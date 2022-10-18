News
After Similar Moves In Neighboring Countries, Some Kyrgyz Banks Suspend Use Of Russian Mir Cards
BISHKEK -- Several banks in Kyrgyzstan have suspended the use of Russian Mir payment cards following similar moves by banks in neighboring Central Asian nations.
Bakai Bank, Kompanion Bank, and Dos Credo Banks announced on October 18 that Mir cards issued in Russia would no longer function in Kyrgyzstan, though they didn't say how long the suspension of operations will last.
The move comes amid repeated warnings from the United States and other Western countries that those who fail to adhere to international sanctions against Russia for its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine may themselves face penalties.
Three weeks earlier, Dushanbe City Bank, one of the largest banks in neighboring Tajikistan, said it had suspended Mir payment card operations, citing technical issues.
On September 23, another Central Asian nation, Uzbekistan, said Mir payment cards issued outside the country would no longer work, though those issued locally were still fully operational.
In mid-September several banks in Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Vietnam suspended the use of Mir payment cards amid warnings by the U.S. Treasury about possible sanctions on institutions supporting Russia's payment system outside of Russia.
Moscow has vowed to expand its Mir payments system in so-called "friendly countries" as Western sanctions severely restrict its access to the global finance network over its war against Ukraine.
All Of The Latest News
Kyiv Has Received First 2-Billion-Euro Tranche Of EU Aid, Says Ukrainian PM
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Kyiv received 2 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in financial assistance from the European Union on October 18 -- the first tranche of a 5-billion euro ($4.91 billion) EU package following Russia's unprovoked invasion.
"The additional financial resource will help to cover urgent budgetary expenses, in particular for the social and humanitarian spheres," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Shmyhal said Ukraine this year received a total of 4.2 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in macro-financial assistance from the EU.
With reporting by Reuters
Appeals Court Rejects Navalny's Appeal Against Fraud, Contempt Sentences
MOSCOW -- An appeals court in Moscow has rejected jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's move to have his nine-year prison sentence on charges of financial fraud and contempt of court struck down.
The second court of appeals of common jurisdiction in the Russian capital pronounced its decision on October 18.
Navalny, who took part in the hearing via a video link from a penal colony, and his defense team insisted that the verdict and sentence handed to the outspoken Kremlin critic in March while he was already serving another prison term from a separate case, are illegal and should be annulled.
The Lefortovo district court in Moscow handed down the nine-year prison sentence to Navalny on March 22 after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court, charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs said was a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then given a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style poisonous substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
International organizations consider Navalny to be a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded that Russian authorities release the 46-year-old Kremlin-critic.
Navalny is currently serving his term in a penal colony in the town of Pokrov in the region of Vladimir, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow.
With reporting by Interfax and RIA Novosti
Gaping Holes Found In Nord Stream Pipelines As Probes Continue
"Powerful explosions" left gaping holes in the Nord Stream pipelines, investigators said as they look to see whether sabotage is to blame for leaks found last month.
Four holes were found in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26. With Europe already rife with concerns about energy supplies this winter amid supply cuts from Russia as it wages war against Ukraine, world leaders -- including from Russia -- have called the damage sabotage.
Copenhagen police said on October 17 that they were investigating the damage with Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service after seismologists in the country said they had registered tremors -- which did not resemble those seen during earthquakes -- in the vicinity of the leaks measuring as much as 2.3 on the Richter scale.
"It is still too early to say anything about the framework under which the international cooperation with e.g. Sweden and Germany will run, as it depends on several factors," the Copenhagen police said in a statement.
Swedish investigators have already said they found two holes in the pipeline.
The Swedish daily Expressen published video and pictures on October 17 showing metal and a wide-open pipeline with at least 50 meters missing in murky waters at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.
"It is only an extreme force that can bend metal that thick in the way we are seeing," Trond Larsen, who piloted the submersible drone which captured the video, told Expressen.
The leaks along the pipelines in the Swedish and Danish exclusive economic zones in the Baltic Sea lasted about a week, discharging huge amounts of methane into the air.
The pipelines -- built to carry Russian natural gas supplied by Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to Germany -- were filled with Russian gas at the time of the explosions, but were not operational due to the consequences of the war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia.
Russia earlier this year slashed exports through Nord Stream 1, claiming Western sanctions on equipment and services impaired its ability to maintain the pipeline. Nord Stream 2, the newer pipeline, was never put into operation.
