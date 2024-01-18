News
Kyrgyz Opposition Party Member Gets Three Years In Prison For Online Post
A Kyrgyz court official said on January 18 that a member of the opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party, Chynygul Sherkulova, was sentenced to three years in prison last month on a charge of distributing false information online but allowed to start serving her prison term later, as she has three young children. The charge against Sherkulova stemmed from her post about the alleged handing of some Kyrgyz territory to Tajikistan, which ended up being false. Butun Kyrgyzstan's leader, Adakhan Madumarov, has been under arrest since September for his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
More News
Estonia's Top Russian Orthodox Clergyman Told To Leave Country
Estonia has told the head of its branch of the Russian Orthodox Church to leave the country, calling him a threat to national security, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on January 18. Valeri Reshetnikov, who heads the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as Metropolitan Eugene, was refused an extension of his residence permit and will have to leave by February 6, ERR said, citing a Police and Border Guard spokesperson. The Estonian government has repeatedly asked Reshetnikov to "stop vindicating the Kremlin regime and Russia's military actions in his statements" but he failed to do this, the spokesperson said.
- By Current Time
Shooter Of Enlistment Officer In Siberia Says He Was Tortured In Custody
Ruslan Zinin, who shot a military commissioner at an enlistment center in Siberia in 2022 amid protests against a mobilization to the war in Ukraine, told a court that he was tortured by police before investigators questioned him.
The Zona solidarnosti (Solidarity Zone) Telegram channel reported on January 17 that Zinin told the court during his testimony that his hands and legs had been cuffed for two days and two nights after his arrest on September 26, 2022, and that he "had to use the bathroom, eat, and sleep with hands and legs cuffed."
According to Zinin, he was psychologically and morally exhausted when the cuffs were finally removed right before an investigator questioned him.
He added that, because of his state of mind at the time, he was not able to give proper answers to the investigator's questions and the investigator "formulated the answers himself."
"Because of those two days and nights [being cuffed], I had to sign the protocol of the questioning, the text of which was crafted by the investigator, although the written text did not correspond to reality," Zinin said, though he has admitted to the shooting. He did not say what parts of the text were fabricated.
Zinin shot military commissioner Aleksandr Yeliseyev at a recruitment center in the city of Ust-Ilimsk as he was recruiting soldiers amid rising tensions over the Kremlin's unpopular mobilization to support the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Yeliseyev was rushed to a hospital in grave condition but survived.
Zinin was initially charged with attempted murder, but in March the charge was changed to "a terrorist attack."
If convicted, Zinin faces up to 20 years in prison.
The mobilization to the war in Ukraine, announced by President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, was met with countrywide protests and the mass flight from Russia of men potentially eligible for military duty.
Thousands of people were detained in Russian towns and cities for protesting against the mobilization, while several military enlistment centers and other administrative buildings in the country have been targeted in arson attacks.
The largest protest against the mobilization took place in Makhachkala, the capital of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan.
With reporting by Zona solidarnosti
Number Of Swans Dying In Kazakhstan's Western Region Of Manghystau Surpasses 1,000
Officials in Kazakhstan's western region of Manghystau said on January 18 that the number of swans that died en mass near Lake Qarakol has reached 1,018. According to the officials, the swans' sudden deaths might have been caused by bird flu. Earlier investigations revealed that waste from the Rixos Aktau hotel located on the lake's shore had nothing to do with the situation. However, environmental activists are insisting on further investigations of the hotel's waste, which directly enters the lake near the Qaraqiya-Qarakol state nature sanctuary -- home to more than 200 endangered bird species. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Appeals Of Members Of Popular Belarusian Rock Group Against Prison Sentences Denied
A local court in the southeastern Belarusian city of Homel has rejected appeals filed by three members of the popular rock group Tor Band against prison sentences they were handed in late October 2023, state television reported.
The group became popular for their songs supporting the thousands of people who protested the official results of a presidential election in August 2020 that declared authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka the winner despite widespread belief the vote was rigged.
On October 31 2023, a member of the group, Dzmitry Halavach, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Yauhen Burlo was sentenced to eight years in prison and Andrey Yaremchyk received 7 1/2 years in prison.
