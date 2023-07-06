Kyrgyz Opposition Party Members Arrested In Alleged 'Coup' Attempt

SOFIA -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid a visit to Sofia on July 6 for meetings with government officials, including Bulgaria’s new prime minister, who signaled a break from the previous caretaker government’s reluctance to provide lethal aid to Ukraine when he took power last month.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov emphasized his country's support for Ukraine during Zelenskiy’s brief visit to the Bulgarian capital.

“Bulgaria is consistent in its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine because we are convinced that an independent and sovereign Ukraine is key for Euro-Atlantic security in the region,” Denkov said after talks with Zelenskiy.

“Russia should withdraw unconditionally within its internationally recognized borders and should bear its responsibility,” Denkov added.

Zelenskiy's visit coincided with a vote in the Bulgarian parliament backing a declaration of support for Ukraine to join NATO once the war is over.

Zelenskiy adviser Ihor Zhovkva said on Facebook that Denkov and Zelenskiy signed a declaration on Ukraine's integration into Western organizations, namely NATO and the EU.

"Today, Bulgaria, our important partner in the Black Sea region, became the 22nd state with which we formalized the support of Ukraine's membership in the alliance," Zhovkva said. "The document clearly shows that Bulgaria supports Ukraine's membership in NATO as soon as conditions allow."

Zelenskiy said earlier on Telegram he would hold "in-depth talks" with Denkov and meet with President Rumen Radev and other government officials while visiting the NATO and EU member country.

Despite Radev’s stated opposition to sending military aid to Kyiv, the Bulgarian government last week approved a new package.

Ahead of a closed-door meeting with Zelenskiy, Radev stood firm on his opposition to sending weapons to Ukraine and called for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

"The security environment is alarming in our region as well. The conflict is expanding its spatial scope," Radev said, repeatedly referring to "the conflict," saying it is turning into a war of attrition and has no military solution.

Zelenskiy responded by saying he hopes the people of Bulgaria "understand that this is not a conflict, but a war. In a conflict, millions of people do not leave the country," he said.

He told Radev, whose country is home to a thriving arms industry, that there is a difference between opposing sending arms to Ukraine to prevent Bulgaria's own military from being weakened and supporting the strengthening of Ukraine.

"Whatever you have [left] will be insufficient for your army to fight Russia if it comes here," he said.

Both leaders also acknowledged the risks presented by the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian forces. Russian and Ukraine have recently accused each other of planning to attack the power plant.

Zelenskiy called the seizure of the plant one of the ways Russia has attempted to blackmail Ukraine and its supporters, while Radev said the situation means the risk of radioactive contamination spreading in Europe is growing.

"The seizure of this plant is also not a conflict, but a war," Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy later said he is on his way to Prague for a visit with senior Czech officials.

"Prague is next. I will hold substantive negotiations with President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies Milos Vystrcil and Marketa Pekarova Adamova, meet with members of the government, parliament and media," he said in a tweet.

He added the focus of the meeting will be Ukraine's integration with NATO, the situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, and the rebuilding of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy will then travel to Turkey on July 7 for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion for talks with counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish state media reported.

The meeting is expected to focus on the Turkish- and UN-brokered deal with Russia to allow shipments of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports. Russia has hinted that it could block the deal, which is set to expire on July 17.

Zelenskiy also is expected to push Erdogan to give the green light to Sweden's membership in NATO ahead of the alliance's July 11-12 summit in Vilnius.

With reporting by AP