The Kremlin claimed on October 17 that the exclusion of Russia from the investigation was further evidence that the West is looking "to put the blame on Russia" for the accident.
With reporting by Expressen, Reuters, and AFP
Moscow Court Again Fines Twitch For Failing To Delete 'Illegal' Information
A court in Moscow has again fined the interactive livestreaming application Twitch for failing to delete content from its platform that the Russian government deems illegal as the Kremlin continues to ramp up pressure on social media networks.
The Magistrate Court of the Taganka district ruled on October 17 that Twitch must pay 4 million rubles ($64,300) for failing to take down materials related to Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Less than two weeks ago, the court ordered Twitch to pay a 4 million-ruble fine for its failure to remove materials connected with the war in Ukraine.
Last month, Twitch was fined 2 million rubles on the same charge.
In recent months, Russian courts have fined Twitch, TikTok, Google, Facebook, and Twitter over the personal-data issue, as well as for refusing to delete content deemed to be banned under Russian law.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social media platforms and other foreign-based tech companies of flouting the country's Internet laws. He has been pushing ways to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and to store data locally.
Many critics have accused the Russian authorities of trying to quell dissent by imposing stricter regulations on Internet companies.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Wife Of Jailed RFE/RL Consultant In Belarus Reportedly Detained
The wife of jailed RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik has been reportedly detained for "facilitating extremist activities," a charge that apparently arises from an interview she did with the Belsat television channel.
The BGM Telegram channel, founded by Losik, cited several other Telegram channels close to the government as reporting on October 17 that Daria Losik faces the charge over the interview with the Polish-based Belsat channel, which Belarusian authorities shut down and labeled extremist in July last year.
There was no immediate confirmation from Belarusian authorities that Daria Losik had been detained.
Ihar Losik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December last year on charges that remain unclear.
The husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, as well as four other bloggers and opposition activists, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms along with Losik at the time.
Losik and other defendants have insisted that the case against them is politically motivated.
Losik and his wife have a 4-year-old daughter.
Tajik Blogger Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison On Charges That Rights Groups Say Are Unfounded
DUSHANBE -- A noted Tajik blogger Daleri Imomali, who is known for writing articles that have been critical of the government, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges human rights organizations call unfounded.
Imomali's lawyer, Sadullo Qayumzoda, told RFE/RL on October 18 that the blogger was sentenced a day earlier. The blogger's relatives said the court also ordered Imomali to pay a hefty fine.
No further details were available as the trial that started on October 7 was held behind closed doors on the premises of a detention center in Dushanbe.
On October 12, the prosecution asked the Shohmansur district court to convict Imomali on charges of illegal entrepreneurship, premeditated false denunciation, and cooperating with a terrorist group. It then called for the court to sentence him to 10 1/2 years in prison.
Imomali pleaded guilty to the illegal entrepreneurship charge but rejected the other two accusations.
Known for writing articles that have criticized the Tajik government, Imomali was detained along with a well-known journalist, Abdullo Ghurbati, on June 15.
Ghurbati was sentenced on October 4 to 7 1/2 years in prison on charges of publicly insulting an authority, a minor assault on an authority, and participating in the activities of an extremist group. Ghurbati pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Committee to Protect Journalists have demanded that Tajik officials immediately release both men.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Last week, two other Tajik journalists, Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda and Zavqibek Saidamini went on two separate trials held behind closed doors on extremism and terrorism charges.
Ukrainian Nuclear Company Says Russia Has Kidnapped Two Officials From Zaporizhzhya Plant
Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Enerhoatom accused Russia on October 18 of "kidnapping" two senior staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.
The plant's head of information technology, Oleh Kostyukov, and Oleh Oshek, an assistant to the nuclear station's director, were seized on October 17, Enerhoatom wrote on the Telegram app on October 18.
"At present, nothing is known of their whereabouts or condition," Enerhoatom's statement said.
Enerhoatom called on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi "to make every effort" to secure their release.
The IAEA said Russia detained the chief of the power station, Ihor Murashov, for several days late last month before eventually releasing him on October 3.
Russian troops captured the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Europe's largest, at the beginning of March, in the early days of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Death Toll From Russian Military Plane Crash Rises To At Least 13
Russian authorities say the death toll in the crash of a Russian military jet during a training flight near a residential building has risen to at least 13 people as first responders ended their search operations.