The men were found guilty of insulting Lukashenka, discrediting the country, establishing an extremist group, and inciting social hatred.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
The musicians were arrested in October 2022, and in January 2023, the Belarusian KGB labeled Tor Band "extremist" and banned it.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Separately on January 18, the Vyasna human right center said that police in the western region of Brest detained six men two days before after "brutally searching their homes," breaking car windows and destroying items inside the houses.
One of the men whose house was searched was hospitalized bleeding, Vyasna said, citing witnesses. The man's current state of health is unknown.
All six of them were successful shuttle traders. One of them was released late on January 17, Vyasna said, adding that the reason for the searches and detainments remained unclear.
Prosecutor Seeks Almost Five Years In Prison For Russian Nationalist Putin Critic Girkin
The prosecution has asked a court in Moscow to convict and sentence Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east, to almost five years in prison on a charge of making public calls for extremist activities.
Girkin's lawyer, Aleksandr Molokhov, told reporters on January 18 that the prosecutor asked the Moscow City Court to sentence Girkin, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, to four years and 11 months in prison in the trial that started in mid-December.
The 53-year-old was arrested in July after he sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to the Russian leader as a "nonentity" and accusing him of "cowardly mediocrity."
He also has called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing the two-year mark, and has accused both of "incompetence," saying a total military mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post has garnered almost 800,000 views.
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
Shortly after his arrest, Girkin made a statement from pretrial detention, saying he plans to take part in the upcoming presidential election in March.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people onboard died in the crash.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has denied any involvement in the shooting down of the plane.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Transdniester Slaps Trade Duties On Moldovan Farmers In Tit-For-Tat Move
Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region on January 17 announced trade duties for Moldovan farmers after Chisinau earlier this month introduced import and export duties for the Moscow-backed separatist region. The move came after Moldovan Reintegration Minister Oleg Serebrean told separatist leader Vadim Krasnoselsky at a meeting on January 16 in Tiraspol that Chisinau would not scrap the duties. Moldova says Transdniester is "illegally taxing" Moldovan farmers. The status of Transdniester, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990, has come under the spotlight again after the European Union in 2022 invited Moldova's pro-Western government to launch accession talks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Rights Group Calls For International Pressure On Iran To Halt 'Imminent Execution' Of Kurdish Prisoners
A U.S.-based rights group has urged world leaders to pressure Iran to stop what it described as the "imminent execution" of four ethnic Kurds convicted of spying for Israel.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said in an appeal on January 18 that all four men "demand urgent global attention."
"World leaders must call on the Iranian authorities to immediately halt their spree of executions or face diplomatic and economic consequences," he added.
CHRI said the four prisoners -- identified as Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, and Pejman Fatehi -- were sentenced to death "within 24 hours of a secret trial" and raised concerns about them facing execution "without ever being provided a modicum of due process."
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has claimed that the men were operatives of the leftist Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, but the party has denied the assertion.
In December, Iran executed four people -- three men and a woman -- accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Abram Paley, U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran, on January 12 condemned the death sentences handed to the four ethnic Kurds and called on Iranian authorities to "release all unjustly detained political prisoners and stop repressing their own people."
Days later, he criticized the Iranian government's "use of the death penalty to target the exercise of human rights" following a report by CHRI that the Islamic republic had executed more than 700 people in 2023.
Amnesty International says the Islamic republic executed more people than any other country in the world other than China last year.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly not covering her hair properly.
Six Men In Russia's Bashkortostan Handed Jail Terms Amid Unprecedented Rallies
UFA, Russia -- A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, has sentenced six men to up to 13 days in jail for taking part in an unprecedented rally earlier this week to support the former leader of the banned Bashqort movement.
The Kirov district court late on January 17 sentenced Denis Skvortsov, Fanzil Akhmetshin, Yulai Aralbayev, Radmir Mukhametshin, and Dmitry Petrov to 10 days in jail. Ilnar Galin was sentenced to 13 days in jail.
