Ex-Deputy Chief Of Kyrgyz Customs Service Added To Wanted List
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry official told RFE/RL on January 26 that the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, who in 2020-2021 was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal, was added to the wanted list of the State Committee for National Security. The ex-official is suspected of abducting and illegally incarcerating unspecified individuals. Matraimov, who escaped imprisonment in 2021 by paying 2 billion soms ($22.4 million) to Kyrgyzstan’s state treasury, faced the new charges after Kyrgyz police shot dead criminal kingpin Kamchybek Kolbaev in October. Matraimov's current whereabouts are unknown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Man Who Cut Off Ex-Wife's Nose, Ears Gets 20 Years In Prison
The Sokuluk district court in north Kyrgyzstan's sentenced a man on January 26 to 20 years in prison for severely beating his ex-wife and cutting off her nose and ears. Azamat Estebesov was found guilty of torture, rape, attempted murder, violation of privacy, and inflicting serious bodily harm. He told journalists after his sentence was pronounced that he will appeal the ruling. The case caused a public outcry and numerous rallies were held calling on the government to curb domestic violence. Rights activists launched an online petition demanding life in prison for Estebesov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Self-Exiled Ex-Lawyer Who Defended Noted Activists
A Moscow court on January 26 issued an arrest warrant on a charge of distributing "fake" information about Russia's military for self-exiled Russian lawyer Mark Feigin, who has defended noted Russian and Ukrainian activists, including members of the Pussy Riot protest group, as well as Ukrainian military pilot Nadia Savchenko and Crimean Tatar activists who openly opposed Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. In 2018, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys disbarred Feigin, citing alleged unethical behavior. Feigin now resides in a European Union member-state. His Feigin Live YouTube channel has more than two million subscribers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Independent Russian Online Newspaper's Reporter Under Pressure In Volgograd
A Russian independent online newspaper, the Kavkazsky Uzel (The Caucasus Knot), says unknown masked men tried to break in the apartment of one of its correspondents in the southwestern city of Volgograd, on January 25.
According to the media outlet, after the masked men were unable to break the door of Vyacheslav Yashchenko's apartment, they cut off electricity to the whole floor.
The men tried to break in after Yashchenko's wife refused to open the door. The journalist was not there at the time.
The incident took place a week after police searched Yashchenko's residence and confiscated his laptop and telephone, saying the search was linked to an investigation of anti-war activist Yevgeny Kochegin, who is suspected of distributing false information about Russia's military involved in the war against Ukraine.
Police told Yashchenko that he is a witness in the case as he might know Kochegin's current whereabouts, but the journalist refused to answer the investigators' questions.
Police officers then said there may be elements of a felony in Yashchenko’s online correspondence with Kochegin.
Yashchenko said that after police returned his mobile phone, he started receiving scores of spam messages.
Kochegin, a former coordinator of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in Volgograd and the leader of the anti-war Dozor (Watch) movement, fled Russia in May 2022, less than three months after Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In September 2022, Russian authorities added Kochegin to its list of “foreign agents.”
Three months later, a Russian court issued an arrest warrant for Kochegin and added him to the wanted list.
The charge against Kochegin stemmed from his online posts in 2022, condemning Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
The Kavkazsky Uzel online newspaper mostly focuses on news and developments in Russia's North Caucasus and regions nearby.
Croatian Court Rules To Transfer Oligarch's Yacht To Ukraine
A district court in the Croatian city of Split has ruled in favor of transferring the Royal Romance yacht that belonged to pro-Moscow Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk to the Ukrainian state, the head of Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, reported on Telegram. Following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Medvedchuk was placed under international sanctions and his yacht was arrested in the Croatian port of Rijeka in March 2022. The value of the luxury yacht is estimated at some $200 million. Accused of high treason, Medvedchuk was handed to Russia in a prisoner exchange in September 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Couple Arrested For Placing Pro-Ukrainian Leaflets In Grocery Store
A court in Russia's northwestern city of Gatchina on January 25 sent a couple to pretrial detention on a charge of calling for terrorist acts by placing pro-Ukrainian leaflets in a local grocery store. Anastasia Dyudyayeva and Aleksandr Dotsenko were detained after police searched their home a day earlier. In November, a court in St. Petersburg sentenced activist Aleksandra Skochilenko to seven years in prison for using a handful of price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The court found Skochilenko guilty of distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Bashkir Singer Who Supported Incarcerated Activist in Bashkortostan Flees Russia
Bashkir singer Altynai Valitov, who openly protested the incarceration of activist Fail Alsynov in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, wrote on Instagram on January 25 that he fled Russia fearing for his safety. Last week, police searched Valitov's home. About a dozen Bashkir activists were arrested and charged with taking part in mass unrest after they attended two rallies last week in the town of Baimak in support of Alsynov, who was handed a four-year prison term for inciting to "ethnic hatred," a charge he and his supporters say is politically motivated. Valitov did not say where he fled to. To read the original story Idel.Realities, click here.