The Ministry of Health said on October 18 that 19 people were also injured in the crash a day earlier that left a nine-story apartment building engulfed in flames in Yeisk in the southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai bordering on Ukraine’s Russia-annexed Crimean Penisula.
The Russian Defense Ministry has said the pilots ejected and reported that the cause of the crash was a fire in one of the jet's engines during takeoff.
Videos distributed on social media suggested an explosion followed the crash, and a large section of the residential building caught fire. The authenticity of the videos could not be verified.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed officials to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and ordered the governor of the Krasnodar Krai, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the minister of health to go to the crash site.
Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case and sent investigators to the scene.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and AFP
Almost One-Third Of Ukrainian Power Stations Destroyed As Russian Strikes Continue
Russian air strikes have destroyed almost one-third of Ukraine's power stations since October 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on October 18 as Moscow launched a fresh wave of air attacks that hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, targeting residential areas and energy infrastructure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy tweeted that the attacks had caused massive blackouts across Ukraine and that there was "no space left for negotiations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting (Ukraine's) energy & critical infrastructure. Since Oct 10, 30 [percent] of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country. No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime," Zelenskiy wrote.
The Kyiv prosecutor's office said two people were killed in the October 18 strikes in the Ukrainian capital after five others lost their lives in drone attacks the previous day.
Earlier on October 18, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility in northern Kyiv.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was on "critical infrastructure."
The northern Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr was left without water and electricity supply after Russian air strikes, its mayor said.
Russian troops also shelled energy facilities in Dnipro and, previously, in Zhytomyr, and blasts were reported in Kharkiv.
Explosions also shook the cities of Kriviy Rih and Mykolayiv, local officials said, a day after Russia launched waves of kamikaze drone strikes that killed at least seven people, four of them in Kyiv, and damaged infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital and several other cities across the country.
"Kriviy Rih. Explosions in the northern part of the city. We are in shelters," Oleksandr Vilkul the head of the central Ukrainian city's military administration said on social media, adding that so far there were no reports of casualties or damage.
In the southern port of Mykolayiv overnight shelling killed at least one person, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said early on October 18.
On the same day, British intelligence identified the drones used by Russia in the attacks as being Iranian-made.
In its daily intelligence bulletin on October 18, the British Ministry of Defense said that Russia's heightened tempo of long-range strikes over the past week against targets across Ukraine included so-called kamikaze drones provided by Iran.
"[Strikes] have been conducted by cruise missiles, air defense missiles in a surface-to-surface role, and Iranian-provided Shahed-136 one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles," British intelligence said.
U.S. President Joe Biden's spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters that the White House “strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes” and said the attacks continue "to demonstrate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s brutality.”
She said the United States "will continue to impose costs on Russia, hold them accountable for its war crimes."
The United States, Britain, and France agreed that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate a UN Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on October 17 that more than 100 such drones had struck Ukraine in the past week, hitting power stations, sewage treatment plants, bridges, and playgrounds.
"A third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was affected," a ministry statement said.
"We call on Tehran to immediately stop supplying Russia with any weapons. Otherwise, Iran and its leadership will bear the strictest responsibility, including within the framework of international legal proceedings addressing Russia's crimes against Ukraine."
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed earlier on October 17 to the foreign ministers of the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran over drone supplies to Russia.
Both Russia and Iran have repeatedly denied that Iranian drones are being supplied to Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on October 18 that Moscow had no information about whether or not Iranian drones were used in attacks against Ukraine earlier this week.
On October 17, Iran also stuck to its denial that it is supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
Asked for comment, the Iranian mission to the United Nations repeated a statement issued by the government on October 14 that said it supports upholding the UN Charter and the UN attempts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.
The United States warned on October 17 that it would take action against companies and nations working with Iran's drone program.
"Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence -- the U.S. will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
"Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the whole world -- especially those in the region and across the world, frankly -- should be seeing as a profound threat," Patel said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
U.S., British Sanctions Implementation Authorities Aim To Deepen Russia Cooperation
The United States and Britain will increase their cooperation on sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, top officials for the two countries' sanctions authorities have said.
Andrea Gacki, director of the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and Giles Thomson, director of the British Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), said in a statement that they were committed to their close working relationship and see "significant ground for advancing our collaboration to a new level."
The OFAC and the OFSI have similar "functions and tools," such as the ability to issue civil monetary penalties, Gacki and Thomson said.