All of the defendants were found guilty of taking part in "an unsanctioned rally that led to the disruption of infrastructure activities and obstructed the work of a court" on January 15.
That was a reference to a January 15 rally of around 5,000 people in front of a court in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentence of Bashqort leader Fail Alsynov, charged with inciting ethnic hatred, was expected to be pronounced.
The court postponed the ruling's pronouncement to January 17 to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the verdict in the controversial trial.
On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered in front of the court again, and after Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison, clashes broke out as police, using batons, tear gas, and stun grenades, forced the protesters to leave the site. Several protesters were injured and at least two were hospitalized.
Dozens of protesters were detained and the Investigative Committee said those in custody from the January 17 unrest will face criminal charges -- organizing and participating in mass disorder and using violence against law enforcement.
Separately on January 18, police detained two young men in Baimak on unspecified charges. Friends of the men said the detentions were most likely linked to the rallies to support Alsynov.
The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, made his first statement on January 18 about the largest protest rally in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, saying he "will not tolerate extremism and attempts to shake up the situation," and promising to find the "real organizers" of the rallies.
It was Khabirov who initiated the investigation of Alsynov, accusing him of inciting ethnic hatred as well as calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities and discrediting Russia's armed forces.
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred, which stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino in which he criticized local government plans to start gold mining near the village, as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group, which for years promoted Bashkir language, culture, and equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs, in May 2020, declaring it extremist.
Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in the regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.
With reporting by RusNews
Romanian Farmers Block Another Border Crossing With Ukraine
Dozens of Romanian farmers on January 18 blocked a northwestern border crossing with Ukraine with their tractors and called for a stop to cheap grain imports from its neighbor. The farmers blocking the Halmeu-Dyakove crossing displayed banners reading "Stop grain from Ukraine." Traffic leaving Ukraine has been "temporarily suspended to prevent passenger cars from being blocked," the Ukrainian Customs Service said. On January 17, another northwestern Romanian crossing, Urziceni, was blocked for several hours while traffic through the northeastern crossing of Siret continues to be slowed by Romanian farmers and truckers.
Kyrgyz Investigative Journalists Sent To Pretrial Detention Accused Of Calling For Mass Riots
A court in Bishkek on January 17 sent 11 current and former reporters of the Temirov Live investigative group to pretrial detention until at least March 13 on a charge of "calling for mass riots" in an unspecified report. The journalists were detained on January 16, one day after Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the 24.kg news agency on a charge of "propagating war" in an unspecified report about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rights organizations and some Kyrgyz lawmakers have condemned the detentions, calling them an attack on free media. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Cyberattack On Ukraine's Kyivstar Will Cost Parent Veon Almost $100 Million
Veon, the parent company of Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, will take a hit of around 3.6 billion hryvnyas ($95 million) in revenue in 2024 due to a massive cyberattack in December, the Dutch telecoms group estimated. The estimated lost revenue is associated with measures Kyivstar has taken to compensate customers for inconveniences caused by the disruptions, Veon said. The cyberattack was the largest since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, knocking out services including mobile phone, damaging IT infrastructure in several regions, and putting people at risk of not receiving air-raid alerts.
Russian Rights Defender Sentenced To Three Years In Prison Over Ukraine War Posts
A court in the northwestern Russian city of Cherepovets on January 18 sentenced a local human rights defender, Gregory Vinter, to three years in prison on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors sought more than six years in prison for the 54-year-old activist, who has diabetes. Vinter was charged in August 2022 for posting materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians in Ukraine. The Memorial human rights group has recognized Vinter as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Amnesty Urges European States To Stop Deporting Minorities From North Caucasus Back To Russia
Amnesty International has called on several European countries to "immediately halt" the transfer of refugees and asylum seekers from the North Caucasus back to Russia, citing the risk of torture and other mistreatment.
"Due to their religious and ethnic identity...entire communities have been branded as 'dangerous extremists' that pose an existential threat to national security, allegedly justifying their return to a region where their rights are at real risk," the rights group said in a statement on January 18.
A recent study cited by Amnesty International found that authorities in Croatia, France, Germany, Poland, and Romania “have or have attempted” to extradite or deport North Caucasian asylum seekers.