Another Russian City In Water Crisis As Supplies Cut Due To Old, Damaged Pipelines
The mayor of the Russian city of Biisk in Siberia, Viktor Shchigrev, said on January 26 that the entire city, except for one district, has lost access to cold water due to "pipeline damage." Shchigrev did not say what exactly caused the damage, while some residents of the city complained that they also do not have hot water. Since early January, accidents at electricity, water, and heating supply systems have been registered in at least 43 Russian regions. Authorities have blamed the situation on aging pipelines, many of which have not been repaired since Soviet times. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN Court Orders Israel To Take Measures To Avoid Acts Of Genocide In Gaza, No Cease-Fire
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel take immediate measures to ensure it is not committing genocide in the Gaza Strip and aid an increase humanitarian assistance for Palestinians trapped there, but did not grant a request by South Africa to order a cease-fire on the ground.
Israel must take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians," ICJ President Joan Donoghue said as she read out the court's preliminary ruling on January 26.
"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” she added.
South Africa had asked the court for provisional measures, including a cease-fire, saying it was “a matter of extreme urgency.”
Israel had denied the accusation it is committing genocide in Gaza, at one point during the evidentiary hearings saying that drawing similarities with Russia's war in Ukraine was "absurd."
The court ordered Israel to report within one month on the measures it has taken to uphold the ruling.
It also said it was "gravely concerned" about the fate of the hostages taken by Hamas back into Gaza after its attack, and called on the extremists and other armed groups to immediately release those being held without conditions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the accusation that his country was committing genocide, calling it "outrageous."
"Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people," Netanyahu said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the ruling.
As part of its case seeking the court to order a provisional halt to the hostilities, touched off by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 civilians in Israel, South Africa had pointed to a March 2022 ruling it made calling on Russia to halt its military operations against Ukraine.
The court did not address that point in its ruling, which addressed only the request for emergency measures. A decision on the broader allegations of genocide, legal experts say, could take years.
International legal expert Gurgen Petrossian said the ruling allows Israel to continue its military operation in Gaza, and that the comparison to Russia and Ukraine appears to have failed to gain traction with the court.
“If we make the comparison with [the] Ukraine against Russia order on the genocide convention, where we have two states and one country which started the war against another state, under these circumstances we can consider a cease-fire as a legitimate form of a preliminary measure.," he told RFE/RL in an interview.
“In the case of Israel, which is actually conducting or fighting a nonstate actor, Hamas, in this particular case…it still may continue its operations…in order to rescue the hostages.”
South Africa, which accused Israel of committing "systematic" acts of genocide in the conflict, asked the court to hand down an emergency ruling to protect Palestinians in Gaza from further harm by Israel's war against Hamas. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, the majority of whom were women and children.
"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.
"South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this Order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do."
Oona Hathaway, a law professor at Yale University, said that, while the ruling fell short of imposing a cease-fire, the court "got as close to doing so as it was ever reasonable to expect it would."
"This is pretty much everything South Africa could have hoped for,” she added.
Ryan Goodman and Siven Watt of Just Security said that the ruling on January 26 was easier for South Africa to achieve than a final ruling in the case of whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
"Friday’s [January 26] opinion was a far easier hurdle for South Africa to clear – based on a very low standard of proof – compared to the standard of proof that will be required were the Court to reach the merits phase. This is true of any ICJ case. It is especially true of a case about genocide, for which the Court has imposed the highest standard of proof at the final merits stage," they wrote in reaction to the decision.