"As such, we have decided to deepen OFSI-OFAC cooperation further, to enhance both our own capabilities and the support we provide to those at the forefront of effective sanctions implementation," they said.
The two agencies last week concluded a technical exchange in London that they said would bring significant benefits to both organizations and reinforce collaboration.
Gacki and Thomson said the two offices "recognize that the growing scale of sanctions has increased the complexities of their implementation."
OFAC and OFSI already work together to develop approaches to address shared priorities like cyberthreats and the misuse of virtual assets, improve information sharing, and ensure that their sanctions do not prevent humanitarian trade and assistance from reaching those in need.
Gacki and Thomson said the United States and Britain know that sanctions are having a material impact on the Russian economy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the difficulties caused by sanctions, which have had a "significant impact on Russia's military-industrial complex and its ability to wage its unjust war," they said.
With reporting by Reuters
Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Again Runs Safety Systems On Backup Power
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has again lost the connection to its last remaining power line, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said.
Rafael Grossi said in a statement on October 17 that despite the loss of connectivity the plant is receiving electricity from the grid through a backup system.
An IAEA team of experts present at the plant was informed by members of the operating staff that the line was disconnected at around 4 a.m. local time, Grossi said.
The IAEA experts reported that the plant was receiving external electricity through the switchyard of a nearby thermal power station under a backup arrangement was restored last week, Grossi said.
Although the plant's six reactors have been shut down for weeks, they need a constant supply of electricity to maintain reactor cooling and other essential safety functions necessary to prevent a meltdown.
Ukrainian national nuclear operator Enerhoatom said the cause of the lost connection on October 17 was shelling of a substation located far from the plant.
Enerhoatom said in a statement that Russia was now targeting all the substations supplying Ukrainian nuclear power stations with electricity.
There has been no comment from Russia's state nuclear energy company on the accusation.
It was the third time the Zaporizhzhya plant's connection to this power line was lost over the past 10 days, Grossi said in the statement, adding that this underlines "the plant's fragile power situation during the current military conflict in Ukraine."
Grossi has been pushing to establish a safety and security zone around the plant and met last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and later with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv as part of his effort.
"Now more than ever, during these extremely difficult times, a protection zone must be established around the [Zaporizhzhya plant]," Grossi said, reiterating that the stakes were high and there was no time to lose.
"We must do everything in our power to help ensure that a nuclear accident does not happen," he said in the statement.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has been a flashpoint in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for months over shelling near the facility that has sparked fears of a nuclear disaster.
Russian troops occupy the plant and the surrounding area, while the plant's Ukrainian staff continues to operate it.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Announces Release Of 108 Women In First All-Female Prisoner Exchange With Russia
Ukraine says another "large-scale" prisoner swap has taken place with Russia, describing it as the first all-female exchange since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Telegram that the exchange took place on October 17 and freed 108 women.
"Mothers and daughters were in captivity, and their relatives were waiting for them," Yermak said.
Among the freed prisoners were 37 who held out in the Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol through weeks of fighting in the city until Russian forces seized it in May.
Most of the women were members of the Ukrainian armed forces. Yermak posted a photo of the women walking down a road, many of them in their uniforms and smiling.
Some of the women had been captured before Russia launched its invasion on February 24 and held for holding an "extremely pro-Ukrainian position," Yermak said.
Yermak added that the women will undergo a medical examination and then will be returned to their families to recover.
He did not provide details about the prisoners who were released by Ukraine in the exchange, which he described as tense. But the Moscow-appointed head of one of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions said earlier that Kyiv had freed 80 civilians and 30 military personnel.
The last prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow took place on October 13. That involved 20 Ukrainian soldiers and was the second of the week after 32 soldiers were freed and the body of an Israeli who volunteered to fight for Ukraine was released two days earlier.
At Least Four Dead, Six Missing After Military Jet Crashes Near Russian Apartment Building
Emergency services in the Russian city of Yeisk say at least four people were killed and six remain missing in the crash of a Russian military jet on October 17 near a residential building, engulfing the high-rise in flames.
According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, at the end of the day Moscow time, four people were killed, 25 were injured, and six people were unaccounted for. The Sota online newspapers reported earlier that six had died and 27 had been wounded and said there were children among the victims.
Yeisk lies in the southwestern region of Krasnodar Krai bordering on Ukraine’s Russia-annexed Crimea.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the crash and said the pilots ejected and reported that the cause of the crash was a fire in one of the jet's engines during takeoff.
