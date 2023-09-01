Accessibility links

Kyrgyzstan

Riot Erupts At Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day Sporting Event

Dozens of people were injured on August 31 after rioting broke out during a kok-boru tournament in Kyrgyzstan's Osh region to mark the country's independence day. The traditional game involves players on horseback maneuvering a goat's carcass into the opposing team's goal. The mass brawl erupted at the Toloikon hippodrome when fans rushed the field following disputed play between rival teams from the cities of Talas and Osh. They were competing in the final of the President's Cup and the event was attended by President Sadyr Japarov.