South Africa's heading up of the case has put a spotlight on its long-standing support of Palestinian rights, with even Nelson Mandela once saying that his country's freedom would be "incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."
Decisions by the ICJ cannot be appealed, but the court itself has no means to enforce its rulings.
Analysts have previously noted that the ICJ's order for Russia to halt its military operations had no effect.
With reporting by RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak
U.S. Journalist Gershkovich Loses Appeal, Will Remain In Russian Jail
A Moscow court on January 26 rejected the latest appeal by U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich over his pretrial detention on an espionage charge that he, his employer The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and the U.S. government reject.
Gershkovich is one of two U.S. citizens held in pretrial detention in Russia on espionage charges they and the U.S. government reject as politically motivated. The second is former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
A third U.S. citizen, RFERL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who also holds Russian citizenship, has been in pretrial detention on charges that the U.S. government and her employer say are reprisals for her work.*
"The period of detention of Evan Gershkovich...is extended by two months...until March 30, 2024," the Lefortovo District Court said on Telegram.
The court hearing was held behind closed doors because of what the court called the "classified" nature of the case.
Maria Korchagina, a lawyer for Gershkovich, had asked the court to commute Gershkovich's pretrial detention into house arrest or a 50 million ruble ($558,000) bail. The deposit was offered by Dow Jones & Company, the owner of WSJ.
“It is chilling and outrageous that Evan has now spent 10 months of his life in prison, simply for doing his job,” Dow Jones said in a statement following the court’s decision.
“While these are clearly sham proceedings about patently false charges, we intend to appeal today’s ruling, as we have in the past. Journalism is not a crime, and we continue to demand Evan’s immediate release.”
Gershkovich was detained in late March 2023 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the arrest that it had opened an espionage case against the reporter for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex at the behest of the U.S. government -- accusations the WSJ and the United States firmly rejected.
In April, the U.S. State Department designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained, which raises the profile of his case and gives the department grounds to act in the interests of the U.S. citizen's release.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a press conference on December 14, said there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan, who has also been designated as wrongfully detained by the State Department.
RFE/RL journalist Kurmasheva has also been held in pretrial detention for more than 100 days.
She was initially charged with failing to ask the Russian government to register her as a “foreign agent” and, two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military. The “foreign agent” charge carries a maximum prison term of five years, while the second charge is punishable by up to 10 years. Kurmasheva and RFE/RL deny the allegations and say Moscow is punishing her for her journalistic work.
RFE/RL has called on the State Department to also designate Kurmasheva as wrongfully detained.
"We hope the U.S. State Department will quickly designate Alsu as 'wrongfully detained,'" acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement on January 25.
"Even one day unjustly behind bars is a tragedy, but a U.S. citizen wrongfully held in a Russian prison for 100 days is outrageous," Capus said.
*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the charges against RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.
Russia Imported More Than $1 Billion Worth Of Microchips Made In U.S. And Europe In 2023
Russia last year imported $1.7 billion worth of foreign-made microchips despite international sanctions meant to prevent Moscow from obtaining advanced technology that can be used for military purposes in its war in Ukraine, Bloomberg said, citing classified Russian customs service data. Most of the chips, worth $1.2 billion were produced by U.S. and European companies. The customs documents do not indicate which companies imported the chips to Russia and when they were produced, Bloomberg said. A Bloomberg source said in March that third countries that did not join the sanctions, such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, and the UAE act as intermediaries. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU, U.S. Slam Belarus After Series Of Mass Arrests, Interrogations
The European Union and United States on January 25 slammed Belarus for a series of political raids this week as rights groups said more than 150 people were detained or interrogated by the Belarusian security service in a single day. Rights group Vyasna said the regime targeted the families of political prisoners and recently freed inmates. The EU "condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent wave of repression," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Washington similarly condemned the regime's "attacks on human rights and attempts to thwart the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus."
Six Former Yugoslav Countries To Renovate Auschwitz Barracks
Six countries of the former Yugoslavia have agreed to renovate a barracks at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp run by the Nazis that housed nearly 20,000 Yugoslavs during World War II, the UN's cultural agency said on January 25. The agreement was reached after 14 years of negotiations by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia. The renovation work of Block 17 at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland will include the installation of a joint permanent exhibition on the Holocaust in the former Yugoslavia, which saw the murder of around 66,000 of the country's 80,000 Jews.
