kyrgyzstan To Stop Crackdown On Independent Media
Eight international human rights groups have called on the Kyrgyz government to stop its crackdown on independent media after 11 journalists were detained in a move the watchdogs said was aimed at "intimidating and harassing" journalists to keep them from carrying out their work.
In a statement dated January 16, Civil Rights Defenders, Human Rights Watch, the International Partnership for Human Rights, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, People in Need, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the International Federation for Human Rights, and the World Organization Against Torture urge the Kyrgyz authorities to respect freedom of the press and cease their repressive actions.
The statement came the same day Kyrgyz police detained 11 former and current reporters of Temirov Live investigative group and its Ait Ait Dese project after searching their homes and offices on a charge of "calls for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting. A court decision on the journalists' pretrial restrictions is pending.
The day before that, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the independent 24.kg news agency after searching their homes and offices in a case of "propagating war" because of the outlet's coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
The searches and detentions took place as Kyrgyz lawmakers prepare to discuss a draft media law that has been criticized by journalists and right activists who say that if adopted, the law would increase government control over the media and allow it to obstruct journalists' activities and shut down media outlets.
The joint statement by the human rights groups calls on the Kyrgyz authorities "to take immediate and decisive steps to bring the country's respect for press freedom in accordance with its international obligations, in particular the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights."
Kyrgyz authorities "should immediately cease their repressive actions against independent media outlets and journalists and allow them to report on events in the country and the rest of the world without fear of retribution," the joint statement says.
"The authorities should also refrain from pursuing the draft media law in its current format. The Kyrgyz authorities' respect for freedom of expression should be an important consideration by the EU and other actors seeking closer engagement with the country," it added.
Large Fire Hits Polyester-Producing Plant In Russia's Rostov Region Bordering Ukraine
A large fire broke out at a polyester-producing plant in the city of Shakhty in Russia's Rostov region that borders Ukraine. Regional Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram that two people were injured in the January 17 fire, adding the blaze was not caused by a drone attack. The Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to the Russian government, reported that nine people suffered injuries including burns, contusions, and bone fractures. Some media reports quoted witnesses as saying they heard explosions before the fire started. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