Various ethnic groups live in the North Caucasus, which includes the regions of Chechnya, Daghestan, and Ingushetia, and most of them are Muslims.
Nils Muiznieks, director of Amnesty International’s Europe regional office, said European states "must recognize that many individuals of such background would face arrest or abduction, torture, other ill-treatment, or forced conscription on their return."
He said it was "scandalous" for European countries to be "threatening to send people who fled persecution in Russia's North Caucasus back to the very place where those abuses have occurred."
People seeking protection in Europe must have their needs fairly assessed in light of the poor human rights situation in Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Muiznieks added.
Amnesty International also warned that individuals sent back to Russia would be at risk of being sent to fight in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, and those who refuse or attempt to flee mobilization risk serious human rights violations.
The rights group noted that there are credible reports that ethnic minorities in Russia are "disproportionately mobilized into the armed forces."
The group assessed the human rights situation in the North Caucasus as "dire," with those expressing critical views and members of the LGBT community particularly at risk of "being targeted."
Amnesty International also warned about what it described as "discrimination and stigmatization in Europe of people from the North Caucasus."
'Artillery Coalition' For Ukraine Gathers In Paris As France Pledges 78 Howitzers For Kyiv
An "artillery coalition" for Ukraine is being launched in France on January 18 by 23 nations as the war-wracked country struggles to ensure continued deliveries of heavy weapons and ammunition to stave off Russia's nearly two-year all-out invasion.
The U.S.- and France-led initiative is part of the Ramstein Contact Group of more than 50 allies of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who is to launch the "artillery coalition' at a ceremony in Paris, said ahead of the gathering that France will produce and deliver to Ukraine 78 truck-mounted Caesar howitzers by early next year to beef up Kyiv's artillery capability in the face of Russia's ongoing all-out invasion.
Speaking to Le Parisien newspaper, Lecornu said the first six Caesars, the flagship gun of French artillery that can strike targets at a distance of more than 40 kilometers, will be delivered in the following weeks.
Ukraine received a first batch of Caesars in May 2022 and has been using them on the front line since.
Ukraine was to be represented at the ceremony by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, but his ministry said in a statement on Telegram that he won't be able to travel to Paris as announced due to a meeting with Ukraine's military commanders. He will attend via video link, the ministry said.
Earlier, the French government said Umerov had canceled the trip the last moment due to unspecified "security reasons."
The launching of the artillery coalition comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will deliver to Ukraine a fresh batch of about 40 long-range SCALP cruise missiles, as well as "several hundred" bombs.
Macron also announced that next month he will visit Kyiv where he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees similar to the agreement agreed between Kyiv and London.
Umerov has said Ukrainian forces are running out of ammunition.
"A shortage of ammunition is a very real and pressing problem that our armed forces are facing at present," Umerov said.
IN PHOTOS: Kyiv claimed on January 14 that it shot down an A-50 reconnaissance jet. If confirmed it would be be a major blow to Russia's war effort.
The French Defense Ministry said the artillery coalition "aims to combine efforts to help Ukraine have an artillery force that meets the needs of its counteroffensive and its army of the future, in the short and long term."
It is also regarded as another crucial step in Ukraine's transition from Soviet-era to Western artillery equipment.
But the transition has faced a main obstacle in the shortage of ammunition for the Western equipment. To deal with the shell shortage, the European Union has pledged to deliver 1 million shells by spring, but so far only some 300,000 have been delivered.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling on January 18 killed one person and wounded two others in Kupyansk, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Russia launched 33 Iranian-made drones and two S-300 guided missiles at Ukrainian targets, the military said, adding that it had shot down 22 of the drones.
Separately, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said one person was wounded and material damage was reported after drones attacked Kherson and Mykolayiv regions. A total of nine drones were downed in the two regions, the military said on Telegram.
On the battlefield, Russia's Defense Ministry said on January 18 that its troops had captured the small village of Vesele near Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk, but the claim could not be independently verified.