Huthis In Moscow To Discuss Increasing Pressure On U.S., Israel To End Gaza War
A Huthi delegation made a rare visit to Moscow on January 25 to discuss "the need to increase efforts to pressure" the United States and Israel to end the war in Gaza, a spokesman for the Yemeni rebels said. Mohammed Abdel Salam led the delegation that met with Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss the conflict in Gaza. The Huthis have launched frequent attacks on ships traversing the Red Sea in a bid to pressure Israel to end the war. The attacks prompted the United States and Britain to launch a series of retaliatory strikes.
Russian Developer Of Trickbot Malware Sentenced To Five Years In U.S.
A Russian national has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison for his involvement in malicious software known as Trickbot used in ransomware attacks on U.S. hospitals, schools, and businesses, the U.S. Justice Department said on January 25.
The department said the sentence was handed down on January 24 to Vladimir Dunayev, 40, who has been in U.S. custody since 2021 after being extradited from South Korea. Dunayev pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit computer fraud, identity theft, and other charges.
Trickbot acted as an initial "intrusion vector" into victim computer systems and was then used to support various ransomware variants, the Justice Department said in a news release.
“Hospitals, schools, and businesses were among the millions of Trickbot victims who suffered tens of millions of dollars in losses,” the department said.
The Trickbot group, which was active from November 2015 through August 2020, operated in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Suriname, according to the Justice Department.
During Dunayev’s participation, 10 victims in the U.S. state of Ohio were defrauded of more than $3.4 million after Trickbot enabled the deployment of ransomware, the Justice Department said.
U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko for the Northern District of Ohio said Dunayev and his co-defendants caused “immeasurable disruption and financial damage, maliciously infecting millions of computers worldwide."
One of Dunaev’s co-defendants, Alla Witte, a Latvian national, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer fraud and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. She was arrested in February 2021 in Florida and charged with several cybercrimes.
The original indictment alleged that Dunayev and six other people “stole money, confidential information, and damaged computer systems from unsuspecting victims, including individuals, financial institutions, school districts, utility companies, government entities, and private businesses."
It alleged that Dunayev performed a variety of developer functions in support of the Trickbot malware, “including managing the malware’s execution, developing popular browser modifications, and helping to conceal the malware from detection by security software.”
The malware is typically spread through e-mail campaigns that entice an individual to open a malicious file attachment or click on a link that leads to a malicious file.
Dunayev, originally from the Amur region in Russia's Far East, is one of dozens of ethnic Russians extradited from third countries to the United States since 2011 to face hacking charges. Russia does not turn over its own citizens to foreign law enforcement.
- By AP
Turkey Ratifies Sweden's NATO Membership, Leaving Hungary As Only Ally Yet To Endorse
Turkey has published a measure approving Sweden's membership in NATO in its official gazette, finalizing the ratification that brings the previously nonaligned country a step closer to joining the alliance. Hungary now remains the only NATO ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the ratification on January 25, saying, “With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden’s path towards NATO membership.” Turkey’s parliament endorsed Sweden’s accession on January 23. The ruling party said the Nordic country’s tougher stance on Kurdish militants was key to winning approval.
RFE/RL Journalist Kurmasheva No Closer To 'Wrongfully Detained' Designation After 100 Days In Russian Jail
RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva spent her 100th day in a Russian jail on January 25, and despite pressure to designate her as "wrongfully detained" as it has other U.S. citizens held in Russia, the U.S. State Department appears no closer doing so.
"I have no updates to offer on any specific designation, but we have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas,” spokesman Vedant Patel said at a briefing on January 24 after being asked whether the State Department was closer to making the designation.
The designation would raise the profile of the case against Kurmasheva, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen, effectively labeling it politically motivated. Two other U.S. citizens held by Russia, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, have been designated as "wrongfully detained."
“We hope the U.S. State Department will quickly designate Alsu as ‘wrongfully detained,’” acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement.
"Even one day unjustly behind bars is a tragedy, but a U.S. citizen wrongfully held in a Russian prison for 100 days is outrageous."
Capus called for Russia to release Kurmasheva, noting that she is “a wife, mother, and beloved member of this proud institution.”
Patel said the State Department is following Kurmasheva’s detention closely.