"At the site of the Sukhoi Su-34 crash, in the courtyard of a residential area, the aircraft's fuel caught fire," the ministry said.
Local residents, however, said on social media that explosions were heard after the plane crashed and caught fire, indicating that the aircraft's ammunition detonated.
Video distributed on social media suggested an explosion followed the crash, and the whole section of the residential building from the first to the ninth floor caught fire. The authenticity of the videos could not be verified.
According to emergency services quoted by Russian state-run agencies, the blaze reached five out of nine floors of the residential building.
The regional governor, Venyamin Kondratyev, said on Telegram that all fire and rescue units in the region were called to help extinguish the fire.
According to preliminary information, 17 apartments had been affected, Kondratyev said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and ordered the governor of the Krasnodar region, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the minister of health to go to the crash site.
Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case and sent investigators to the scene.
With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and AFP
Rights Groups Condemn Deadly Crackdown As Iranians Continue Protests
More than three dozen human rights groups have condemned Tehran's deadly crackdown on protests over the death of a young women while in custody for "improperly" wearing a headscarf as Iranians showed no signs of backing down in unrest that has shaken the entire country.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other groups voiced their "deep concern" about Iran's "mobilization of their well-honed machinery of repression to ruthlessly crack down" on the nationwide protests.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said on October 17 that at least 215 people, including 27 children, had been killed in the crackdown, which the European Union imposed new sanctions on Iran's information minister, the country's "morality police," and other senior officials.
The rights groups said evidence they had gathered showed "a harrowing pattern of Iranian security forces deliberately and unlawfully firing live ammunition and metal pellets, including birdshot, at protesters and bystanders including children."
"The United Nations Human Rights Council should act as a matter of urgency by holding a special session and -- given the gravity of crimes under international law and other serious human rights violations committed in Iran and the prevailing systemic impunity -- establish an independent, investigative, reporting and accountability mechanism," the groups said in the statement on October 17.
Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in Tehran, three days after she was seen being taken into custody by the morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab, or headscarf, improperly. Eyewitnesses say they could see her being beaten by security agents.
As word spread of the Amini's death, so too did anger, sparking protests in cities across the country in one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
In the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil, protesters continued to take to the streets after security forces raided a girls' high school on October 13.
Videos published on social media showed people chanting "Freedom, freedom" and also "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reports indicate that following the raid on the school, 10 students were taken to an unknown place by security agents and seven were injured.
Meanwhile, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a group that monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran where Amini was from, announced on October 16 the arrest of five students by security forces in the western Iranian city of Sarvabad.
The situation at the notorious Evin prison, where many of those detained during the protests in Tehran are being held, remained unclear after a fire broke out over the weekend amid reports of an uprising.
Iran's judiciary raised the death toll to eight people who had been held on theft charges.
The judiciary's Mizan news agency described the incident as a "fight between inmates and a fire," though it offered no evidence to support the claim. Activists outside of Iran say they remain skeptical of the government's claims.
Prominent filmmaker Jafar Panahi managed to call his wife from Evin on October 16 to let her know that he and his fellow filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof are fine and that authorities had used tear gas during the unrest in Evin prison.
Panahi and Rasoulof were arrested in July because they had signed an open letter that called out corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression in the Islamic republic.
The government has blocked the Internet to slow the flow of information between protesters. Tehran-based technology news website Digiato said that accessing virtual personal networks (VPNs) to circumvent the Internet restrictions had become almost impossible.
An online petition asking G7 countries to expel the Islamic republic's diplomats has so far collected nearly 220,000 signatures.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin Agrees To Present Archive Maps To Help Solve Border Disputes Between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to provide Bishkek with archive Soviet-era maps to help resolve the ongoing dispute between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over segments of their border.
Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said on October 17 that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov asked Putin to help with the demarcation and delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border when they met last week along with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kazakhstan.
"I think the problem will be solved, as archive documents and maps can be retrieved in Moscow," Imankulov said.
Putin said earlier that there was more "true" information about borders between the former Soviet republics available in the archives than in those republics themselves.
Japarov, Putin, and Rahmon held talks on October 13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
Kyrgyz presidential spokesman Erbol Sultanbaev said at the time that the talks were initiated by Putin, who said he "was ready to assist in resolving border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan."