With reporting by AFP
Retaliatory Pakistani Strikes On Iran Kill At Least 9, Including 4 Children
Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes early on January 18 on alleged militant targets in neighboring Iran, an attack that Tehran said left at least nine people dead, including four children and three women.
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told reporters that none of the people killed were Iranian.
The strikes in Sistan-Baluchestan Province came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) attacked targets in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on January 16, killing two children.
They also marked the first attack by another country on Iranian soil since the end of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the strikes targeted "terrorist" bases.
"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchistan Province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation codenamed Marg Bar Sarmachar," the statement said.
In a very brief statement on Telegram, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani condemned the attack and said Pakistan's charge d’affaires "was in the process of being summoned" to the ministry.
An official in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province told the conservative Mehr news agency that the strikes hit a border village and the victims were women and children.
"At 4:50 a.m., several explosions were heard in the area of Saravan city, and after investigations, we found out that Pakistan targeted one of Iran's border villages with a missile," Sistan-Baluchistan official Alireza Marhamati told Mehr.
In Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said China was ready to mediate between Iran and Pakistan.
"The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension," Mao Ning said.
"We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish," she said.
A state television correspondent reporting from Sistan-Baluchistan said the Mirjaveh border crossing between the two countries was open, suggesting that the strikes had not impacted Iranian-Pakistani trade.
The retaliatory strike came hours after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Iran in protest at the IRGC attack, and said that it "reserves the right to respond" to Iran's "illegal attack."
The statement also said that Iran bears responsibility for the "consequences" of the attack.
The IRGC claimed that its January 16 strike targeted sites in Balochistan that were linked to the Sunni Baluch militant group Jaish al-Adl.
Following the IRGC strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Pakistani counterpart on a call that Tehran "strongly respects" Islamabad's territorial integrity and sovereignty and described Pakistan as a "brother."
The porous, 900-kilometer-long border between Iran and Pakistan has proved difficult to control, allowing various militant groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
On January 16, Iraq also recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Iranian missiles also struck Idlib in Syria.
The IRGC said the attacks in Iraq and Syria had targeted "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets.
The exchange of strikes is likely to further strain relations between Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan while also raising the prospect of wider conflict in the Middle East amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Iran has also been accused by the United States of sponsoring the Huthi rebels in Yemen.
The United States on January 16 condemned Iran's attacks, and Britain urged Iran to stop supplying weapons to the Huthis.
"We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he urged Tehran to stop backing the Huthi rebels in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian.
"Iran must cease supplying the Huthis with weapons and intelligence and use its influence to stop Huthi attacks in the Red Sea," said Cameron, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Iran must also stop using the regional situation as cover to act recklessly and violate others' sovereignty. I made this clear to FM @Amirabdolahian," he said on X, formerly Twitter.
With reporting by AFP and AP
- By AP
Turkmenistan's President Fires Chief Prosecutor
Turkmenistan's president fired the country's chief prosecutor for failing to properly fulfill his duties, the official daily reported on January 17. President Serdar Berdymukhammedov announced the dismissal of Prosecutor-General Serdar Myalikguliyev on January 16, according to the government daily Neutralni Turkmenistan. Myalikguliyev, appointed in 2022, oversaw investigations into illegal grain deals, a corrupt scheme of air-ticket sales, and other high-profile cases. Begmurat Mukhamedov, who previously served as justice minister and is head of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, succeeded Myalikguliyev, the daily reported.
Iran's Supreme Court Denies Retrial For Four Kurds Facing Death Sentences
Iran's Supreme Court has rejected a request for a retrial for four Kurdish political prisoners facing death sentences after being convicted of cooperating with Israel, charges they denied, lawyer Masud Shamsnejad said.
In a statement posted on social media on January 16, Shamsnejad said the court dismissed the retrial request, citing the absence of initial and final verdict documents in the cases of the four -- identified as Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, and Pejman Fatehi -- even though in such cases security issues are cited for keeping such crucial documents from defense lawyers.
Throughout the case, Shamsnejad has complained that both he and his clients were denied their rightful legal protections. He described his efforts as "unavailing" and "merely nominal."