“We remain incredibly concerned about the extension of her pretrial detention,” he said. “I can also note that our request to visit her was denied on December 20. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow continues to seek appropriate consular access."
Kurmasheva, who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir service for some 25 years, left Prague in mid-May because of a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.
She was briefly detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2, 2023, at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated. After five months waiting for a decision in her case, Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($110) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Unable to leave Russia without her travel documents, Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to ask the Russian government to register her as a "foreign agent." Two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military.
Kurmasheva recently wrote from her prison cell in the Russian city of Kazan that her detention was “becoming slowly but surely less bearable."
The "foreign agent" charge carries a maximum prison term of five years, while the second charge is punishable by up to 10 years. Kurmasheva and RFE/RL deny the allegations and say Moscow is punishing her for her journalistic work.
Many critics and rights group say the so-called foreign agent law is used by the Kremlin to crack down on any dissent.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December that there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan. The two Americans are being held on espionage charges that they deny.
Government Of North Macedonia Resigns Under Road Map For General Elections
The prime minister of North Macedonia and his cabinet on January 25 submitted their resignations to parliament, clearing the way for a caretaker government to be installed ahead of general elections in May.
Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski said he thanked his ministers ahead of a meeting with Talat Xhaferi, speaker of the parliament, who also resigned on January 25, three days before he is expected to take over as caretaker prime minister.
“I will wish him a successful procedure until Sunday, and then a successful election of him as technical prime minister," Kovachevski told reporters, describing Xhaferi as a politician who has a lot of experience in running the parliament.
Xhaferi will be the first ethnic Albanian to hold the position of acting head of government.
Kovachevski said that while Xhaferi's style will be different, he “will certainly maintain the state's strategic direction, which is the Western orientation [and] the strategic partnership with the United States.”
The practice of forming a caretaker government 100 days before election day was established in 2015 as part of a deal between the main political parties under the mediation of the European Union to end a political crisis at the time.
Parliament is also scheduled to vote on a new cabinet on January 28. The current opposition will have two ministers in the 20-member cabinet and three deputy ministers.
The main political parties agreed last month to hold general elections on May 8, which is two months early and will coincide with the second round of presidential elections. The first round is scheduled for April 24.
The main opposition party, the center-right VMRO-DPMNE, had been pressing for early elections, accusing the government led by the center-left Social Democrats and their junior coalition partners of corruption, nepotism, and incompetence.
Kovacevski, representing the Social Democratic Union, has been head of the government since January 2022. He expressed confidence that on May 9 he will lead the new government.
North Macedonia began membership talks with the European Union in 2022. The small Balkan country of 1.8 million people must meet certain criteria to join including changing its constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority. The issue is highly contentious because of the overlapping histories and cultures of Bulgaria and North Macedonia.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Iranian Dissidents At Home And Abroad Go On Hunger Strike To Protest Executions
Activists in Iran and abroad have announced plans to go on hunger strike in protest against a rise in the clerical establishment's use of the death penalty, including the execution of a 23-year-old protester who was diagnosed with a mental condition.
The campaign comes after imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said she and dozens of other female prisoners would go on hunger strike on January 25 following the execution of Mohammad Qobadlou.
Detained during the nationwide "Women, Life, Freedom" protests against the Islamic republic's leadership in 2022, Qobadlou was accused of killing a policeman and was executed on January 23.
The 23-year-old’s execution was condemned by activists and rights groups who noted that he suffered from bipolar disorder and that the Supreme Court had struck down the initial death sentence ruling. Qobadlou is the ninth person to be executed in connection with the 2022 protests.
Amnesty International said Qobadlou's execution marked a "plunge into new realms of cruelty" by the Islamic leadership.
In her statement on social media, Mohammadi said the striking prisoners demanded an “end to executions in Iran.”
Several people, including journalists, lawyers, and former prisoners, have expressed support for the hunger strike and said they would join. Dissident Iran-based artists Toomaj Salehi and Mehdi Yarrahi and political prisoners Bahareh Hedayat and Zeynab Jalalian are among those who said they would go on hunger strike.
Foreign-based activists such as Masih Alinejad and Atena Daemi have also said they would join the strike.