Last month, Kyrgyz and Tajik authorities accused each other of aggression after the two sides used heavy artillery and mortars in the latest clashes near a disputed part of border.
Kyrgyz officials said 63 of its citizens died in the clashes, and more than 200 were injured.
Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but correspondents of RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported a higher number after talking to relatives and friends of the people killed during the clashes. They concluded that 81 people, about half of whom were civilians, lost their lives.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Moscow Mayor Says Mobilization In Russian Capital Is Over
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has announced that the military mobilization for the war in Ukraine is over for the Russian capital region.
Sobyanin said in a statement on October 17 that "all goals related to the mobilization have been met," adding that enlistment centers in Moscow were closed down during the afternoon.
"Conscription notices distributed during the mobilization to residences and work places are no longer valid," Sobyanin's statement said.
He did not say how many Moscow residents had been mobilized during the campaign, which President Vladimir Putin announced on September 21 amid major setbacks on battlefields in Ukraine.
Media reports in recent days said police and enlistment officers in Moscow and the country's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, raided subway stations, hostels, and dormitories to catch men and hand them conscription notices.
Andrei Klishas, an influential member of parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, called for an investigation into the reported raids and demanded each such case be pursued to "legally evaluate the activities of officials who sanctioned such raids."
Several Russian regions have announced the end of mobilization, even though many of those called up for service continued to be sent to Ukraine.
Putin said that only Russians who served in the army and had combat experience would be mobilized.
However, numerous cases have been reported where men who had never served in the army were sent to the front line in Ukraine without any training.
Another German Reportedly Arrested In Iran Amid Protests
Another German citizen reportedly has been arrested in Iran amid a wave of protests triggered by the death of a young woman detained by the country's morality police for "improperly" wearing a mandatory headscarf, or hijab.
The Jam-e Jam newspaper, which is affiliated with Iran's state media, reported that the German citizen was arrested during protests on October 16 in the northwestern city of Ardabil.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has swept Iran, with demonstrations in cities across the country.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stoking the protests and last week said nine foreign nationals -- including people from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland -- had been arrested. Iran has not shown any evidence to back up its claim.
Iranian judicial and security authorities have yet to announce the alleged arrest of the German citizen.
Two Iranian-German dual citizens, Jamshid Sharmahd and Nahid Taghvi, were already being held in Iran, which has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual and foreign nationals into custody on false charges and then offering them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarusian Opposition Activist Gets 25 Years On Charges He Rejects
HRODNA, Belarus -- Belarusian businessman and political activist Mikalay Autukhovich, along with 11 others, has been handed lengthy prison terms on terrorism charges that he rejects as politically motivated.
A court in the western city of Hrodna on October 17 sentenced Autukhovich to 25 years in prison after finding him guilty of high treason and an array of other charges that amounted to accusing him of plotting a terrorist attack and conspiring to seize power.
Autukhovich, 59, is a former military officer and a veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan. He has helped the opposition raise funds for their efforts to oppose authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who in August 2020 claimed a sixth term in power in an election marred by accusations of rigging by the opposition and the West.
Investigators said Autukhovich and a group he led conducted several arson attacks against vehicles belonging to police officers and planned attacks on their property. Autukhovich has rejected all of the charges.
The other defendants in the case were convicted on the same charges, with the exception of high treason. Some were also found guilty of conspiracy and the preparation of actions to disrupt social order.
Paval Sava, Volha Mayorova, and Halina Dzerbysh were sentenced to 20 years in prison each, while Viktar Snehur was handed a 19-year prison term and Uladzimer Hundar received 18 years.
Iryna Melkher received 17 years, Syarhey Razanovich and Paval Razanovich were sentenced to 16 years in prison each. Lyubov Razanovich was sentenced to 15 years, Iryna Harachkina to six years and one month, and Anton Melkher received 2 1/2 years in prison in the high-profile case.
It is not known if any of them pleaded guilty. The trial was held at a detention center in Hrodna and presided over by Judge Maksim Filatau, who is under European Union sanctions for his support of the regime and its sometimes violent suppression of dissent following the disputed election.
Autukhovich previously spent seven years and five months in prison on charges of illegal weapons possession, which he and his supporters have also rejected as politically motivated.
Tbilisi May Change 'Liberal' Visa Regime For Russians, Georgian President Says
CHISINAU -- Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili says her country may change its "liberal" visa regime for Russian citizens amid an unprecedented influx sparked by the Kremlin's mobilization of troops for the war against Ukraine.