Joana Teymasi, the wife of Mazloum, posted a video on social media on January 13 in which she asked people to "take all necessary measures to save the lives of these four prisoners."
The United States has publicly condemned the execution orders for the four, adding an international dimension to the ongoing human rights discourse in Iran.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has identified the group as operatives from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, but the party has denied the claim. It has said previously that several of its members have been arrested.
In December, Iran executed four people -- three men and one woman -- accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Meanwhile, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran Human Rights said that as of December 2023 more than 700 people had been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executed more people than any other country in the world other than China last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
RFE/RL Correspondent Wounded In Shelling In Southern Ukraine
Dmytro Yevchyn, a correspondent for the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was wounded after he and a colleague were caught in a Russian artillery attack while reporting in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya.
Yevchyn was filming a video report along with cameraman Mykyta Isayko near the town of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region on January 17 when the attack occurred.
He sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg and received medical assistance from Ukrainian soldiers before being transported to a hospital in the regional capital, Zaporizhzhya.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Medical personnel told RFE/RL that Yevchyn underwent successful surgery on his leg, though he remains in intensive care.
Ukrainian troops from the 10th Army Corps accused Russian forces of targeting the journalists, who had special jackets with "Press" clearly written on them.
"In modern wars, artillery attacks are almost never carried out without the assistance of drones. Meanwhile, the armed forces of the Russian Federation targeted and attacked a person who wore a jacket with a clear "Press" inscription on it, which guarantees that such a person is under the protection of international humanitarian law," the unit said in a statement.
Yevchyn has worked with the Crimea.Realities project since 2018. His work often covers the life of Ukrainian citizens under Russian occupation in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Yevchyn, along with Isayko, have reported on battles and military developments along the front lines.
According to Ukraine's Institute of Mass Media, since Russia launched its invasion, 70 journalists have been killed, of whom 10 lost their lives while carrying out their journalistic work. According to the institute, 25 journalists have been wounded.
- By AFP
Swiss Government Websites Hit By Pro-Russian Hackers After Zelenskiy Visit
Switzerland said on January 17 that a cyberattack claimed by a pro-Russian group temporarily disrupted access to a number of government websites after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Davos. The government said that the Russian-linked hacker group NoName claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Zelenskiy's attendance at the World Economic Forum. The government's National Cybersecurity Center stressed that the cyberattack was promptly detected and specialists "took the necessary action to restore access to the websites as quickly as possible." It added that an "attack of this kind had been expected, and appropriate security measures were in place."
Bosnian Serb Leader's Trial Postponed For Third Time
The trial of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who is accused of defying the rulings of an international peace envoy, was postponed for a third time on January 17 after a decision by the judge to hear a co-defendant's case separately.
Dodik and Milos Lukic, the acting director of the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, are charged with failing to execute the decisions of High Representative to Bosnia-Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. Dodik faces a sentence of six months to five years in prison and a ban on public duties.
Lukic has been hospitalized due to high blood pressure, and his defense requested a postponement of the opening of the main hearing on January 17. Judge Mirsad Strika rejected the request and went on with the hearing, but only managed to rule on separating the proceedings.
Dodik's defense responded by requesting the disqualification of Strika, arguing that the judge is biased, leaving Strika with no option but to postpone the main hearing for the third time. A new hearing is scheduled for January 30.
Dodik spoke to journalists outside the courthouse after the postponement, saying the proceedings against him and Lukic were unjustifiably separated and the move showed that the trial was just a "political process."
He also said he would sue Bosnia and predicted that he would not go to prison as a result of the trial.
He asserted that he "respected the constitution of Bosnia-Herzegovina" and claimed that the Republika Srpska Constitution was "harmonized" with the Bosnian Constitution and the Dayton agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
"Nowhere does it say that the constitution of the [Republika Srpska] should be adapted to a 'false' high representative," Dodik said, referring to Schmidt.
Since the Dayton agreements, Bosnia has been administered under a Bosniak and Croat federation and the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska. It is overseen by a civilian high representative with UN backing and sweeping powers, the position currently held by Schmidt.
Dodik, who has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt.