Canada-based critic Hamed Esmaeilion, a former spokesman for the Association of Families of the Victims of the Ukrainian Flight PS752, appealed to the UN's deputy high commissioner for human rights, Nada Al-Nashif, to visit political prisoners in Tehran's Evin Prison during her upcoming trip to the capital.
Joanna Taimasi, the wife of Kurdish prisoner Mohsen Mazloum, said she was joining the strike as well to protest against what she described as the European Union's and the German government’s silence in the face of Iran's continued use of the death penalty.
Some foreign-based Iranian human rights groups have said the Islamic republic executed more than 700 prisoners last year.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) said at least 11 prisoners in Iran are at "imminent risk" of execution, most of whom are Kurdish.
In a report released in November, the United Nations said Iran is carrying out executions "at an alarming rate."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Reuters
U.K. And U.S. Sanction Senior Huthis Over Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Britain and the United States said they had sanctioned four senior Iranian-backed Huthi officials for their roles in supporting or directing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Huthi attacks have disrupted global shipping and stoked fears of global inflation. They have also deepened concern that fallout from the war in Gaza could destabilize the Middle East. Those sanctioned were Huthi Defense Minister Muhammad Nasser al-Atifi, Commander of Huthi Naval Forces Muhammad Fadl Abd Al-Nabi, coastal defense forces chief Muhammad Ali al-Qadiri, and Muhammed Ahmad al-Talibi, who the two governments described as the Huthi forces director of procurement.
U.S. Secretly Warned Iran Of Threat Within Its Borders Ahead Of Deadly Attack On Soleimani Memorial
The U.S. government provided Iran with a “private warning” about a terrorist threat within its borders ahead of a deadly attack earlier this month that killed more than 80 people, a U.S. official said on January 25.
The official said the U.S. government followed a long-standing “duty to warn” policy to warn governments against potential lethal threats.
“We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity in an e-mail to RFE/RL confirming a report earlier by the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report about the warning.
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for U.S. of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qasem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack or at least mitigate the death toll.
Officials with Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, the newspaper said.
The incident intensified fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping.
Soleimani was killed in what the U.S. called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
Hungarian And Ukrainian FMs To Prepare Talks Between Orban and Zelenskiy
A meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, scheduled for January 29 will be "related to the preparation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Ukraine," Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told RFE/RL on January 25. Orban "was last in Ukraine in 2010, in a country that we can hardly remember anymore," Stefanishyna said. Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, who is also to attend the meeting between Kuleba and Szijjarto in the Ukrainian town of Uzhhorod, told Interfax on January 22, "We are definitely moving toward a meeting between Zelenskiy and Orban." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Activist, Detained Ahead Of Toqaev Visit, Sentenced To 15 Days
Opposition activist Madina Koketaeva has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for attending a peaceful protest in Almaty against the detention of activists who were detained during unrest at the city's airport. Zhanar Balgabaeva, Koketaeva's lawyer, said her client was handed the sentence on January 25. Koketaeva says she was beaten during her arrest -- which coincided with the arrival of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on January 24 -- to the point where she needed hospitalization. "They are not going to let me go until Toqaev leaves the city," she told RFE/RL's Radio Azattyk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kosovo Removes Billboard In Volatile North With 'Honorary Citizens' Vucic, Djokovic, Putin
A billboard with the pictures of "honorary citizens" including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, tennis player Novak Djokovic, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others, has been taken down in the Serb-majority Kosovo town of Zvecan. Kosovar Internal Affairs Minister Dzeljalj Sveclja and the local self-government minister, Eljbert Krasnici, oversaw the removal, saying there is no place in Kosovo for figures who represent "dictatorship and aggression." Zvecan is near where an attack on Kosovo police occurred in September that left four dead -- a local police sergeant and three of the attackers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Lithuania To Ban Military Personnel From Non-Work-Related Trips To Russia, Belarus, China
The government of NATO member Lithuania has drafted legislation to ban its military personnel from taking non-work-related trips to Russia, Belarus, and China. The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on January 25 that the list was compiled based on an assessment of risks and threats to national security. The ban also includes transiting the three states, with the exception of their airspace. "[Lithuania's] National Security Strategy states that Russia, Belarus, and China pose a threat to the country's security and to its citizens, including espionage actions against Lithuania by the intelligence and security services of these countries," the draft says. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