Speaking at a joint conference in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, after holding talks with Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu on October 17, Zurabishvili called the arrival of Russian citizens to Georgia in recent weeks "a challenge."
"I would not call it a threat, but it is a challenge.... I also do not exclude that we will have to revise the visa regime, which currently is liberal and does not correspond to the Russian aggression [against Ukraine]. The issue must be decided by [Georgian] authorities and our society," Zurabishvili said.
Zurabishvili did not say if visas would be introduced for Russian citizens who choose to enter the South Caucasus country.
Currently, Russians do not need visas to enter Georgia and may stay in the country without for up to 365 days. If they leave Georgia for another country, they can then immediately reenter for another 365 days.
Georgian government officials have said several times that there are no plans to introduce visas for Russian citizens.
Moldovan President Sandu tweeted after talks with Zurabishvili that the two former Soviet republics had "committed to closer cooperation between Moldova and Georgia in the future, and also to working together on the road of the EU integration."
Zurabishvili added: "Moldova and Georgia both belong in Europe. Our cooperation on this road will make us stronger."
EU Hits Iranian Security Officials, Morality Police, With Sanctions
The European Union has put sanctions on Iran's information minister, the country's "morality police," and other senior officials over the death of a young woman while in custody and the brutal crackdown on nationwide protests that have followed.
The bloc published the list of those it hit with sanctions -- including 11 persons and four entities -- in its official administrative gazette on October 17.
The list includes senior officials from the so-called morality police, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police.
Tehran on October 17 vowed an "immediate" response to the sanctions.
Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in Tehran, three days after she was seen being taken into custody by the morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab, or headscarf, improperly. Eyewitnesses say they could see her being beaten by security agents.
But an official coroner's report said Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or limbs but was instead linked to disease, disputing family objections that the 22-year-old was in good health when taken into custody.
Since her death, Iranians have taken to the streets across the country to protest the government's restrictions on their lives despite warnings from the authorities that security agents would come down hard on any unrest.
On September 25, the EU issued a declaration saying that those responsible for the killing of Amini "must be held accountable."
It also chided Iranian officials for violating freedom of expression for "severely" restricting Internet access and said the EU "will consider all the options at its disposal to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have responded to the ensuing demonstrations."
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said on October 17 that at least 215 people, including 27 children, had been killed in the crackdown.
The United States, Britain, and Canada have already announced sanctions against Iran over rights violations.
Four Russians Caught Taking Pictures Illegally In Norway
Four Russian citizens -- three men and one woman -- were arrested last week and placed in custody in Norway after they were seen taking photographs of objects that are subject to a ban on photography, Norwegian police said on October 17, without specifying what they had photographed.
Police found “photographic equipment and relatively extensive image material” in their possession when their car was stopped on October 11.
The four individuals were not identified. Police said they came to Norway from Finland, and claimed they were tourists.
Norwegian authorities said they was no immediate link to two other cases of Russians detained elsewhere in the Nordic NATO member after police found them in possession of drones.
In recent weeks, a number of drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms.
Police declined to give further details "due to the nature of the case.”
Norway has posted soldiers to help guard major onshore oil and gas processing plants, its military said on October 3, as part of efforts to beef up security amid suspicion that sabotage caused last month's leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that were built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.
The damaged pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian TV Journalist Who Protested Ukraine War On-Air Flees Country
Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March protested Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in a live news broadcast, has fled the country after escaping house arrest.
Ovsyannikova's lawyer, Dmitry Zakhvatov, said on October 17 that his client "had to leave Russia and is under the protection of a European state at the moment."
Ovsyannikova gained international recognition on March 14 when she burst onto the set of Channel One's Vremya news program holding a poster reading: “Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. She also shouted: "Stop the war. No to war."
Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova was a producer with Channel One at the time of her protest. She was later detained and fined 30,000 rubles ($490) by a court for calling for illegal protests.
She was placed under house arrest in August on a charge of distributing false information about Russia’s armed forces after police searched her apartment in the Russian capital. Zakhvatov said then that his client may face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge.
In early October, the Interior Ministry added Ovsyannikova to its wanted list, saying that she had violated the conditions of her house arrest.
Ovsyannikova's former husband, Igor Ovsyannikov, said at the time that she had escaped from her home along with their 11-year-old daughter.
On October 17, Moscow’s Cheryomushki district court ruled that Ovsyannikova's daughter must stay with her father, because her mother "is involved in political activities."
Ovsyannikova resigned from Channel One and spent several months abroad, including in Ukraine, repeatedly expressing her condemnation of the war.
A law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March provides for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
Russia refers to the conflict in Ukraine, which it launched in February, as a "special military operation." It is forbidden to publicly call it a war and those who do face stiff penalties including lengthy sentences.
Dushanbe Probes Reports That Tajik Nationals Were Involved In Deadly Russia Shooting
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities are investigating media reports that say at least two Tajik nationals were involved in a shooting spree at a military training base in Russia over the weekend that left at least 11 Russian men dead and at least 15 wounded.
The Tajik Interior Ministry told RFE/RL in a written statement on October 17 that "Tajikistan's embassy in Moscow is trying to clarify whether or not Tajik citizens were involved in the deadly shooting."
Meanwhile, relatives of a 24-year-old Tajik man, Ehson Aminzoda, told RFE/RL that Russian authorities had identified him as one of the men who opened fire on October 15 during military training near the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine.
Ehson Aminzoda's older brother, Firuz, who resides and works in Moscow, told RFE/RL on October 17 that Russian authorities had informed him that his brother was identified as one of the shooters.
"The Military Prosecutor's Office [in Moscow] have summoned me. Yesterday, I was informed about what happened. We do not know how he ended up in Belgorod. My brother was not a terrorist, nor did he have such thoughts. He was an ordinary migrant who wanted to work and build his life," Firuz Aminzoda said.
Firuz Aminzoda added that his brother moved to the Russian capital from his native village in Tajikistan's south seven months ago.
According to Firuz Aminzoda, Ehson, who also worked at a Moscow restaurant, was last seen near Moscow's Lyublino metro station on October 10, after which he went incommunicado.
He emphasized that Ehson was not a Russian citizen, and, therefore, was not eligible for the military mobilization that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on September 21 to support his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Ehson's father, Tajiddin Aminzoda, confirmed to RFE/RL that his son died in Russia over the weekend, but declined to give any comments or details.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on October 15 that "two citizens of a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States" opened fire at a military training ground in the Belgorod region, killing 11 and wounding 15 military personnel. The attackers were shot dead by return fire, it added.
Some reports quoting witnesses said that three Tajiks were involved in the attack and that one of the attackers had managed to escape.
According to the reports, the shooting started amid tensions sparked by a conflict between Muslim soldiers and a unit commander who "insulted their religion."
Putin's mobilization has sparked protests, attacks on recruitment offices, and the flight of huge numbers of men out of the country.
On October 15, a military commissioner at an enlistment center in the city of Partizansk in Russia's Far East was found dead "near a fence."
Local authorities gave contradicting reports, saying that Roman Malyk died of a heart attack and that investigators later looked into the possibilities of murder or suicide. Meanwhile, local reports quoted witnesses as saying that the man was found hanged on the fence.
Last month, a man shot and severely wounded another military commissioner in the Siberian city of Ust-Ilimsk to protest against the mobilization.
On October 14, Putin said the mobilization will end in two weeks as more than 220,000 men had been mobilized through the call to fight in Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service
NATO Holds 'Routine' Nuclear Deterrence Drill Amid Russia Tensions
NATO has started its regular nuclear deterrence exercises in Western Europe amid soaring tensions with Russia prompted by President Vladimir Putin's veiled nuclear threats in the face of Moscow's military setbacks in Ukraine.
"Exercise 'Steadfast Noon' involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including fourth and fifth generation fighter jets, as well as surveillance and tanker aircraft," the 30 member alliance said in a statement, stressing that the "routine, recurring training activity" -- which runs until October 30 -- was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine and is not linked to the current situation.
The exercise will take part in training flights over Belgium, Britain, and the North Sea.
"NATO’s new Strategic Concept, adopted by Allied leaders at the Madrid Summit in June makes clear that 'the fundamental purpose of NATO’s nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression,'” the statement said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected any calls to cancel the exercise after Putin ratcheted up his nuclear rhetoric as Russian forces suffered reversals in Ukraine.
"It would send a very wrong signal if we suddenly now canceled a routine, long-time planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine," Stoltenberg said last week.
"We need to understand that NATO's firm, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation."
With reporting by AFP