One of the laws blocks the publication of decisions made by the high representative in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, effectively meaning the entity can disregard them. The other law concerns the nonimplementation of decisions by the Bosnian Constitutional Court in the territory of the entity.
Both laws were adopted in June by the assembly of Republika Srpska in which Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) has a majority.
Schmidt on July 1 annulled both laws and used his so-called Bonn powers to impose changes to the Criminal Code of Bosnia, stipulating that an official who does not respect the decisions of the high representative can be punished with a prison sentence of six months to five years and banned from all public duties.
Earlier this week, a new criminal complaint against Dodik and his accomplices was filed by Ramiz Salkic, a member of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, in connection with the celebration of the unconstitutional Republika Srpska Day on January 9.
January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs who opposed an independent Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia declared a separate state, triggering the interethnic Bosnian War.
The leadership of Republika Srpska persists with celebrations on January 9 despite Bosnia's Constitutional Court twice having declared the holiday unconstitutional.
Yemen's Huthis Say U.S.-Owned Ship Hit With Missiles As U.S. Redesignates Them Global Terrorists
Yemen's Huthi movement on January 17 targeted a U.S. ship with missiles resulting in a "direct hit," the group's military spokesman said, even as the United States will put the Huthis back on a list of "specially designated global terrorist groups" due to their repeated attacks on international shipping. "The naval forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Red and Arabian sea within the legitimate right to defend Yemen and to continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people,” spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement that identified the ship hit as the U.S. Genco Picardy bulk carrier. "These attacks against international shipping have endangered mariners, disrupted the free flow of commerce, and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a January 17 statement, adding that the Huthis "must be held accountable for their actions." The designation takes effect in 30 days.
Moldova Says Trade Duties For Separatist Transdniester Will Not Be Scrapped
Moldovan Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said on January 17 after meeting with Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of Transdniester, that the newly introduced import and export duties for the separatist region will remain in place. Krasnoselsky on January 5 had protested the central authorities' move, saying it was violating fundamental rights and crushing business in the Russian-backed region and appealed to Chisinau to reconsider. The status of Transdniester, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990, has come under the spotlight again after the European Union agreed to launch accession talks with Moldova's pro-Western government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Party Leader's Appeal Against Sentence Denied
A court in Astana on January 16 rejected an appeal filed by Nurzhan Altaev, the leader of Kazakhstan's unregistered El Tiregi (People's Pillar) party, against a 10-year prison term he was handed in November on a bribe-taking charge, which the former lawmaker denies and calls politically motivated. Altaev, who quit the ruling Amanat (then Nur-Otan) party in 2021 and has accused the Justice Ministry of refusing to register his party, was arrested in June 2023. In April last year, a court in Astana sentenced Altaev to 15 days in jail on a separate charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Romanian Truckers, Farmers Continue Protests Over High Costs, Block Traffic At Ukraine Border
Hundreds of Romanian haulers and farmers on January 17 continued protests for an eighth day over high taxes and insurance rates, EU environmental policies, and cheaper Ukrainian produce flooding the domestic market. Transporters and farmers with tractors jammed traffic at the northeastern Siret border crossing with Ukraine, causing a 20-kilometer backup, and blocked the incoming lane on one of the main access roads into the capital, Bucharest, police said. They demand a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for non-EU trucks, including Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Biden Says U.S. Delivered Private Message To Tehran About Iran-Backed Huthis2
Thousands In Russia's Bashkortostan Demand Acquittal Of Activist3
War In Ukraine Having Consequences For Russia's Health-Care System, U.K. Says4
The Battle To Clear The Black Sea Of Mines5
Switzerland Agrees To Zelenskiy's Request To Host Peace Summit6
Putin's Daughter Reportedly Earned More Than $10 Million In Three Years With Well-Connected Medical Company7
Toilet Wars: Kremlin Steps Up Claims Of Defending 'Traditional Values' Amid Rising Social Tensions8
Police Violently Disperse Thousands Protesting Russian Bashkir Activist's Jailing9
Did A Patriot Missile Down Russia's Hyper-Advanced Surveillance Plane?10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe